UAE Tour: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 4 on Jebel Jais mountain finish
By Barry Ryan published
2021 winner beats Adam Yates and Vlasov to take race lead ahead of Ganna
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 4 of the UAE Tour atop Jebel Jais, beating Adam Yates (Ineos) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a group sprint at the summit.
The Slovenian also takes over the red jersey of race leader, just two seconds clear of Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who went deep to come home just off the back of the front group.
The first summit finish of the UAE Tour was marked by high speed and a flurry of attacks on the constant 20km climb, but despite those accelerations, a notably large group contested stage victory in the final kilometre.
Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), distanced with eight kilometres remaining, was the notable absentee among the GC contenders, while Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) also lost contact and any hope of keeping the leader's red jersey.
Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates squad set out their stall with brisk pace-making at the base of the climb, and Rafal Majka was later delegated to go on the offensive midway up.
Pogačar was later part of an elite, six-man group that was dragged clear by Yates with 2.5km to go, but that sextet was caught with a shade over a kilometre to go.
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) took up the reins in the front group of twenty or so riders beneath the flamme rouge as he looked to tee up the stage for Pogačar. Luke Plapp (Ineos), who had already tracked some moves earlier on the climb, made one final effort with 500m to go, but Majka summoned up the strength to shut down his acceleration.
Inside the final 200 metres, Pogačar unleashed a ferocious sprint that carried him to stage victory, with Yates beating Vlasov to second place, and the rest of the group coming in three seconds down.
In the overall standings, Pogačar is 2 seconds clear of Ganna, 13 ahead of Vlasov and 15 up on Yates.
"It was an amazing day. The teamwork was perfect. It was the first climb, with a lot of strong riders attacking left right and centre. The team did a super job bringing me to the final sprint, and I did my best possible and am super happy," Pogacar said.
"I'm super happy to take the stage and kick off the year with a win. You don't know what can happen on the last day, you can lose time, so I'm super happy to take the jersey and the win today, so now we have two flat stages and then we focus on the final day and see how it goes."
