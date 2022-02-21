UAE Tour: Mark Cavendish takes sprint win on stage 2

Manxman goes long to beat Philipsen and Ackermann

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 LR Dmitrii Strakhov of Russia and Team Gazprom Rusvelo most aggressive jersey Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora Hansgrohe green points jersey Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix red leader jersey and Xandres Vervloesem of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal white best young jersey prior to the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The jersey holders at the start of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 A general view of the peloton passing across a bridge landscape during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton rolls out to start stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A flyover to honour the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 A general view of the peloton passing through Sheikh Zayed Mosque landscape during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton passes by a grand mosque in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 A general view of the peloton competing with graffiti in the background during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Speeding past a mural on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 A general view of the peloton passing through Sheikh Zayed Mosque landscape during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The riders in the early stages of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 LR Pavel Kochetkov of Russia Michael Kukrle of Czech Republic and Dmitrii Strakhov of Russia and Team Gazprom Rusvelo most aggressive jersey compete in the breakaway during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A full Gazprom-Rusvelo breakaway – Dmitry Strakhov, Michael Kukrle, Pavel Kochetkov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and AG2R Citren Team competes during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

UAE flags show the wind sweeping across the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 LR Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix red leader jersey competes during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race leader Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Bikeexchange Jayco competes during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 LR Filippo Ganna of Italy Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Elia Viviani of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Filippo Ganna, Elia Viviani and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 Luke Plapp of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Australian champion Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 LR Pavel Kochetkov of Russia and Dmitrii Strakhov of Russia and Team Gazprom Rusvelo most aggressive jersey compete in the breakaway during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pavel Kochetkov and Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) were in the break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 LR Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team Sean Quinn of United States Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education Easypost Scott Thwaites of United Kingdom and Team AlpecinFenix Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers and the peloton compete during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Movistar, EF-EasyPost and Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Steve Cummings is a directeur sportif with Ineos Grenadiers

Steve Cummings is a directeur sportif with Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images)
The blue skies of the UAE Tour

The blue skies of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish hits the line at the UAE Tour

Mark Cavendish hits the line at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Here comes Mark Cavendish

Here comes Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Getty Images)
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 176km stage from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UAETour WorldTour on February 21 2022 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed a storming sprint victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour, holding off stage 1 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in a rapid run to the line at Abu Dhabi breakwater. 

Despite the headwind sprint, Cavendish hit out early and it paid off. He burst into the lead as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being led out, and the Irishman then found himself boxed in and unable to sprint. 

Philipsen, in the red leader’s jersey, came up late and and gave Cavendish a good run for his money but the Manxman, making the most of his low aerodynamic position, held on to win by half a wheel. 

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the final spot on the podium but there was clear daylight behind Cavendish and Philipsen, who kept the leader's red jersey.

"I'm just happy, you know," Cavendish said slightly emotionally. 

"I knew we could win here, but more so how the team worked today. A third of the team here are first year professionals and this is the first or second race of their career. Seeing how they rode today they were like seasoned professionals, just after one day of talking how we didn't get it right yesterday." 

"The job was to get me to the final as fresh as possible and they did that. Fortunately they did it so well that i could go at between 350 to 250 metres into a headwind. That's usually too far to go into a headwind but they delivered it so well that I knew I'd have the energy to keep it to the line.

"I was quite fortunate because I could feel Philipsen coming fast at me. We know he's in good form so I'm happy we could hold him off and take the win."

More to follow.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 4:20:45
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
4Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
8Tom Devreindt (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert
9Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
10Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9:03:03
2Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:04
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:00:06
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
7Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
8Michael Kukrle (Cze) Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14
10Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

