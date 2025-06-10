Recommended reading

'We're confident that I'm in good shape' – Remco Evenepoel positive ahead of Critérium du Dauphiné time trial and first GC test

Belgian upbeat about TT showdown with Pogačar and Vingegaard, but shifts focus to mountains for Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the Critérium du Dauphiné's opening stage throwing up an earlier-than-expected general classification test, stage 4's individual time trial looks set to be the first real face-off between the three Tour de France favourites, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep). 

This will be their first such encounter since the final stage of the Tour in Nice almost 12 months ago.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

