World Championships: Men's individual time trial highlights - Video

Tony Martin (Germany) wins the time trial title at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships

Tony Martin (Germany) secured his fourth world title in the individual time trial at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships held in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. He finished the 40km course in 44:42, beating Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) by 45 seconds and Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain) by 1:10.

The event started at the Lusail Sports Complex where riders contested a technical beginning, with 12 corners, before racing along a straight road toward the West Bay Lagoon. They then raced around the lagoon and onto The Pearl of Qatar for the finish.

"The course was really made for me," Martin said at the finish. "The only thing I was scared of was the heat but I had good preparation at home, then coming here having a good week with the team, getting a lot of knowledge about what I had to do. I was also strong in the head, I was not the favourite, I had no pressure, I just had fun on the road, I have to say.”