Tarling snatches junior men's time trial title

Britain’s Josh Tarling broke Australian hearts in the men’s junior time trial, snatching the world title from Hamish McKenzie after the Australian had held the hot seat after his own excellent ride.

Tarling started fast, lost a few seconds after catching his minute-man but then finished fast to stop the clock in 34:59.

The Welsman won a silver medal last year but stepped up on the podium and pulled on the rainbow jersey just hours after Zoe Backstedt won the junior women’s title giving Britain two rainbow jerseys.

McKenzie set 35:18 and watched as most of his rivals failed to beat him but was in agony as Tarling was faster at the time checks.

Emil Herzog (Germany) finished fast to take bronze in a time of 35:32.

More to come.