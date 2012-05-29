Trending

Image 1 of 8

The attack

The attack
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 2 of 8

Matthys Buekes traveled all the way from South Africa to break some legs on today's TSEpic Stage through Coburn

Matthys Buekes traveled all the way from South Africa to break some legs on today's TSEpic Stage through Coburn
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 3 of 8

Dracula passing out some needed refreshment from his lair at the Poe Valley Tunnel

Dracula passing out some needed refreshment from his lair at the Poe Valley Tunnel
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 4 of 8

PA offers incredible scenery

PA offers incredible scenery
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 5 of 8

Tim Johnson joined the TSEpic from Killington today

Tim Johnson joined the TSEpic from Killington today
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 6 of 8

Cheryl Sornson has a commanding lead in the women's competition

Cheryl Sornson has a commanding lead in the women's competition
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 7 of 8

The start line of the Trans-Sylvania Epic

The start line of the Trans-Sylvania Epic
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 8 of 8

Barry Wicks takes his second stage in a row and closes the gap to 25 seconds to Jeremiah Bishop

Barry Wicks takes his second stage in a row and closes the gap to 25 seconds to Jeremiah Bishop
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)

Forty seven miles and over 5000 feet of elevation gain on a wide open gravel, paved and dirt roads made for a fast and attack-fueled stage 3 at the NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic. The attacks came early and often and left the men's field strewn across the Pennsylvania countryside.

With little singletrack to break up today's stage, a group of close to forty riders formed on the opening rolling roads with attacks from Jon Davis (40+, Trek Store Boulder Racing), Stephan Kincaid (NoTubes/AXA) and Matthys Buekes (Cannondale South Africa) coming to naught as the five-mile descent of Sieglerville-Millheim Pike brought the group together again. Only the duo team of Mike Festa and Craig Lebair (Philly Ciclismo/Trans-Sylvania Epic) missed the move of those in the hunt for their respective GC titles as a flat on the first singletrack of the stage had them chasing all day.

Buekes was not deterred by the unwillingness of the group to let him go and looked to show his strength on a course more similar to those back home.As Buekes rolled away before the first feedzone those behind seemed unfazed with Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes), Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt), Justine Lindine (Redline), Aaron Snyder (Scott) and the rest of the contenders taking their time through the feed. Included in this group was Tim Johnson (Cannondale) who came in as part of an Epic Team, fresh off a four day stint at the Killington Stage Race. As the realization that the South African was on a mission dawned on the rest the chase began in earnest and by the time what was left of the field rolled through the historic Poe Valley train tunnel only six racer remained in the front group.

On the lead in to the climb of Penn's View, the hardest of the stage, Cory Wallace (Kona Bikes) put the screws to the group to set up an attack for his teammate. Wicks attack did not shed Bishop but succeeded in separating the leading duo from the rest of the group with Buekes and Johnson forming next on the road trailed by Wallace, Edsall, and Cary Smith (Team CF).

With two 2km to go on one of the final rollers of the stage, Wicks, who had been on the front for six miles, put in a final surge and inch by inch clawed ground from Bishop. One foot, then two, then three and with a brief look under his arm Wicks saw he had a gap. Wicks stood and a final acceleration saw the elastic snap as Bishop did all he could to control his adversary. A final sandy descent and push to the line and Wicks had claimed another 20 seconds in an increasingly tight GC competition. Behind, Buekes pulled away from Johnson to finish third while Johnson's fourth place pulled back a big chunk of time in the Epic Team category. Lindine rolled in fourth and fifth place was claimed by Wallace.

The women's race has come down to a one-on-one battle between Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) and Sue Haywood (NoTubes) in the GC. The two spent much of the day watching each other before a late attack through the finishing trail from Haywood clawed back several seconds in the GC battle. Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon), winner of the singlespeed category on today's stage, spent much of the day riding with these two women and said, "I got to ride with Cheryl and Sue and watched them slug it out all day long. One would go, the other would respond. They marked each other all day." With tomorrows bumps and berms of Allegrippis seemingly favoring the talents of Haywood, the GC battle is still far from resolved. Haywood's NoTubes teammate Jenny Smith rode solidly into third on the stage and holds third on the GC.

The Breck Epic/NoTubes duo of Jake Wells and Dax Massey continued to pull away in the duo men's category where the main drama was an early flat that had yesterday's second on GC duo of Mike Festa and Craig Lebair (Philly Ciclismo) chasing all day and dropping to fourth overall. While in the coed duo race the squad of Juan Garcia and Trish Grajczy of JCTracing/Deadgoat continued their dominance of the event with a third stage win in a row.

Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) pulled out a stage win over Zeke Hersh (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Breck Epic) marking the third different winner in this category though Hersh maintains the lead in the GC with Kenneth Wehn (NoTubes Elite Masters) in third. Jim Matthews of State College, Pennsylvania and the MBR/The Bicycle Shop squad earned a third straight win in the masters 50+ category trailed home by Scott Thomson and Team CFs Jim Wilson.

The Epic Team competition became a little more interesting for all competitors as Tim Johnson made a midnight run after completing the Killington Stage Race yesterday in order to participate in the rest of the Trans-Sylvania Epic stages on his Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes team. While Johnson's entrance into the race adds a whole new element to the competition he faces a 32 minute deficit to the Team CF crew of Nate Cross, Jack Dalzell, Jesse Kelly, Chip Meek and Kaitlyn Broadhurst with only four stages to go.

Full results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (Kona)2:44:06
2Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:00:20
3Matthys Beukes0:02:04
4Justin Lindine (Redline)0:04:20
5Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:08:00
6Chris Michaels0:08:18
7Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:09:27
8Cary Smith (Team CF)0:12:20
9Aaron Snyder (ScottPro Mountain Bike Team)0:12:21
10Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist)0:20:26
11Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:25:33
12Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable )0:25:57
13Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team)0:28:42
14Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)0:33:13
15Jesse Stauffer0:40:35
16Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:42:58
17Jarrett Heitzman0:47:18
18Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)0:52:56
19Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure)1:09:36
20Barry Wicks (Kona)1:13:54
21James Spurk1:26:16
22Andrew Cappella2:13:44

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)3:17:24
2Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)0:00:04
3Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:03:57
4Alice Pennington (Kona)0:07:46
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:08:40
6Kristin Gavin (Team CF)0:10:12
7Karen Potter (MTBR.com)0:31:27
8Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:41:07
9Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine)1:06:07
10Donna Miller (Niner/Hayes/Ergon)1:13:01
11Sarah Hansing (Race Pace Bikes)1:17:34
12Rachel Brown (Team Luna chix)1:35:43

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon)3:20:57
2Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)0:14:32
3Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing)0:22:32
4Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache)0:31:29
5Steven Thompson (BIG PIG RACING/Western)1:03:45

Master men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing)2:56:34
2Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic)0:00:26
3Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters)0:07:36
4Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical)0:08:37
5Bruce Stauffer (Cycleworks)0:14:05
6Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes)0:18:29
7Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles)0:19:24
8Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)0:22:38
9Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team)0:24:43
10Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)0:30:06
11Rob Campbell (BikeLine )0:32:28
12John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:39:51
13Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)1:00:44
14Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath)1:11:28
15Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles)1:26:49
16Kevin Maldonado1:27:19
17Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure)1:42:38
18Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure)2:05:01

Master men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop)3:33:39
2Scott Thomson0:28:05
3Jim Wilson (Team CF)0:31:40
4Juan Pacheco (Edge Outdoor Sports)0:49:26

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes)3:10:51
Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes)
2Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor)0:05:04
Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com)
3Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:03:26
Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo)
4Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com Cooperative Fueled by Totes Amaze Balls Bananas Festival Bear Dragon Talon Fire)0:01:49
Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com Cooperative Fueled by Totes Amaze Balls Bananas Festival Bear Dragon Talon Fire)
5Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)0:58:53
Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat)3:26:36
Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat)
2Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:14:06
Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
3Kaarin Tae (Java Blend Racing)0:06:53
Lawrence Plug (Java Blend Racing)
4Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)0:15:35
David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
5Jessica Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher)0:28:59
Joel Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher)
6Tanya Martin (Equipe Loupgarou)0:20:59
Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou)

Epic team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE2:46:17
2TEAM CF0:17:18
3CO/VA Connection0:49:51
4Bicycling Mag0:49:57
5Team Dogfish p/b The Captain0:59:34
6Baker Installations1:08:47
7Misfit Warriors1:31:15
8TEVR1:32:59
9On the Rocks2:24:15

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)6:32:13
2Barry Wicks (Kona)0:00:27
3Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:17:07
4Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:21:24
5Matthys Beukes0:22:40
6Cary Smith (Team CF)0:30:48
7Justin Lindine (Redline)0:32:29
8Chris Michaels0:40:27
9Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:53:04
10Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable )1:02:35
11Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team)1:10:55
12Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco)1:15:08
13Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)1:23:38
14Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)1:36:20
15Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist)1:45:31
16Jesse Stauffer1:56:18
17Jarrett Heitzman2:06:17
18Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)2:39:07
19Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure)3:07:32
20James Spurk3:40:59
21Andrew Cappella5:27:45

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)7:46:27
2Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:05:09
3Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:17:20
4Kristin Gavin (Team CF)0:34:27
5Alice Pennington (Kona)0:41:21
6Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:44:07
7Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)1:41:56
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine)2:45:44
9Donna Miller (Niner/Hayes/Ergon)2:59:48
10Rachel Brown (Team Luna chix)3:56:38

Singespeed men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon)7:59:00
2Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)0:29:45
3Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache)1:18:24
4Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing)1:25:10
5Steven Thompson (BIG PIG RACING/Western)3:25:48

Master men 40+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic)7:17:08
2Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing)0:02:17
3Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters)0:26:12
4Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical)0:29:26
5Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles)0:40:11
6Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes)0:43:49
7Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)0:53:56
8Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)1:01:51
9Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team)1:02:31
10Bruce Stauffer (Cycleworks)1:07:50
11John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)1:30:18
12Rob Campbell (BikeLine )1:44:08
13Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)2:15:47
14Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath)2:43:26
15Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles)3:12:04
16Kevin Maldonado3:17:23
17Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure)3:53:29
18Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure)4:30:02

Master men 50+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop)8:17:02
2Scott Thomson1:03:50
3Jim Wilson (Team CF)1:54:32
4Juan Pacheco (Edge Outdoor Sports)2:13:25

Duo men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes)7:51:44
Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes)
2Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor)0:16:26
Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com)
3Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:03:15
Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo)
4Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com Cooperative Fueled by Totes Amaze Balls Bananas Festival Bear Dragon Talon Fire)0:00:24
Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com Cooperative Fueled by Totes Amaze Balls Bananas Festival Bear Dragon Talon Fire)
5Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)2:42:46
Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)

Co-ed duo general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat)8:24:52
Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat)
2Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:54:40
Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
3Kaarin Tae (Java Blend Racing)0:14:43
Lawrence Plug (Java Blend Racing)
4Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)0:38:23
David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
5Joel Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher)1:05:34
Jessica Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes/Weyerbacher)
6Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou)0:47:15
Tanya Martin (Equipe Loupgarou)

Epic team general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team CF7:36:03
3Volkeswagen/People for Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE8:08:19
2CO/VA Connection0:32:16
5Baker Installations1:24:14
4Misfit Warriors1:35:49
7Team Dogfish p/b The Captain1:41:30
6TEVR2:12:03
8On the Rocks4:44:08

