Image 1 of 35 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) go shoulder to shoulder (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) beats Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) with a bike throw to take the stage 4 win at the 2018 Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) clash in sight of the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 35 The sprint hits the rise to the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 35 The strong break was caught in the final kilometre (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 35 LottoNl-Jumbo ride to protect Sepp Kuss' overall race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 35 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) was well protected by his teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 35 It was another hot day in the saddle (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 35 The peloton was lined out on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 35 The views down to Salt Lake City (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 35 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 35 US national champion Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 35 Brayan Chaves is enjoying his time as a stagiaire with Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 35 Sepp Kuss in yellow during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 TJ Eisenhart leads the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 LottoNL-Jumbo lead the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 Serghei Tvetcov leads the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 LottoNL-Jumbo lead the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 The peloton climbs durng stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 US champion Jonny Clarke at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) leads the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 LottoNL-Jumbo on the front of the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 The peloton passes through the start/finish durin the Salt Lake City stage at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe finished second on stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 The peloton makes the final right turn before the start/finish hill in Salt Lake City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 Trek-Segafredo's Niklas Eg on a descent during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 The peloton is lined out during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 Travis McCabe and stage winner Jasper Philipsen battle to the line at the end of stage 4 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 Travis McCabe describes the stage 4 finish to teammate Seba Haedo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 McCabe, Philipsen and Reijnen on the podium after stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke on the podium for most aggressive rider during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 The jersey wearers after stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 Serghei Tvetcov climbs in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After being edged out in Layton on Thursday, Hagens Berman Axeon's Jasper Philipsen got the better of Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to take out the sprint win during Friday's stage 4 at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The day's breakaway was caught with just 800m to go, setting up a hectic sprint finale, with McCabe hitting out first and Philipsen quick to get on his wheel. The Belgian surged up next to the barriers, bashing elbows with McCabe, but he managed to get a narrow photo finish victory with the bike throw.

The win marked the 20-year-old Belgian's first pro victory and his first win in the US, but Philipsen said he had to race his way into form after starting the week not feeling 100 per cent.

"At the beginning of the week I didn't feel great, but I felt every day my form was growing, and after yesterday I started to believe in it," he said. "Today everything came together, and it's just a few millimetres, but that made the difference in the end. I'm just happy that it was on my side today."

McCabe said he had a bit of "buyer's remorse" for not choosing a line closer to the barriers that would have closed down Philipsen's inside move, but at the end of the day he was happy with his effort and the second-place result.

"Jasper just came on the inside and I was over geared," McCabe told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "He was coming faster than me and hit me on my hip, but I was able to keep speed and it came to an uphill bike throw, and he got me. It was hectic. It was hard."

McCabe said the uphill sprint required patience and perfect timing, and Philipsen was just the better sprinter on the day.

"If I tried to sprint at 150 metres he would have won by two bike lengths," McCabe said. "So you have ot time it properly, and the way it played out I did everything I could. Maybe I could have stayed closer to the barriers. That would have been in my favour."

In the GC battle, Sepp Kuss (LottoNl-Jumbo) rode an attentive finale after his team controlled the race for most of the day, coming in 10th in the sprint to keep his race lead of 19 seconds over teammate Neilson Powless, with Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) still third at 25 seconds.

How it unfolded

The stage 4 circuit race in Salt Lake City consisted of 10 laps on an 11.5km urban circuit in downtown Salt Lake City. The lumpy course, which climbed from downtown up and around the state capitol grounds, featured 1,676 metres of climbing in just 110km.

The stage started immediately uphill as the peloton climbed toward the capitol, then briefly descended and climbed again into a residential neighbourhood. A fast descent into downtown followed, leading to the uphill start/finish on Main Street.

The stage included no KOMs and three intermediate sprints at the ends of laps three, five and seven.

As expected, the fireworks went off from the starting gun, as TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted away from the peloton up the first hill. The duo was soon joined by a bridging group that included Sam Bewley (Mitchelton-Scott), Sho Hatsauyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon), Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling), Lance Haidet (Aevolo) and Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) to form a lead group of eight.

A second bridging group that included Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing), Michael Ries (Trek-Segafredo), Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) also latched on during the first lap, leaving 16 riders off the front.

The group built a gap of 40 seconds starting the second lap as LottoNL-Jumbo took up the pace-setting in the field for Kuss. With Rosskopf the best-placed escapee overall at 1:46 behind Kuss, the Dutch team was in for a long day of defence.

The gap went up to 50 seconds as the leaders started the third lap, and they quickly added another five seconds. The pace up front became too much for Vandale, and the Silber rider dropped out of the break on lap 4, leaving 15 riders up front.

The gap went up to 1:15 by the start of the sixth lap, but an ever-vigilant LottoNL-Jumbo team never let it go out much further than that, and it was hovering at one minute when they started lap 7. Didier and Haidet suffered up the finishing straight for the sprint at the end of lap 7 and lost contact with the leaders.

The 13 up front started lap 8 with a one-minute gap as the two dropped riders solely faded back to the field. Elevate-KHS, riding for sprinter Sam Bassetti, went to the front to help LottoNL-Jumbo reel the breakaway back, and the leaders started the penultimate lap with 40 seconds.

The breakaway started to come apart on the start of lap 9 as Hagens Berman Axeon's Anderson attacked up the hill. Santaromita lost contact first, and others followed, but they were able to chase back on during the descent.

Clarke attacked the breakaway and got a gap over the 10 riders remaining in the break, but he had a long way to go and his move may have been part of UnitedHealthcare's effort to set up Travis McCabe for another stage win.

Israel Cycling Academy threw a rider into the chase as the peloton started sweeping up the remnants of the breakaway as Clarke succumbed to the chase from his former breakaway mates. Rosskopf counter-attacked when the group caught Clarke, but Tvetcov closed down the move.

The 11 breakaway riders started the final lap together with just 20 seconds on the field, which was being led by EF Education First-Drapac as the GC teams started to move forward to position their riders for the finale.

Clarke cracked on the climb and was swept up by the field at the start of the lap, but by that point, the breakaway's future didn't look too promising.

Rosskopf kept the pressure on during the final lap, and with 7km to go the leaders had 25 seconds over the chase, and riders bridged across adding new life to the move.

Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo) joined Ellisay, Tvetcov, Anderson, Rosskopf and Ries to make it seven out front.

Thanks to a more motivated chase from the sprinters' teams, the gap fell to just 10 seconds at the 3km banner, but the fast descent to the line made it difficult to close down. Rosskopf attacked with 2.4km to go, marked by Ellisay and Tvetcov, who kept on the gas even though the trio were caught.

The wind went out of the breakaway's sails, and with 800m the peloton surged past, setting up a bunch sprint.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 2:35:04 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 5 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 12 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 14 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 21 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 24 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 27 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 28 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 29 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 30 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 32 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 33 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 35 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 36 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 37 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 38 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 39 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 40 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 41 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 42 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 43 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 46 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 47 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 48 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 50 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 53 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 54 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 55 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 56 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 57 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:32 59 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 60 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 61 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:41 62 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 63 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:47 64 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:50 65 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 66 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:28 67 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:02:19 68 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 69 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:26 70 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 71 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 73 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 74 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 75 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:32 76 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:09 77 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 78 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 79 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 80 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 81 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:07 82 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:05:42 83 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:11 84 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:06:21 88 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:06:43 89 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:46 90 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 91 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 92 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 93 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 94 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 95 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 96 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 97 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:08 99 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:07:39 100 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:43 101 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:48 102 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 103 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 104 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 105 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 pts 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 pts 2 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 3 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 4 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 7 5 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 6 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 9 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 2:35:04 2 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 6 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 7 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 9 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 10 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 11 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 13 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 14 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:32 17 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 18 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:50 19 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 20 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:28 21 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:02:19 22 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 23 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:26 24 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:09 26 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:04:47 27 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:05:42 28 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:46 29 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:48

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 7:45:12 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Hagens Berman Axeon 4 EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Israel-Cycling Academy 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Aevolo 8 Lottonl-Jumbo 9 303 Project 10 Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis 11 Rally Cycling 12 Mitchelton-Scott 13 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:47 14 Mobius Bridgelane 0:02:19 15 Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe 0:04:52 16 Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling 0:06:46 17 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:12:03

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 14:29:28 2 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:19 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:36 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:37 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:38 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:40 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:42 12 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:50 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:52 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:43 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 16 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:53 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 18 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:00 19 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:35 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:37 21 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:41 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:45 23 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:48 24 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:49 25 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:50 26 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:52 27 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:03:53 28 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:54 29 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:05:08 30 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:07:20 31 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 32 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:10:41 33 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:11:12 34 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:38 35 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:51 36 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:14 37 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:12:17 38 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:21 39 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:12:28 40 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:12:38 41 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:12:55 42 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:13:06 43 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:37 44 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:13 45 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:14:52 46 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:47 47 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:17:17 48 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:18:29 49 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:19:18 50 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:33 51 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:53 52 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:20:01 53 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:06 54 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:20:13 55 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:18 56 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:24 57 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:20:27 58 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:20:31 59 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:48 60 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:24 61 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:22:51 62 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:02 63 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:23:37 64 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:24:57 65 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:26:20 66 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:26:23 67 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:35 68 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:27:08 69 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:10 70 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:27:17 71 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:12 72 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:35 73 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 74 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:28:44 75 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:29:18 76 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 77 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:32 78 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:30:09 79 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:07 80 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:31:16 81 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:34 82 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:35 83 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:38 84 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:48 85 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:12 86 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:33:06 87 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:33 88 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:34 89 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:36:49 90 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:24 91 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:26 92 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:26 93 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:39:13 94 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:40:15 95 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:41:39 96 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:41:47 97 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:33 98 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:46 99 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:43:36 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:45 101 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:44:05 102 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:44:07 103 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:44:10 104 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:45:00 105 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:48:30 106 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:48:40

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 27 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 27 4 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 5 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 9 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 14 10 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 11 11 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 10 12 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 13 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 14 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 7 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 16 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 17 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 6 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 20 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 5 21 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 24 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 25 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 26 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 27 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 28 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 3 29 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 30 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 31 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 32 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 33 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 34 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 35 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 36 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 37 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 1 38 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 1 39 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 pts 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 3 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 7 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 6 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 6 9 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 6 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 11 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 12 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 5 13 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 15 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 16 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 4 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 3 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 5 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 14:29:47 2 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:31 3 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:24 4 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:26 5 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:29 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:30 7 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:31 8 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:35 9 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:53 10 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:19 11 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:32 12 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:11:58 13 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:18:59 14 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:34 15 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:20:12 16 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:22:32 17 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:23:18 18 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:24:38 19 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:26:04 20 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:16 21 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:51 22 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:28:59 23 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:19 24 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:15 25 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:36:30 26 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:39:56 27 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:41:28 28 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:14 29 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:27 30 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:43:51