Zoe Backstedt dominates junior women's road race to win second world title in Wollongong
British powerhouse goes on 57km solo breakaway to defend rainbow jersey, Rayer secures silver and Vinke bronze
Zoe Backstedt celebrated her 18th birthday with a dominant 57km solo performance to win the junior women's world title at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia on Saturday.
Backstedt secured her second world title of the week having won the individual time trial on Tuesday. It was also her fifth consecutive world title having defended the junior women's road race world title that she won last year in Flanders, to go along with the world titles she won in the Madison and cyclo-cross disciplines earned earlier in the year.
In a two-up sprint, Eglantine Rayer (France) got the better of Nienke Vinke (Netherlands) to take the silver medal with Vinke earning bronze.
More to follow...
