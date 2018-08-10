Tour of Utah: Jasper Philipsen wins in Salt Lake City
Hagens Berman Axeon rider tops McCabe as Kuss keeps race lead
Stage 4: Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City
After being edged out in Layton on Thursday, Hagens Berman Axeon's Jasper Philipsen got the better of Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to take out the sprint win during Friday's stage 4 at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Related Articles
The day's breakaway was caught with just 800m to go, setting up a hectic sprint finale, with McCabe hitting out first and Philipsen quick to get on his wheel. The Belgian surged up next to the barriers, bashing elbows with McCabe, but he managed to get a narrow photo finish victory with the bike throw.
The win marked the 20-year-old Belgian's first pro victory and his first win in the US, but Philipsen said he had to race his way into form after starting the week not feeling 100 per cent.
"At the beginning of the week I didn't feel great, but I felt every day my form was growing, and after yesterday I started to believe in it," he said. "Today everything came together, and it's just a few millimetres, but that made the difference in the end. I'm just happy that it was on my side today."
McCabe said he had a bit of "buyer's remorse" for not choosing a line closer to the barriers that would have closed down Philipsen's inside move, but at the end of the day he was happy with his effort and the second-place result.
"Jasper just came on the inside and I was over geared," McCabe told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "He was coming faster than me and hit me on my hip, but I was able to keep speed and it came to an uphill bike throw, and he got me. It was hectic. It was hard."
McCabe said the uphill sprint required patience and perfect timing, and Philipsen was just the better sprinter on the day.
"If I tried to sprint at 150 metres he would have won by two bike lengths," McCabe said. "So you have ot time it properly, and the way it played out I did everything I could. Maybe I could have stayed closer to the barriers. That would have been in my favour."
In the GC battle, Sepp Kuss (LottoNl-Jumbo) rode an attentive finale after his team controlled the race for most of the day, coming in 10th in the sprint to keep his race lead of 19 seconds over teammate Neilson Powless, with Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) still third at 25 seconds.
How it unfolded
The stage 4 circuit race in Salt Lake City consisted of 10 laps on an 11.5km urban circuit in downtown Salt Lake City. The lumpy course, which climbed from downtown up and around the state capitol grounds, featured 1,676 metres of climbing in just 110km.
The stage started immediately uphill as the peloton climbed toward the capitol, then briefly descended and climbed again into a residential neighbourhood. A fast descent into downtown followed, leading to the uphill start/finish on Main Street.
The stage included no KOMs and three intermediate sprints at the ends of laps three, five and seven.
As expected, the fireworks went off from the starting gun, as TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted away from the peloton up the first hill. The duo was soon joined by a bridging group that included Sam Bewley (Mitchelton-Scott), Sho Hatsauyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon), Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling), Lance Haidet (Aevolo) and Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) to form a lead group of eight.
A second bridging group that included Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing), Michael Ries (Trek-Segafredo), Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) also latched on during the first lap, leaving 16 riders off the front.
The group built a gap of 40 seconds starting the second lap as LottoNL-Jumbo took up the pace-setting in the field for Kuss. With Rosskopf the best-placed escapee overall at 1:46 behind Kuss, the Dutch team was in for a long day of defence.
The gap went up to 50 seconds as the leaders started the third lap, and they quickly added another five seconds. The pace up front became too much for Vandale, and the Silber rider dropped out of the break on lap 4, leaving 15 riders up front.
The gap went up to 1:15 by the start of the sixth lap, but an ever-vigilant LottoNL-Jumbo team never let it go out much further than that, and it was hovering at one minute when they started lap 7. Didier and Haidet suffered up the finishing straight for the sprint at the end of lap 7 and lost contact with the leaders.
The 13 up front started lap 8 with a one-minute gap as the two dropped riders solely faded back to the field. Elevate-KHS, riding for sprinter Sam Bassetti, went to the front to help LottoNL-Jumbo reel the breakaway back, and the leaders started the penultimate lap with 40 seconds.
The breakaway started to come apart on the start of lap 9 as Hagens Berman Axeon's Anderson attacked up the hill. Santaromita lost contact first, and others followed, but they were able to chase back on during the descent.
Clarke attacked the breakaway and got a gap over the 10 riders remaining in the break, but he had a long way to go and his move may have been part of UnitedHealthcare's effort to set up Travis McCabe for another stage win.
Israel Cycling Academy threw a rider into the chase as the peloton started sweeping up the remnants of the breakaway as Clarke succumbed to the chase from his former breakaway mates. Rosskopf counter-attacked when the group caught Clarke, but Tvetcov closed down the move.
The 11 breakaway riders started the final lap together with just 20 seconds on the field, which was being led by EF Education First-Drapac as the GC teams started to move forward to position their riders for the finale.
Clarke cracked on the climb and was swept up by the field at the start of the lap, but by that point, the breakaway's future didn't look too promising.
Rosskopf kept the pressure on during the final lap, and with 7km to go the leaders had 25 seconds over the chase, and riders bridged across adding new life to the move.
Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo) joined Ellisay, Tvetcov, Anderson, Rosskopf and Ries to make it seven out front.
Thanks to a more motivated chase from the sprinters' teams, the gap fell to just 10 seconds at the 3km banner, but the fast descent to the line made it difficult to close down. Rosskopf attacked with 2.4km to go, marked by Ellisay and Tvetcov, who kept on the gas even though the trio were caught.
The wind went out of the breakaway's sails, and with 800m the peloton surged past, setting up a bunch sprint.
If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.
You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.
RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:35:04
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|5
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|14
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|21
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|24
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|27
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|28
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|29
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|30
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|33
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|36
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|37
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|39
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|40
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|41
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|43
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|47
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|48
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|49
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|53
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|54
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|55
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|56
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|57
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:32
|59
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|61
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|62
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|64
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|65
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|66
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:28
|67
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:02:19
|68
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|69
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|70
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|71
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|73
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|74
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|75
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:32
|76
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:09
|77
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:47
|78
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|80
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|81
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:07
|82
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:05:42
|83
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:11
|84
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|87
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:06:21
|88
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:06:43
|89
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:46
|90
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|91
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|92
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|93
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|94
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|95
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|96
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|97
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:08
|99
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:07:39
|100
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:43
|101
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:48
|102
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|105
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|pts
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|pts
|2
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|3
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|4
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|7
|5
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|9
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:35:04
|2
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|6
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|9
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|10
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|13
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|14
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:32
|17
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|18
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|19
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|20
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:28
|21
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:02:19
|22
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|23
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|24
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|25
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:09
|26
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:47
|27
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:05:42
|28
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:46
|29
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|7:45:12
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Aevolo
|8
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|9
|303 Project
|10
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|11
|Rally Cycling
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|14
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:02:19
|15
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|0:04:52
|16
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|0:06:46
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:12:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:29:28
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:36
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:37
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:38
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:40
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:42
|12
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:50
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:52
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:43
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:53
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:00
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|20
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:37
|21
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:45
|23
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|24
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:49
|25
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:50
|26
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:52
|27
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:03:53
|28
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:54
|29
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:08
|30
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:07:20
|31
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|32
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:10:41
|33
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:11:12
|34
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:38
|35
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:51
|36
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:14
|37
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:12:17
|38
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:21
|39
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:12:28
|40
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:12:38
|41
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:12:55
|42
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:13:06
|43
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:37
|44
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:13
|45
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:14:52
|46
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:47
|47
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:17:17
|48
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:29
|49
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:19:18
|50
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:33
|51
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:53
|52
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:01
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:06
|54
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:20:13
|55
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:18
|56
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:24
|57
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:20:27
|58
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:31
|59
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:48
|60
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:24
|61
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:22:51
|62
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:02
|63
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:23:37
|64
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:24:57
|65
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:26:20
|66
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:26:23
|67
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:35
|68
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:27:08
|69
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:10
|70
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:27:17
|71
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:12
|72
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:35
|73
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|74
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:28:44
|75
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:18
|76
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:32
|78
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:30:09
|79
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:07
|80
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:31:16
|81
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:34
|82
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:35
|83
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:38
|84
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:48
|85
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:12
|86
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:06
|87
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:33
|88
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:34
|89
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:36:49
|90
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:24
|91
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:26
|92
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:26
|93
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:39:13
|94
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:40:15
|95
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:41:39
|96
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:41:47
|97
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:33
|98
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:46
|99
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:43:36
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:45
|101
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:44:05
|102
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:44:07
|103
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:44:10
|104
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:45:00
|105
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:48:30
|106
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:48:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|27
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|4
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|9
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|10
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|11
|11
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|10
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|13
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|14
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|7
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|16
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|17
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|6
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|20
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|5
|21
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|24
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|25
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|26
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|27
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|28
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|29
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|30
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|31
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|32
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|33
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|34
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|35
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|36
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|37
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|38
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|1
|39
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|3
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|7
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|6
|8
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|9
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|6
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|11
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|5
|13
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|15
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|16
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|4
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|19
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|3
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|5
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:29:47
|2
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:31
|3
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:24
|4
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:26
|5
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:30
|7
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:31
|8
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:35
|9
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:10:53
|10
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:19
|11
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:32
|12
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:58
|13
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:18:59
|14
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:34
|15
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:12
|16
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:22:32
|17
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:23:18
|18
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:24:38
|19
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:26:04
|20
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:16
|21
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:51
|22
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:28:59
|23
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:19
|24
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:15
|25
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:36:30
|26
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:39:56
|27
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:41:28
|28
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:14
|29
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:27
|30
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:43:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First -Drapac P/B Cannondale
|43:30:15
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:29
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:04
|5
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:11:51
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:49
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:59
|8
|Aevolo
|0:15:05
|9
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|0:19:38
|10
|303 Project
|0:23:30
|11
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:24:21
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:51
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:31:37
|14
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:31:55
|15
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|0:39:31
|16
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:44:27
|17
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|0:49:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy