Germany win team time trial mixed relay title at Flanders World Championships
By Barry Ryan
Netherlands, Italy round out podium
Team Time Trial Mixed Relay: Knokke-Heist - Bruges
Germany pipped the Netherlands to victory in the team time trial mixed relay at the UCI Road World Championships in Bruges thanks to a well-balanced display across both legs of the 44.5km race. The win means that Tony Martin signs off on his professional career with a world title.
Martin, Max Walscheid and Nikias Arndt posted the second quickest time in the first leg and Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger maintained that momentum to claim the gold medal.
The Netherland were 23 seconds down on Germany after the first leg, and while the women’s trio of Annemiek van Vleuten, Ellen van Dijk and Riejanne Markus delivered a powerful display on the second leg, they were unable to recoup the deficit, finishing 12 seconds down in the silver medal position.
Powered by Filippo Ganna, Italy set the quickest time on the first leg, 19 seconds clear of Germany and 32 ahead of Denmark, but their women’s trio was unable to defend that advantage on the second leg and they slipped to a final placing of third place, just five-hundredths of a second up on Switzerland.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:50:49
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
|Lisa Klein (Ger)
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger)
|Nikias Arndt (Ger)
|Tony Martin (Ger)
|Max Walscheid (Ger)
|2
|Netherlands
|0:51:02
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned)
|Riejanne Markus (Ned)
|Koen Bouwman (Ned)
|Bauke Mollema (Ned)
|Jos van Emden (Ned)
|3
|Italy
|0:51:27
|Marta Cavalli (Ita)
|Elena Cecchini (Ita)
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)
|Edoardo Affini (Ita)
|Filippo Ganna (Ita)
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita)
|4
|Switzerland
|0:51:27
|Elise Chabbey (Swi)
|Nicole Koller (Swi)
|Marlen Reusser (Swi)
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi)
|Stefan Kueng (Swi)
|Mauro Schmid (Swi)
|5
|Great Britain
|0:51:44
|John Archibald (GBr)
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|Anna Henderson (GBr)
|Daniel Bigham (GBr)
|Alex Dowsett (GBr)
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr)
|6
|Denmark
|0:52:05
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|Emma Cecilie Joergensen (Den)
|Julie Leth (Den)
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den)
|Mathias Joergensen (Den)
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den)
|7
|Belgium
|0:52:10
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
|Ben Hermans (Bel)
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|United States of America
|0:52:59
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA)
|Leah Thomas (USA)
|Ruth Winder (USA)
|Lawson Craddock (USA)
|Brandon McNulty (USA)
|Neilson Powless (USA)
|9
|France
|0:53:41
|Marion Borras (Fra)
|Clara Copponi (Fra)
|Coralie Demay (Fra)
|Thomas Denis (Fra)
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra)
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|10
|Poland
|0:54:12
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Pol)
|Karolina Kumiega (Pol)
|Aurela Nerlo (Pol)
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol)
|Damian Papierski (Pol)
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol)
|11
|Spain
|0:54:55
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa)
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa)
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa)
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa)
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa)
|Luis Guillermo mas Bonet (Spa)
|12
|Austria
|0:55:22
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut)
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)
|Tobias Bayer (Aut)
|Felix Ritzinger (Aut)
|Maximilian Schmidbauer (Aut)
|13
|UCI World Cycling Centre
|0:57:18
|Akvile Gedraityte (Ltu)
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr)
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk)
|Paul Daumont (Bur)
|Jean Eric Habimana (Rwa)
|Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Syr)
