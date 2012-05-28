Trending

Bishop wins third-straight Trans-Sylvania Epic prologue

Haywood prevails in women's time trial

Image 1 of 8

Jeremiah Bishop, hot off a stellar performance at the last World Cup, wins his third straight Trans-Sylvania Epic prologue

Jeremiah Bishop, hot off a stellar performance at the last World Cup, wins his third straight Trans-Sylvania Epic prologue
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 2 of 8

Women's prologue champ Sue Haywood (NoTubes) enters stage 2 with a 3-second lead over Cheryl Sorenson (TeamCF)

Women's prologue champ Sue Haywood (NoTubes) enters stage 2 with a 3-second lead over Cheryl Sorenson (TeamCF)
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 3 of 8

Barry Wicks of Team Kona trails Bishop by 1 min after the first day of racing

Barry Wicks of Team Kona trails Bishop by 1 min after the first day of racing
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 4 of 8

Cheryl Sorenson of Team CF is a favorite for this year's GC and is in a strong position at the end of stage 1

Cheryl Sorenson of Team CF is a favorite for this year's GC and is in a strong position at the end of stage 1
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 5 of 8

Niner's Dejay Birtch leads the singlespeed category after the TT

Niner's Dejay Birtch leads the singlespeed category after the TT
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 6 of 8

Jake Wade and partner Steve Ordons of Philadelphia Ciclismo are the top of the Duo Men's category

Jake Wade and partner Steve Ordons of Philadelphia Ciclismo are the top of the Duo Men's category
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 7 of 8

Local rider Jim Matthews leads 2011 TSEpic 50+ champ Scott Thompson after stage 1

Local rider Jim Matthews leads 2011 TSEpic 50+ champ Scott Thompson after stage 1
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)
Image 8 of 8

Stan's NoTubes' Kenneth Wehn is on top of the 40+ men's category

Stan's NoTubes' Kenneth Wehn is on top of the 40+ men's category
(Image credit: AELandes Photography)

Like clockwork, the NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic greeted riders yet again with high temperatures and high humidity for the 20km individual time trial that kicks off the race. Despite Mother Nature doing her best to thwart the efforts, the mix of a little of everything possible from gravel to moto course to giant buried tires to Pennsylvania's lush green singletrack kept racers smiling if not sweating in the hour long opening effort.

The start of the third year of the Trans-Sylvania Epic seemed familiar. Two-time returning champ and Olympic Team hopeful Jeremiah Bishop of the Cannondale Factory Team chewed through the field to win the solo men's time trial for the third straight year. However, the large margin of victory Bishop enjoyed in 2011's opening stage over the rest of the field was not to be. Kona rider Barry Wicks held Bishop close and finished just over one minute behind on the opening 12.5-mile course. These two world class racers hold a small advantage over Redline's Justin Lindine and Aaron Snyder of the Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team.

Sue Haywood, a former World Cup competitor, has emerged from semi-retirement as part of the East Coast contingent of the NoTubes Elite Women's Team. Haywood tore through the spring and has picked up several state championship titles in the last month and continued her run of form with a victory in the solo women's time trial. Meanwhile, PA's own Cheryl Sornson of Team CF, who most recently took down last year's NUE champion at the Cohutta 100 a few short weeks ago, finished a close second to Haywood. After the time trial just three seconds separate these two pros and strong spring seasons from both indicate we could be in for a hard-fought battle in the women's competition. Fifty two seconds in arrears sits Haywood's teammate on the NoTubes squad, Jenny Smith.

Niner's Dejay Birtch snatched victory from Team Dicky's Rich Dillen with ex-State College local Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) holding onto third in the singlespeed category. Birtch finished just over two minutes ahead of Dillen and has a strong lead in the event at this early stage.

Trish Grajczyk and Juan Garcia of JCTRacing/Deadgoat lead the Coed Duo Team race while State College's own Jim Matthews (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) holds the lead in the men's 50+ category.

NoTubes racer Kenneth Wehn leads the 40+ Men's and Philadelphia's own Jake Wade and Steve Ordons (Philly Ciclismo) are the early leaders of a packed Duo Men's field in which the top 4 teams are separated by less than 90 seconds.

In Trans-Sylvania's unique Epic Team category, the early leader is Bicycling Magazine with their sole rider on today's start line, Mike Yozell, putting the team in pole position.

The weather and racing for stage two will be hot with temps in the 90s and 40+ miles with over 5,000ft of climbing in store for the trails through Coopers Gap.

Solo Men
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:48:56
2Barry Wicks (Kona)0:49:57
3Justin Lindine (Redline)0:51:23
4Aaron Snyder (SCOTT Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:51:49
5Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:52:48
6Matthys Beukes0:53:54
7Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:56:06
8Cary Smith (Team CF)0:56:12
9Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team)0:56:29
10Michael WISSELL (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:58:32
11Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)1:00:07
12Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team)1:00:17
13Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist)1:00:20
14Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle)1:01:14
15Chris Michaels1:03:06
16Jarrett Heitzman1:03:22
17Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)1:06:32
18Jesse Stauffer1:08:06
19Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure)1:13:04
20James Spurk1:15:40
21Andrew Cappella1:22:14
22Matthew Garrett1:27:26

Solo Women
1Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)0:59:45
2Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)0:59:48
3Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)1:00:37
4Karen Potter (MTBR.com)1:04:22
5Alice Pennington (Kona)1:04:32
6Kristin Gavin (Team CF)1:04:35
7Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)1:08:06
8Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)1:08:52
9Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine)1:15:59
10Donna Miller (Niner/Hayes/Ergon)1:19:09
11Rachel Brown (Team LUNA chix)1:23:32
12Sarah Hansing (Race Pace Bikes)1:29:53

Singlespeed
1Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon)1:02:21
2Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)1:04:39
3Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache)1:05:28
4Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing)1:10:04
5Steven Thompson (BIG PIG RACING/Western)1:13:58

Masters 40+
1Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters)0:56:24
2Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic)0:57:52
3Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing)0:58:29
4Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte)1:01:34
5Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical)1:01:56
6Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team)1:02:47
7Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes)1:03:07
8Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles)
9Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)1:03:12
10Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing)1:03:14
11Nate Means1:07:20
12Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles)1:07:50
13John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)1:07:58
14Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)1:08:48
15Rob Campbell (BikeLine)1:09:33
16Mike Cushionbury (Team Trans-Sylvania Epic)1:09:34
17Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath)1:13:50
18Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure)1:14:30
19Kevin Maldonado1:18:43
20Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure)1:21:51

Masters 50+
1Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop)1:03:54
2Scott Thomson1:05:38
3Juan Pacheco (Edge Outdoor Sports)1:18:36
4Jim Wilson (Team CF)1:21:38
5Keith Bontrager (Bontrager/Trek)1:25:30

Duo Men
1Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo)1:00:03
1Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo)1:00:07
2Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor)1:00:29
2Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com)1:00:30
3Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes)1:00:46
3Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes)1:00:47
4Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)1:01:27
4Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com)1:01:28
5Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys)1:21:42
5Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys)1:21:44
6Scott Perschke (TwoSes)1:37:24
6Stan Ritchie (TwoSes)

Duo Women
1Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat)1:06:53
1Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat)1:06:54
2Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence)1:09:57
2Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence)1:10:00
3Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)1:13:41
3Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing)1:13:42
4Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)1:17:40
4David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
5Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?)1:26:22
5Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?)
6Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou)1:30:16
6Tanya Martin (Equipe Loupgarou)1:30:17

Epic Teams
1Mike Yozell (Bicycling Mag)0:58:45
2Chip Meek (TEAM CF)1:00:05
3Robert Lichtenwalner (Misfit Warriors)1:00:19
4Derek Bissett (CO/VA Connection)1:03:43
5Peter Pelavhety (Volkswagen/People For Bikes/Cannondale/NoTubes/TSE)1:06:01
6Wels Baker (Baker Installations)1:12:16
7Darren Miskiewicz (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:12:29
8Skye Allsop (TEVR)1:13:45
9Denver Poole (On the Rocks)1:31:17
10Jesse Kelly (TEAM CF)1:02:04
11Rich Straub (Misfit Warriors)1:05:04
12Kevin Wetzel (CO/VA Connection)1:10:09
13Jack Dalzell (TEAM CF)1:12:53
14Dave Pryor (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:13:48
15Bruce Bedell (Misfit Warriors)1:15:34
16Nate Cross (TEAM CF)1:15:54
17Scott Hendrickson (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:16:16
18Jason Eicholtz (Team Dogfish p/b The Captain)1:16:21
19Mike Boyes (CO/VA Connection)1:17:27
20Joey Boyle (CO/VA Connection)1:19:42
21Steven Hecht (Misfit Warriors)1:22:18
22Kaitlyn Broadhurst (TEAM CF)1:30:51
23Derek Reynolds (On the Rocks)1:31:17
24Tanner Davis (CO/VA Connection)1:35:18
25Freddy Long (TEVR)1:36:57
26Joel Light (TEVR)1:49:13

Latest on Cyclingnews