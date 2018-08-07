Image 1 of 27 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 1 at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 27 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 27 Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) on the stage 1 podium at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 27 The jersey wearers after stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 27 The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 27 Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the attack during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 27 The stage 1 breakaway at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 27 The pack rolls through the Utah countryside during stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 27 BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 27 BMC stagiaire Freddy Ovett put in a lot of work on the front during stag e1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 27 BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 27 BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 27 Tejay van Garderen in yellow after stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 27 Travis McCabe wins stage 1 at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 27 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 27 US champion Jonny Brown rides in the bunch during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 27 The bunch is spread across the road during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 27 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 27 BMC's Brent Bookwalter leads teammate and race leader Tejay van Garderen during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 27 BMC Racing leads the chase during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 27 Lionel Mawditt, George Simpson, Evan Huffman and Daan Olivier ride in the breakaway during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 27 Tejay van Garderen rides in the bunch during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 27 US champion Jonny Brown rides in the bunch during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 27 The peloton climbs during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 27 The peloton climbs during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 27 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 27 Daan Olivier rides alone to Cedar City after dropping his break mates during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won a chaotic sprint to take stage 1 at the Tour of Utah Tuesday in Cedar City. McCabe kicked early, around the final corner, and opened up a comprehensive gap on the rest of the field.

Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) rounded out the top three, while overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) enjoyed a quiet day and retained his lead. The result moved McCabe into second overall.

"There aren't really any big sprinter teams because it's such a heavy climbing race this year," McCabe said, "so I just floated along and waited for the opportune time to sprint, opened it up with 250 metres to go and won."

The stage was dominated by an early break, but on the long descent into Cedar City the sprinters' teams began to take control. Until that point BMC Racing and Trek had set the tempo, before the last rider from the break, Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo), was caught.

That sparked a number of counter attacks with Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling Academy) the next rider to try his luck. Neilson Powless was the next to try with 7km to go, and despite opening up a short gap he was caught at the start of the final lap by a small group that contained Griffin Easter (303 Project), who thought the race was over, duly sprinted and raised his arms a lap early after thinking he had taken the win.

In truth, none of the sprinters's teams were able to take control of the bunch. Ivan Santaromita attacked late on and was then joined and overtaken by Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare). That move looked dangerous, but inside the final 1,000m the remnants of the sprint trains hit the front.





"I waited until the lull came because it as an uphill tailwind,"Mccabe said. "I came in second wheel behind one of the Axeon guys who was going. As soon as you see guys start to open up around you, you don't have a choice, you either go or if you wait you end up losing. With that tailwind I was confident. I wasn't afraid, and it paid off."

How it unfolded

Stage 1 at the Tour of Utah started in Cedar City and finished there after 168.km of racing. The stage featured 1 intermediate sprint at 36.2km and two categorised climbs: the category 1 ascent of Cedar Breaks at 61km and the category 4 Bristlecone climb at 124.4km.

Prologue winner van Garderen started in his yellow jersey but his BMC Racing team mostly moved out of the way in the early going as riders tried to establish the day's breakaway. With a sprint finish likely back in Cedar City, the peloton was not eager to let any of the sprinters' teams put a rider in the move, and so the attacks flew steadily over the opening kilometres.

Van Garderen suffered a puncture and had to chase back alone through the caravan, while up front a group of four escapees finally met with the pack's approval and set off for a day's adventure.

In the group was Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman, who started the day ninth overall at 12 seconds back and was quickly the virtual race leader on the road. Huffman was joined up front by Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo), George Simpson (Elevate-KHS) and Lionel Mawditt (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).

Mobius BridgeLane and Aevolo were not happy about missing the break and tried to send riders across, but by then BMC had taken their place at the front of the peloton and weren't keen to let anyone else go up the road.

By the time the break reached the intermediate sprint, the gap had ballooned to more than three minutes. Simpson took the sprint and the three-second time bonus for the winner. He started the day just two seconds behind Huffman, who rolled across the sprint line for second and two bonus seconds to save his virtual race lead.

The leaders built a lead of more than 5 minutes on the first climb, where Mawditt and Olivier pulled away near the sprint for the KOM. Olivier led out Mawditt, who came by him by centimetres at the line to take the first mountain points on offer in the race. The peloton crossed the KOM 4:30 behind the leaders, who quickly regrouped on the descent.

With EF Education First-Drapac helping BMC with the chase, the leaders' gap was down to just over three minutes when they started the second climb of the day. Once again, Mawditt and Olivier rode away from Simpson and Huffman. But Olivier also dropped Mawditt on the climb.

Olivier pressed on and claimed maximum points over the top of the climb ,with BMC Racing and Trek setting the pace at 2:40. With just over 17 kilometres remaining, Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling Academy) attacked and swooped by Olivier. However, as the road flatted out Lemus was left with just 10 seconds of an advantage as the race tackled three finishing circuits and the sprinters' teams controlled the chase.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4:17:05 2 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 9 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 19 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 28 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 31 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 32 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 33 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 34 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 36 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 37 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 38 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 39 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 40 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 41 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 42 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 45 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 47 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 48 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 49 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 51 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 54 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 55 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 56 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 57 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 59 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 60 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 61 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 64 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 65 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 66 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 68 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 69 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 70 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 71 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 72 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 73 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 74 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:17 75 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:20 76 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 77 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:55 78 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:01:09 79 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:32 80 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 81 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:53 82 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:02 83 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 84 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 86 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:37 88 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:18 89 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 90 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 91 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 92 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 93 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 95 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 96 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 97 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 98 Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team 99 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 100 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 101 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 102 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 103 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:21:14 105 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 106 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 107 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 108 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 109 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 110 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 111 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources DNF Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS DNF Cristhian Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project DNF Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane DNS James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS DNS Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 5 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 3 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 4 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 9 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 10 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 pts 2 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 4 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 6 5 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 6 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 4 7 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 2 4 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 4:17:05 2 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 6 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 7 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 11 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 13 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 14 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 16 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 18 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 19 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:17 21 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 22 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02 23 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:18 24 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 26 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 27 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 28 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 29 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:21:14 30 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 31 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 pts

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 12:51:15 2 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 Lottonl-Jumbo 4 Ef-Drapac Pb Cannondale 5 Bmc Racing Team 6 Hagens Berman Axeon 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Israel-Cycling Academy 9 Silber Pro Cycling 10 Rally Cycling 11 Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis 12 Mitchelton-Scott 13 Aevolo 14 Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe 15 303 Project 16 Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling 17 Mobius Bridgelane

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:23:32 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:07 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:10 6 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13 10 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:14 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:15 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 19 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:17 20 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 24 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 25 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 26 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:19 27 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 28 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:20 29 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 30 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21 31 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:22 36 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:23 37 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 38 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:24 39 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:25 41 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 42 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 43 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 44 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:26 45 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 46 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 47 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 49 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 50 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 51 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:28 52 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:29 53 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:30 54 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:31 55 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 56 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 57 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:32 58 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:34 59 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 60 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 61 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:35 62 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:00:36 63 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 64 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:37 65 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:38 66 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 67 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 68 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:39 69 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:00:41 70 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:43 71 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:44 72 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:46 73 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 74 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:48 75 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 76 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:49 77 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:57 78 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58 79 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:01:41 80 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:01:43 81 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:45 82 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:28 83 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 84 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:29 85 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:31 86 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:02 87 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:15 88 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:24 89 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:38 90 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 91 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:39 92 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:42 93 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:44 95 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:16:49 96 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:50 97 Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:16:52 98 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 99 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:55 100 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 101 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:17:05 102 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:06 103 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:17:16 104 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:21:29 105 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:21:44 106 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 107 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:21:46 108 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 109 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:21:47 110 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:21:49 111 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:21:56

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 5 7 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 4 9 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 10 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 11 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 12 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 13 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 pts 2 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 4 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 6 5 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 5 6 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 7 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 4 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:23:39 2 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:04 3 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:10 4 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11 5 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:12 6 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:13 7 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:14 8 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:15 9 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:16 10 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:18 12 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:19 13 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:23 14 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:24 15 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:27 16 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 17 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:31 18 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:32 19 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:36 20 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:39 21 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51 22 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:55 23 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:31 24 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:32 25 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:37 26 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:16:42 27 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:16:48 28 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:16:58 29 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:21:22 30 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:21:40 31 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:21:49

Combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 pts 2 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1