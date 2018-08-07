Trending

Tour of Utah: Travis McCabe wins stage 1

Van Garderen retains race lead

Image 1 of 27

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 1 at the 2018 Tour of Utah

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 1 at the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 27

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) on the stage 1 podium at the Tour of Utah

Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) on the stage 1 podium at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

The jersey wearers after stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

The jersey wearers after stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the attack during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the attack during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

The stage 1 breakaway at the Tour of Utah

The stage 1 breakaway at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

The pack rolls through the Utah countryside during stage 1

The pack rolls through the Utah countryside during stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

BMC stagiaire Freddy Ovett put in a lot of work on the front during stag e1 at the Tour of Utah

BMC stagiaire Freddy Ovett put in a lot of work on the front during stag e1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

Tejay van Garderen in yellow after stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

Tejay van Garderen in yellow after stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

Travis McCabe wins stage 1 at the 2018 Tour of Utah

Travis McCabe wins stage 1 at the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

US champion Jonny Brown rides in the bunch during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

US champion Jonny Brown rides in the bunch during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

The bunch is spread across the road during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

The bunch is spread across the road during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

BMC's Brent Bookwalter leads teammate and race leader Tejay van Garderen during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

BMC's Brent Bookwalter leads teammate and race leader Tejay van Garderen during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

Lionel Mawditt, George Simpson, Evan Huffman and Daan Olivier ride in the breakaway during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

Lionel Mawditt, George Simpson, Evan Huffman and Daan Olivier ride in the breakaway during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

Tejay van Garderen rides in the bunch during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

Tejay van Garderen rides in the bunch during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

US champion Jonny Brown rides in the bunch during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

US champion Jonny Brown rides in the bunch during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

The peloton climbs during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

The peloton climbs during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

The peloton climbs during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

The peloton climbs during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

Daan Olivier rides alone to Cedar City after dropping his break mates during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah

Daan Olivier rides alone to Cedar City after dropping his break mates during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won a chaotic sprint to take stage 1 at the Tour of Utah Tuesday in Cedar City. McCabe kicked early, around the final corner, and opened up a comprehensive gap on the rest of the field.

Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) rounded out the top three, while overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) enjoyed a quiet day and retained his lead. The result moved McCabe into second overall.

"There aren't really any big sprinter teams because it's such a heavy climbing race this year," McCabe said, "so I just floated along and waited for the opportune time to sprint, opened it up with 250 metres to go and won."

The stage was dominated by an early break, but on the long descent into Cedar City the sprinters' teams began to take control. Until that point BMC Racing and Trek had set the tempo, before the last rider from the break, Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo), was caught.

That sparked a number of counter attacks with Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling Academy) the next rider to try his luck. Neilson Powless was the next to try with 7km to go, and despite opening up a short gap he was caught at the start of the final lap by a small group that contained Griffin Easter (303 Project), who thought the race was over, duly sprinted and raised his arms a lap early after thinking he had taken the win.

In truth, none of the sprinters's teams were able to take control of the bunch. Ivan Santaromita attacked late on and was then joined and overtaken by Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare). That move looked dangerous, but inside the final 1,000m the remnants of the sprint trains hit the front.

"I waited until the lull came because it as an uphill tailwind,"Mccabe said. "I came in second wheel behind one of the Axeon guys who was going. As soon as you see guys start to open up around you, you don't have a choice, you either go or if you wait you end up losing. With that tailwind I was confident. I wasn't afraid, and it paid off."

How it unfolded

Stage 1 at the Tour of Utah started in Cedar City and finished there after 168.km of racing. The stage featured 1 intermediate sprint at 36.2km and two categorised climbs: the category 1 ascent of Cedar Breaks at 61km and the category 4 Bristlecone climb at 124.4km.

Prologue winner van Garderen started in his yellow jersey but his BMC Racing team mostly moved out of the way in the early going as riders tried to establish the day's breakaway. With a sprint finish likely back in Cedar City, the peloton was not eager to let any of the sprinters' teams put a rider in the move, and so the attacks flew steadily over the opening kilometres.

Van Garderen suffered a puncture and had to chase back alone through the caravan, while up front a group of four escapees finally met with the pack's approval and set off for a day's adventure.

In the group was Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman, who started the day ninth overall at 12 seconds back and was quickly the virtual race leader on the road. Huffman was joined up front by Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo), George Simpson (Elevate-KHS) and Lionel Mawditt (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).

Mobius BridgeLane and Aevolo were not happy about missing the break and tried to send riders across, but by then BMC had taken their place at the front of the peloton and weren't keen to let anyone else go up the road.

By the time the break reached the intermediate sprint, the gap had ballooned to more than three minutes. Simpson took the sprint and the three-second time bonus for the winner. He started the day just two seconds behind Huffman, who rolled across the sprint line for second and two bonus seconds to save his virtual race lead.

The leaders built a lead of more than 5 minutes on the first climb, where Mawditt and Olivier pulled away near the sprint for the KOM. Olivier led out Mawditt, who came by him by centimetres at the line to take the first mountain points on offer in the race. The peloton crossed the KOM 4:30 behind the leaders, who quickly regrouped on the descent.

With EF Education First-Drapac helping BMC with the chase, the leaders' gap was down to just over three minutes when they started the second climb of the day. Once again, Mawditt and Olivier rode away from Simpson and Huffman. But Olivier also dropped Mawditt on the climb.

Olivier pressed on and claimed maximum points over the top of the climb ,with BMC Racing and Trek setting the pace at 2:40. With just over 17 kilometres remaining, Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling Academy) attacked and swooped by Olivier. However, as the road flatted out Lemus was left with just 10 seconds of an advantage as the race tackled three finishing circuits and the sprinters' teams controlled the chase.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4:17:05
2Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
6Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
9Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
10Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
16Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
19Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
26Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
27Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
28Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
31Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
32Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
33TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
34Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
36Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
37Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
38Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
39Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
40Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
41Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
42Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
45Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
46Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
47Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
48Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
49Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
50Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
51Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
53Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
54Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
55Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
56Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
57Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
58Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
59Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
60Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
61Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
64Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
65Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
66Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
68Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
69Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
70Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
71Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
72Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
73Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
74Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:17
75William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:20
76Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
77Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:55
78Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:01:09
79Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:32
80George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
81Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:53
82Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:02
83Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
84Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
85Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
86Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
87Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:37
88Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:18
89Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
90Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
91Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
92Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
94Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
95Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
96Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
97Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
98Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
99Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
100Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
101Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
102Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
103Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:14
105Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
106Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
107Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
108Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
109Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
110Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
111Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFBryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNFJose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
DNFCristhian Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project
DNFBen Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
DNSJames Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
DNSConor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS5pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3
3Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo6
6Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling4
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
9Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
10Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10pts
2Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7
4George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS6
5Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
6Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS4
7Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
3Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project2
4Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon4:17:05
2Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
3Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
6Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
7Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
9Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
11Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
13Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
14Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
16Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
18Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
19Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:17
21Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
22Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:02
23Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:18
24Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
26Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
27Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
28Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
29Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:14
30Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
31Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2pts

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling12:51:15
2Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
3Lottonl-Jumbo
4Ef-Drapac Pb Cannondale
5Bmc Racing Team
6Hagens Berman Axeon
7Trek-Segafredo
8Israel-Cycling Academy
9Silber Pro Cycling
10Rally Cycling
11Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
12Mitchelton-Scott
13Aevolo
14Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
15303 Project
16Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
17Mobius Bridgelane

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4:23:32
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:07
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:10
6Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13
10Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:15
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
19Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:17
20Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
23Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
24Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
25Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
26Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:19
27Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
28Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:20
29Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
30Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
31Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
33Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:22
36Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:23
37Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
38Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:24
39Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
40Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:25
41Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
42Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
43Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
44Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:26
45Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
46Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
47Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
48TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
49Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
50Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:28
52Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:29
53Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:30
54Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:31
55Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
56Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
57William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:32
58Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:34
59Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
60Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
61Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:35
62Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:00:36
63Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
64Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:37
65Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:38
66Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
67Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
68Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:39
69Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:00:41
70Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:43
71Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:44
72Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:46
73Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
74Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:48
75Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
76Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:49
77Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:57
78Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:58
79Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:01:41
80George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:01:43
81Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:45
82Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:28
83Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
84Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:29
85Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:31
86Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:02
87Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:15
88Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:24
89Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:38
90Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
91Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:39
92Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:42
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
94Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:44
95Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:16:49
96Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:16:50
97Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:16:52
98Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
99Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:55
100Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
101Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:17:05
102Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:17:06
103Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS0:17:16
104Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:21:29
105Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:44
106Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
107Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:21:46
108Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
109Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:47
110Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:49
111Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:21:56

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo6
6George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS5
7Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling4
9Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
10Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3
11Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
12Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1
13Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13pts
2Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7
4George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS6
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS5
6Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
7Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project4
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo4:23:39
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:04
3Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:11
5Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:12
6Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:13
7Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:14
8Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:15
9Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:16
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:18
12Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:19
13Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:23
14Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:24
15Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:27
16Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
17Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:31
18Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:32
19Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:36
20Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:39
21Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
22Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:55
23Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:31
24Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:32
25Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:37
26Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:16:42
27Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:16:48
28Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:16:58
29Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:21:22
30Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:40
31Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:21:49

Combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2pts
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:10:46
2LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
4EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Rally Cycling0:00:39
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
7Israel-Cycling Academy0:00:44
8Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
9Mitchelton-Scott0:00:50
10Elevate KHS Pro Cycling
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:52
12Aevolo0:00:57
13Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe0:01:01
14Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis0:01:07
15Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:22
16Mobius Bridgelane0:01:24
17303 Project0:01:32

Latest on Cyclingnews