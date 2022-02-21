UAE Tour: Mark Cavendish takes sprint win on stage 2
Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed a storming sprint victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour, holding off stage 1 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in a rapid run to the line at Abu Dhabi breakwater.
Despite the headwind sprint, Cavendish hit out early and it paid off. He burst into the lead as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being led out, and the Irishman then found himself boxed in and unable to sprint.
Philipsen, in the red leader’s jersey, came up late and and gave Cavendish a good run for his money but the Manxman, making the most of his low aerodynamic position, held on to win by half a wheel.
Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the final spot on the podium but there was clear daylight behind Cavendish and Philipsen, who kept the leader's red jersey.
"I'm just happy, you know," Cavendish said slightly emotionally.
"I knew we could win here, but more so how the team worked today. A third of the team here are first year professionals and this is the first or second race of their career. Seeing how they rode today they were like seasoned professionals, just after one day of talking how we didn't get it right yesterday."
"The job was to get me to the final as fresh as possible and they did that. Fortunately they did it so well that i could go at between 350 to 250 metres into a headwind. That's usually too far to go into a headwind but they delivered it so well that I knew I'd have the energy to keep it to the line.
"I was quite fortunate because I could feel Philipsen coming fast at me. We know he's in good form so I'm happy we could hold him off and take the win."
More to follow.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|4:20:45
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Tom Devreindt (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert
|9
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9:03:03
|2
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:04
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:00:06
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:10
|5
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
|8
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|10
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years' experience covering professional cycling.
