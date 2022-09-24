Annemiek van Vleuten stuns the Worlds to snatch road race title with last-gasp attack
Dutchwoman takes second world title with a broken elbow, as Kopecky and Persico round out the podium one second later
Annemiek van Vleuten pulled off a spectacular late solo attack to win the World Championships Elite-U23 Women’s Road Race, despite racing with a fractured elbow.
Second behind the Netherlands racer, already a World Champion in 2019, was Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), with Silvia Persico (Italy) rounding out the podium.
The 164.3-kilometre event, from Helensburgh to Wollongong, looked to be coming down to a small bunch sprint of some 15 riders as the race regrouped in the finale.
But Van Vleuten, set to retire at the end of 2023, soared away in the final kilometre to take a hugely memorable solo win.
More to follow
