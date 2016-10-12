Trending

World Championships: Teams arrive in Qatar, begin preparing for road races - Gallery

Belgium, Italy, Great Britain, Australia, Norway, Denmark train in the heat for first time

Image 1 of 38

The Italian team lead the impromptu training group

The Italian team lead the impromptu training group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 38

Boonen opted for no sock on his first ride in Doha

Boonen opted for no sock on his first ride in Doha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 38

The Australians head up the training pack

The Australians head up the training pack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 38

Elia Viviani and Filippo Pozzato in Doha

Elia Viviani and Filippo Pozzato in Doha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 38

Filippo Pozzato (Italy)

Filippo Pozzato (Italy)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 38

Daniel Oss especially pleased to be reunited with his Italian teammates

Daniel Oss especially pleased to be reunited with his Italian teammates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 38

The Danish team rides in Doha

The Danish team rides in Doha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 38

The Norwegian team tests the Worlds course

The Norwegian team tests the Worlds course
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 38

The Norwegian team tests the Worlds course

The Norwegian team tests the Worlds course
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 38

Mark Cavendish leads Great Britain in its training ride

Mark Cavendish leads Great Britain in its training ride
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 38

The Italian and Chinese women check out the Worlds route

The Italian and Chinese women check out the Worlds route
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 38

The Swedes train in Doha

The Swedes train in Doha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 38

The Australian team takes its sighting lap in Doha

The Australian team takes its sighting lap in Doha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 38

The Australian team takes its sighting lap in Doha

The Australian team takes its sighting lap in Doha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 38

The German team is riding high on three medals so far in the Worlds

The German team is riding high on three medals so far in the Worlds
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 38

The French team checks out the course in Doha

The French team checks out the course in Doha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 38

Daniel Oss and Matteo Trentin are enjoying their warm-up in Doha

Daniel Oss and Matteo Trentin are enjoying their warm-up in Doha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 38

Greg van Avermaet and Tom Boonen arrive at their hotel in Doha, Qatar

Greg van Avermaet and Tom Boonen arrive at their hotel in Doha, Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 38

The long road straight road in the desert

The long road straight road in the desert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 38

The Belgian riders naturally formed an echelon in the wind

The Belgian riders naturally formed an echelon in the wind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 38

Tom Boonen does a turn on the front with Jens Keukeleire

Tom Boonen does a turn on the front with Jens Keukeleire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 38

There was little to see out in the desert

There was little to see out in the desert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 38

The heat was fierce in the desert

The heat was fierce in the desert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 38

The riders start in the shadows of the Doha skyscrapers

The riders start in the shadows of the Doha skyscrapers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 38

Greg van Avermaet does a spell on the front

Greg van Avermaet does a spell on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 38

The Belgian team headed into the desert to get a taste of the heat and wind

The Belgian team headed into the desert to get a taste of the heat and wind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 38

Greg van Avermaet leaves the underground garage

Greg van Avermaet leaves the underground garage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 38

The Australia team leads the group through the finish area

The Australia team leads the group through the finish area
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 38

Mark Cavendish in Great Britain colours

Mark Cavendish in Great Britain colours
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 38

Elia Viviani shows of his special gold Pinarello

Elia Viviani shows of his special gold Pinarello
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 38

The Italian team for Sunday's elite men's road race

The Italian team for Sunday's elite men's road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 38

Filippo Pozzato is first reserve for the Italian team

Filippo Pozzato is first reserve for the Italian team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

There were several groups out training in the heat on Wednesday

There were several groups out training in the heat on Wednesday
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

The Italian women's team also checked out the finish

The Italian women's team also checked out the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

France rides through the finish

France rides through the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

The Belgian riders get ready to roll

The Belgian riders get ready to roll
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 38

Belgium's Iljo Keisse arrives at the team hotel on Doha before the Worlds road race

Belgium's Iljo Keisse arrives at the team hotel on Doha before the Worlds road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 38

Jasper Stuyven, Nikolas Maes, Jens Debusschere, Iljo Keisse, Jens Keukeleire and Olivier Naessen crowd into a lift in Belgium's hotel in Doha.

Jasper Stuyven, Nikolas Maes, Jens Debusschere, Iljo Keisse, Jens Keukeleire and Olivier Naessen crowd into a lift in Belgium's hotel in Doha.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Hotels in Doha are starting to fill as teams have begun arriving in Qatar in preparation for this weekend's elite men's and women's road races at the Road World Championships

The Belgians men’s squad lead by Greg van Avermaet and Tom Boonen checked into their hotel on Tuesday evening, with the Belgian media there to greet them and immortalise the moment they collected their room keys.

On Wednesday morning the Belgian team headed out into the desert for their first training ride in the heat and humidity of Qatar as they try to quickly acclimatise to the testing conditions. At the same time other riders from Italy, Great Britain, France and Australia formed a training group that sneaked onto the finishing circuit on the Pearl artificial island before the women’s time trial race for a first look at the finish area.

Mark Cavendish was out with the Great Britain team, while Michael Matthews was part of the Australia team. The Italians stopped to pose for photographs at the pit area of the road circuit, with Elia Viviani and first reserve Filippo Pozzato showing of their special bikes for the world championships.

Following the completion of the time trial events on Wednesday, the road racing begins on Thursday with the under 23 men’s road race. The junior races are on Friday, with the elite women’s road race over 134km on Saturday and the 257km elite men’s race on Sunday.