Trending

Bishop and Sornson extend GC leads in stage 5

Old School mountain biking delights racers

Image 1 of 10

Aaron Snyder captured third and moved closer to the podium

Aaron Snyder captured third and moved closer to the podium
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 2 of 10

Tim Johnson wins the stage and his team is now leading the Epic Team category

Tim Johnson wins the stage and his team is now leading the Epic Team category
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 3 of 10

Matthys Beukes finished second in the open men's category

Matthys Beukes finished second in the open men's category
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 4 of 10

Jon Davis took the stage and GC lead at RB Winter in the Men 40+

Jon Davis took the stage and GC lead at RB Winter in the Men 40+
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 5 of 10

Joel Nankman gives Jessica Nankman a quick peck on the cheek as they finish

Joel Nankman gives Jessica Nankman a quick peck on the cheek as they finish
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 6 of 10

Grosses Gap trail proved to be a crowd favorite. Joey Boyle is pictured.

Grosses Gap trail proved to be a crowd favorite. Joey Boyle is pictured.
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 7 of 10

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) extended her lead

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) extended her lead
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 8 of 10

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) descends the steep Grosses Gap trail

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) descends the steep Grosses Gap trail
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 9 of 10

Alice Pennington made a trip to the podium for Kona Bikes

Alice Pennington made a trip to the podium for Kona Bikes
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 10 of 10

The Pennsylvania woods

The Pennsylvania woods
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)

Raw Pennyslvania trails built by 19th century loggers and CCC workers in times long past were the theme for day 5 of the NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic. RB Winter which played host for the race is one of PA's beautiful State Parks - a spring fed lake surrounded by lush green foliage and dark pine forest in an elevated valley and served as the start location for a 25-mile course of "old school" mountain biking.

"This is the place where Ray (race co-promoter) and I cut our teeth on mountain biking," said promoter Mike Kuhn. "RB is a place we love to ride and we're always excited to introduce people to these trails. It is beautiful here and the trails go on forever."

The loop they introduced this year included the steepest continuous descent of the entire week, the hair-raising Grosses Gap, the deep woods beauty of Old Tram Tr, and a four-mile long ridge top ride called Top Mountain Tr. that features numerous challenging chunky rock gardens along its length.

Men's contender, Kona's Barry Wicks, said emphatically, "Win, or die trying!" when asked about his strategy for the day. Wicks even brought out a "secret weapon" for the day, a 5.5-inch travel Kona Satori with which he planned to punish the competition. Unfortunately for Wicks, Cannondale team mates Tim Johnson and Jeremiah Bishop, the GC leader, had their own plan.

Within three miles of the start, the race was ripped apart as Wicks stretched Bishop with Johnson, racing for the Volkswagen/People for Bikes/NoTubes Epic Team, marking the move.

Bishop quickly regained contact on the gradual climb of Sand Mtn Road, and it was groupo compacto as the lead trio passed from Old Tram to Round Knob Tr. The early action dropped Matthy Buekes (unattached), Aaron Snyder (Scott), Cary Smith (Team CF), Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) and Chris Michaels who came through that same Old Tram to Round Knob intersection together.

By the time the race hit the bottom of the one mile long/1000 foot drop of Grosses Gap, the entire situation had changed. Bishop and Johnson were away by 40 seconds over Wicks, who they had shed before the steep descent. Buekes, Edsall and Snyder came through more than three minutes behind with no one else in sight.

Buekes, happy to be through the descent, was quick to showcase his climbing ability on the ensuing ascent of Running Gap road and closed the gap to Wicks. Ahead Bishop and Johnson raced away for a two up sprint with Johnson winning the stage. "The best defense today was a good offense. It was time to put the race to bed." Bishop said, "Today we [Tim and I] went with the right bike, the Scalpel 29, and didn't take unnecessary risks. It paid off."

Wicks was, in his words "having too much fun. I'd flatted once and was ripping the last descent on Top Mountain. I hit a water bar way too fast, flew 30 feet and landed in a pile of rocks. The rear tire exploded!" That left Buekes alone in third overall and second in the men's category while an attack from Snyder just as he and Edsall entered the last section of trail opening up a gap

Women

The women's race started fast and furious as well with Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) taking the initiative off the line to put the GC away. With the mass start and all riders together Jeremiah Bishop was in a prime spot to watch Sornson's early effort and said, "I was in eighth up the first climb and Cheryl was in fifth and we weren't going the least bit easy. She was killing it." Soon Sornson left second place GC rider Sue Haywood (NoTubes) behind.

Sornson said, "I wanted this stage. I focused on being smooth in the technical sections and every time I felt like I was in a spot where the others could go fast I made myself go faster." A native of Pennsylvania who calls the Michaux State Forest near Carlisle her home turf, Sornson said, "It felt like home. I loved this course. The trails were fantastic!"

Other categories

Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) grabbed the win on the stage with Kenny Wehn (Stan's NoTubes) in second and an ailing Zeke Hersh (Honey Stinger/Breck Epic) gutting out the stage to finish third. Davis took over the GC lead with the stage win.

The Breck Epic Duo of Dax Masey and Jake Wells showed they can crush the Pennsylvania rocks with the stage win. Tim and Troy Zimmerman (First Place Racing) took second and the Philly Ciclismo Duo of Jake Wade and Steve Ordons rolled in third. The GC looked the same as the stage only with Ciclismos Mike Festa and Craig Lebair replacing the team mates on the podium.

Juan Garcia and Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) continued their dominance in Duo Coed with another stage win as did State College's Jim Matthews in the 50+ category.

Chip Meek of Team CF put in a valiant effort in an attempt to defend the lead in the Epic Team category but Tim Johnson's spectacular finish time pulled back just enough to put Volkswagen/People for Bikes/NoTubes into the lead. Team CF has vowed this will not be the end of things however.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)1:56:37
2Matthys Beukes0:07:17
3Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:09:02
4Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:10:42
5Cary Smith (Team CF)0:14:52
6Justin Lindine (Redline)0:15:59
7Barry Wicks (Kona)0:16:00
8Chris Michaels0:16:01
9Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:23:30
10Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team)0:25:59
11Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:27:50
12Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
13Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)0:28:56
14Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)0:37:24
15Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist)0:38:19
16Jarrett Heitzman0:39:34
17Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)0:42:41
18James Spurk1:27:27
19Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure)1:28:27
20Andrew Cappella1:51:33
21Jesse Stauffer1:57:02

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)2:26:38
2Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:05:34
3Alice Pennington (Kona)0:07:43
4Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:13:41
5Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:18:50
6Kristin Gavin (Team CF)
7Karen Potter (MTBR.com)0:24:09
8Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:28:02
9Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine)0:50:50
10Rachel Brown (Team LUNA chix)1:02:28
11Sarah Hansing (Race Pace Bikes)1:14:46

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon)2:36:14
2Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)0:01:52
3Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache)0:09:42
4Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing)0:20:10
5Steven Thompson (Big Pig Racing/Western)0:32:24

Master men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing)2:15:04
2Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters)0:01:36
3Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic)0:11:52
4Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes)0:13:36
5Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical)0:15:57
6Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)0:23:29
7Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte)0:25:11
8Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles)0:27:54
9John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:28:04
10Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)0:32:02
11Rob Campbell (BikeLine)0:32:13
12Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team)0:35:12
13Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)0:37:14
14Nate Means0:45:20
15Kevin Maldonado0:49:35
16Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath)0:55:42
17Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure)1:24:36
18Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure)1:33:36

Master men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop)2:44:01
2Scott Thomson0:08:26
3Jim Wilson (Team CF)0:51:01
4Keith Bontrager (Bontrager/Trek)0:57:23

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes)2:21:06
Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes)
2Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com)0:11:00
Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor)
3Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:08:45
Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo)
4Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)0:00:01
Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)
5Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)1:09:15
Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)
6Scott Perschke (TwoSes)0:04:57
Stan Ritchie (TwoSes)

Duo coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat)2:44:18
Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat)
2Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence)0:11:58
Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence)
3Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:02:20
Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
4David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)0:35:37
Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)
5Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?)0:13:02
Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?)

Epic team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Johnson(Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE)1:56:37
2Chip Meek (Team CF)0:19:24
3Mike Boyes (CO/VA Connection)0:56:01
4Wels Baker (Baker Installations)0:57:50
5Darren Miskiewicz (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:01:05
6John Miller(Misfit Warriors)1:11:47
7Denver Poole (On the Rocks)1:14:07
8Matt Allyn(Bicycling Mag)1:24:46
9Skye Allsop (TEVR)2:01:04
10Jesse Kelly (Team CF)0:32:20
11Rich Oneil(Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE)0:48:52
12Jack Dalzell (Team CF)1:12:39
13Joey Boyle (CO/VA Connection)1:13:44
14Derek Bissett (CO/VA Connection)1:14:43
15Bruce Bedell (Misfit Warriors)1:15:29
16Jamie Harris(Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:22:47
17Dave Pryor (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:25:56
18Mark Bowman(Bicycling Mag)1:25:57
19Chad Baker(Baker Installations)1:40:02
20Derek Reynolds (On the Rocks)1:42:58
21Nate Cross (Team CF)1:45:21
22Steven Hecht (Misfit Warriors)1:54:31
23Kaitlyn Broadhurst (Team CF)1:56:54
24Tanner Davis (CO/VA Connection)2:01:01
25Joel Light (TEVR)2:01:03

Experience
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fred Baker(Baker Installations)4:49:11

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)10:57:10
2Barry Wicks (Kona)0:22:28
3Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:29:07
4Matthys Beukes0:29:57
5Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:30:54
6Justin Lindine (Redline)0:48:47
7Cary Smith (Team CF)0:55:41
8Chris Michaels1:10:56
9Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)1:48:57
10Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team)1:49:39
11Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team)1:53:31
12Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco)2:03:38
13Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)2:33:16
14Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)2:44:55
15Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist)2:51:36
16Jarrett Heitzman3:22:11
17Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)4:21:54
18Jesse Stauffer4:42:34
19Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure)5:44:10
20James Spurk6:32:06
21Andrew Cappella8:48:12

Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)13:07:34
2Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:10:27
3Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:38:09
4Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)1:02:18
5Kristin Gavin (Team CF)1:03:17
6Alice Pennington (Kona)1:05:04
7Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)2:50:52

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon)13:28:32
2Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)0:38:46
3Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache)1:34:10
4Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing)2:17:39
5Steven Thompson (Big Pig Racing/Western)4:33:24

Master men 40+ general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing)12:17:13
2Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic)0:07:42
3Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters)0:24:25
4Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical)0:58:30
5Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes)1:08:01
6Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles)1:15:03
7Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles)1:29:15
8Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)1:39:53
9Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte)1:40:03
10Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)1:44:36
11Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team)2:11:30
12John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)2:32:11
13Rob Campbell (BikeLine)2:32:47
14Nate Means3:19:51
15Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)3:35:10
16Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath)4:22:07
17Kevin Maldonado5:04:44
18Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure)6:45:36
19Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure)7:15:49

Master men 50+ general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop)14:05:53
2Scott Thomson1:32:27
3Jim Wilson (Team CF)3:21:31

Duo men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes)13:04:57
Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes)
2Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor)0:22:12
Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com)
3Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)0:23:23
Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)
4Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo)0:06:07
Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo)
5Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)4:42:03
Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)

Duo Co-ed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat)14:23:33
Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat)
2Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)1:21:24
Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
3Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence)0:06:58
Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence)
4Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)1:39:02
David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
5Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?)1:31:46
Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?)

Epic team general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Volkswagon/People for Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE
2Team CF
3CO/VA Connection
4Baker Installations
5Misfit Warriors
6Team Dogfish p/b The Captain
7TEVR
8On the Rocks

Latest on Cyclingnews