Tour of Utah: Kuss solos to stage 5 victory atop Snowbird

LottoNL-Jumbo rider takes the queen stage to extend his overall lead

Image 1 of 43

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins his second stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah at Snowbird Resort

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins his second stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah at Snowbird Resort
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 43

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) enjoys his moment with the crowds
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) enjoys his moment with the crowds
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 43

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage win

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 43

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) goes deep

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) goes deep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 43

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 43

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 43

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes off

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes off
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 43

The LottoNL-Jumbo team protect Kuss

The LottoNL-Jumbo team protect Kuss
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 43

The five leaders jersey of the Tour of Utah

The five leaders jersey of the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 43

EF Education First-Drapac hit the dirt

EF Education First-Drapac hit the dirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 43

Everyone loves the Tour of Utah

Everyone loves the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 43

Stage 5 to Snowbird included some gravel roads

Stage 5 to Snowbird included some gravel roads
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 43

The stunning road at altitude

The stunning road at altitude
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 43

Mountains form the backdrop for Sepp Kiss and the GC contenders on their way to Snowbird Resort in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Mountains form the backdrop for Sepp Kiss and the GC contenders on their way to Snowbird Resort in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 43

Joe Dombrowski and Sepp Kuss get a gap on the GC group during stage 5 at the Tour of Utrah

Joe Dombrowski and Sepp Kuss get a gap on the GC group during stage 5 at the Tour of Utrah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 43

Sepp Kuss solos to victory during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss solos to victory during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 43

Sepp Kuss slaps hands with fans as he rides to victory in Snowbird Resort at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sepp Kuss slaps hands with fans as he rides to victory in Snowbird Resort at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 43

Ben Hermans, Sepp Kuss and Peter Stetina on the stage 5 podium at the Tour of Utah

Ben Hermans, Sepp Kuss and Peter Stetina on the stage 5 podium at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 43

The jersey wearers after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

The jersey wearers after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 43

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman attacks the field during stage 5 in Utah

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman attacks the field during stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 43

Holowesko-Citadel's Joe Lewis tried to bridge to the break during stage 5 in Utah but never made it
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Holowesko-Citadel's Joe Lewis tried to bridge to the break during stage 5 in Utah but never made it
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 43

Race leader Sepp Kuss and the peloton traverse a grave road during stage 5 in Utah

Race leader Sepp Kuss and the peloton traverse a grave road during stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 43

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 43

Trek-Segafredo's Peter Stetina grabs a bottle during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Trek-Segafredo's Peter Stetina grabs a bottle during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 43

Kilian Frankiny tried a solo attack during stage 5 in Utah but came up short of the win

Kilian Frankiny tried a solo attack during stage 5 in Utah but came up short of the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 43

Sepp Kuss rides to the finish at Snowbird during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss rides to the finish at Snowbird during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 43

The breakaway heads to the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The breakaway heads to the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 43

Koen Bouwman leads the LottoNL-Jumbo train on a descent during stage 5 in Utah

Koen Bouwman leads the LottoNL-Jumbo train on a descent during stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 43

Sepp Kuss surrounded by LottoNL-Jumbo teammates in Utah

Sepp Kuss surrounded by LottoNL-Jumbo teammates in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 43

2017 champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) signs in before stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

2017 champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) signs in before stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 43

EF-Drapac's Mike Woods and Alex Howes at sign-in before stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

EF-Drapac's Mike Woods and Alex Howes at sign-in before stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 43

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 43

The peloton passes a pond during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

The peloton passes a pond during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 43

Scenery long the route of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Scenery long the route of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 43

Rally's Danny Pate and Kyle Murphy regather themselves after a crash int he feedzone during stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally's Danny Pate and Kyle Murphy regather themselves after a crash int he feedzone during stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 43

LottoNL-Jumbo riders at the front of the peloton during stage 5 in Utah

LottoNL-Jumbo riders at the front of the peloton during stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 43

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break during stage 5 in Utah

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break during stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 43

The breakaway rides through Park City during stage 5 in Utah

The breakaway rides through Park City during stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 43

Travis McCabe suffers on a climb during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Travis McCabe suffers on a climb during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 43

The peloton climbs Guardsman Pass outside of Park City at the Tour of Utah

The peloton climbs Guardsman Pass outside of Park City at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 43

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman takes a corner during stage 5 in Utah

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman takes a corner during stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 42 of 43

LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss in the yellow jersey at the Tour of Utah

LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss in the yellow jersey at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 43 of 43

Ben Hermans climbs Little Cottonwood Canyon during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Ben Hermans climbs Little Cottonwood Canyon during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) put an exclamation point on his Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah overall lead Saturday during the queen stage to Snowbird Resort, jumping away from the select GC group after countering several attacks and soloing to his second stage win of the race.

Kuss matched successive attacks from EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods and Joe Dombrowski a few kilomteres into the final climb, then simply rode away from the GC group that also included BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen, who wore yellow for two days after the prologue time trial and started the day third overall.

"We got to the bottom of the climb and I just decided to ride my own pace," Kuss said in the post-stage press conference. "It was easier than having to deal with jumping with everybody. I didn't really know how many k were left in the climb, but I felt good, so I just decided to make a decisive move, put everybody on the back foot maybe and then just ride my own race. It ended up working out again today."

Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans finished second, 39 seconds later, followed across the line by Trek-Segafredo's Peter Stetina at 1:18 and 2017 champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) at 1:27. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fifth, also at 1:27.

Van Garderen, who wore yellow for two days after winning the prologue time trial, finished 31st, nearly seven minutes behind Kuss.

Kuss now leads Hermans in the overall by 1:29, with Dombrowski in third at 2:05, tied on time with fourth-placed Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac). Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig is fifth at 2:07.

How it unfolded

The 154.8km queen stage from Park City to Snowbird Resort threw two long climbs at the peloton as they went over Guardsman Pass and up Little Cottonwood Canyon to Snowbird in the final 50km.

The stage started with a category 4 climb in Jordanelle, then took in two intermediate sprints in Wolf Creek Ranch at 42.2km and in Park City at 95.5km. The category 1 ascent of Guardsman topped out at 110.7km, followed by a wide-open descent down Big Cottonwood Canyon to the final challenge of the day, the hors category climb to the summit finish at Snowbird.

After many attempts and reconfigurations, a breakaway that met with the peloton's approval finally got away, prompted by a Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) attack to take maximum points on the first KOM. Multiple groups bridged to the leaders until the breakaway swelled to 16 riders.

The large move was never able to get much of an advantage, and the make-up shifted as riders bridged and others dropped back. When the leaders went through the first intermediate sprint at 42km, the number of escapees was down to 10.

In the new group were Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Cam Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), Kilian Frankiny (BMC Racing), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini).

Just 48km into the race, the leaders had 30 seconds on two chasers from Holowesko-Citadel and a minute on the field. Huffman was the best-placed escapee at 3:37 down, so LottoNL-Jumbo had room to play with as they led the chase.

The chasing duo eventually realised they weren't going to make the break and sat up, while the escapees extended their advantage to three minutes with 76km remaining. The gap went up another 70 seconds over the next 16km to build the leaders' advantage to 4:10 with 60km to go.

Guardsman Pass

Jaramillo took maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Park City, where the breakaway started the Guardsman climb with 4:05 on the field. Jelly Belly's Shelden was the first to pop out of the break on the climb.

In the field, LottoNL-Jumbo continued on the front, setting a pace that quickly whittled the bunch down to about 20 riders. The gap fell to 3:15 as Kuss and the GC contenders pressed on over the lowers lopes of the 12km climb. The gap continued to go down, and the leaders had 2:55 about halfway up Guardsman.

Reijnen, Plaza and Meyer lost contact with the group near the top of the climb, and by the time Jaramillo took maximum points on the Guardsman KOM, the leaders' gap was down to 1:50. Jaramillo's effort earned him a lead in the mountains classification, but with 12 points on the line at Snowbird it was anything but secure.

Jaramillo, Clarke, Huffman, Plaza, Eg and Frankiny went over the top as a group of six, but the trailing trio re-joined the leaders on the descent, where they held a gap of 1:30. Behind them, the peloton swelled back to 40 riders as others re-joined the group on the descent.

Snowbird

The leaders started the Little Cottonwood Canyon climb, a 10.5km ascent with pitches of 7.8 per cent that topped out at 2,466m of elevation, with just 40 seconds over the peloton. EF Education First-Drapac took control of the field on the flat road that connected the descent to the Snowbird climb, driving the pace and trying to shed as many riders as possible before the final climb started.

Frankiny jumped away from the breakaway and quickly opened a gap, while EF-Drapac's Nathan Brown set a pace at the bottom of the climb that immediately blew the peloton apart. Brown's effort swept up all the breakaway riders except Frankiny, who started the day more than 10 minutes down and wasn't a threat to the GC.

"I was thinking I need to try my luck now by my own," Frankiny said. "I was feeling pretty god on the climb before. So I tried it, but after a while Sepp and the others passed me."

EF-Drapac started pounding Kuss on the climb, with Woods attacking first and then Dombrowski countering. Kuss immediately marked Dombrowski, and the EF-Drapc rider sat up. Van Garderen (BMC Racing) latched onto Kuss' wheel as the race overall leader continued to look like the strongest climber in the race.

Kuss poured on more power, distancing himself from Dombrowski and then van Garderen. Israel Cycling Academy's Hermans set off in pursuit, but to no avail. Kuss sailed past Frankiny to take over the race lead, and Hermans dug deep to bring the young American back, but he was unable to make contact.

"I was having fun," Kuss said of his early attack, "but when I got the gap and saw Ben Hermans was behind me, and he's a really strong rider, I thought, 'Oh no, that's not really who I want chasing me right now because he's a real engine.' After that I was really hurting."

Hermans continued ahead of Stetina, who was ahead of the group that contained Dombrowski, Carthy, Haig and Luis Villalobos (Aevolo). Further down the mountain, Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) rode with Jack Burke (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Michael Ries (Trek-Segafredo).

Van Garderen languished further down the climb in the fourth group on the road after having watched Kuss ride away.

Hermans got close to Kuss, but the 23-year-old American put in another surge that distanced the Belgian for good, then held his advantage to the line, slapping hands with spectators in the final metres before the finish.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo4:02:32
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:39
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:18
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:27
5Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:43
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:47
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:04
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:09
12Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:17
13Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:32
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:54
15Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
16Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
17Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:13
18TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:20
19Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:31
20Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:40
21Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:04:33
22Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:04:40
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:17
24Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:33
25Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:45
26Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:49
27Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:03
28Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:06:49
29Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:51
30Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
31Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
32Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:56
33Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
34Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:18
35Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:56
36Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:11:10
37Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:20
38Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:12:26
39Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:57
40Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:58
41Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:59
42Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
43Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
44Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:16:06
45Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
46Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
47Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
49Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
50Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:16:33
51Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:17:11
52Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:46
53Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:19:30
54Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
55Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:20:31
57Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:21:34
58Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:21:38
59Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
60Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:24:17
61Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
62Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
63Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
64Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
65Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
67Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
68Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
69Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
71Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
72Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
73Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
74Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
75Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
76Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
77Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
79Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
80Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
81Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
82Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
83Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
84Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
85Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
86Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
87Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
88Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
89Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
91Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
92Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
93Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
94Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:24:29
95William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:25:17
96George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:26:19
97Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
98Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:26:22
99Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:15
100Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:52
101Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:28:54
102Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:33:42
103Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:37
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNSTyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
DNSEdwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy5pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Moutnain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4pts
2Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2
4Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10pts
2Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo7
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5
6Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini4
7Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo12pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo8
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling7
5Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
8Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo3
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo4:04:15
2Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
3Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:22
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:57
5Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:02:50
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:57
7Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:34
8Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:20
9Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:08
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:06:13
12Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:08:35
13Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:09:27
14Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:14
15Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:17:47
16Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:51
17Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:55
18Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:22:34
19Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
20Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
21Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
22Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
24Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
25Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
26Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
28Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:46
29Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:09
30Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:31:59

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale12:12:34
2Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
3Bmc Racing Team0:03:07
4Lottonl-Jumbo0:06:38
5Aevolo0:09:21
6Rally Cycling0:16:06
7Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis0:19:13
8Mobius Bridgelane0:21:03
9Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:14
10Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:41
11Mitchelton-Scott0:26:34
12Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe0:28:12
13303 Project0:32:01
14Israel-Cycling Academy0:32:18
15Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:38:34
16Silber Pro Cycling0:43:31
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:59:42

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo18:32:00
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:21
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:05
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:07
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
7Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:02:33
8Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:40
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:01
10Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
11Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:27
12Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:59
13Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:08
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:58
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:52
16Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:24
17Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:39
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:17
19Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:08:23
20Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:08:29
21Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:34
22Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:05
23TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:10:40
24Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:10:42
25Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:45
26Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:10:57
27Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:32
28Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:37
29Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:14:43
31Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:51
32Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:18:01
33Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:43
34Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:20:13
35Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:22:22
36Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:22:32
37Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:34
38Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:25:48
39Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:20
40Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:34
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:26:47
42Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:20
43Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:28:51
44Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:29:36
45Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:30:06
46Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:19
47Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:32:36
48Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:36:39
49Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:54
50Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:36:55
51Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:39:34
52Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:41:34
53Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:42:46
54Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:50
55Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:10
56Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:44:18
57Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:44:30
58Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:44:35
59Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:41
60Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:00
61Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:46:51
62Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:47:08
63Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:47:54
64Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:48:13
65Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:44
66Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:49:14
67Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:49:21
68Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:50:40
69Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:51:05
70Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:51:34
71Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:52:29
72Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:52:52
73Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:53:01
74Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:53:35
75Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:54:26
76Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:54:32
77William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:54:35
78Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:51
79Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:55
80Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:56:02
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:05
82Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:56:29
83Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:57:26
84George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:57:35
85Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:57:47
86Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:59:02
87Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy1:00:50
88Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:00:51
89Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1:01:06
90Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo1:01:17
91Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:01:43
92Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:01:49
93Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:03:30
94Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:06:50
95Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon1:07:15
96Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:07:53
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:08:02
98Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:08:22
99Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling1:08:24
100Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:08:43
101Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS1:09:17
102Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane1:15:02
103Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo1:17:52

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling55pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon27
3Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis23
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo20
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo18
6Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo16
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team16
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling14
9Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS11
10TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
11Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
12Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
13Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
14Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo7
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
16Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
17Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini6
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
19Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
20Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy5
21George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS5
22Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
23Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
24Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
25Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
26Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3
27Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
28Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling3
29Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
30Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
31Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
32Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
33Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
34Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1
35Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
36Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
37Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
38Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1
39Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
40Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy1
41Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo22pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19
3Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
6Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling12
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling11
8Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10
10Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott10
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
12Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo8
13Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project7
14Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo7
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
16Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project6
17Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling6
19George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS6
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
21Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS5
22Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini4
24Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo3
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
26Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
27Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2
28Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy2
29Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo18:34:33
2Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:26
3Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:06
4Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:05:50
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:05:56
6Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:01
7Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:32
8Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:12
9Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:12:10
10Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:17:40
11Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:19:49
12Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:23:15
13Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:01
14Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:27:03
15Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:37
16Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:44:35
17Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:45:21
18Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:45:40
19Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:46:41
20Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:48:07
21Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:51:02
22Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:53:22
23Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:53:29
24Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:58:18
25Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:58:33
26Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:58:44
27Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:59:16
28Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:04:17
29Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon1:04:42
30Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo1:15:19

Combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
4Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
6Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale55:42:49
2Bmc Racing Team0:03:58
3Trek-Segafredo0:16:18
4Lottonl-Jumbo0:18:29
5Rally Cycling0:20:35
6Aevolo0:24:26
7Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:28:18
8Hagens Berman Axeon0:36:30
9Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis0:38:51
10Mobius Bridgelane0:52:58
11Mitchelton-Scott0:54:25
12303 Project0:55:31
13Israel-Cycling Academy0:56:39
14Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe1:07:43
15Silber Pro Cycling1:15:08
16Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling1:27:46
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:44:09

