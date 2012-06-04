Image 1 of 12 Alice Pennington (Kona) took the women's final stage win. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 2 of 12 The final women's Trans-Sylvania Epic podium. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 3 of 12 The final men's Trans-Sylvania Epic podium. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 4 of 12 Tanner Davis , 12, and his mom and dad. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 5 of 12 Sue Haywood won three stages and finished second on GC. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 6 of 12 Racers finish stage 7 (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 7 of 12 Matthys Beukes won stage 7 of teh Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 8 of 12 Kaitlyn Broadhurst was such an inspiration that Tim Johnson wanted to become an honorary member of Team CF's Epic Team. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 9 of 12 Drew Edsall finished fifth overall (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 10 of 12 Dracula offered up refreshments throughout the week and took part in the 3 beer derby (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 11 of 12 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) wins the GC at the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 12 of 12 What happens in stage 8 stays in stage 8, except for this photo. (Image credit: AELandes Photography)

Expectations that the final day of competition in the week-long 2012 NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic would be uneventful proved to be fanciful dreams of those at the top of the leader boards. In the men's category, there was aggressive racing from the gun while several in the women's field saw opportunities to attack as the pace eased between the two front runners.

As if shot from the barrel of a Pennsylvania Long Rifle, Matthys Buekes exploded off the front of the field on the very first minor ascent of the day. Buekes spent the week crushing world class racers every time the grade ticked skyward and knew that a win on the final stage depended on opening a gap before technical Pennsylvania singletrack allowed his adversaries to push their advantage on terrain unfamiliar to this South African.

Cannondale's Jeremiah Bishop was no less motivated for a win after watching teammate and Trans-Sylvania Epic Team competitor Tim Johnson (Volkswagen/People for Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes) scoop up two straight overall stage wins in the previous days. Bishop, an Olympic hopeful, watched for a response from the field before jumping to cover the South African's move.

As the race penetrated the dark Pennyslvania forest the first singletrack, a bermed section carved into the earth, placed Bishop in his element and he quickly overtook Buekes while behind, Johnson was the first of several key competitors to flat. Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes) was also in the hunt for the stage win after a mano-a-mano battle with Bishop's over the early TSEpic stages. However, Wicks again found the Pennsylvania singletrack his biggest nemesis as at the first dirt road intersection, he was off the bike with inflator in hand. Wicks' teammate Cory Wallace came upon the scene and quickly offered his wheel in an effort to put Wicks back into contention for the stage.

Several miles of ridge top singletrack that repeatedly dove into deep laurel thickets bursting in spring blossom gave Bishop, who later said, "Today was the strongest I've felt all week." It was the perfect playground to showcase his skill set. Within those few miles he pushed to a one minute and fifteen second advantage over Justin Lindine (Redline), who was just ahead of top 10 GC racers Aaron Snyder (Scott), Chris Michaels (Felt), Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) and Cary Smith (Team CF) with Buekes reappearing at the tail end of this group.

As Bishop engaged his World Cup warp drive and drove a larger and large wedge between himself and the rest, the stage looked to be a battle for second. A battle for second on the podium began to enter the picture as Buekes steadily chewed into the gap Wicks held at the beginning of the day in the overall rankings.

As the field descended Panther Road and Little Poe "Roads" - some of Pennsylvania DCNRs thousands of miles of drivable trail across the state - disaster struck. On the high speed descent of Little Poe, a minefield of embedded rock that offered launching pads for huge air, Bishop flatted and the class of the field soon overtook the stationary Cannondale racer. Johnson, coming back from his own flat, did what he could to help his teammate while Lindine took over the lead on the road.

Like the Africanized Bee, deadly when provoked and quick to attack, Buekes, appropriately attired all week in black and yellow, went for the kill. The South African raced by Snyder then Michaels and Smith and finally even Lindine in the two mile long ascent to the day's only checkpoint on Pine Swamp Rd.

As the race climbed skyward across Tower Trail, Beukes increased his lead and entered the final technical section of the day on Old Burn Tr a full 1:45 in front of Lindine and more than 3:30 ahead of Bishop, with Snyder and Smith still in the mix and making a bid for the day’s podium.

Buekes, who won the stage with Lindine almost 2:30 behind. Bishop demonstrated why he is the GC leader and now three-time champion of the Trans-Sylvania Epic by racing into third place on the stage and cementing his overall victory. Snyder came across fourth and with stage winner Buekes began ticking off the minutes watching for Wicks to cross the line. After a brutal, mechanical-filled day, Wicks came across the line in 2:03:57, almost 16 minutes behind Beukes, allowing the "Killer Bee" to step up to second overall for the week. Wicks just held on to the final podium position finishing two minutes ahead of State College's Snyder after seven days and over 225 miles of Pennsylvania dirt and rocks.

Women

The women's GC leader and second overall intended to ease back on hostilities today though second placed overall Sue Haywood (NoTubes) had spent the previous 24 hours keeping leader Cheryl Sornson guessing as to her true intentions. Jenny Smith (NoTubes) was in agreement as the GC was well entrenched.

However, racing is not dictated by the GC leaders, and Alice Pennington (Kona) was after a stage win. Sarah Kaufman (NoTubes) reacted to the move, and it eventually drew out Smith, who had realized that allowing Pennington too much leash could prove a mistake should the Kona rider overtake the NoTubes racer in the GC battle. Smith defended her third place GC position by finishing third on the stage while Pennington scooped up her first win of the week and Kaufmann took her first podium step of the Trans-Sylvania Epic.

Both the day and week finished with podiums resplendent in the pink, white and black of the NoTubes Elite Women's Team as Haywood finished second overall and Smith in third on GC to go along with Kaufmann's second and Smith's third on the stage. Only the blue plaid of Team CF on the top of the GC podium in the form of an ecstatic Sornson and Kona's orange and blue attired Pennington atop the stage podium broke the pattern.

.

With most of the rest of the categories content to savor the views from climbs of the undulating ridges and valleys of central Pennsylvania, pose for pictures with festively attired volunteers including Dracula himself, and eke as much fun as possible out of the final stage many racers took to the course with the only goal being to keep the fun factor pegged. Competitors over the first six days, they became comrades on the final course and solidified new friendships during the ride.

Other categories

Singlespeeders finished tied for first and shared the final stage podium while Niner Ergon's Dejay Birtch won the week with Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) in second and Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) third overall.

The men's duo team of Coloradans Jake Wells and Dax Masey from Breck Epic/NoTubes claimed victory on the stage and overall with Tim and Troy Zimmerman (First Place Racing) from Florida in second and Philly Ciclismo’s Mike Festa and Craig Lebair taking thrid on GC.

Juan Garcia and Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) won co-ed verall and stage honors. David Cook and Cissy Fowler of Pisgah Area Cycling were second on the stages with Java Blend Racing's Kaarin Tae and Lawrence Plug third. The Kaarin/Lawrence team took second on GC while New Mexico's own first family of endurance mountain biking Karen and Alan Rishel (NoTubes) finished third overall.

In masters 50+ State College's Jim Matthews (MBR/The Bike Shop) finished first with Scott Thompon of Ontario in second and Team CF’s director Jim Wilson in third. These three riders finished in the same order in the overall competition.

The men's 40+ was an exciting race to watch all week as the lead changed hands from ITT stage winner NoTubes Kenny Wehn to Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Breck Epic’s Zeke Hersh and finally to Jon Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) on stage five at RB Winter. Davis finished the week strongly and took a hard fought overall victory, "We were hitting each other every day. One of us would attack, then the other, then other. This was real good racing!" Davis won the final stage with Wehn second on the day and Hersh third. Wehn and Hersh swapped positions on the GC podium.

In an Epic Team category dominated since Tim Johnson's arrival on Tuesday directly from the Killington Stage Race by the Cannondale athlete, Chip Meeks of Team CF took the stage as Johnson rode in support of the efforts of Team CF and their mission of "Cycling to Find a Cure". Throughout the week, Team CF Epic Team racer Kaitlynn Broadhurst was followed by a documentary film team as she shows the world how an athlete with CF can complete and compete in an event as challenging as the Trans-Sylvania Epic. Her story was an inspiration to all and Johnson rode as an honorary team member on the final stage. Johnson himself was followed by action sports filmmaker Don Hampton as he completed the Killington/Trans-Sylvania Epic double as part of his training for the upcoming Cyclocross World Cup season and next year's Cylco-cross World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

Racers continued the festivities throughout the awards ceremony and well into the evening with a celebration worthy of culminating a week of adventure and incredible racing. The highlight of the evening was the 2nd Annual "3 Beer Derby", the unofficial stage 8 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic.

12-year-old completes entire TSEpic

Worth noting, another Davis turned in a remarkable performance at the Trans-Sylvania Epic as 12-year-old Tanner Davis, son of 40+ GC winner Jonathan, finishing out all seven stages of the demanding week as part of an Epic Team. Not only did Tanner ride all the stages, but was often heard offering encouragement to riders overtaking him and whom he passed on the trail.

More impressively perhaps is that while all the rest of the competitors spent afternoons napping and recovering Tanner found the best relaxation to be running around the scout camp that serves as home base for TSEpic like any 12-year-old would, playing with other kids, paddling boats around the lake and splashing for hours in the pool. "[We're] Super proud of Tanner for setting a goal and accomplishing that goal, but even more proud to hear about his character out on course," said father Jon, "I only wish I had that sort of energy!"

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes 1:47:50 2 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:02:24 3 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:03:27 4 Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) 0:04:07 5 Cary Smith (Team CF) 0:08:21 6 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:08:39 7 Chris Michaels 0:08:42 8 Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 0:14:07 9 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:16:07 10 Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 0:18:40 11 Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team) 0:19:52 12 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 0:22:13 13 Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:25:29 14 Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist) 0:26:27 15 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 0:28:23 16 Jesse Stauffer 0:38:26 17 Jarrett Heitzman 0:54:53 18 Matthew Garrett 1:06:09 19 Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure) 1:18:03 20 Andrew Cappella 1:36:43 21 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 2:42:46

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alice Pennington (Kona) 2:19:47 2 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:08:36 3 Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:09:28 4 Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:09:33 5 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 6 Karen Potter (MTBR.com) 0:14:31 7 Kristin Gavin (Team CF) 0:16:17 8 Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:31:48 9 Sarah Hansing (Race Pace Bikes) 0:45:57 10 Rachel Brown (Team LUNA chix) 0:46:00 11 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine)

Master men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) 2:01:47 2 Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters) 0:03:24 3 Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic) 0:11:04 4 Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes) 0:12:53 5 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte) 0:13:51 6 Rob Campbell (BikeLine) 0:18:16 7 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 0:19:58 8 Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical) 0:20:00 9 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 0:20:41 10 Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team) 0:21:58 11 Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 0:22:04 12 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 0:22:41 13 Nate Means 0:26:33 14 Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles) 0:27:58 15 Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath) 0:42:09 16 Kevin Maldonado 0:49:19 17 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles) 0:52:12 18 Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure) 1:04:06 19 Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure) 1:15:15

Master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop) 2:26:48 2 Scott Thomson 0:21:30 3 Jim Wilson (Team CF) 0:24:48 4 Keith Bontrager (Bontrager/Trek) 0:35:01

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 2:09:11 Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 2 Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com) 0:20:54 Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor) 3 Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) 4 Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo) Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo) 5 Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys) 0:36:23 Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys) 6 Stan Ritchie (TwoSes) 0:19:04 Scott Perschke (TwoSes)

Duo Co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 2:28:07 Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 2 David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling) 0:19:43 Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling) 3 Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence) 0:04:19 Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence) 4 Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 0:10:01 Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 5 Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?) 0:22:37 Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?) Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou)

Epic team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chip Meek (Team CF) 2:02:31 2 Tim Johnson (Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE) 0:00:02 3 Rich Straub (Misfit Warriors) 0:10:25 4 Wels Baker (Baker Installations) 0:24:30 5 Derek Bissett (CO/VA Connection) 0:26:55 6 Denver Poole (On the Rocks) 0:40:51 7 Jason Eicholtz (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain) 1:04:11 8 Louis Mazzante (Bicycling Mag) 1:04:25 9 Freddy Long (TEVR) 1:16:26 10 Jesse Kelly (Team CF) 0:13:45 11 Joey Boyle (CO/VA Connection) 0:26:58 12 Rich Oneil (Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE) 0:27:34 13 Jack Dalzell (Team CF) 0:37:24 14 Derek Reynolds (On the Rocks) 1:37:47 15 Dave Pryor (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain) 1:04:11 16 Jamie Harris (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain) 17 Darren Miskiewicz (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain) 18 Mike Yozell (Bicycling Mag) 1:04:28 19 Tanner Davis (CO/VA Connection) 2:05:23 20 Joel Light (TEVR) 2:16:26 21 Skye Allsop (TEVR) 1:16:28 22 Kaitlyn Broadhurst (Team CF) 1:23:54

Experience # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Baker (Baker Installations) 3:49:29 2 Kathleen Riddell (Bike Line) 0:49:39

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 15:18:31 2 Matthys Beukes 0:29:44 3 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:36:44 4 Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) 0:38:37 5 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:48:06 6 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:52:24 7 Cary Smith (Team CF) 1:16:31 8 Chris Michaels 1:19:23 9 Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 2:21:02 10 Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team) 2:31:18 11 Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 2:47:26 12 Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 2:48:56 13 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 3:30:28 14 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 3:33:20 15 Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist) 3:45:15 16 Jarrett Heitzman 4:59:30 17 Jesse Stauffer 6:21:14 18 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 7:45:28 19 Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure) 8:40:07 20 Andrew Cappella 12:09:42

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 18:41:12 2 Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:10:27 3 Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:46:24 4 Alice Pennington (Kona) 1:07:49 5 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 1:22:06 6 Kristin Gavin (Team CF) 1:38:36 7 Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 3:52:27 8 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine) 5:59:00 9 Rachel Brown (Team LUNA chix) 7:41:16

Singlespeed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon) 16:42:27 2 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 0:40:34 3 Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) 1:43:37 4 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing) 2:45:42 5 Steven Thompson (Big Pig Racing/Western) 5:04:41

Master men 40+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) 17:06:01 2 Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters) 0:28:45 3 Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic) 0:39:56 4 Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical) 1:42:58 5 Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes) 1:52:14 6 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte) 2:11:22 7 Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles) 2:13:35 8 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 2:26:16 9 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 2:33:27 10 Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team) 3:04:47 11 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 3:24:52 12 Rob Campbell (BikeLine) 3:29:13 13 Nate Means 4:27:48 14 Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 4:45:39 15 Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath) 6:21:26 16 Kevin Maldonado 7:19:27 17 Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure) 9:34:00 18 Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure) 10:12:08

Master men 50+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop) 19:54:49 2 Scott Thomson 2:07:51 3 Jim Wilson (Team CF) 4:12:27

Duo men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 18:06:48 Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 2 Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor) 0:58:02 Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com) 3 Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) 0:53:28 Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) 4 Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo) 0:06:05 Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo) 5 Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys) 5:57:32 Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)

Duo-Coed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 20:15:02 Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 2 Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence) 2:04:02 Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence) 3 Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 0:26:10 Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 4 Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling) 1:52:10 David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling) 5 Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?) 2:32:41 Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?)

Epic team final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Volkeswagen/People for Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE 17:30:38 2 Team CF 0:45:14 3 CO/VA Connection 4:04:18 4 Baker Installations 5:19:28 5 Team Dogfish p/b The Captain 5:58:54 6 Misfit Warriors 6:38:22 7 TEVR 7:34:24 8 On the Rocks 9:51:12