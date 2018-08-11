Tour of Utah: Kuss solos to stage 5 victory atop Snowbird
LottoNL-Jumbo rider takes the queen stage to extend his overall lead
Stage 5: Canyons Village - Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort
Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) put an exclamation point on his Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah overall lead Saturday during the queen stage to Snowbird Resort, jumping away from the select GC group after countering several attacks and soloing to his second stage win of the race.
Related Articles
Kuss matched successive attacks from EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods and Joe Dombrowski a few kilomteres into the final climb, then simply rode away from the GC group that also included BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen, who wore yellow for two days after the prologue time trial and started the day third overall.
"We got to the bottom of the climb and I just decided to ride my own pace," Kuss said in the post-stage press conference. "It was easier than having to deal with jumping with everybody. I didn't really know how many k were left in the climb, but I felt good, so I just decided to make a decisive move, put everybody on the back foot maybe and then just ride my own race. It ended up working out again today."
Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans finished second, 39 seconds later, followed across the line by Trek-Segafredo's Peter Stetina at 1:18 and 2017 champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) at 1:27. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fifth, also at 1:27.
Van Garderen, who wore yellow for two days after winning the prologue time trial, finished 31st, nearly seven minutes behind Kuss.
Kuss now leads Hermans in the overall by 1:29, with Dombrowski in third at 2:05, tied on time with fourth-placed Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac). Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig is fifth at 2:07.
How it unfolded
The 154.8km queen stage from Park City to Snowbird Resort threw two long climbs at the peloton as they went over Guardsman Pass and up Little Cottonwood Canyon to Snowbird in the final 50km.
The stage started with a category 4 climb in Jordanelle, then took in two intermediate sprints in Wolf Creek Ranch at 42.2km and in Park City at 95.5km. The category 1 ascent of Guardsman topped out at 110.7km, followed by a wide-open descent down Big Cottonwood Canyon to the final challenge of the day, the hors category climb to the summit finish at Snowbird.
After many attempts and reconfigurations, a breakaway that met with the peloton's approval finally got away, prompted by a Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) attack to take maximum points on the first KOM. Multiple groups bridged to the leaders until the breakaway swelled to 16 riders.
The large move was never able to get much of an advantage, and the make-up shifted as riders bridged and others dropped back. When the leaders went through the first intermediate sprint at 42km, the number of escapees was down to 10.
In the new group were Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Cam Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), Kilian Frankiny (BMC Racing), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini).
Just 48km into the race, the leaders had 30 seconds on two chasers from Holowesko-Citadel and a minute on the field. Huffman was the best-placed escapee at 3:37 down, so LottoNL-Jumbo had room to play with as they led the chase.
The chasing duo eventually realised they weren't going to make the break and sat up, while the escapees extended their advantage to three minutes with 76km remaining. The gap went up another 70 seconds over the next 16km to build the leaders' advantage to 4:10 with 60km to go.
Guardsman Pass
Jaramillo took maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Park City, where the breakaway started the Guardsman climb with 4:05 on the field. Jelly Belly's Shelden was the first to pop out of the break on the climb.
In the field, LottoNL-Jumbo continued on the front, setting a pace that quickly whittled the bunch down to about 20 riders. The gap fell to 3:15 as Kuss and the GC contenders pressed on over the lowers lopes of the 12km climb. The gap continued to go down, and the leaders had 2:55 about halfway up Guardsman.
Reijnen, Plaza and Meyer lost contact with the group near the top of the climb, and by the time Jaramillo took maximum points on the Guardsman KOM, the leaders' gap was down to 1:50. Jaramillo's effort earned him a lead in the mountains classification, but with 12 points on the line at Snowbird it was anything but secure.
Jaramillo, Clarke, Huffman, Plaza, Eg and Frankiny went over the top as a group of six, but the trailing trio re-joined the leaders on the descent, where they held a gap of 1:30. Behind them, the peloton swelled back to 40 riders as others re-joined the group on the descent.
Snowbird
The leaders started the Little Cottonwood Canyon climb, a 10.5km ascent with pitches of 7.8 per cent that topped out at 2,466m of elevation, with just 40 seconds over the peloton. EF Education First-Drapac took control of the field on the flat road that connected the descent to the Snowbird climb, driving the pace and trying to shed as many riders as possible before the final climb started.
Frankiny jumped away from the breakaway and quickly opened a gap, while EF-Drapac's Nathan Brown set a pace at the bottom of the climb that immediately blew the peloton apart. Brown's effort swept up all the breakaway riders except Frankiny, who started the day more than 10 minutes down and wasn't a threat to the GC.
"I was thinking I need to try my luck now by my own," Frankiny said. "I was feeling pretty god on the climb before. So I tried it, but after a while Sepp and the others passed me."
EF-Drapac started pounding Kuss on the climb, with Woods attacking first and then Dombrowski countering. Kuss immediately marked Dombrowski, and the EF-Drapc rider sat up. Van Garderen (BMC Racing) latched onto Kuss' wheel as the race overall leader continued to look like the strongest climber in the race.
Kuss poured on more power, distancing himself from Dombrowski and then van Garderen. Israel Cycling Academy's Hermans set off in pursuit, but to no avail. Kuss sailed past Frankiny to take over the race lead, and Hermans dug deep to bring the young American back, but he was unable to make contact.
"I was having fun," Kuss said of his early attack, "but when I got the gap and saw Ben Hermans was behind me, and he's a really strong rider, I thought, 'Oh no, that's not really who I want chasing me right now because he's a real engine.' After that I was really hurting."
Hermans continued ahead of Stetina, who was ahead of the group that contained Dombrowski, Carthy, Haig and Luis Villalobos (Aevolo). Further down the mountain, Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) rode with Jack Burke (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Michael Ries (Trek-Segafredo).
Van Garderen languished further down the climb in the fourth group on the road after having watched Kuss ride away.
Hermans got close to Kuss, but the 23-year-old American put in another surge that distanced the Belgian for good, then held his advantage to the line, slapping hands with spectators in the final metres before the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:02:32
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:39
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:27
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:43
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:04
|11
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:09
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|13
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:32
|14
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:54
|15
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|16
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:13
|18
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:20
|19
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:31
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:40
|21
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:04:33
|22
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:40
|23
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|24
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:33
|25
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:45
|26
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:49
|27
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:03
|28
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:06:49
|29
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:51
|30
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|31
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:52
|32
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:56
|33
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|34
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:10:18
|35
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:56
|36
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:11:10
|37
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:20
|38
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:12:26
|39
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:57
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:58
|41
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:59
|42
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|44
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:16:06
|45
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|46
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|49
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:33
|51
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:17:11
|52
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:46
|53
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:19:30
|54
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|55
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|56
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:20:31
|57
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:21:34
|58
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:21:38
|59
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:24:17
|61
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|62
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|63
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|64
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|65
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|66
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|67
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|69
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|70
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|71
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|72
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|73
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|74
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|75
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|80
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|82
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|83
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|84
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|85
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|86
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|88
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|89
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|91
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|94
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:24:29
|95
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:25:17
|96
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:26:19
|97
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|98
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:26:22
|99
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:28:15
|100
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:52
|101
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:28:54
|102
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:33:42
|103
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:37
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|DNS
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|6
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|4
|7
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|8
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|3
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|4:04:15
|2
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|3
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:22
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:57
|5
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:02:50
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:57
|7
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|8
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:20
|9
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:08
|10
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:06:13
|12
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:08:35
|13
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:09:27
|14
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:14
|15
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:17:47
|16
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:51
|17
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:55
|18
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:22:34
|19
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|20
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|22
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|24
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|26
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|28
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:22:46
|29
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:09
|30
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:31:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12:12:34
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|3
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:07
|4
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:06:38
|5
|Aevolo
|0:09:21
|6
|Rally Cycling
|0:16:06
|7
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|0:19:13
|8
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:21:03
|9
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:14
|10
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:22:41
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:34
|12
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|0:28:12
|13
|303 Project
|0:32:01
|14
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:32:18
|15
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|0:38:34
|16
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:43:31
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:59:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18:32:00
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:21
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:05
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:07
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|7
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:33
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:40
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:01
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|11
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:27
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:59
|13
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:08
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:58
|15
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:52
|16
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:24
|17
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:39
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:17
|19
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:08:23
|20
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:29
|21
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:34
|22
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:05
|23
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:10:40
|24
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:10:42
|25
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:45
|26
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:10:57
|27
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:32
|28
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:37
|29
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:43
|31
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:51
|32
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:18:01
|33
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:43
|34
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:20:13
|35
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:22:22
|36
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:32
|37
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:34
|38
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:25:48
|39
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:20
|40
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:34
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:26:47
|42
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:20
|43
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:28:51
|44
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:29:36
|45
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:30:06
|46
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:19
|47
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:32:36
|48
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:39
|49
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:54
|50
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:36:55
|51
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:39:34
|52
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:41:34
|53
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:42:46
|54
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:50
|55
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:44:10
|56
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:44:18
|57
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:44:30
|58
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:44:35
|59
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:41
|60
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:00
|61
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:46:51
|62
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:47:08
|63
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:47:54
|64
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:48:13
|65
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:44
|66
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:49:14
|67
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:49:21
|68
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:50:40
|69
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:51:05
|70
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:51:34
|71
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:52:29
|72
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:52:52
|73
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:53:01
|74
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:53:35
|75
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:54:26
|76
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:32
|77
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:54:35
|78
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:51
|79
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:55
|80
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:56:02
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:05
|82
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:56:29
|83
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:57:26
|84
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:57:35
|85
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:57:47
|86
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:59:02
|87
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:00:50
|88
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:00:51
|89
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|1:01:06
|90
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|1:01:17
|91
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:43
|92
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:01:49
|93
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:03:30
|94
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:06:50
|95
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:07:15
|96
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:07:53
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:08:02
|98
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:08:22
|99
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:08:24
|100
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:08:43
|101
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|1:09:17
|102
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|1:15:02
|103
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|1:17:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|27
|3
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|8
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|9
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|11
|10
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|10
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|12
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|13
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|14
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|7
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|16
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|17
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|6
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|20
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|21
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|5
|22
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|23
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|25
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|26
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|27
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|28
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|29
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|30
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|31
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|32
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|33
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|34
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|35
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|36
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|37
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|38
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|39
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|40
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|41
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|11
|8
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|12
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|13
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|7
|14
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|16
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|6
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|19
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|6
|20
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|5
|22
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|4
|24
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|3
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|26
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|27
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|28
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|29
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|18:34:33
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|3
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:06
|4
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:05:50
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:56
|6
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:01
|7
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:32
|8
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:12
|9
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:10
|10
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:17:40
|11
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:19:49
|12
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:23:15
|13
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:01
|14
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:27:03
|15
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:37
|16
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:44:35
|17
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:45:21
|18
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:45:40
|19
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:46:41
|20
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:48:07
|21
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:51:02
|22
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:53:22
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:53:29
|24
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:58:18
|25
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:58:33
|26
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:58:44
|27
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:59:16
|28
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:04:17
|29
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:04:42
|30
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|1:15:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|4
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|6
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|55:42:49
|2
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:58
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:18
|4
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:18:29
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:20:35
|6
|Aevolo
|0:24:26
|7
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:28:18
|8
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:36:30
|9
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|0:38:51
|10
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:52:58
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:54:25
|12
|303 Project
|0:55:31
|13
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:56:39
|14
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|1:07:43
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:15:08
|16
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|1:27:46
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:44:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy