Remco Evenepoel wins Wollongong World Championships with stunning solo attack
Belgian rider attacks solo from 25km remaining to take the rainbow stripes jersey
Remco Evenepoel has taken a spectacular solo victory in the 2022 World Championships Elite Men Road Race in Wollongong.
The 22-year-old Belgian claimed the victory alone and ahead of the field after breaking away from his closest pursuer Alexey Lutsenko with some 25 kilometres to go.
Already the winner of the Vuelta a España in September, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege this spring, Remco Evenepoel’s victory culminates an already massively successful year. He is also the first Belgian winner of the World Championships since Philippe Gilbert in 2012.
More to follow ...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1