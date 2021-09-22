Trending

Germany win team time trial mixed relay title at Flanders World Championships

By

Netherlands, Italy round out podium



Tony Martin leads the German team in the mixed relay at the 2021 Road World Championships in Flanders

Tony Martin leads the German team in the mixed relay at the 2021 Road World Championships in Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Pair of Swiss riders push to the finish to take the hot seat - Marlen Reusser and Elise Chabbey, as well as Nicole Koller

Pair of Swiss riders push to the finish to take the hot seat - Marlen Reusser and Elise Chabbey, as well as Nicole Koller (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Anna Henderson of Great Britain among the trio of women for Great Britain

Anna Henderson of Great Britain among the trio of women for Great Britain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Coryn Rivera works at front of mixed relay team with Ruth Winder in tow for United States

Coryn Rivera works at front of mixed relay team with Ruth Winder in tow for United States (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Lawson Craddock, Brandon McNulty and Neilson Powless of United States on the course of the mixed relay

Lawson Craddock, Brandon McNulty and Neilson Powless of United States on the course of the mixed relay (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


John Archibald, Alex Dowsett and Daniel Bigham of Great Britain on the course of the mixed relay

John Archibald, Alex Dowsett and Daniel Bigham of Great Britain on the course of the mixed relay (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Daniel Bigham of Great Britain sets the pace of the trio of men

Daniel Bigham of Great Britain sets the pace of the trio of men (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Marlen Reusser and Nicole Koller of Switzerland push toward the finish line

Marlen Reusser and Nicole Koller of Switzerland push toward the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Italy on course with Edoardo Affini out front for the men

Team Italy on course with Edoardo Affini out front for the men (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Jos Van Emden sets the pace for the men's portion of Netherlands' effort in mixed relay

Jos Van Emden sets the pace for the men's portion of Netherlands' effort in mixed relay (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Victor Campenaerts with the Belgium team during 44.5km Team Time Trial Mixed Relay

Victor Campenaerts with the Belgium team during 44.5km Team Time Trial Mixed Relay (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Magnus Cort at the front for Denmark before the handoff to the women's portion of the mixed relay

Magnus Cort at the front for Denmark before the handoff to the women's portion of the mixed relay (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Men on the course for the Netherlands: Koen Bouwman, Bauke Mollema, and Jos Van Emden

Men on the course for the Netherlands: Koen Bouwman, Bauke Mollema, and Jos Van Emden (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Women on the 44.5km course for Germany, en route to gold - Mieke Kroger, Lisa Klein, Lisa Brennauer

Women on the 44.5km course for Germany, en route to gold - Mieke Kroger, Lisa Klein, Lisa Brennauer (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The German men on the course headed to gold medal

The German men on the course headed to gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Italian women on the course - Marta Cavalli, Elisa Longo Borghini and Elena Cecchini

Italian women on the course - Marta Cavalli, Elisa Longo Borghini and Elena Cecchini (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Men's trio from UCI World Cycling Centre team - Daumont Paul of burkina Faso, Habimana Jean Eric of Rwanda and Wais Ahmad Badreddin of Syria

Men's trio from UCI World Cycling Centre team - Daumont Paul of burkina Faso, Habimana Jean Eric of Rwanda and Wais Ahmad Badreddin of Syria (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Two of the women's riders from UCI World Cycling Centre comprised of Akvile Gedaraytite (Lituania), Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus) and Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)

Two of the women's riders from UCI World Cycling Centre comprised of Akvile Gedaraytite (Lituania), Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus) and Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Early leaders in the mixed relay were the team from Poland, including women's trio of Karolina Karasiewicz, Karolina Kumiega and Aurela Nerlo

Early leaders in the mixed relay were the team from Poland, including women's trio of Karolina Karasiewicz, Karolina Kumiega and Aurela Nerlo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Women's contingency from Denmark - Amalie Dideriksen, Emma Cecile Noorsgaard and Julie Leth

Women's contingency from Denmark - Amalie Dideriksen, Emma Cecile Noorsgaard and Julie Leth (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Germany pipped the Netherlands to victory in the team time trial mixed relay at the UCI Road World Championships in Bruges thanks to a well-balanced display across both legs of the 44.5km race. The win means that Tony Martin signs off on his professional career with a world title.

Martin, Max Walscheid and Nikias Arndt posted the second quickest time in the first leg and Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger maintained that momentum to claim the gold medal.

The Netherland were 23 seconds down on Germany after the first leg, and while the women’s trio of Annemiek van Vleuten, Ellen van Dijk and Riejanne Markus delivered a powerful display on the second leg, they were unable to recoup the deficit, finishing 12 seconds down in the silver medal position.

Powered by Filippo Ganna, Italy set the quickest time on the first leg, 19 seconds clear of Germany and 32 ahead of Denmark, but their women’s trio was unable to defend that advantage on the second leg and they slipped to a final placing of third place, just five-hundredths of a second up on Switzerland.

More to follow…

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:50:49
Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
Lisa Klein (Ger)
Mieke Kroeger (Ger)
Nikias Arndt (Ger)
Tony Martin (Ger)
Max Walscheid (Ger)
2Netherlands 0:51:02
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
Ellen van Dijk (Ned)
Riejanne Markus (Ned)
Koen Bouwman (Ned)
Bauke Mollema (Ned)
Jos van Emden (Ned)
3Italy 0:51:27
Marta Cavalli (Ita)
Elena Cecchini (Ita)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)
Edoardo Affini (Ita)
Filippo Ganna (Ita)
Matteo Sobrero (Ita)
4Switzerland 0:51:27
Elise Chabbey (Swi)
Nicole Koller (Swi)
Marlen Reusser (Swi)
Stefan Bissegger (Swi)
Stefan Kueng (Swi)
Mauro Schmid (Swi)
5Great Britain 0:51:44
John Archibald (GBr)
Alice Barnes (GBr)
Anna Henderson (GBr)
Daniel Bigham (GBr)
Alex Dowsett (GBr)
Joscelin Lowden (GBr)
6Denmark 0:52:05
Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
Emma Cecilie Joergensen (Den)
Julie Leth (Den)
Mikkel Bjerg (Den)
Mathias Joergensen (Den)
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den)
7Belgium 0:52:10
Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
Ben Hermans (Bel)
Yves Lampaert (Bel)
United States of America 0:52:59
8Coryn Rivera (USA)
Leah Thomas (USA)
Ruth Winder (USA)
Lawson Craddock (USA)
Brandon McNulty (USA)
Neilson Powless (USA)
9France 0:53:41
Marion Borras (Fra)
Clara Copponi (Fra)
Coralie Demay (Fra)
Thomas Denis (Fra)
Valentin Tabellion (Fra)
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
10Poland 0:54:12
Karolina Karasiewicz (Pol)
Karolina Kumiega (Pol)
Aurela Nerlo (Pol)
Filip Maciejuk (Pol)
Damian Papierski (Pol)
Bartosz Rudyk (Pol)
11Spain 0:54:55
Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa)
Sara Martin Martin (Spa)
Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa)
Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa)
Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa)
Luis Guillermo mas Bonet (Spa)
12Austria 0:55:22
Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
Christina Schweinberger (Aut)
Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)
Tobias Bayer (Aut)
Felix Ritzinger (Aut)
Maximilian Schmidbauer (Aut)
13UCI World Cycling Centre 0:57:18
Akvile Gedraityte (Ltu)
Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr)
Tereza Medvedova (Svk)
Paul Daumont (Bur)
Jean Eric Habimana (Rwa)
Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Syr)

