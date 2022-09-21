Van Vleuten crash ends Netherlands mixed relay TTT hopes
Dutchwoman crashes hard at start of ride after Mollema's mechanical
The Netherlands’ hopes of another world title in the Team Relay team time trial were wrecked by a mechanical problem for Bauke Mollema and crash that took out Annemiek van Vleuten soon after the women’s team started their ride.
Van Vleuten was second in line as the Netherlands trio set off. She perhaps touched wheels with the rider ahead of her or suffered a sudden mechanical problem, crashing suddenly.
Van Vleuten was left shocked, with road rash on several parts of her body, as her two teammates were obliged to continue their ride.
