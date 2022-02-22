UAE Tour: Bissegger beats Ganna to stage 3 time trial

By published

Dumoulin and Pogačar best of GC contenders

Image 1 of 13

Stefan Bissegger wins stage 3 of the UAE Tour

Stefan Bissegger in action on stage 3 of the UAE Tour. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 2 of 13

Filippo Ganna on stage 3 of the UAE Tour

Filippo Ganna was beaten into second place. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 3 of 13

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar in full flight (Image credit: Getty)
Image 4 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

Stefan Bissegger en route to stage victory. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 5 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

João Almeida produced a solid display in the time trial. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 6 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

Filippo Ganna had to settle for second place. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 7 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

Filippo Ganna in action in the time trial. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 8 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

Jos van Emden (Image credit: Getty)
Image 9 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty)
Image 10 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty)
Image 11 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

(Image credit: Getty)
Image 12 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

Filippo Ganna (Image credit: Getty)
Image 13 of 13

UAE Tour stage 3 2022

Adam Yates (Ineos) kept his GC hopes alive with a fine display. (Image credit: Getty)

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) stormed to victory in the stage 3 time trial at the UAE Tour, dispatching world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Bissegger set a blistering time of 9:43 on the 9-kilometre out-and-back course in Ajman, beating Ganna, who has already won two time trials this season, by a full seven seconds.

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), making his debut in a season that will see him compete for the Giro d’Italia, clinched the final podium spot at 14 seconds.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) placed fourth at 18 seconds, showing that he has recovered well from COVID-19 and setting himself up strongly for the defence of his overall title.

Dumoulin could be a threat as the climbing begins on Wednesday, while Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) were other general classification contenders to keep themselves in contention with strong rides. UAE Team Emirates, however, have two cards to play, with João Almeida placing fifth in the time trial, 22 seconds down on Bissegger and four seconds behind teammate Pogacar.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) produced a spirited attempt to defend his overall lead, placing 10th, but the red jersey slips off his shoulders and passes over to Bissegger.

More to follow…

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost00:09:43
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:07
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma00:00:14
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:18
5João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:00:22
6Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates00:00:24
7Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:25
9Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious00:00:26
10Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix00:00:28

General classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost09:13:02
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:07
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix00:00:12
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma00:00:14
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:18
6João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:00:22
7Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team00:00:24
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:25
9Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost00:00:28
10Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:29

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

Latest on Cyclingnews