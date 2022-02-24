UAE Tour: Philipsen sprints to stage 5 victory

Image 1 of 22 Tadej Pogacar in the UAE Tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 The peloton early on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 Jasper Philipen (Alpecin-Fenix) won again (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 AG2R Citroën working in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Jasper Philipsen won stage 5 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Familiar faces in the early break – Kukrle, Kochetkov, Tonelli, and Strakhov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 The crosswinds caused a split in the peloton after 40 kilometres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Breakaway take 2 – Tonelli, Kochetkov, Cañaveral, Strakhov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 Pogačar with his teammates in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 Ineos Grenadiers work in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 UAE Tour race leader Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Jasper Philipsen strikes again at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 Michael Kukrle (Gazprom-Rusvelo) tried a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 The sprint teams fought for control of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 Jasper Philipen (Alpecin-Fenix) hits the line first (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 Groupama-FDJ tried to lead out Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 Mark Cavendish did not contest the sprint after his stage 4 crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 The UAE Tour peloton splits as the sprint nears (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Jasper Philipsen kept the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Tadej Pogacar in the UAE Tour red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix took his second win of the UAE Tour on stage 5, beating out Jumbo-Visma youngster Olav Kooij on Al Marjan Island after a hectic run-in.

The Belgian won on pure speed after riding Sam Bennett's (Bora-Hansgrohe) wheel in the final kilometre and jumping into space after the Irishman launched his sprint along the near-side barrier.

Bennett went first but was no match for Philipsen in the end, seeming to fade as the 23-year-old Belgian sped past in the closing metres. 20-year-old neo-pro Kooij nipped Bennett on the line to grab second in the first race of his pro-career, while Matteo Malucelli (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Rudy Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech) rounded out the top five.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retains the overall race lead, having extended his advantage over Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) to four seconds via an intermediate sprint. The Slovenian was not afraid to jump into an echelon attack with Alpecin-Fenix and several teammates after just 40km of the stage and then sprint to the line. Adam Yates and Ineos Grenadiers missed the split and were forced to lead the chase until Pogacar and the rest eased-up after taking the time bonuses.

A late puncture scare forced him to chase back to the peloton at seven kilometres to go but he made and kept the red leader's jersey for another day.

"It was a really fast finish and we lined up really well with the team. We had a good plan," Philipsen explained the chaos and sprinting skills needed to win.

"In the last kilometre my lead out man lost his chain so that was a bit of chaos to find a good wheel. In the end it all came out well so super happy."

Philipsen extended his lead in the green jersey points competition thanks to his sprinting prowess and is the favourite to win Friday's fifth stage and final sprint opportunity in Dubai, on the often windswept Atlantis hotel coastline.

"Winning never gets boring so it's just the same adrenaline feeling. We just go for it again. Everything that comes tomorrow is extra and we'll be motivated for it as always," he said.

Stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:17:05 2 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 9 Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar 10 Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo