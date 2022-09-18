Van Dijk beats Brown to win third elite women's time trial title at World Championships
Italy's Vittoria Guazzini wins first under-23 women's time trial world title in new combined event
Ellen van Dijk picked up her second straight elite world time trial gold, and the third of her career, on Saturday in Wollongong, Australia, successfully defending her title in a 34.2km race.
"I never expected to win. I didn't think it was a perfect course for me but I had a good mental and physical approach with my coach. I just thought I would give it my all today, a podium spot would be nice, but if it's not, it's not, I still had a great year. I never thought I would win today," Van Dijk said.
As the reigning champion, Van Dijk was the final starter out on the road, and she did not disappoint. When Van Dijk set out of the start ramp, the hot seat was in the possession of Grace Brown, and the Australian's time continued to stand out as the day's best as one rival after another crossed the finish line.
Switzerland's Marlen Reusser appeared on pace to challenge Brown after setting a faster time through the first intermediate, and then Van Dijk stormed through the time check even nine seconds faster than that.
Reusser, however, faded in the latter part of her effort, coming home 29 seconds slower than Brown.
Van Dijk, on the other hand, did not fade. The Dutchwoman cruised through the twists and turns of the occasionally lumpy course to arrive 12 seconds faster than Reusser, securing a second world time trial title in a row with a time of 44:29.
After spending the better part of two hours in the hot seat, Brown settled for second, with Reusser taking third on the day.
Victoria Guazzini of Italy, the fourth best finisher in Wollongong, was also the fastest of the under-23 riders, thereby nabbing the first ever U23 women's world time trial title.
More to follow...
