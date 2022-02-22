UAE Tour: Bissegger beats Ganna to stage 3 time trial

Image 1 of 13 Stefan Bissegger in action on stage 3 of the UAE Tour. (Image credit: Getty) Image 2 of 13 Filippo Ganna was beaten into second place. (Image credit: Getty) Image 3 of 13 Tadej Pogacar in full flight (Image credit: Getty) Image 4 of 13 Stefan Bissegger en route to stage victory. (Image credit: Getty) Image 5 of 13 João Almeida produced a solid display in the time trial. (Image credit: Getty) Image 6 of 13 Filippo Ganna had to settle for second place. (Image credit: Getty) Image 7 of 13 Filippo Ganna in action in the time trial. (Image credit: Getty) Image 8 of 13 Jos van Emden (Image credit: Getty) Image 9 of 13 Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty) Image 10 of 13 Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty) Image 11 of 13 (Image credit: Getty) Image 12 of 13 Filippo Ganna (Image credit: Getty) Image 13 of 13 Adam Yates (Ineos) kept his GC hopes alive with a fine display. (Image credit: Getty)

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) stormed to victory in the stage 3 time trial at the UAE Tour, dispatching world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Bissegger set a blistering time of 9:43 on the 9-kilometre out-and-back course in Ajman, beating Ganna, who has already won two time trials this season, by a full seven seconds.

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), making his debut in a season that will see him compete for the Giro d’Italia, clinched the final podium spot at 14 seconds.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) placed fourth at 18 seconds, showing that he has recovered well from COVID-19 and setting himself up strongly for the defence of his overall title.

Dumoulin could be a threat as the climbing begins on Wednesday, while Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) were other general classification contenders to keep themselves in contention with strong rides. UAE Team Emirates, however, have two cards to play, with João Almeida placing fifth in the time trial, 22 seconds down on Bissegger and four seconds behind teammate Pogacar.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) produced a spirited attempt to defend his overall lead, placing 10th, but the red jersey slips off his shoulders and passes over to Bissegger.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 00:09:43 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:07 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 00:00:14 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:18 5 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:22 6 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:24 7 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:25 9 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 00:00:26 10 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 00:00:28