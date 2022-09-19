Waerenskjold shows future talents to win World Championships time trial
Segaert and Hayter complete Under-23 podium
Norway's Søren Wærenskjold claimed the under-23 men's world time trial title on Monday in Wollongong, Australia, riding the 28.8km World Championship course in 34:13 to take the rainbow jersey.
The 22-year-old, who rides for Uno-X, secured the top step of the final podium with Alec Segaert (Belgium) the runner-up and Leo Hayter (Great Britain) taking third on the day.
One month after he nabbed a third career stage win at the Tour de l'Avenir, Wærenskjold put in a powerful and consistent ride out on the TT course in Wollongong, delivering a particularly solid second half of his effort to take over the provisional lead from Hayter.
Wærenskjold then spent nearly an hour in the hot seat as rivals tried to match his mark.
Segaert, the day's penultimate starter, came closest, going faster through the first split, but he could not maintain the high pace through the remainder of his ride.
When all was said and done, Wærenskjold's mark held and he took the U23 world title. Segaert was 16 seconds slower, securing silver and bumping Hayter to third on the day.
Full report to follow.
Dane has been a sports writer and editor for many years, and makes a return to Cyclingnews as a contributor in 2022. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.
