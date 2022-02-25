UAE Tour: Mathias Vacek wins stage 6 from the breakaway
By Stephen Puddicombe published
Sprinters miss out as Pogacar keeps race lead
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UAE Tour: Mathias Vacek wins stage 6 from the breakawaySprinters miss out as Pogacar keeps race lead
-
Van Avermaet: A win in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 'helps clear your head' for other Classics'I'm still searching for some good sensations' says multiple Omloop winner
-
UAE Tour stage 6 - Live coverageWho will win the final flat stage?
-
Home maintenance tips to reduce repair costsThese preventative measures can keep your bike running smoother for longer