Tadej Pogačar seals UAE Tour victory atop Jebel Hafeet

By published

Slovenian beats Adam Yates on final stage for second successive win

Image 1 of 12

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 7th stage Al Ain Jebel Hafeet 148 km 26022022 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

(Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 2 of 12

JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 26 LR Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Green Points Jersey and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Red Leader Jersey prior to the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 7 a 148km stage from Al Jahili Fort to Jebel Hafeet 1025m UAETour WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen and Tadej Pogačar at the start of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 7th stage Al Ain Jebel Hafeet 148 km 26022022 Scenery photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Locals cheer on the peloton during the stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 4 of 12

JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 26 A general view of Gianni Vermeersch of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Clement Davy of France and Team Groupama FDJ Daryl Impey of South Africa and Team Israel Premier Tech Michael Schwarzmann of Germany and Team Lotto Soudal Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Bikeexchange Jayco and Joris Nieuwenhuis of Netherlands and Team DSM competing in the breakaway during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 7 a 148km stage from Al Jahili Fort to Jebel Hafeet 1025m UAETour WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 12

JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 26 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 7 a 148km stage from Al Jahili Fort to Jebel Hafeet 1025m UAETour WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 26 LR Sam Bewley of New Zealand and Team Bikeexchange Jayco Clement Davy of France and Team Groupama FDJ and Daryl Impey of South Africa and Team Israel Premier Tech compete in the breakaway during the 4th UAE Tour 2022 Stage 7 a 148km stage from Al Jahili Fort to Jebel Hafeet 1025m UAETour WorldTour on February 26 2022 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Clement Davy (Groupama-FDJ) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 7th stage Al Ain Jebel Hafeet 148 km 26022022 Scenery photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

A camel watches on during stage 7 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 8 of 12

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 7th stage Al Ain Jebel Hafeet 148 km 26022022 Mathias Vacek CZE Gazprom RusVelo photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Stage 6 winner Mathias Vacek (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 9 of 12

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 7th stage Al Ain Jebel Hafeet 148 km 26022022 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 10 of 12

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 7th stage Al Ain Jebel Hafeet 148 km 26022022 Adam Yates GBR INEOS Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 11 of 12

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 7th stage Al Ain Jebel Hafeet 148 km 26022022 Pascal Ackermann GER UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

UAE Team Emirates drive the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 12 of 12

UAE Tour 2022 4th Edition 7th stage Al Ain Jebel Hafeet 148 km 26022022 Thomas De Gendt BEL Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency2022)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won the seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour at the top of Jebel Hafeet.

In a replay of last year Adam Yates (INEOS Grenadiers) threw everything at the Slovenian in the final five kilometres to the finish.

However, just as in 2021 it was Pogačar who had the final burst of speed over the top taking a narrow stage victory and sealing the overall honours.

Yates finished a valiant second while Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – Victorious) was third just a handful of seconds behind the leading pair.

It was Pogačar’s second stage win of the UAE Tour after also winning the only other mountain summit up to Jebel Jais on stage four.

Pogačar won the race overall by 22 seconds ahead of Yates while Bilbao finished third 48 seconds back.

More to follow…

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:20:24
2Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:01
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:05
4Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15
5Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar
7Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30
9Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citro�n 0:00:53
10Chris Harper (NZl) Jumbo-Visma

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25:38:16
2Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:22
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:48
4Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar 0:00:55
6Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:17
7Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citro�n 0:01:24
8Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citro�n 0:01:46
9Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
10David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:58

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Goddard

Latest on Cyclingnews