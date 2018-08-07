Tour of Utah: Travis McCabe wins stage 1
Van Garderen retains race lead
Stage 1: Cedar City - Cedar City
Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won a chaotic sprint to take stage 1 at the Tour of Utah Tuesday in Cedar City. McCabe kicked early, around the final corner, and opened up a comprehensive gap on the rest of the field.
Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) rounded out the top three, while overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) enjoyed a quiet day and retained his lead. The result moved McCabe into second overall.
"There aren't really any big sprinter teams because it's such a heavy climbing race this year," McCabe said, "so I just floated along and waited for the opportune time to sprint, opened it up with 250 metres to go and won."
The stage was dominated by an early break, but on the long descent into Cedar City the sprinters' teams began to take control. Until that point BMC Racing and Trek had set the tempo, before the last rider from the break, Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo), was caught.
That sparked a number of counter attacks with Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling Academy) the next rider to try his luck. Neilson Powless was the next to try with 7km to go, and despite opening up a short gap he was caught at the start of the final lap by a small group that contained Griffin Easter (303 Project), who thought the race was over, duly sprinted and raised his arms a lap early after thinking he had taken the win.
In truth, none of the sprinters's teams were able to take control of the bunch. Ivan Santaromita attacked late on and was then joined and overtaken by Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare). That move looked dangerous, but inside the final 1,000m the remnants of the sprint trains hit the front.
"I waited until the lull came because it as an uphill tailwind,"Mccabe said. "I came in second wheel behind one of the Axeon guys who was going. As soon as you see guys start to open up around you, you don't have a choice, you either go or if you wait you end up losing. With that tailwind I was confident. I wasn't afraid, and it paid off."
How it unfolded
Stage 1 at the Tour of Utah started in Cedar City and finished there after 168.km of racing. The stage featured 1 intermediate sprint at 36.2km and two categorised climbs: the category 1 ascent of Cedar Breaks at 61km and the category 4 Bristlecone climb at 124.4km.
Prologue winner van Garderen started in his yellow jersey but his BMC Racing team mostly moved out of the way in the early going as riders tried to establish the day's breakaway. With a sprint finish likely back in Cedar City, the peloton was not eager to let any of the sprinters' teams put a rider in the move, and so the attacks flew steadily over the opening kilometres.
Van Garderen suffered a puncture and had to chase back alone through the caravan, while up front a group of four escapees finally met with the pack's approval and set off for a day's adventure.
In the group was Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman, who started the day ninth overall at 12 seconds back and was quickly the virtual race leader on the road. Huffman was joined up front by Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo), George Simpson (Elevate-KHS) and Lionel Mawditt (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).
Mobius BridgeLane and Aevolo were not happy about missing the break and tried to send riders across, but by then BMC had taken their place at the front of the peloton and weren't keen to let anyone else go up the road.
By the time the break reached the intermediate sprint, the gap had ballooned to more than three minutes. Simpson took the sprint and the three-second time bonus for the winner. He started the day just two seconds behind Huffman, who rolled across the sprint line for second and two bonus seconds to save his virtual race lead.
The leaders built a lead of more than 5 minutes on the first climb, where Mawditt and Olivier pulled away near the sprint for the KOM. Olivier led out Mawditt, who came by him by centimetres at the line to take the first mountain points on offer in the race. The peloton crossed the KOM 4:30 behind the leaders, who quickly regrouped on the descent.
With EF Education First-Drapac helping BMC with the chase, the leaders' gap was down to just over three minutes when they started the second climb of the day. Once again, Mawditt and Olivier rode away from Simpson and Huffman. But Olivier also dropped Mawditt on the climb.
Olivier pressed on and claimed maximum points over the top of the climb ,with BMC Racing and Trek setting the pace at 2:40. With just over 17 kilometres remaining, Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling Academy) attacked and swooped by Olivier. However, as the road flatted out Lemus was left with just 10 seconds of an advantage as the race tackled three finishing circuits and the sprinters' teams controlled the chase.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4:17:05
|2
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|9
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|19
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|28
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|32
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|33
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|34
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|36
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|37
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|39
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|40
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|41
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|45
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|47
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|48
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|49
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|51
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|54
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|55
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|56
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|57
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|59
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|60
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|61
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|64
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|66
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|67
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|68
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|69
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|70
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|71
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|72
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|73
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:17
|75
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:20
|76
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|77
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:55
|78
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:09
|79
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:32
|80
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|81
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:53
|82
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:02
|83
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|84
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|86
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:37
|88
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:18
|89
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|90
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|92
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|95
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|96
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|98
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|100
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|101
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|102
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|103
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:14
|105
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|106
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|107
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|108
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|109
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|110
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|111
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|DNF
|Cristhian Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project
|DNF
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|DNS
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|DNS
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|5
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|9
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|pts
|2
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|4
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|6
|5
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|4
|7
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|2
|4
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4:17:05
|2
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|6
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|7
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|13
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|16
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|18
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|19
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:17
|21
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|22
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:02
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:18
|24
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|26
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|27
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|28
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|29
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:21:14
|30
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|31
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|12:51:15
|2
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|4
|Ef-Drapac Pb Cannondale
|5
|Bmc Racing Team
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|9
|Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Rally Cycling
|11
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Aevolo
|14
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|15
|303 Project
|16
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|17
|Mobius Bridgelane
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:23:32
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:07
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:10
|6
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|10
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:15
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:17
|20
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:18
|25
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|26
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:19
|27
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|28
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:20
|29
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|30
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|31
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:22
|36
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:23
|37
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|38
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:24
|39
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:25
|41
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|42
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|43
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|44
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:26
|45
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|46
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|47
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|49
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|50
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:28
|52
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|53
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|54
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|55
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|56
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|57
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:32
|58
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|59
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|60
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|61
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:35
|62
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:00:36
|63
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:37
|65
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:38
|66
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|67
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|68
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:39
|69
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:00:41
|70
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:43
|71
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:44
|72
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:46
|73
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|74
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|75
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|76
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:49
|77
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:57
|78
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|79
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:41
|80
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:01:43
|81
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:45
|82
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:28
|83
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|84
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:29
|85
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:31
|86
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:02
|87
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:15
|88
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:24
|89
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:38
|90
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|91
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:39
|92
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:42
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:44
|95
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:16:49
|96
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:50
|97
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:52
|98
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|99
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:55
|100
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|101
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:17:05
|102
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:06
|103
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:17:16
|104
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:21:29
|105
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:44
|106
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|107
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:21:46
|108
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|109
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:21:47
|110
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:49
|111
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:21:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|5
|7
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|8
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|9
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|10
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|11
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|12
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|13
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|pts
|2
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|4
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|6
|5
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|5
|6
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|4
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:23:39
|2
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:04
|3
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|4
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|5
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:12
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:13
|7
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|8
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:15
|9
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:16
|10
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:18
|12
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:19
|13
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|14
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:24
|15
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:27
|16
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|17
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:31
|18
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:32
|19
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:36
|20
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:39
|21
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:51
|22
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:55
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:31
|24
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:32
|25
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:37
|26
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:16:42
|27
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:16:48
|28
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:16:58
|29
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:21:22
|30
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:21:40
|31
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:21:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|pts
|2
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:10:46
|2
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|4
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:39
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:40
|7
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:00:44
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:50
|10
|Elevate KHS Pro Cycling
|11
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:52
|12
|Aevolo
|0:00:57
|13
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|0:01:01
|14
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|0:01:07
|15
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:22
|16
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:01:24
|17
|303 Project
|0:01:32
