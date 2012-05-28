Image 1 of 8 Jeremiah Bishop, hot off a stellar performance at the last World Cup, wins his third straight Trans-Sylvania Epic prologue (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 2 of 8 Women's prologue champ Sue Haywood (NoTubes) enters stage 2 with a 3-second lead over Cheryl Sorenson (TeamCF) (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 3 of 8 Barry Wicks of Team Kona trails Bishop by 1 min after the first day of racing (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 4 of 8 Cheryl Sorenson of Team CF is a favorite for this year's GC and is in a strong position at the end of stage 1 (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 5 of 8 Niner's Dejay Birtch leads the singlespeed category after the TT (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 6 of 8 Jake Wade and partner Steve Ordons of Philadelphia Ciclismo are the top of the Duo Men's category (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 7 of 8 Local rider Jim Matthews leads 2011 TSEpic 50+ champ Scott Thompson after stage 1 (Image credit: AELandes Photography) Image 8 of 8 Stan's NoTubes' Kenneth Wehn is on top of the 40+ men's category (Image credit: AELandes Photography)

Like clockwork, the NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic greeted riders yet again with high temperatures and high humidity for the 20km individual time trial that kicks off the race. Despite Mother Nature doing her best to thwart the efforts, the mix of a little of everything possible from gravel to moto course to giant buried tires to Pennsylvania's lush green singletrack kept racers smiling if not sweating in the hour long opening effort.

The start of the third year of the Trans-Sylvania Epic seemed familiar. Two-time returning champ and Olympic Team hopeful Jeremiah Bishop of the Cannondale Factory Team chewed through the field to win the solo men's time trial for the third straight year. However, the large margin of victory Bishop enjoyed in 2011's opening stage over the rest of the field was not to be. Kona rider Barry Wicks held Bishop close and finished just over one minute behind on the opening 12.5-mile course. These two world class racers hold a small advantage over Redline's Justin Lindine and Aaron Snyder of the Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team.

Sue Haywood, a former World Cup competitor, has emerged from semi-retirement as part of the East Coast contingent of the NoTubes Elite Women's Team. Haywood tore through the spring and has picked up several state championship titles in the last month and continued her run of form with a victory in the solo women's time trial. Meanwhile, PA's own Cheryl Sornson of Team CF, who most recently took down last year's NUE champion at the Cohutta 100 a few short weeks ago, finished a close second to Haywood. After the time trial just three seconds separate these two pros and strong spring seasons from both indicate we could be in for a hard-fought battle in the women's competition. Fifty two seconds in arrears sits Haywood's teammate on the NoTubes squad, Jenny Smith.

Niner's Dejay Birtch snatched victory from Team Dicky's Rich Dillen with ex-State College local Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) holding onto third in the singlespeed category. Birtch finished just over two minutes ahead of Dillen and has a strong lead in the event at this early stage.

Trish Grajczyk and Juan Garcia of JCTRacing/Deadgoat lead the Coed Duo Team race while State College's own Jim Matthews (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) holds the lead in the men's 50+ category.

NoTubes racer Kenneth Wehn leads the 40+ Men's and Philadelphia's own Jake Wade and Steve Ordons (Philly Ciclismo) are the early leaders of a packed Duo Men's field in which the top 4 teams are separated by less than 90 seconds.

In Trans-Sylvania's unique Epic Team category, the early leader is Bicycling Magazine with their sole rider on today's start line, Mike Yozell, putting the team in pole position.

The weather and racing for stage two will be hot with temps in the 90s and 40+ miles with over 5,000ft of climbing in store for the trails through Coopers Gap.

Solo Men 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:48:56 2 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:49:57 3 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:51:23 4 Aaron Snyder (SCOTT Pro Mountain Bike Team) 0:51:49 5 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 0:52:48 6 Matthys Beukes 0:53:54 7 Stephan Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 0:56:06 8 Cary Smith (Team CF) 0:56:12 9 Cory Wallace (Kona Factory Team) 0:56:29 10 Michael WISSELL (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 0:58:32 11 Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) 1:00:07 12 Matt Miller (Giant Mid Atlantic Off-Road Team) 1:00:17 13 Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company/ Total Cyclist) 1:00:20 14 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 1:01:14 15 Chris Michaels 1:03:06 16 Jarrett Heitzman 1:03:22 17 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 1:06:32 18 Jesse Stauffer 1:08:06 19 Samir Salas (Diamond Adventure) 1:13:04 20 James Spurk 1:15:40 21 Andrew Cappella 1:22:14 22 Matthew Garrett 1:27:26

Solo Women 1 Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 0:59:45 2 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 0:59:48 3 Jenny Smith (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 1:00:37 4 Karen Potter (MTBR.com) 1:04:22 5 Alice Pennington (Kona) 1:04:32 6 Kristin Gavin (Team CF) 1:04:35 7 Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 1:08:06 8 Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women) 1:08:52 9 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag Magazine) 1:15:59 10 Donna Miller (Niner/Hayes/Ergon) 1:19:09 11 Rachel Brown (Team LUNA chix) 1:23:32 12 Sarah Hansing (Race Pace Bikes) 1:29:53

Singlespeed 1 Dejay Birtch (Niner/Ergon) 1:02:21 2 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 1:04:39 3 Clay Chiles (Faster Mustache) 1:05:28 4 Chris Merriam (Crosshairs Racing) 1:10:04 5 Steven Thompson (BIG PIG RACING/Western) 1:13:58

Masters 40+ 1 Kenneth Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite Masters) 0:56:24 2 Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger Bontrager/ Breck Epic) 0:57:52 3 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder Racing) 0:58:29 4 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte) 1:01:34 5 Garth Prosser (Ashford SUrgical) 1:01:56 6 Brent Fargo (Oakville Cyclepath Race Team) 1:02:47 7 Rich Bartlett (Block Bikes) 1:03:07 8 Donnie Harries (Greenway Bicycles) 9 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 1:03:12 10 Pat Doyle (Deadgoat Racing) 1:03:14 11 Nate Means 1:07:20 12 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles) 1:07:50 13 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 1:07:58 14 Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 1:08:48 15 Rob Campbell (BikeLine) 1:09:33 16 Mike Cushionbury (Team Trans-Sylvania Epic) 1:09:34 17 Hal Judd (Oakville Cyclepath) 1:13:50 18 Oscar Velazco (Diamond Adventure) 1:14:30 19 Kevin Maldonado 1:18:43 20 Luis Urteaga (Diamond Adventure) 1:21:51

Masters 50+ 1 Jim Matthews (MBR / The Bicycle Shop) 1:03:54 2 Scott Thomson 1:05:38 3 Juan Pacheco (Edge Outdoor Sports) 1:18:36 4 Jim Wilson (Team CF) 1:21:38 5 Keith Bontrager (Bontrager/Trek) 1:25:30

Duo Men 1 Steven Ordons (Philadephia Ciclismo) 1:00:03 1 Jake Wade (Philadephia Ciclismo) 1:00:07 2 Troy Zimmerman (zboys Racing / Endurance Factor) 1:00:29 2 Tim Zimmerman (First Place Racing.com) 1:00:30 3 Jake Wells (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 1:00:46 3 Dax Masey (BreckEpic/NoTubes) 1:00:47 4 Mike Festa (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) 1:01:27 4 Craig Lebair (The Philadelphia Ciclismo TSEpic p/b NoTubes.com) 1:01:28 5 Todd Winget (Hoosier Old Boys) 1:21:42 5 Andy Ording (Hoosier Old Boys) 1:21:44 6 Scott Perschke (TwoSes) 1:37:24 6 Stan Ritchie (TwoSes)

Duo Women 1 Trish Grajczyk (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 1:06:53 1 Juan Garcia (JCTracing/Deadgoat) 1:06:54 2 Kaarin Tae (Kaarin/Lawrence) 1:09:57 2 Lawrence Plug (Kaarin/Lawrence) 1:10:00 3 Karen Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 1:13:41 3 Alan Rishel (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 1:13:42 4 Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling) 1:17:40 4 David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling) 5 Jessica Nankman (Will we still be married?) 1:26:22 5 Joel Nankman (Will we still be married?) 6 Ray Vermette (Equipe Loupgarou) 1:30:16 6 Tanya Martin (Equipe Loupgarou) 1:30:17