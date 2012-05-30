Image 1 of 9 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and Matthys Buekes went one-two in stage 4. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 2 of 9 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) is back for his third go-round of TSE (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 3 of 9 It was a little muddy today at Allegrippis. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 4 of 9 The women's podium on the Raystown Lake stage (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 5 of 9 Sue Haywood (NoTubes Elite Women) took her third stage of the week. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 6 of 9 Slick conditions on the Allegrippis Trails. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 7 of 9 Jenny Smith (NoTubes Elite Women) took home another third place finish and holds third on GC. (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 8 of 9 Mike Festa and Craig Lebair of the Philly Ciclismo Team (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 9 of 9 Stephen Kincaid (AXA/NoTubes) engages in a little pre-race prep at Eagle Lodge at Camp TSEpic (Image credit: AELandes Photography)

"Nuclear."

That's the word Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) used to describe the pace during the Raystown stage, stage number 4 of the NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic. Only 25 seconds separated Bishop from Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes) at the start of the day. By the end, that lead had ballooned to more than six and a half minutes.

The fourth stage of Trans-Sylvania took place on the rolling whoops and dips of the Allegrippis trails at Raystown Lake a one-hour drive from Camp TSEpic. Allegrippis has proven to be crowd favorite every year and this year was no exception. One of two "remote" stages in the Trans-Sylvania Epic, Raystown is the fastest and smoothest singletrack of the week and racers were greeted with slick and wet conditions that left riders covered with mud at the end of the stage but grinning ear to ear.

"I wanted to show the guys I was back," said Bishop. "I treated the start like a World Cup." Bishop pushed the pace early and quickly pulled a group including South African Matthys Buekes, Justin Lindine (Redline), Aaron Snyder (Scott), Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) and Wicks away from the rest. Less than five seconds separated these six riders the first time through the lap point.

The fireworks continued immediately into the second lap as Bishop was determined to shed his adversary Wicks, who had spent the previous two days chipping away at the lead Bishop established in the time trial at the start of the week. Buekes was on the move as well, looking to find time lost during the first two days of the race. Lindine, too, was having none of it, coming past Bishop and into the lead with the intent to send off a final attack. In the flurry of activity Edsall, then Snyder and finally Lindine were dropped from the front group.

Unfortunately for Wicks, as he jumped, his run of luck came to an end with a flat tire leaving Bishop and Beukes alone in the lead. Beukes was looking for a stage win and passed Bishop as he bobbled on one of the final switchbacks in the wild undulations of the Allegrippis trails.

Bishop recovered and in his words, "I kept pushing Matt and pushing Matt, trying one side then the other, until I got by because I knew the first person out of the singletrack had the advantage in the finish. And I wanted this stage win." Bishop found the room the made a final pass, emerged first from Sleek Dog Trail. Buekes attempted a last pass out of the final corner but came up one half bike length short.

Trailing in only seconds behind came Lindine with Snyder on his heels. Edsall finished another minute in arrears with a disappointed Wicks crossing the line more than six minutes behind the winners. Bishop now leads second place Wicks by 6:30 though his lead is anything but secure with the the raw old school trails awaiting the race in RB Winter tomorrow.

Women

In the women's race, Sue Haywood (NoTubes Elite Women) continued her run of success in stage victories grabbing her third of the week. "We [Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) and I] went back and forth a bit but it was really hard to get away from each other. One of us would put in a big effort and the other would roll up on the next descent."

Haywood's teammate Jenny Smith said, "It just wasn't worth the effort to make the repeated accelerations today." Haywood did find one last place to make an acceleration and clipped 14 seconds from Sornson's overall lead though Sornson still holds a commanding 4:50 lead in the GC. Smith rolled across in third and has a strong hold on third in the GC.

Other categories

The stage produced new winners in the duo meen's race with Tim and Troy Zimmerman (First Place Racing) from Florida showing themselves to be a dominant force in tight and twisty racing taking out a six minute win over GC leaders Dax Massey and Jake Wells (NoTubes/Breck Epic) with Mike Festa and Craig Lebair of Philly Ciclismo in third. Zeke Hersh (Honey Stinger/Breck Epic) claimed the stage over Kenny Wehn (NoTubes Elite Masters) and Jon Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder).

Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon) continued his dominance in the SS category while Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) came home in second and Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) finished third. Jim Matthews continues to lead the 50+ race while the Coed Duo of Juan Garcia and Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) has yet to concede a stage to another racer.

Tim Johnson (People for Bikes/VW/Cannondale/Red Bull) put in perhaps the most impressive ride of the day. Johnson crossed the finish line in seventh place overall but that came after a start in fourth wave and an eight-minute delay as part of the Epic Team competition. His adjusted time put him in fifth overall and it is impossible not to consider what might have happened if Johnson had started in the front and not had to pass 70-80 racers on his way to the front. Johnson chipped away at his team's deficit to Team CF's Chip Meeks, Jessie Kelly, Nate Cross, Jack Delzel and Kaitlyn Broadhurst but still has close to 20 minutes to bring back and only three stages left to do so.

After the evening stage presentation the fun continued with the second annual wheelie competition and Hump Day Party which was made possible by stage winner Bishop and his sponsor Cannondale. Joel Light of the Epic Team TEVR destroyed all in an "around the world" wheelie while racers kicked back and enjoyed a selection of fine beverages before tomorrow's assault on RB Winter and the raw, rough, old school trails throughout this part of central Pennsylvania.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 2:28:20 2 Matthys Beukes 3 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:00:19 4 Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) 0:00:28 5 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:01:18 6 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:06:01 7 Cary Smith (Team CF) 0:10:01 8 Chris Michaels 0:14:28 9 Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team) 0:16:37 10 Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 0:18:32 11 Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 0:20:40 12 Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist) 0:27:46 13 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 0:32:14 14 Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:33:05 15 Jarrett Heitzman 0:36:20 16 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 0:39:39 17 Jesse Stauffer 0:49:14 18 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 1:00:06 19 Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure) 1:08:11 20 James Spurk 1:23:40 21 Matthew Garrett 1:25:30 22 Andrew Cappella 1:28:54

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 2:54:13 2 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 0:00:16 3 Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:02:15 4 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:04:46 5 Kristin Gavin (Team CF) 0:10:16 6 Alice Pennington (Kona) 0:16:16 7 Karen Potter (Mtbr.com) 0:27:40 8 Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:41:10 9 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine) 0:47:06 10 Rachel Brown (Team Luna chix) 0:48:46

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon) 2:53:18 2 Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) 0:06:04 3 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 0:07:09 4 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing) 0:32:19 5 Steven Thompson (Big Pig Racing/Western) 0:35:12

Master men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic) 2:40:51 2 Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters) 0:00:47 3 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) 0:01:53 4 Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles) 0:11:08 5 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte) 0:11:12 6 Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes) 0:14:46 7 Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical) 0:17:17 8 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 0:18:43 9 Rob Campbell (BikeLine) 0:20:36 10 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 0:22:48 11 Nate Means 0:35:06 12 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles) 0:36:25 13 Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team) 0:37:57 14 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 0:37:59 15 Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 0:46:19 16 Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath) 0:47:09 17 Kevin Maldonado 1:01:56 18 Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure) 1:22:41 19 Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure) 1:25:21

Master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop) 3:04:50 2 Scott Thomson 0:20:11 3 Jim Wilson (Team CF) 0:35:58

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com) 2:46:53 Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor) 2 Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 0:05:14 Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 3 Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) 0:05:37 Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) 4 Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo) 0:06:39 Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo) 5 Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys) 0:49:29 Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys) Scott Perschke (TwoSes)

Duo Co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 3:14:23 Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 2 Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence) 0:07:00 Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence) 3 Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 0:05:24 Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 4 Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling) 0:17:17 David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling) 5 Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?) 0:13:10 Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?)

Epic Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Johnson (Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE) 2:29:14 2 Chip Meek (Team CF) 0:13:24 3 Derek Bissett (CO/VA Connection) 0:31:13 4 Rich Straub (Misfit Warriors) 0:35:08 5 Darren Miskiewicz (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain) 0:44:51 6 Wels Baker (Baker Installations) 0:50:12 7 Matt Allyn (Bicycling Mag) 0:57:38 8 Denver Poole (On the Rocks) 1:02:27 9 Skye Allsop (TEVR) 1:03:29 10 Bryon Kremer (Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE) 0:21:17 11 Jesse Kelly (Team CF) 0:27:04 12 Joey Boyle (CO/VA Connection) 0:45:09 13 Mike Boyes (CO/VA Connection) 0:48:28 14 Kevin Wetzel (CO/VA Connection) 0:51:56 15 Jack Dalzell (Team CF) 0:59:18 16 John Miller (Misfit Warriors) 1:00:09 17 Dave Pryor (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain) 1:09:21 18 Jamie Harris (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain) 19 Steven Hecht (Misfit Warriors) 1:24:36 20 Nate Cross (Team CF) 1:26:03 21 Freddy Long (TEVR) 1:39:56 22 Kaitlyn Broadhurst (Team CF) 1:42:36 23 Chad Baker (Baker Installations) 1:43:21 24 Derek Reynolds (On the Rocks) 25 Tanner Davis (CO/VA Connection) 26 Joel Light (TEVR)

TSE Experience # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Abbruzzesi (Bike Line) 1:51:01 2 Jacqueline Eder 3 Fred Baker (Baker Installations) 0:09:12 4 Kathleen Riddell (Bike Line) 0:47:00

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 9:00:33 2 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:06:28 3 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:18:25 4 Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team) 0:21:52 5 Matthys Beukes 0:22:40 6 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:32:48 7 Cary Smith (Team CF) 0:40:49 8 Chris Michaels 0:54:55 9 Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 1:21:07 10 Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 1:26:09 11 Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team) 1:27:32 12 Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 1:35:48 13 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 1:55:52 14 Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist) 2:13:17 15 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 2:15:59 16 Jarrett Heitzman 2:42:37 17 Jesse Stauffer 2:45:32 18 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 3:39:13 19 Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure) 4:15:43 20 James Spurk 5:04:39 21 Andrew Cappella 6:56:39

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 10:40:56 2 Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:04:53 3 Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:19:19 4 Kristin Gavin (Team CF) 0:44:27 5 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:48:37 6 Alice Pennington (Kona) 0:57:21 7 Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 2:22:50 8 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine) 3:32:34 9 Rachel Brown (Team Luna chix) 4:45:08

Singlespeed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon) 10:52:18 2 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 0:36:54 3 Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) 1:24:28 4 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing) 1:57:29 5 Steven Thompson (Big Pig Racing/Western) 4:01:00

Master men 40+ general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic) 9:57:59 2 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) 0:04:10 3 Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters) 0:26:59 4 Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical) 0:46:43 5 Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles) 0:51:19 6 Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes) 0:58:35 7 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 1:16:44 8 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte) 1:19:02 9 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 1:20:34 10 Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team) 1:40:28 11 Rob Campbell (BikeLine) 2:04:44 12 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 2:08:17 13 Nate Means 2:38:41 14 Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 3:02:06 15 Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath) 3:30:35 16 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles) 3:48:29 17 Kevin Maldonado 4:19:19 18 Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure) 5:16:10 19 Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure) 5:55:23

Master men 50+ general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop) 11:21:52 2 Scott Thomson 1:24:01 3 Jim Wilson (Team CF) 2:30:30

Duo men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 10:43:51 Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 2 Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor) 0:11:12 Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com) 3 Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) 0:14:33 Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) 4 Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo) 0:06:08 Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo) 5 Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys) 3:32:43 Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)

Duo Coed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 11:39:15 Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 2 Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 1:07:05 Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 3 Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence) 0:09:18 Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence) 4 Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling) 1:01:04 David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling) 5 Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?) 1:18:44 Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?)