Remco Evenepoel wins Wollongong World Championships with stunning solo attack

Remco Evenepoel has taken a spectacular solo victory in the 2022 World Championships Elite Men Road Race in Wollongong.

The 22-year-old Belgian claimed the victory alone and ahead of the field after breaking away from his closest pursuer Alexey Lutsenko with some 25 kilometres to go.

Already the winner of the Vuelta a España in September, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege this spring, Remco Evenepoel’s victory culminates an already massively successful year. He is also the first Belgian winner of the World Championships since Philippe Gilbert in 2012.

