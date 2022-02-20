Philipsen sprints to victory in UAE Tour opener
By Cyclingnews published
Alpecin-Fenix rider nudges Bennett, Viviani in opening sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:42:34
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|5
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team
|8
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
