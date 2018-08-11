Image 1 of 43 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins his second stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah at Snowbird Resort (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 43 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) enjoys his moment with the crowds (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) goes deep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 43 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes off (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 43 The LottoNL-Jumbo team protect Kuss (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 43 The five leaders jersey of the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 43 EF Education First-Drapac hit the dirt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 43 Everyone loves the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 43 Stage 5 to Snowbird included some gravel roads (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 43 The stunning road at altitude (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 43 Mountains form the backdrop for Sepp Kiss and the GC contenders on their way to Snowbird Resort in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 43 Joe Dombrowski and Sepp Kuss get a gap on the GC group during stage 5 at the Tour of Utrah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 43 Sepp Kuss solos to victory during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 43 Sepp Kuss slaps hands with fans as he rides to victory in Snowbird Resort at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 43 Ben Hermans, Sepp Kuss and Peter Stetina on the stage 5 podium at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 43 The jersey wearers after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 43 Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman attacks the field during stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 43 Holowesko-Citadel's Joe Lewis tried to bridge to the break during stage 5 in Utah but never made it (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 43 Race leader Sepp Kuss and the peloton traverse a grave road during stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 43 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 43 Trek-Segafredo's Peter Stetina grabs a bottle during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 43 Kilian Frankiny tried a solo attack during stage 5 in Utah but came up short of the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 43 Sepp Kuss rides to the finish at Snowbird during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 43 The breakaway heads to the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 43 Koen Bouwman leads the LottoNL-Jumbo train on a descent during stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 43 Sepp Kuss surrounded by LottoNL-Jumbo teammates in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 43 2017 champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) signs in before stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 43 EF-Drapac's Mike Woods and Alex Howes at sign-in before stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 43 Scenery along the route of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 43 The peloton passes a pond during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 43 Scenery long the route of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 43 Rally's Danny Pate and Kyle Murphy regather themselves after a crash int he feedzone during stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 43 LottoNL-Jumbo riders at the front of the peloton during stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 43 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break during stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 43 The breakaway rides through Park City during stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 43 Travis McCabe suffers on a climb during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 43 The peloton climbs Guardsman Pass outside of Park City at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 43 Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman takes a corner during stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 43 LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss in the yellow jersey at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 43 Ben Hermans climbs Little Cottonwood Canyon during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) put an exclamation point on his Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah overall lead Saturday during the queen stage to Snowbird Resort, jumping away from the select GC group after countering several attacks and soloing to his second stage win of the race.

Kuss matched successive attacks from EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods and Joe Dombrowski a few kilomteres into the final climb, then simply rode away from the GC group that also included BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen, who wore yellow for two days after the prologue time trial and started the day third overall.

"We got to the bottom of the climb and I just decided to ride my own pace," Kuss said in the post-stage press conference. "It was easier than having to deal with jumping with everybody. I didn't really know how many k were left in the climb, but I felt good, so I just decided to make a decisive move, put everybody on the back foot maybe and then just ride my own race. It ended up working out again today."

Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans finished second, 39 seconds later, followed across the line by Trek-Segafredo's Peter Stetina at 1:18 and 2017 champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) at 1:27. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fifth, also at 1:27.

Van Garderen, who wore yellow for two days after winning the prologue time trial, finished 31st, nearly seven minutes behind Kuss.

Kuss now leads Hermans in the overall by 1:29, with Dombrowski in third at 2:05, tied on time with fourth-placed Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac). Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig is fifth at 2:07.

How it unfolded

The 154.8km queen stage from Park City to Snowbird Resort threw two long climbs at the peloton as they went over Guardsman Pass and up Little Cottonwood Canyon to Snowbird in the final 50km.

The stage started with a category 4 climb in Jordanelle, then took in two intermediate sprints in Wolf Creek Ranch at 42.2km and in Park City at 95.5km. The category 1 ascent of Guardsman topped out at 110.7km, followed by a wide-open descent down Big Cottonwood Canyon to the final challenge of the day, the hors category climb to the summit finish at Snowbird.

After many attempts and reconfigurations, a breakaway that met with the peloton's approval finally got away, prompted by a Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) attack to take maximum points on the first KOM. Multiple groups bridged to the leaders until the breakaway swelled to 16 riders.

The large move was never able to get much of an advantage, and the make-up shifted as riders bridged and others dropped back. When the leaders went through the first intermediate sprint at 42km, the number of escapees was down to 10.

In the new group were Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Cam Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), Kilian Frankiny (BMC Racing), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini).

Just 48km into the race, the leaders had 30 seconds on two chasers from Holowesko-Citadel and a minute on the field. Huffman was the best-placed escapee at 3:37 down, so LottoNL-Jumbo had room to play with as they led the chase.

The chasing duo eventually realised they weren't going to make the break and sat up, while the escapees extended their advantage to three minutes with 76km remaining. The gap went up another 70 seconds over the next 16km to build the leaders' advantage to 4:10 with 60km to go.

Guardsman Pass

Jaramillo took maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Park City, where the breakaway started the Guardsman climb with 4:05 on the field. Jelly Belly's Shelden was the first to pop out of the break on the climb.

In the field, LottoNL-Jumbo continued on the front, setting a pace that quickly whittled the bunch down to about 20 riders. The gap fell to 3:15 as Kuss and the GC contenders pressed on over the lowers lopes of the 12km climb. The gap continued to go down, and the leaders had 2:55 about halfway up Guardsman.

Reijnen, Plaza and Meyer lost contact with the group near the top of the climb, and by the time Jaramillo took maximum points on the Guardsman KOM, the leaders' gap was down to 1:50. Jaramillo's effort earned him a lead in the mountains classification, but with 12 points on the line at Snowbird it was anything but secure.

Jaramillo, Clarke, Huffman, Plaza, Eg and Frankiny went over the top as a group of six, but the trailing trio re-joined the leaders on the descent, where they held a gap of 1:30. Behind them, the peloton swelled back to 40 riders as others re-joined the group on the descent.

Snowbird

The leaders started the Little Cottonwood Canyon climb, a 10.5km ascent with pitches of 7.8 per cent that topped out at 2,466m of elevation, with just 40 seconds over the peloton. EF Education First-Drapac took control of the field on the flat road that connected the descent to the Snowbird climb, driving the pace and trying to shed as many riders as possible before the final climb started.

Frankiny jumped away from the breakaway and quickly opened a gap, while EF-Drapac's Nathan Brown set a pace at the bottom of the climb that immediately blew the peloton apart. Brown's effort swept up all the breakaway riders except Frankiny, who started the day more than 10 minutes down and wasn't a threat to the GC.

"I was thinking I need to try my luck now by my own," Frankiny said. "I was feeling pretty god on the climb before. So I tried it, but after a while Sepp and the others passed me."

EF-Drapac started pounding Kuss on the climb, with Woods attacking first and then Dombrowski countering. Kuss immediately marked Dombrowski, and the EF-Drapc rider sat up. Van Garderen (BMC Racing) latched onto Kuss' wheel as the race overall leader continued to look like the strongest climber in the race.

Kuss poured on more power, distancing himself from Dombrowski and then van Garderen. Israel Cycling Academy's Hermans set off in pursuit, but to no avail. Kuss sailed past Frankiny to take over the race lead, and Hermans dug deep to bring the young American back, but he was unable to make contact.

"I was having fun," Kuss said of his early attack, "but when I got the gap and saw Ben Hermans was behind me, and he's a really strong rider, I thought, 'Oh no, that's not really who I want chasing me right now because he's a real engine.' After that I was really hurting."

Hermans continued ahead of Stetina, who was ahead of the group that contained Dombrowski, Carthy, Haig and Luis Villalobos (Aevolo). Further down the mountain, Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) rode with Jack Burke (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Michael Ries (Trek-Segafredo).

Van Garderen languished further down the climb in the fourth group on the road after having watched Kuss ride away.

Hermans got close to Kuss, but the 23-year-old American put in another surge that distanced the Belgian for good, then held his advantage to the line, slapping hands with spectators in the final metres before the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:02:32 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:39 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:27 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:43 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:04 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:09 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:17 13 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:32 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:54 15 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 16 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 17 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:13 18 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:20 19 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:31 20 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:40 21 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:04:33 22 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:04:40 23 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:17 24 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:05:33 25 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:45 26 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:05:49 27 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:03 28 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:06:49 29 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:51 30 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 31 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 32 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:56 33 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 34 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:18 35 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:56 36 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:11:10 37 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:20 38 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:12:26 39 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:13:57 40 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:58 41 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:59 42 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 44 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:16:06 45 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 46 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 47 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 49 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:33 51 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:17:11 52 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:46 53 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:19:30 54 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 55 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 56 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:20:31 57 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:21:34 58 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:21:38 59 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 60 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:24:17 61 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 62 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 63 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 64 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 65 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 66 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 67 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 68 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 69 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 71 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 72 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 73 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 74 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 75 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 77 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 79 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 80 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 81 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 82 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 83 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 84 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 85 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 86 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 87 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 88 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 89 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 91 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 94 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:24:29 95 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:25:17 96 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:26:19 97 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 98 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:26:22 99 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:15 100 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:52 101 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:28:54 102 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:33:42 103 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:35:37 DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources DNS Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling DNS Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 5 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Moutnain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 6 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 4 7 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 7 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 8 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 3 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 4:04:15 2 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 3 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:57 5 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:02:50 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:02:57 7 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:34 8 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:20 9 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:05:08 10 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:06:13 12 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:08:35 13 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:09:27 14 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:14 15 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:17:47 16 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:19:51 17 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:55 18 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:22:34 19 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 20 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 22 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 24 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 26 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 28 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:22:46 29 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:09 30 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:31:59

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 12:12:34 2 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 3 Bmc Racing Team 0:03:07 4 Lottonl-Jumbo 0:06:38 5 Aevolo 0:09:21 6 Rally Cycling 0:16:06 7 Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis 0:19:13 8 Mobius Bridgelane 0:21:03 9 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:14 10 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:22:41 11 Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:34 12 Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe 0:28:12 13 303 Project 0:32:01 14 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:32:18 15 Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling 0:38:34 16 Silber Pro Cycling 0:43:31 17 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:59:42

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 18:32:00 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:21 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:05 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:07 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 7 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:02:33 8 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:40 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:01 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 11 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:27 12 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:59 13 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:08 14 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:58 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:52 16 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:24 17 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:39 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:17 19 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:08:23 20 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:08:29 21 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:08:34 22 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:05 23 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:10:40 24 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:10:42 25 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:45 26 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:10:57 27 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:32 28 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:37 29 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:43 31 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:51 32 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:18:01 33 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:43 34 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:20:13 35 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:22:22 36 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:32 37 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:34 38 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:25:48 39 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:20 40 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:34 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:26:47 42 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:20 43 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:28:51 44 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:29:36 45 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:30:06 46 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:19 47 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:32:36 48 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:39 49 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:54 50 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:36:55 51 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:39:34 52 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:41:34 53 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:42:46 54 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:50 55 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:10 56 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:44:18 57 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:44:30 58 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:44:35 59 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:41 60 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:00 61 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:46:51 62 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:47:08 63 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:47:54 64 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:48:13 65 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:48:44 66 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:49:14 67 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:49:21 68 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:50:40 69 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:51:05 70 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:51:34 71 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:52:29 72 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:52:52 73 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:53:01 74 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:53:35 75 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:54:26 76 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:32 77 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:54:35 78 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:51 79 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:55 80 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:56:02 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:05 82 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:56:29 83 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:57:26 84 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:57:35 85 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:57:47 86 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:59:02 87 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 1:00:50 88 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1:00:51 89 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 1:01:06 90 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 1:01:17 91 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:43 92 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1:01:49 93 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1:03:30 94 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:06:50 95 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:07:15 96 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:07:53 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:08:02 98 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1:08:22 99 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 1:08:24 100 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:08:43 101 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 1:09:17 102 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 1:15:02 103 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 1:17:52

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 27 3 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 18 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 14 9 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 11 10 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 10 11 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 12 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 13 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 14 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 7 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 16 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 17 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 6 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 19 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 20 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 5 21 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 5 22 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 23 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 25 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 26 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 27 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 28 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 29 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 30 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 31 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 32 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 33 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 34 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 35 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 36 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 37 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 38 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 39 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 40 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 1 41 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 3 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 12 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 11 8 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 13 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 7 14 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 16 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 6 17 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 18 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 6 19 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 6 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 5 22 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 4 24 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 3 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 26 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 27 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 2 29 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 18:34:33 2 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:26 3 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:06 4 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:05:50 5 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:05:56 6 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:01 7 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:32 8 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:08:12 9 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:10 10 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:17:40 11 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:19:49 12 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:23:15 13 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:01 14 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:27:03 15 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:37 16 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:44:35 17 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:45:21 18 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:45:40 19 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:46:41 20 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:48:07 21 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:51:02 22 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:53:22 23 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:29 24 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:58:18 25 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:58:33 26 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:58:44 27 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:59:16 28 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:04:17 29 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:04:42 30 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 1:15:19

Combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 4 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 6 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1