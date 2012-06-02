Trending

Bishop and Sornson virtually lock up titles

Johnson demonstrates prowess on rocks of Tussey Ridge

Image 1 of 12

The Trans-Sylvania serves up some incredibly lush green scenery

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 2 of 12

Tim Johnson won stage 6 outright

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 3 of 12

The ridges and valleys of Pennsylvania reach into the distance

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 4 of 12

Matthys Beukes from South Africa has been punishing everyone on the climbs all week and is in third overall going into the final stage

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 5 of 12

Madison Matthews, a State College local, has had an incredible week of racing the pros on home turf

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 6 of 12

Jeremiah Bishop is well out in front in the men's GC

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 7 of 12

Jenny Smith has ridden strongly all week and is in third overall

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 8 of 12

A forest fire left Tussey Ridge with views all around

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 9 of 12

Eric McKeegan finds the lens

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 10 of 12

Chris Michaels has improved all week and leads Tim Johnson on Three Bridges Trail

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 11 of 12

Cheryl Sornson may have the GC locked up

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 12 of 12

Barry Wicks leads the stage across Three Bridges

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)

Tussey Mountain Trail. The crown jewel of the NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic. Stage 6 through Rothrock State Forest was intense. Thirty seven miles of beautiful trails surrounded in emerald green hues from the sea of ferns and the brilliant white of blossoming mountain laurel were the playground for the racers left in the TSEpic.

A four-mile neutral roll-out added mileage to the stage, but warmed up the legs and it was all guns blazing off the start as the final men's podium is far from decided.

Tim Johnson (Volkswagen/People For Bikes/NoTubes) took off with the top six solo competetors trailing behind him. Johnson is racing in the Epic Team category, so his pace-pounding performance doesn't have any bearing on the solo men's award category, however he held nothing back and looks to be well on track in his preparations for the coming World Cup cyclo-cross season after outright winning the stage.

Half way into the stage, the top seven were spread across a three-minute gap as they left the highly technical John Wert Path. Johnson and Wicks (Kona Bikes) led the pack, followed closely by Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing). Chris Michaels (Felt) on his best ride of the week joined the leaders before the ensuing steep pitch of Treaster Kettle Road. Justin Lindine (Redline) was at 30 seconds while Matthys Beukes of South Africa and State College's Aaron Snyder (Scott) emerged from John Wert another minute later. Beukes launched an incredible effort rocketing away from Snyder who remarked in disbelief at the ferocity of the attack, "That guy is a monster."

Buekes picked up Lindine on his way to the front, and the two caught the lead quartet just over the crest of the climb. The six stuck together though the next section of singletrack including classic State College trails Longberger and Three Bridges Trails, with Buekes continuing to apply pressure any time the course rose up. Buekes' pace peeled Lindine from the group before Tussey ridge but the remaining six entered this crux trail as one. Johnson quickly took the initiative with a surge that saw him quickly pull 20 seconds ahead and he steadily increased his lead to 45 seconds as he left the ridge top trail. Bishop and Wicks dropped off the ridge-line together with Michaels continuing his tear in fourth. The stage finished with Johnson pulling almost 2 minutes from Bishop who took few risks as he is well in front in GC yet found an additional 1:45 to pad his GC lead over Wicks in the final miles of the stage.

Bishop said, "Today is the best I've felt all week. It is great to have a teammate to work with when he's as strong as Tim." While Wicks offered, "I'm starting to crack a bit toward the end of the week here, but it is all good."

Wicks, who has the BC Bike Race solo title in his sights continued, "This is perfect prep as a lot of the singletrack here is more challenging than that at BC."

Michaels finished third in open men's (fourth overall on stage) for his first podium appearance of the week in a sprint finish with Beukes who again closed a significant gap after the descent from Tussey ridge.

The effort from Buekes may have solidified the final podium as he now holds a close to 5 min lead over Snyder in the battle for the final step while Snyder has close to five-minute advantage over Drew Edsall (Felt Bicycles).

Women

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) and Sue Haywood (NoTubes) again showed themselves to be the class of the women's field and Sornson took the stage victory by a wheel in the final sprint. Sornson adopted the attitude of another famous cycling champion with a "no gifts" philosophy on the stage.

Haywood said, "We rode more like a duo team than against each other throughout much of the stage."

Sornson chimed in, "I got away yesterday early and that was the race. If I can't get that gap early I'm not getting away so it didn't make sense to go until I could get the stage win." "We're not done though" countered Haywood, "We're not done at all."

Jenny Smith bounced back to the podium after the raw trails of yesterday's RB Winter stage exposed opportunity for Alice Pennington (Kona Bikes). Pennington continued what appears to be building form as she finished fourth on today's stage.

Sornson now holds a strong lead in the women's GC battle.

Other categories

Johnson has taken his Volkswagen/People For Bike/NoTubes Epic Team into the lead, but not without a slight bit of regret as his efforts have displaced Team CF, a team riding with the purpose of bringing awareness and educating people about Cystic Fibrosis and the ability to even do things as strenuous as complete a 7 day long mountain bike adventure.

Team CF rider Kaitlyn Broadhurst, who deals with the effects of CF herself, said, "You either use it or lose it and I'm riding to show that even something like this possible!" Johnson, much like all the rest of the TSEpic participants, has been affected by the message Team CF promotes and the incredible spirit of Kaitlyn and her team.

"This is for Team CF and all the wonderful things they are doing." said Johnson when asked about his overall win.

Many of the other stage and GC competitions solidified today as Breck Epic/NoTubes' Duo Jake Wells and Dax Masey took their stage as did Juan Garcia and Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) took theirs as well. State College's Jim Matthews, commented on his nervousness before today's ride, "I have to go well, all the locals will be out watching!" and he did with a stage win. Finally, Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) has the 40+ competition well in hand as the ailing Zeke Hersh (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Breck Epic) rolled in behind Kenny Wehn (NoTubes).

With most races solidly in hand expectations are high that many of the racers will kick back in what has quickly become tradition at the Trans-Sylvania Epic, a "parade" final stage through Bald Eagle. Emulating the style and party atmosphere found in the final stage of three week long international road stage races, tomorrow's romp through another 22 miles of incredible riding will almost certainly feature group riding, huge smiles and a "rest stop" or five to make sure all are well hydrated.

Three time TSEpic participant and Philly Ciclismo Epic Team Racer Dave Pryor commented about tomorrow's final stage, "We party just as hard as those big time pro roadies, but since we're mountain bikers, it takes a lot less time to get the party started!"

The only remaining question may be who wants the final stage win in the men's open race the most? The South African? The State College local? The guy who was so close he could taste it? That "cyclo-cross" racer? One of those who've tasted success here before but been blanked in 2012? Or could the race leader himself want the final stage and to stamp his authority on his TSEpic victory? Find out tomorrow.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)2:30:04
2Barry Wicks (Kona)0:01:36
3Chris Michaels0:03:12
4Matthys Beukes0:03:14
5Justin Lindine (Redline)0:04:40
6Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:07:03
7Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:13:47
8Cary Smith (Team CF)0:15:56
9Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team)0:21:22
10Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:21:25
11Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:28:35
12Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)0:29:39
13Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist)0:30:39
14Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:32:16
15Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:37:15
16Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)0:44:15
17Jarrett Heitzman0:45:53
18Jesse Stauffer1:03:41
19Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure)1:41:21
20Matthew Garrett1:43:04
21Andrew Cappella1:48:14
22James Spurk1:49:42

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)3:04:18
2Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)
3Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:08:20
4Alice Pennington (Kona)0:12:18
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:20:45
6Karen Potter (MTBR.com)0:24:34
7Kristin Gavin (Team CF)0:28:35
8Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:39:20
9Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine)0:59:09
10Rachel Brown (Team LUNA chix)1:17:13

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon)3:13:55
2Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)0:01:48
3Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache)0:09:27
4Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing)0:28:03
5Steven Thompson (Big Pig Racing/Western)0:31:17

Master men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing)2:47:01
2Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters)0:00:56
3Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte)0:17:28
4Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic)0:21:10
5Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)0:23:42
6Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical)0:24:28
7Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)0:28:53
8Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles)0:30:34
9Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team)0:31:19
10Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes)0:31:20
11John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:32:00
12Rob Campbell (BikeLine)0:38:10
13Nate Means0:41:24
14Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles)0:43:48
15Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)0:48:25
16Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath)1:17:10
17Kevin Maldonado1:25:24
18Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure)1:33:09
19Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure)1:52:13

Master men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop)3:22:08
2Scott Thomson0:13:54
3Jim Wilson (Team CF)0:26:08
4Keith Bontrager (Bontrager/Trek)1:02:13

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes)2:52:40
Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes)
2Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com)0:14:56
Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor)
3Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:30:03
Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo)
4Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)0:00:02
Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)
5Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)0:39:04
Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)
Scott Perschke (TwoSes)
Stan Ritchie (TwoSes)

Duo Co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat)2:23:20
Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat)
2Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence)0:11:34
Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence)
3Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:23:10
Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
4Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)0:20:27
David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
5Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?)0:23:58
Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?)
Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou)
Tanya Martin (Equipe Loupgarou)

Epic team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Johnson (Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE)2:28:14
2Chip Meek (Team CF)0:22:21
3Kevin Wetzel (CO/VA Connection)1:02:24
4Wels Baker (Baker Installations)1:03:36
5Louis Mazzante (Bicycling Mag)1:08:21
6Skye Allsop (TEVR)1:08:54
7Jamie Harris (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:15:44
8Denver Poole (On the Rocks)1:25:15
9Bruce Bedell (Misfit Warriors)1:37:49
10Jesse Kelly (Team CF)0:39:12
11Derek Bissett (CO/VA Connection)1:04:48
12Mike Boyes (CO/VA Connection)1:06:36
13Jack Dalzell (Team CF)1:07:13
14Joey Boyle (CO/VA Connection)1:19:22
15Darren Miskiewicz (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:23:50
16Dave Pryor (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:32:00
17Mark Bowman (Bicycling Mag)
18Derek Reynolds (On the Rocks)1:42:08
19Steven Hecht (Misfit Warriors)1:45:10
20Jason Eicholtz (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:45:23
21Nate Cross (Team CF)1:48:50
22Freddy Long (TEVR)2:11:06
23Tanner Davis (CO/VA Connection)2:29:46
24Kaitlyn Broadhurst (Team CF)2:46:20
25Joel Light (TEVR)2:47:48

TSE Experience
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fred Baker (Baker Installations)4:18:20

Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)13:27:14
2Barry Wicks (Kona)0:24:04
3Matthys Beukes0:33:11
4Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:37:57
5Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:42:54
6Justin Lindine (Redline)0:53:27
7Cary Smith (Team CF)1:11:37
8Chris Michaels1:14:08
9Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)2:10:22
10Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team)2:14:53
11Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team)2:26:54
12Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco)2:32:13
13Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)3:05:32
14Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)3:14:34
15Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist)3:22:15
16Jarrett Heitzman4:08:04
17Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)5:06:09
18Jesse Stauffer5:46:15
19Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure)7:25:31
20James Spurk8:21:48
21Andrew Cappella10:36:26

Women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)16:11:52
2Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:10:27
3Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:46:29
4Alice Pennington (Kona)1:17:22
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)1:23:03
6Kristin Gavin (Team CF)1:31:52
7Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)3:30:12
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine)5:22:33
9Rachel Brown (Team LUNA chix)7:04:49

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon)16:42:27
2Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)0:40:34
3Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache)1:43:37
4Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing)2:45:42
5Steven Thompson (Big Pig Racing/Western)5:04:41

Solo master men 40+ general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing)15:04:14
2Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters)0:25:21
3Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic)0:28:52
4Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical)1:22:58
5Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes)1:39:21
6Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles)1:45:37
7Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte)1:57:31
8Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)2:03:35
9Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)2:13:29
10Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team)2:42:49
11John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)3:04:11
12Rob Campbell (BikeLine)3:10:57
13Nate Means4:01:15
14Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)4:23:35
15Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath)5:39:17
16Kevin Maldonado6:30:08
17Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure)8:18:45
18Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure)9:08:02

Solo master men 50+ general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop)17:28:01
2Scott Thomson1:46:21
3Jim Wilson (Team CF)3:47:39

Duo men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes)15:57:37
Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes)
2Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor)0:37:08
Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com)
3Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)0:53:28
Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)
4Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:06:05
Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo)
5Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)5:21:09
Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)

Duo co-ed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat)16:46:55
Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat)
2Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence)1:40:00
Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence)
3Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:16:09
Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
4Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)2:06:30
David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
5Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?)1:55:44
Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?)

Epic team general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Volkeswagen/People for Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE15:02:24
2Team CF0:22:53
3CO/VA Connection3:01:54
4Baker Installations4:15:52
5Team Dogfish p/b The Captain4:43:10
6Misfit Warriors5:00:33
7TEVR6:25:30
8On the Rocks8:25:57

