Tadej Pogačar seals UAE Tour victory atop Jebel Hafeet
By Ben Goddard published
Slovenian beats Adam Yates on final stage for second successive win
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won the seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour at the top of Jebel Hafeet.
In a replay of last year Adam Yates (INEOS Grenadiers) threw everything at the Slovenian in the final five kilometres to the finish.
However, just as in 2021 it was Pogačar who had the final burst of speed over the top taking a narrow stage victory and sealing the overall honours.
Yates finished a valiant second while Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – Victorious) was third just a handful of seconds behind the leading pair.
It was Pogačar’s second stage win of the UAE Tour after also winning the only other mountain summit up to Jebel Jais on stage four.
Pogačar won the race overall by 22 seconds ahead of Yates while Bilbao finished third 48 seconds back.
More to follow…
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:20:24
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:01
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:05
|4
|Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|5
|Luke Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:16
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|9
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citro�n
|0:00:53
|10
|Chris Harper (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25:38:16
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:22
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:48
|4
|Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:55
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:17
|7
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citro�n
|0:01:24
|8
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citro�n
|0:01:46
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:58
