Philipsen sprints to victory in UAE Tour opener

By published

Alpecin-Fenix rider nudges Bennett, Viviani in opening sprint

Image 1 of 18

Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 2nd stage Caleruega - Burgos 166,7 km - 15/08/2021 - Jasper Philipsen (BEL - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Miwa Iijima/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

(Image credit: Miwa Iijima/Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl attacks during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The early fight for the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 Tom Dumoulin of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma rides whilst driking during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl leads The Peloton during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

QuickStep and BikeExchange lead the way in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 18

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 1st stage Madinat Zayed Madinat Zayed 185 km 20022022 Elia Viviani ITA INEOS Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 6 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 18

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 1st stage Madinat Zayed Madinat Zayed 185 km 20022022 Scenery photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

The break of the day (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 8 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 Pavel Kochetkov of Russia and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Xandres Vervloesem of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Dmitrii Strakhov of Russia and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Luca Rastelli of Italy and Team Bardiani Csf Faizane Alessandro Tonelli of Italy and Team Bardiani Csf Faizane compete in the breakaway during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The break of the day, featuring two riders apiece from Bardiani and Gazprom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 A general view of the Peloton passing through the desert during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton out in the desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 A general view of the Peloton passing through the desert during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A shot of the peloton in front of the sand dunes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 A general view of Pavel Kochetkov of Russia and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Xandres Vervloesem of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Dmitrii Strakhov of Russia and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Luca Rastelli of Italy and Team Bardiani Csf Faizane Alessandro Tonelli of Italy and Team Bardiani Csf Faizane in the breakaway passing through the desert during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The break out in the vast expanses of the UAE desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 LR David De La Cruz Melgarejo of Spain and Team Astana Qazaqstan and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates compete during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) chats to ex-teammate David de la Cruz (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 18

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 1st stage Madinat Zayed Madinat Zayed 185 km 20022022 Pavel Kochetkov RUS Gazprom RusVelo Dmitry Strakhov RUS Gazprom RusVelo Alessandro Tonelli ITA Bardiani CSF Faizan Luca Covili ITA Bardiani CSF Faizan Xandres Vervloesem BEL Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

The break out in the desert (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 14 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 A general view of the Peloton passing through the desert during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton and the race convoy during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 18

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 1st stage Madinat Zayed Madinat Zayed 185 km 20022022 Scenery photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

The sun beams down on the riders during stage 1 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 16 of 18

MADINAT ZAYED UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 Sebastian Langeveld of Netherlands and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 1 a 184km stage from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed UAETour WorldTour on February 20 2022 in Madinat Zayed United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 18

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 1st stage Madinat Zayed Madinat Zayed 185 km 20022022 Scenery photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

The peloton races past oases in the desert (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 18 of 18

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 1st stage Madinat Zayed Madinat Zayed 185 km 20022022 Scenery photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Typical scenery on day one of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:42:34
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
5Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team
8Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
9Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
10Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews