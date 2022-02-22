UAE Tour: Bissegger beats Ganna to stage 3 time trial
By Patrick Fletcher published
Dumoulin and Pogačar best of GC contenders
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) stormed to victory in the stage 3 time trial at the UAE Tour, dispatching world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)
Bissegger set a blistering time of 9:43 on the 9-kilometre out-and-back course in Ajman, beating Ganna, who has already won two time trials this season, by a full seven seconds.
Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), making his debut in a season that will see him compete for the Giro d’Italia, clinched the final podium spot at 14 seconds.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) placed fourth at 18 seconds, showing that he has recovered well from COVID-19 and setting himself up strongly for the defence of his overall title.
Dumoulin could be a threat as the climbing begins on Wednesday, while Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) were other general classification contenders to keep themselves in contention with strong rides. UAE Team Emirates, however, have two cards to play, with João Almeida placing fifth in the time trial, 22 seconds down on Bissegger and four seconds behind teammate Pogacar.
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) produced a spirited attempt to defend his overall lead, placing 10th, but the red jersey slips off his shoulders and passes over to Bissegger.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|00:09:43
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:07
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:14
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:18
|5
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:22
|6
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:24
|7
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:25
|9
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
|00:00:26
|10
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:00:28
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|09:13:02
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:07
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:00:12
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:14
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:18
|6
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:22
|7
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|00:00:24
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:25
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|00:00:28
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:29
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UAE Tour: Bissegger beats Ganna to stage 3 time trialDumoulin and Pogačar best of GC contenders
-
UAE Tour stage 3 live coverageCan anyone beat Filippo Ganna in flat 9km time trial?
-
2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad men - PreviewVan Aert, Pidcock, Asgreen, Stuyven and Colbrelli kick off the Flandrien season
-
Cannondale releases two new electric bikes for the city commuter: Mavaro Neo and Tesoro Neo XIntegrated utility and capacity for off road adventuring. Are all of your urban needs covered?