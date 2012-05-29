Trending

Image 1 of 9

Stage winner Barry Wicks (Kona) now trails Bishop by 47 seconds after two stages completed.

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 2 of 9

Twelve-year-old Tanner Davis of the CO/VA Connection in the Epic Team category completes his second stage of this year's Trans-Sylvania Epic.

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 3 of 9

Philly Ciclismo's Steve Ordons and Jake Wade ride finished in fourth today after winning the duo time trial

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 4 of 9

Niner's Dejay Birtch took his second straight stage win at the Trans-Sylvania Epic this year.

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 5 of 9

John Kuhn (Cranford Bike/CTS) and Jarret Heitzman roll through the Rothrock nursery near the end of the Cooper's Gap stage.

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 6 of 9

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) is now in the lead of the women's race after a storming ride in today's stage.

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 7 of 9

Justin Lindine (Redline) rode eight miles on a front flat on today's stage.

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 8 of 9

Cannondale's Jeremiah Bishop is one of the best when it comes to East Coast conditions like those found today

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 9 of 9

Zeke Hersch (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Breck Epic) rode into the 40 lead on today's stage.

(Image credit: AELandes Photography)

After Sunday's stage 1 time trial that put returning champion Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) just over one minute ahead of Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes) in overall GC, all eyes were on the two World Cup veterans to see who would emerge victorious in the treacherous 38-mile second stage of the Trans-Sylvania Mountain Bike Epic, a stage considered by most to be the hardest and most challenging. Weather reports called for sun and 90-degree temperatures with maximum swamp humidity.  In the end, Wicks won the stage while Bishop retained his overall lead, and Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) won the stage and took over the women's lead.

Luckily, overnight thunderstorms dropped temperatures considerably for most of the stage but in the process left much of the course wet and slick. So much so that a large number of riders crashed going across a snotty bridge in the early miles, including Bishop, who suffered a bent derailleur hanger, and women's fourth place overall Karen Potter (MTBR.com) who was forced to abandon with a hip injury. After a check up at the local doctor's office revealed no broken bones she said she plans to ride later stages in the week "just for fun."

Before this, within the first four miles, Bishop dropped his chain and then fussed with his derailleur barrel adjuster while the heads of state patiently waited, resulting in a more mild than usual starting pace. It didn't take long though once Bishop rejoined the front for the field to attack the early rolling fireroad section with a group of 15 separating from the pack, setting an early tempo that created the initial selection.

As the leaders scaled the slippery, wet rocks of No Name Trail. Bishop, who had also had to chase back after his fall, Wicks, and 24-year-old hopeful Aaron Snyder (Scott Bicycles) accelerated to a 30-second lead over the evenly spaced Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt), Matthys Buekes (Cannondale South Africa) and Justin Lindine (Redline).

The top two women in the overall GC, Sue Haywood (NoTubes), who held a three second lead over Cheryl Sornson (Team CF), both occupied a spot in the top 15 overall as the climb ascended to aid station two.

The men traded punches up the climbs with Buekes showing his climbing ability by catching and then attacking the leading duo when the trail smoothed out. While Wicks and Bishop both trailed going into the next section of rocks, they both asserted their rock and roll dominance by quickly passing Buekes and pulling out a 90-second advantage. The two leaders exchanged the top spot throughout the next 20 miles and remained wheel to wheel, nearly scrapping each other's back tires in a frenzied drag race. After 38 miles of battle the leaders had stretched their lead to two minutes and 30 seconds.

Behind the leaders, Buekes found the Pennsylvania rocks a different sort of challenge. "I could feel my brain using my energy," he said. "I'm not used to having to concentrate on riding technical terrain for such long stretches," mused the South African who is visiting North America to make a run at the upcoming World Cups.

A bruised and bloodied Edsall, young gun Snyder and Cary Smith (Team CF) also eventually caught and passed Buekes when it got technical while Lindine suffered double flats and has refocused on chasing stage wins.

With less than one mile left, Wicks attacked Bishop as the riders transitioned from pavement to trail for the final time.

"I didn't attack until that final point. I accelerated and I knew he couldn't catch me before the finish." said Wicks after crossing the line as the victor of stage 2. "I felt really good on the trails today, and I was able to push the pace after getting a feel for the field."

Wick's 14-second advantage at the finish wasn't enough to dismantle Bishop's lock on overall GC going into stage three.

"I had a few small issues today, slippery rocks and some bike problems," said Bishop. I knew it was going to be a defensive day, and I just can't ride rocks like Barry can. He's a legit rider and I'm just glad I got out of today unscathed, said Bishop. "Today was the hardest stage, but this competition is all about consistency and I'll be ready to come out strong again tomorrow."

"Barry was riding smoother today. I took a neutral support stop to check my derailleur, I was fighting cramps, I just had to hold back and play it safe today."

Edsall took the third spot after a hard fall while Snyder hung on to fourth.

For the women, at mile 28, Sornson attacked on a fireroad climb and Haywood couldn't respond, ending up nearly five minutes in arrears by the finish.

"At the aid station, I got in ahead of Sue and got out quick," said Sornson. "Right before in the singletrack I tested her, got a little gap, grabbed my bottles and kept going."
When Sornson hit the final fireroad section she didn't look back and emerged as the new women's GC leader by the finish.

"I was tired after yesterday but I felt good today. I'm a little concerned about tomorrow since it's a lot of rolling terrain and not very technical," said Sornson. "I'll try to hold the NoTubes pace line if it forms."

In the singlespeed category, Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon) rode to another convincing win to widen his gap further over second place GC rider Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) who claimed, "It's not exciting. He wins I follow. We're all just riding around behind him."

The Breck Epic/NoTubes men's duo of Jake Wells and Dax Masey took the stage win after finishing third on day one to take the leader's jerseys and the NoTubes co-ed duo of Alan and Karen Rishel also posted a first place finish after placing third on day one to move into second overall behind Juan Garica and Trish Grajczyk of JCTRacing/Deadgoat. Chip Meek carried his Epic Team, Team CF, to a win after finishing second yesterday. Team CF leads the Epic category after a DNF by Bicycling magazine, which held the overall GC position overnight.

Tuesday's 47-mile stage 3 at Bald Eagle Coburn with 5,100 feet of climbing is largely considered "the road day" by returning riders due to minimal technical trails and lots of high speed sections. It's a good day for fast climbers and team work to split the pack. In Bishop's favor, Cannondale teammate Tim Johnson will be starting as part of a separate Epic Team after finishing the Killington road stage race yesterday.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (Kona)2:58:37
2Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:00:14
3Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:04:22
4Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:06:44
5Cary Smith (Team CF)0:11:46
6Matthys Beukes0:16:12
7Chris Michaels0:18:33
8Justin Lindine (Redline)0:26:16
9Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:30:02
10Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:30:03
11Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team)0:31:26
12Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:38:05
13Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:40:33
14Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)0:51:23
15Jesse Stauffer0:57:07
16Jarrett Heitzman1:05:07
17Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist)1:14:15
18Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)1:29:09
19Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure)1:34:22
20James Spurk1:48:33
21Andrew Cappella2:41:17

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)3:29:11
2Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:05:16
3Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:12:38
4Kristin Gavin (Team CF)0:19:32
5Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:27:13
6Alice Pennington (Kona)0:28:55
7Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:51:49
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine)1:23:30
9Donna Miller (Niner/Hayes/Ergon)1:27:30
10Rachel Brown (Team Luna chix)1:57:15

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon)3:35:42
2Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)0:12:55
3Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache)0:43:48
4Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing)0:54:55
5Steven Thompson (Big Pig Racing/Western)2:10:26

Master men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic)3:22:16
2Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing)0:02:06
3Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters)0:20:30
4Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles)0:15:58
5Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical)0:17:11
6Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes)0:20:31
7Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)0:26:24
8Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)0:26:49
9Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team)0:33:19
10John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:40:47
11Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte)0:50:29
12Nate Means0:53:07
13Rob Campbell (BikeLine)1:00:25
14Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)1:04:33
15Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath)1:16:26
16Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles)1:35:43
17Kevin Maldonado1:29:39
18Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure)1:47:18
19Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure)2:08:49

Master men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop)3:39:29
2Scott Thomson0:34:01
3Jim Wilson (Team CF)1:05:08
4Juan Pacheco (Edge Outdoor Sports)1:09:17

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes)3:40:07
Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes)
2Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)
Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)
3Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)5:12:58
Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)
4Scott Perschke (TwoSes)0:38:25
Stan Ritchie (TwoSes)
Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com)
6Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:00:15
Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo)

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat)3:51:22
Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat)
2Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:33:46
Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
3Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence)0:11:35
Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence)
4Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)0:15:08
David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
5Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?)0:27:53
Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?)
6Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou)0:22:22
Tanya Martin (Equipe Loupgarou)

Epic team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team CF3:32:23
2CO/VA Connection0:28:21
3Volkeswagon/People for Bikes/Cannondale/N0:43:38
4Baker Installations0:52:50
5Misfit Warriors0:53:54
6TEVR1:14:58
7Team Dogfish p/b The Captain1:19:06
8On the Rocks2:38:15

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)3:47:47
2Barry Wicks (Kona)0:00:47
3Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:08:00
4Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:09:23
5Cary Smith (Team CF)0:18:48
6Matthys Beukes0:20:56
7Justin Lindine (Redline)0:28:29
8Chris Michaels0:32:29
9Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:36:58
10Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:41:00
11Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team)0:42:33
12Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:45:24
13Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:49:55
14Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)1:03:27
15Jesse Stauffer1:16:03
16Jarrett Heitzman1:19:19
17Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist)1:25:25
18Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)1:46:31
19Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure)1:58:16
20James Spurk2:15:03
21Andrew Cappella3:14:21

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)4:28:59
2Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:05:13
3Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:13:27
4Kristin Gavin (Team CF)0:24:19
5Alice Pennington (Kona)0:33:39
6Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:35:31
7Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)1:00:53
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine)1:39:41
9Donna Miller (Niner/Hayes/Ergon)1:46:51
10Rachel Brown (Team Luna chix)2:20:59

Singespeed men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon)4:38:03
2Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)0:15:13
3Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache)0:46:55
4Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing)1:02:38
5Steven Thompson (Big Pig Racing/Western)2:22:03

Master men 40+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic)4:20:08
2Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing)0:02:43
3Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters)0:19:02
4Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles)0:21:13
5Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical)0:21:15
6Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes)0:25:46
7Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)0:31:44
8Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)0:32:11
9Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team)0:38:14
10John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:50:53
11Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte)0:54:11
12Nate Means1:02:35
13Rob Campbell (BikeLine)1:12:06
14Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)1:15:29
15Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath)1:32:24
16Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles)1:45:41
17Kevin Maldonado1:50:30
18Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure)2:11:17
19Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure)2:25:27

Master men 50+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop)4:43:23
2Scott Thomson0:35:45
3Jim Wilson (Team CF)1:22:52
4Juan Pacheco (Edge Outdoor Sports)1:23:59

Duo men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes)4:40:53
Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes)
2Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)0:09:51
Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)
3Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:01:20
Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo)
4Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor)0:00:05
Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com)
5Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)1:42:21
Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)
6Scott Perschke (TwoSes)0:54:05
Stan Ritchie (TwoSes)

Co-ed duo general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat)4:58:16
Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat)
2Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:06:47
Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
3Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence)0:00:01
Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence)
4Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)0:22:48
David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
5Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?)0:36:35
Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?)
6Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou)0:26:16
Tanya Martin (Equipe Loupgarou)

Epic team general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team CF4:32:28
2CO/VA Connection0:31:59
3Volkswagon/People for Bikes/Cannondale/N0:49:34
5Misfit Warriors0:54:08
4Baker Installations1:05:01
6TEVR1:28:38
7Team Dogfish p/b The Captain1:31:30
8On the Rocks3:09:27

