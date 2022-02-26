Tadej Pogačar seals UAE Tour victory atop Jebel Hafeet

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 2 of 12 Jasper Philipsen and Tadej Pogačar at the start of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Locals cheer on the peloton during the stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 4 of 12 The break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Clement Davy (Groupama-FDJ) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 A camel watches on during stage 7 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 8 of 12 Stage 6 winner Mathias Vacek (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 9 of 12 Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 10 of 12 Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 11 of 12 UAE Team Emirates drive the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 12 of 12 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won the seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour at the top of Jebel Hafeet.

In a replay of last year Adam Yates (INEOS Grenadiers) threw everything at the Slovenian in the final five kilometres to the finish.

However, just as in 2021 it was Pogačar who had the final burst of speed over the top taking a narrow stage victory and sealing the overall honours.

Yates finished a valiant second while Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – Victorious) was third just a handful of seconds behind the leading pair.

It was Pogačar’s second stage win of the UAE Tour after also winning the only other mountain summit up to Jebel Jais on stage four.

Pogačar won the race overall by 22 seconds ahead of Yates while Bilbao finished third 48 seconds back.

More to follow…

Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:20:24 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:01 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:05 4 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 5 Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 9 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citro�n 0:00:53 10 Chris Harper (NZl) Jumbo-Visma