Recommended reading

Racing like there is nothing to lose when it's 'in my best interests to play it safe' – Cameron Jones takes the risk for Unbound 200 win

By published

Rider from New Zealand puts Life Time Grand Prix wildcard entry on the line to chase biggest win in gravel

Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) starting out his wildcard chase at Sea Otter Gravel
Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) starting out his wildcard chase at Sea Otter Gravel (Image credit: Life Time/Dan Hughes)

Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) had a decision to make at Unbound Gravel 200. He could race conservatively with a view to securing a wildcard spot in the Life Time Grand Prix, or go all-in, risk it and try to win outright. The 24-year-old chose the latter, and it worked. 

After 202 miles of relentless Kansas gravel, Jones sprinted away from Simon Pellaud (Tudor) on the final climb into Emporia to take his first Unbound 200 victory and, with it, assure himself a position in the Grand Prix series via one of the four men's wildcard spots on offer.

