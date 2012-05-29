Image 1 of 8 The attack (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 2 of 8 Matthys Buekes traveled all the way from South Africa to break some legs on today's TSEpic Stage through Coburn (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 3 of 8 Dracula passing out some needed refreshment from his lair at the Poe Valley Tunnel (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 4 of 8 PA offers incredible scenery (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 5 of 8 Tim Johnson joined the TSEpic from Killington today (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 6 of 8 Cheryl Sornson has a commanding lead in the women's competition (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 7 of 8 The start line of the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 8 of 8 Barry Wicks takes his second stage in a row and closes the gap to 25 seconds to Jeremiah Bishop (Image credit: AELandes Photography)

Forty seven miles and over 5000 feet of elevation gain on a wide open gravel, paved and dirt roads made for a fast and attack-fueled stage 3 at the NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic. The attacks came early and often and left the men's field strewn across the Pennsylvania countryside.

With little singletrack to break up today's stage, a group of close to forty riders formed on the opening rolling roads with attacks from Jon Davis (40+, Trek Store Boulder Racing), Stephan Kincaid (NoTubes/AXA) and Matthys Buekes (Cannondale South Africa) coming to naught as the five-mile descent of Sieglerville-Millheim Pike brought the group together again. Only the duo team of Mike Festa and Craig Lebair (Philly Ciclismo/Trans-Sylvania Epic) missed the move of those in the hunt for their respective GC titles as a flat on the first singletrack of the stage had them chasing all day.

Buekes was not deterred by the unwillingness of the group to let him go and looked to show his strength on a course more similar to those back home.As Buekes rolled away before the first feedzone those behind seemed unfazed with Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes), Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt), Justine Lindine (Redline), Aaron Snyder (Scott) and the rest of the contenders taking their time through the feed. Included in this group was Tim Johnson (Cannondale) who came in as part of an Epic Team, fresh off a four day stint at the Killington Stage Race. As the realization that the South African was on a mission dawned on the rest the chase began in earnest and by the time what was left of the field rolled through the historic Poe Valley train tunnel only six racer remained in the front group.

On the lead in to the climb of Penn's View, the hardest of the stage, Cory Wallace (Kona Bikes) put the screws to the group to set up an attack for his teammate. Wicks attack did not shed Bishop but succeeded in separating the leading duo from the rest of the group with Buekes and Johnson forming next on the road trailed by Wallace, Edsall, and Cary Smith (Team CF).

With two 2km to go on one of the final rollers of the stage, Wicks, who had been on the front for six miles, put in a final surge and inch by inch clawed ground from Bishop. One foot, then two, then three and with a brief look under his arm Wicks saw he had a gap. Wicks stood and a final acceleration saw the elastic snap as Bishop did all he could to control his adversary. A final sandy descent and push to the line and Wicks had claimed another 20 seconds in an increasingly tight GC competition. Behind, Buekes pulled away from Johnson to finish third while Johnson's fourth place pulled back a big chunk of time in the Epic Team category. Lindine rolled in fourth and fifth place was claimed by Wallace.

The women's race has come down to a one-on-one battle between Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) and Sue Haywood (NoTubes) in the GC. The two spent much of the day watching each other before a late attack through the finishing trail from Haywood clawed back several seconds in the GC battle. Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon), winner of the singlespeed category on today's stage, spent much of the day riding with these two women and said, "I got to ride with Cheryl and Sue and watched them slug it out all day long. One would go, the other would respond. They marked each other all day." With tomorrows bumps and berms of Allegrippis seemingly favoring the talents of Haywood, the GC battle is still far from resolved. Haywood's NoTubes teammate Jenny Smith rode solidly into third on the stage and holds third on the GC.

The Breck Epic/NoTubes duo of Jake Wells and Dax Massey continued to pull away in the duo men's category where the main drama was an early flat that had yesterday's second on GC duo of Mike Festa and Craig Lebair (Philly Ciclismo) chasing all day and dropping to fourth overall. While in the coed duo race the squad of Juan Garcia and Trish Grajczy of JCTracing/Deadgoat continued their dominance of the event with a third stage win in a row.

Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) pulled out a stage win over Zeke Hersh (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Breck Epic) marking the third different winner in this category though Hersh maintains the lead in the GC with Kenneth Wehn (NoTubes Elite Masters) in third. Jim Matthews of State College, Pennsylvania and the MBR/The Bicycle Shop squad earned a third straight win in the masters 50+ category trailed home by Scott Thomson and Team CFs Jim Wilson.

The Epic Team competition became a little more interesting for all competitors as Tim Johnson made a midnight run after completing the Killington Stage Race yesterday in order to participate in the rest of the Trans-Sylvania Epic stages on his Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes team. While Johnson's entrance into the race adds a whole new element to the competition he faces a 32 minute deficit to the Team CF crew of Nate Cross, Jack Dalzell, Jesse Kelly, Chip Meek and Kaitlyn Broadhurst with only four stages to go.

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (Kona) 2:44:06 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:00:20 3 Matthys Beukes 0:02:04 4 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:04:20 5 Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:08:00 6 Chris Michaels 0:08:18 7 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:09:27 8 Cary Smith (Team CF) 0:12:20 9 Aaron Snyder (ScottPro Mountain Bike Team) 0:12:21 10 Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist) 0:20:26 11 Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 0:25:33 12 Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable ) 0:25:57 13 Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team) 0:28:42 14 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 0:33:13 15 Jesse Stauffer 0:40:35 16 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 0:42:58 17 Jarrett Heitzman 0:47:18 18 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 0:52:56 19 Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure) 1:09:36 20 Barry Wicks (Kona) 1:13:54 21 James Spurk 1:26:16 22 Andrew Cappella 2:13:44

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 3:17:24 2 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 0:00:04 3 Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:03:57 4 Alice Pennington (Kona) 0:07:46 5 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:08:40 6 Kristin Gavin (Team CF) 0:10:12 7 Karen Potter (MTBR.com) 0:31:27 8 Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:41:07 9 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine) 1:06:07 10 Donna Miller (Niner/Hayes/Ergon) 1:13:01 11 Sarah Hansing (Race Pace Bikes) 1:17:34 12 Rachel Brown (Team Luna chix) 1:35:43

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon) 3:20:57 2 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 0:14:32 3 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing) 0:22:32 4 Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) 0:31:29 5 Steven Thompson (BIG PIG RACING/Western) 1:03:45

Master men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) 2:56:34 2 Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic) 0:00:26 3 Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters) 0:07:36 4 Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical) 0:08:37 5 Bruce Stauffer (Cycleworks) 0:14:05 6 Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes) 0:18:29 7 Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles) 0:19:24 8 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 0:22:38 9 Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team) 0:24:43 10 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 0:30:06 11 Rob Campbell (BikeLine ) 0:32:28 12 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 0:39:51 13 Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 1:00:44 14 Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath) 1:11:28 15 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles) 1:26:49 16 Kevin Maldonado 1:27:19 17 Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure) 1:42:38 18 Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure) 2:05:01

Master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop) 3:33:39 2 Scott Thomson 0:28:05 3 Jim Wilson (Team CF) 0:31:40 4 Juan Pacheco (Edge Outdoor Sports) 0:49:26

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 3:10:51 Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 2 Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor) 0:05:04 Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com) 3 Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo) 0:03:26 Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo) 4 Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com Cooperative Fueled by Totes Amaze Balls Bananas Festival Bear Dragon Talon Fire) 0:01:49 Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com Cooperative Fueled by Totes Amaze Balls Bananas Festival Bear Dragon Talon Fire) 5 Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys) 0:58:53 Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)

Duo co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 3:26:36 Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 2 Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 0:14:06 Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 3 Kaarin Tae (Java Blend Racing) 0:06:53 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend Racing) 4 Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling) 0:15:35 David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling) 5 Jessica Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher) 0:28:59 Joel Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher) 6 Tanya Martin (Equipe Loupgarou) 0:20:59 Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou)

Epic team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE 2:46:17 2 TEAM CF 0:17:18 3 CO/VA Connection 0:49:51 4 Bicycling Mag 0:49:57 5 Team Dogfish p/b The Captain 0:59:34 6 Baker Installations 1:08:47 7 Misfit Warriors 1:31:15 8 TEVR 1:32:59 9 On the Rocks 2:24:15

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 6:32:13 2 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:00:27 3 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:17:07 4 Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) 0:21:24 5 Matthys Beukes 0:22:40 6 Cary Smith (Team CF) 0:30:48 7 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:32:29 8 Chris Michaels 0:40:27 9 Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:53:04 10 Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable ) 1:02:35 11 Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team) 1:10:55 12 Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 1:15:08 13 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 1:23:38 14 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 1:36:20 15 Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist) 1:45:31 16 Jesse Stauffer 1:56:18 17 Jarrett Heitzman 2:06:17 18 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 2:39:07 19 Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure) 3:07:32 20 James Spurk 3:40:59 21 Andrew Cappella 5:27:45

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 7:46:27 2 Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:05:09 3 Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:17:20 4 Kristin Gavin (Team CF) 0:34:27 5 Alice Pennington (Kona) 0:41:21 6 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:44:07 7 Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 1:41:56 8 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine) 2:45:44 9 Donna Miller (Niner/Hayes/Ergon) 2:59:48 10 Rachel Brown (Team Luna chix) 3:56:38

Singespeed men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon) 7:59:00 2 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 0:29:45 3 Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) 1:18:24 4 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing) 1:25:10 5 Steven Thompson (BIG PIG RACING/Western) 3:25:48

Master men 40+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic) 7:17:08 2 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) 0:02:17 3 Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters) 0:26:12 4 Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical) 0:29:26 5 Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles) 0:40:11 6 Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes) 0:43:49 7 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 0:53:56 8 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 1:01:51 9 Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team) 1:02:31 10 Bruce Stauffer (Cycleworks) 1:07:50 11 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 1:30:18 12 Rob Campbell (BikeLine ) 1:44:08 13 Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 2:15:47 14 Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath) 2:43:26 15 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles) 3:12:04 16 Kevin Maldonado 3:17:23 17 Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure) 3:53:29 18 Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure) 4:30:02

Master men 50+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop) 8:17:02 2 Scott Thomson 1:03:50 3 Jim Wilson (Team CF) 1:54:32 4 Juan Pacheco (Edge Outdoor Sports) 2:13:25

Duo men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 7:51:44 Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 2 Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor) 0:16:26 Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com) 3 Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo) 0:03:15 Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo) 4 Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com Cooperative Fueled by Totes Amaze Balls Bananas Festival Bear Dragon Talon Fire) 0:00:24 Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com Cooperative Fueled by Totes Amaze Balls Bananas Festival Bear Dragon Talon Fire) 5 Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys) 2:42:46 Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)

Co-ed duo general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 8:24:52 Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 2 Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 0:54:40 Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 3 Kaarin Tae (Java Blend Racing) 0:14:43 Lawrence Plug (Java Blend Racing) 4 Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling) 0:38:23 David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling) 5 Joel Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher) 1:05:34 Jessica Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher) 6 Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou) 0:47:15 Tanya Martin (Equipe Loupgarou)