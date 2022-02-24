UAE Tour: Philipsen sprints to stage 5 victory
Tadej Pogacar keeps race lead despite late puncture
Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix took his second win of the UAE Tour on stage 5, beating out Jumbo-Visma youngster Olav Kooij on Al Marjan Island after a hectic run-in.
The Belgian won on pure speed after riding Sam Bennett's (Bora-Hansgrohe) wheel in the final kilometre and jumping into space after the Irishman launched his sprint along the near-side barrier.
Bennett went first but was no match for Philipsen in the end, seeming to fade as the 23-year-old Belgian sped past in the closing metres. 20-year-old neo-pro Kooij nipped Bennett on the line to grab second in the first race of his pro-career, while Matteo Malucelli (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Rudy Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech) rounded out the top five.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retains the overall race lead, having extended his advantage over Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) to four seconds via an intermediate sprint. The Slovenian was not afraid to jump into an echelon attack with Alpecin-Fenix and several teammates after just 40km of the stage and then sprint to the line. Adam Yates and Ineos Grenadiers missed the split and were forced to lead the chase until Pogacar and the rest eased-up after taking the time bonuses.
A late puncture scare forced him to chase back to the peloton at seven kilometres to go but he made and kept the red leader's jersey for another day.
"It was a really fast finish and we lined up really well with the team. We had a good plan," Philipsen explained the chaos and sprinting skills needed to win.
"In the last kilometre my lead out man lost his chain so that was a bit of chaos to find a good wheel. In the end it all came out well so super happy."
Philipsen extended his lead in the green jersey points competition thanks to his sprinting prowess and is the favourite to win Friday's fifth stage and final sprint opportunity in Dubai, on the often windswept Atlantis hotel coastline.
"Winning never gets boring so it's just the same adrenaline feeling. We just go for it again. Everything that comes tomorrow is extra and we'll be motivated for it as always," he said.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:17:05
|2
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|9
|Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar
|10
|Marc Brustenga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|18:19:37
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:04
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:17
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Easypost
|0:00:25
|6
|Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|7
|Pello Bilbeo (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:37
|8
|Oscar Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:40
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Easypost
|0:00:42
|10
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen
|0:00:43
