UAE Tour: Philipsen sprints to stage 5 victory

Tadej Pogacar keeps race lead despite late puncture

Tadej Pogacar in the UAE Tour leader's jersey

Tadej Pogacar in the UAE Tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton early on stage 5

The peloton early on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jasper Philipen (Alpecin-Fenix) won again

Jasper Philipen (Alpecin-Fenix) won again (Image credit: Getty Images)
AG2R Citroën working in the peloton

AG2R Citroën working in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen won stage 5 of the UAE Tour

Jasper Philipsen won stage 5 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Familiar faces in the early break – Kukrle, Kochetkov, Tonelli, and Strakhov

Familiar faces in the early break – Kukrle, Kochetkov, Tonelli, and Strakhov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The crosswinds caused a split in the peloton after 40 kilometres

The crosswinds caused a split in the peloton after 40 kilometres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Breakaway take 2 – Tonelli, Kochetkov, Cañaveral, Strakhov

Breakaway take 2 – Tonelli, Kochetkov, Cañaveral, Strakhov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pogačar with his teammates in the peloton

Pogačar with his teammates in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ineos Grenadiers work in the peloton

Ineos Grenadiers work in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
UAE Tour race leader Tadej Pogacar

UAE Tour race leader Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen strikes again at the UAE Tour

Jasper Philipsen strikes again at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Kukrle (Gazprom-Rusvelo) tried a solo attack

Michael Kukrle (Gazprom-Rusvelo) tried a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images)
The sprint teams fought for control of the UAE Tour

The sprint teams fought for control of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Philipen (Alpecin-Fenix) hits the line first

Jasper Philipen (Alpecin-Fenix) hits the line first (Image credit: Getty Images)
Groupama-FDJ tried to lead out Arnaud Demare

Groupama-FDJ tried to lead out Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish did not contest the sprint after his stage 4 crash

Mark Cavendish did not contest the sprint after his stage 4 crash (Image credit: Getty Images)
The UAE Tour peloton splits as the sprint nears

The UAE Tour peloton splits as the sprint nears (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen kept the green points jersey

Jasper Philipsen kept the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar in the UAE Tour red leader's jersey

Tadej Pogacar in the UAE Tour red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix took his second win of the UAE Tour on stage 5, beating out Jumbo-Visma youngster Olav Kooij on Al Marjan Island after a hectic run-in.

The Belgian won on pure speed after riding Sam Bennett's (Bora-Hansgrohe) wheel in the final kilometre and jumping into space after the Irishman launched his sprint along the near-side barrier.

Bennett went first but was no match for Philipsen in the end, seeming to fade as the 23-year-old Belgian sped past in the closing metres. 20-year-old neo-pro Kooij nipped Bennett on the line to grab second in the first race of his pro-career, while Matteo Malucelli (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Rudy Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech) rounded out the top five.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retains the overall race lead, having extended his advantage over Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) to four seconds via an intermediate sprint. The Slovenian was not afraid to jump into an echelon attack with Alpecin-Fenix and several teammates after just 40km of the stage and then sprint to the line. Adam Yates and Ineos Grenadiers missed the split and were forced to lead the chase until Pogacar and the rest eased-up after taking the time bonuses.  

A late puncture scare forced him to chase back to the peloton at seven kilometres to go but he made and kept the red leader's jersey for another day.

"It was a really fast finish and we lined up really well with the team. We had a good plan," Philipsen explained the chaos and sprinting skills needed to win. 

"In the last kilometre my lead out man lost his chain so that was a bit of chaos to find a good wheel. In the end it all came out well so super happy." 

Philipsen extended his lead in the green jersey points competition thanks to his sprinting prowess and is the favourite to win Friday's fifth stage and final sprint opportunity in Dubai, on the often windswept Atlantis hotel coastline.  

"Winning never gets boring so it's just the same adrenaline feeling. We just go for it again. Everything that comes tomorrow is extra and we'll be motivated for it as always," he said.

Stage results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:17:05
2Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
9Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar
10Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 18:19:37
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:04
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:17
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Easypost 0:00:25
6Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30
7Pello Bilbeo (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:37
8Oscar Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar 0:00:40
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Easypost 0:00:42
10Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen 0:00:43

