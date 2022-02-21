UAE Tour: Mark Cavendish takes sprint win on stage 2

Image 1 of 24 Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 24 The jersey holders at the start of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 24 The peloton rolls out to start stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 24 A flyover to honour the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 24 The peloton passes by a grand mosque in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 24 Speeding past a mural on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 24 The riders in the early stages of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 24 A full Gazprom-Rusvelo breakaway – Dmitry Strakhov, Michael Kukrle, Pavel Kochetkov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 24 Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 24 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 24 Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 24 UAE flags show the wind sweeping across the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 24 Race leader Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 24 Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 24 Filippo Ganna, Elia Viviani and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 24 Australian champion Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 24 Pavel Kochetkov and Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) were in the break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 24 Movistar, EF-EasyPost and Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 24 The peloton in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 24 Steve Cummings is a directeur sportif with Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 24 The blue skies of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 24 Mark Cavendish hits the line at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 24 Here comes Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 24 ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed a storming sprint victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour, holding off stage 1 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in a rapid run to the line at Abu Dhabi breakwater.

Despite the headwind sprint, Cavendish hit out early and it paid off. He burst into the lead as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being led out, and the Irishman then found himself boxed in and unable to sprint.

Philipsen, in the red leader’s jersey, came up late and and gave Cavendish a good run for his money but the Manxman, making the most of his low aerodynamic position, held on to win by half a wheel.

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the final spot on the podium but there was clear daylight behind Cavendish and Philipsen, who kept the leader's red jersey.

"I'm just happy, you know," Cavendish said slightly emotionally.

"I knew we could win here, but more so how the team worked today. A third of the team here are first year professionals and this is the first or second race of their career. Seeing how they rode today they were like seasoned professionals, just after one day of talking how we didn't get it right yesterday."

"The job was to get me to the final as fresh as possible and they did that. Fortunately they did it so well that i could go at between 350 to 250 metres into a headwind. That's usually too far to go into a headwind but they delivered it so well that I knew I'd have the energy to keep it to the line.

"I was quite fortunate because I could feel Philipsen coming fast at me. We know he's in good form so I'm happy we could hold him off and take the win."

More to follow.

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 4:20:45 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 4 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 Tom Devreindt (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert 9 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost