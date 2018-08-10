Trending

Tour of Utah: Jasper Philipsen wins in Salt Lake City

Hagens Berman Axeon rider tops McCabe as Kuss keeps race lead

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) go shoulder to shoulder

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) beats Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) with a bike throw to take the stage 4 win at the 2018 Tour of Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) clash in sight of the line

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The sprint hits the rise to the finish line

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The strong break was caught in the final kilometre

(Image credit: Getty Images)
LottoNl-Jumbo ride to protect Sepp Kuss' overall race lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) was well protected by his teammates

(Image credit: Getty Images)
It was another hot day in the saddle

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton was lined out on the climb

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The views down to Salt Lake City

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
US national champion Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brayan Chaves is enjoying his time as a stagiaire with Mitchelton-Scott

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sepp Kuss in yellow during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
TJ Eisenhart leads the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
LottoNL-Jumbo lead the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Serghei Tvetcov leads the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
LottoNL-Jumbo lead the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton climbs durng stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
US champion Jonny Clarke at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) leads the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
LottoNL-Jumbo on the front of the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes through the start/finish durin the Salt Lake City stage at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe finished second on stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton makes the final right turn before the start/finish hill in Salt Lake City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Trek-Segafredo's Niklas Eg on a descent during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton is lined out during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Travis McCabe and stage winner Jasper Philipsen battle to the line at the end of stage 4 in Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Travis McCabe describes the stage 4 finish to teammate Seba Haedo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
McCabe, Philipsen and Reijnen on the podium after stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke on the podium for most aggressive rider during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The jersey wearers after stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Serghei Tvetcov climbs in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After being edged out in Layton on Thursday, Hagens Berman Axeon's Jasper Philipsen got the better of Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to take out the sprint win during Friday's stage 4 at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The day's breakaway was caught with just 800m to go, setting up a hectic sprint finale, with McCabe hitting out first and Philipsen quick to get on his wheel. The Belgian surged up next to the barriers, bashing elbows with McCabe, but he managed to get a narrow photo finish victory with the bike throw.

The win marked the 20-year-old Belgian's first pro victory and his first win in the US, but Philipsen said he had to race his way into form after starting the week not feeling 100 per cent.

"At the beginning of the week I didn't feel great, but I felt every day my form was growing, and after yesterday I started to believe in it," he said. "Today everything came together, and it's just a few millimetres, but that made the difference in the end. I'm just happy that it was on my side today."

McCabe said he had a bit of "buyer's remorse" for not choosing a line closer to the barriers that would have closed down Philipsen's inside move, but at the end of the day he was happy with his effort and the second-place result.

"Jasper just came on the inside and I was over geared," McCabe told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "He was coming faster than me and hit me on my hip, but I was able to keep speed and it came to an uphill bike throw, and he got me. It was hectic. It was hard."

McCabe said the uphill sprint required patience and perfect timing, and Philipsen was just the better sprinter on the day.

"If I tried to sprint at 150 metres he would have won by two bike lengths," McCabe said. "So you have ot time it properly, and the way it played out I did everything I could. Maybe I could have stayed closer to the barriers. That would have been in my favour."

In the GC battle, Sepp Kuss (LottoNl-Jumbo) rode an attentive finale after his team controlled the race for most of the day, coming in 10th in the sprint to keep his race lead of 19 seconds over teammate Neilson Powless, with Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) still third at 25 seconds.

How it unfolded

The stage 4 circuit race in Salt Lake City consisted of 10 laps on an 11.5km urban circuit in downtown Salt Lake City. The lumpy course, which climbed from downtown up and around the state capitol grounds, featured 1,676 metres of climbing in just 110km.

The stage started immediately uphill as the peloton climbed toward the capitol, then briefly descended and climbed again into a residential neighbourhood. A fast descent into downtown followed, leading to the uphill start/finish on Main Street.

The stage included no KOMs and three intermediate sprints at the ends of laps three, five and seven.

As expected, the fireworks went off from the starting gun, as TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted away from the peloton up the first hill. The duo was soon joined by a bridging group that included Sam Bewley (Mitchelton-Scott), Sho Hatsauyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon), Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling), Lance Haidet (Aevolo) and Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) to form a lead group of eight.

A second bridging group that included Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing), Michael Ries (Trek-Segafredo), Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) also latched on during the first lap, leaving 16 riders off the front.

The group built a gap of 40 seconds starting the second lap as LottoNL-Jumbo took up the pace-setting in the field for Kuss. With Rosskopf the best-placed escapee overall at 1:46 behind Kuss, the Dutch team was in for a long day of defence.

The gap went up to 50 seconds as the leaders started the third lap, and they quickly added another five seconds. The pace up front became too much for Vandale, and the Silber rider dropped out of the break on lap 4, leaving 15 riders up front.

The gap went up to 1:15 by the start of the sixth lap, but an ever-vigilant LottoNL-Jumbo team never let it go out much further than that, and it was hovering at one minute when they started lap 7. Didier and Haidet suffered up the finishing straight for the sprint at the end of lap 7 and lost contact with the leaders.

The 13 up front started lap 8 with a one-minute gap as the two dropped riders solely faded back to the field. Elevate-KHS, riding for sprinter Sam Bassetti, went to the front to help LottoNL-Jumbo reel the breakaway back, and the leaders started the penultimate lap with 40 seconds.

The breakaway started to come apart on the start of lap 9 as Hagens Berman Axeon's Anderson attacked up the hill. Santaromita lost contact first, and others followed, but they were able to chase back on during the descent.
Clarke attacked the breakaway and got a gap over the 10 riders remaining in the break, but he had a long way to go and his move may have been part of UnitedHealthcare's effort to set up Travis McCabe for another stage win.

Israel Cycling Academy threw a rider into the chase as the peloton started sweeping up the remnants of the breakaway as Clarke succumbed to the chase from his former breakaway mates. Rosskopf counter-attacked when the group caught Clarke, but Tvetcov closed down the move.

The 11 breakaway riders started the final lap together with just 20 seconds on the field, which was being led by EF Education First-Drapac as the GC teams started to move forward to position their riders for the finale.

Clarke cracked on the climb and was swept up by the field at the start of the lap, but by that point, the breakaway's future didn't look too promising.

Rosskopf kept the pressure on during the final lap, and with 7km to go the leaders had 25 seconds over the chase, and riders bridged across adding new life to the move.

Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo) joined Ellisay, Tvetcov, Anderson, Rosskopf and Ries to make it seven out front.

Thanks to a more motivated chase from the sprinters' teams, the gap fell to just 10 seconds at the 3km banner, but the fast descent to the line made it difficult to close down. Rosskopf attacked with 2.4km to go, marked by Ellisay and Tvetcov, who kept on the gas even though the trio were caught.

The wind went out of the breakaway's sails, and with 800m the peloton surged past, setting up a bunch sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon2:35:04
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
4Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
5Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
9Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
14Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
19Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
21Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
24Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
25Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
27Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
28Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
29Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
30Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
32Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
33Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
34Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
35Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
36Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
37Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
38Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
39Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
40Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
41Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
42Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
43Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
46Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
47Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
48Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
49Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
50Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
51Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
53Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
54Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
55Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
56Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
57Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
58Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:32
59Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
60Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
61Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:41
62Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
63Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
64Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
65Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
66Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:28
67Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:02:19
68Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
69Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:26
70Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
71Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
73Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
74Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
75TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:32
76Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:09
77Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
78Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
79Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
80Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
81Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:07
82Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:05:42
83Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:11
84Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
85Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
86Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
87Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:06:21
88Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:06:43
89Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:46
90Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
91Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
92Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
93Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
94Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
95Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
96Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
97Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
98Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:08
99George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:07:39
100Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:43
101Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:48
102Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
104William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
105Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
106Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5pts
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling3
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5pts
2Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
3Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
4Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS7
5Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy6
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
8Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
9Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
10Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon2:35:04
2Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
4Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
6Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
7Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
9Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
13Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
14Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
16Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:32
17Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
18Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
19Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
20Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:28
21Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:02:19
22Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
23Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:26
24Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:09
26Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:04:47
27Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:05:42
28Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:46
29Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
30Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:48

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo7:45:12
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
3Hagens Berman Axeon
4EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Israel-Cycling Academy
6BMC Racing Team
7Aevolo
8Lottonl-Jumbo
9303 Project
10Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
11Rally Cycling
12Mitchelton-Scott
13Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
14Mobius Bridgelane0:02:19
15Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe0:04:52
16Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:06:46
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:12:03

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo14:29:28
2Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:19
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:36
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:37
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:38
7Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:40
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:42
12Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:50
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:52
14Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:43
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
16Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:53
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
18Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:00
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:35
20Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:37
21Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:41
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:45
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:48
24Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:49
25Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:50
26Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:52
27Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:03:53
28Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:54
29Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:08
30TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:07:20
31Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
32Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:10:41
33Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:11:12
34Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:11:38
35Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:51
36Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:14
37Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:12:17
38Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:21
39Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:12:28
40Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:12:38
41Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:12:55
42Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:13:06
43Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:37
44Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:13
45Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:14:52
46Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:16:47
47Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:17:17
48Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:29
49Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:19:18
50Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:33
51Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:53
52Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:01
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:20:06
54Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:20:13
55Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:18
56Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:24
57Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:20:27
58Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:20:31
59Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:48
60Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:24
61Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:22:51
62Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:02
63Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:23:37
64Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:24:57
65Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:26:20
66Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:26:23
67Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:35
68Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:27:08
69Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:10
70Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:27:17
71Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:12
72Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:35
73Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
74Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:28:44
75Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:18
76William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
77Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:32
78Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:30:09
79Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:07
80George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:31:16
81Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:34
82Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:35
83Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:38
84Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:48
85Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:12
86Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:06
87Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:33
88Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:34
89Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:36:49
90Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:24
91Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:37:26
92Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:38:26
93Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:39:13
94Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:40:15
95Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:41:39
96Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:41:47
97Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:33
98Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:46
99Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:43:36
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:45
101Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:44:05
102Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:44:07
103Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:44:10
104Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS0:45:00
105Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:48:30
106Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:48:40

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling55pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon27
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy27
4Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis23
5Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo20
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo17
7Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo16
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team16
9Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling14
10Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS11
11TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
13Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
14Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo7
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
16Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
17Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini6
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
20George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS5
21Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
23Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
24Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
25Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3
26Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
27Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling3
28Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling3
29Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
30Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
31Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
32Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
33Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1
34Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
35Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
36Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1
37Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy1
38Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1
39Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo10
3Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
6Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7
7Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project6
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling6
9George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS6
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
11Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
12Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS5
13Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
14Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
15Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
16Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project4
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
18Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
3Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
5Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo14:29:47
2Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:31
3Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:24
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:26
5Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:29
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:30
7Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:31
8Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:35
9Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:53
10Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:11:19
11Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:32
12Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:11:58
13Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:18:59
14Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:34
15Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:20:12
16Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:22:32
17Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:23:18
18Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:24:38
19Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:26:04
20Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:16
21Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:51
22Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:28:59
23Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:19
24Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:15
25Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:36:30
26Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:39:56
27Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:41:28
28Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:14
29Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:27
30Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:43:51

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First -Drapac P/B Cannondale43:30:15
2BMC Racing Team0:00:51
3Rally Cycling0:04:29
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:04
5Lottonl-Jumbo0:11:51
6Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:49
7Trek-Segafredo0:13:59
8Aevolo0:15:05
9Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis0:19:38
10303 Project0:23:30
11Israel-Cycling Academy0:24:21
12Mitchelton-Scott0:27:51
13Silber Pro Cycling0:31:37
14Mobius Bridgelane0:31:55
15Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe0:39:31
16Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:44:27
17Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:49:12

