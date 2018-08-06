Trending

Tour of Utah: Van Garderen leads BMC sweep in St. George prologue

Rosskopf, Bohli round out podium

Image 1 of 35

Alex Howes of the United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale before the start of the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 35

Evan Huffman of the United States and the Rally Cycling Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 35

William Clarke of Australia and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 35

Serghei Tvetcov of Romania and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team takes home the fan favorite jersey after the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 35

Tejay van Garderen of the United States and the BMC Racing Team on his way to winning the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 35

Hugh Carthy of Great Britain and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 35

Joe Dombrowski of the United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 35

Michael Rice of Australia and the Hagens Berman-Axeon Cycling Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 35

Brent Bookwalter of the United States and the BMC Racing Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 35

Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 35

Serghei Tvetcov of Romania and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 35

Joseph Lewis of Australia and Holowesko-Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources waits for the start of the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 35

Gavin Mannion of the United States and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team starts the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 35

Tom Bohli of Switzerland and the BMC Racing Team leaves the start ramp on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 35

Riders used ice to keep cool before the start of the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 35

Rob Britton of Canada and the Rally Cycling Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 35

LottoNL-Jumbo's Neilson Powless on his way to fourth place in the prologue at the 2018 Tour of Utah in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 35

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) pushes hard during the prologue of the 2018 Tour of Utah in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 35

Joey Rosskopf of the United States and the BMC Racing Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 35

Kiel Reijnen of the United States and Team Trek - Segafredo on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 35

Tejay van Garderen of the United States and the BMC Racing Team after winning the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 35

Brent Bookwalter of the United States and the BMC Racing Team and teammate Tom Bohli of Switzerland and the BMC Racing Team warm up before the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 35

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on his winning ride in St. Georges

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 35

Nathan Brown of the United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 35

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 26 of 35

Tejay van Garderen celebrates his first day in the Tour of Utah lead

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 35

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 28 of 35

Rob Power (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 29 of 35

Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) in the Tour of Utah prologue

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 30 of 35

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 31 of 35

Benjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 32 of 35

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 33 of 35

George Simpson (Elevate-KHS)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 34 of 35

Joey Rosskopf, Tejay van Garderen and Tom Bohli on the stage podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 35

The jersey holders: Sergei Tvetcov, Nielson Powless, Tejay van Garderen, Tom Bohli, Joey Rosskopf and Pascal Eenkhoorn

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Fresh off the Tour de France, Tejay van Garderen led a BMC Racing podium sweep Monday during the prologue time trial at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, covering the 5.3km course in 6:27 to finish ahead of US time trial champion Joey Rosskopf and teammate Tom Bohli.

Starting last, van Garderen sprinted out of the start house and quickly set a pace that clearly looked to put him in with a good chance of taking the stage win. Setting the fastest time at the turnaround, van Garderen continued to press the pace on the descent to the finish.

"Pacing was certainly important today," van Garderen said in the post-stage press conference.

"You started out uphill. The roads are wide, so it was deceiving," he said. "The gradient was higher than people expected or what it looked like. You had to over-pace and then try to recover a little bit on the downhills. Over-pace on the way out and then you're basically screaming at 75k an hour all the way to the finish line. You don't want to blow up, but at the same time, you have to gauge your effort well."

Rosskopf described the effort as "violent."

"The prologue was short and sweet," he said. "It was a pretty violent effort, just going as hard as you could over the climbs and then barely pedalling on the downhills. It wasn't your normal pacing strategy, so there was a fair amount to think about out there for it being such a short course."

Forecasts for temperatures in the 100s Fahrenheit never materialised, as the mercury climbed to only 94 degrees by the time van Garderen finished.

LottoNL-Jumbo also set themselves up well for the coming general classification battle, with Neilson Powless placing fourth and Pascal Eenkhoorn in fifth.

How it unfolded

The 5.3km time trial amidst the striking red rock geology in St. George, the fastest-growing city in the US, took place on an out-and-back course that started with a gentle 2km climb that gained about 60 metres of elevation. Riders hit a short descent to the turnaround, then climbed back up to a fast, non-technical downhill run to the finish.

Starting a minute apart, the riders began the day at 10 a.m. when temperatures had already climbed into the mid-80s Fahrenheit. The 303 Projects's Cristhian Ravelo got things rolling, and he was quickly followed by 2017 top-10 riders Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare).

Most of the teams chose to send their top riders out early to try and beat the heat, and the top times of the day started coming in fast. Starting seventh, Kuss set a top time of 6:44, but he was knocked out of the hot seat less than a minute later as Mannion came in at 6:40.

BMC Racing's Bohli crossed the line with a time of 6:33 to take the lead, averaging 48.6 kph over the short course. UnitedHealthcare's Serghei Tvetcov, who was third overall last year, came close to Bohli's time and slotted into second place with a time of 6:38. EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods came in with a time of 6:41.

Defending champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) came in with a time of 6:45, more than 11 seconds off the winning time. BMC's Brent Bookwalter, starting 32nd, also wasn't able to topple his teammate Bohli, coming in at 6:42 to slot in fifth at the time. Trek-Segafredo leader Peter Stetina set a time of 6:44 for a top 10 spot with 78 riders to finish.

LottoNL-Jumbo's Powless, fourth overall last year, came in with the second-best time behind Bohli, clocking 6:34 to miss the lead by one second. Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig kept up with his fellow GC contenders, coming in with a time of 6:42 for a top-10 spot at the time.

EF Education First-Drapac's Will Clarke put in a top time, stopping the clock at 6:39 to slot into fourth with more than half of the field left to finish. Clarke's teammate Joe Dombrowski, who won the overall in 2015, finished with a good time, clocking 6:40 to slot into fifth at the time. Dombrowski's teammate Hugh Carthy came in just seven-tenths of a second slower.

LottoNL-Jumbo's Eenkhoorn found the short course to his liking, stopping the clock at 6:38 for the third-best time with 43 riders remaining.

Starting 100th and with just 17 riders left to finish, Rosskopf blistered the course with the new best time of 6:31, knocking his teammate Bohli into second place by just two seconds.

It was Rosskopf's teammate, however, who stamped his authority on the race as van Garderen claimed the top spot by four seconds.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:27
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:07
5Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:12
9Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
10William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13
12Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14
16George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
17Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:15
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
23Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:17
24Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
25Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
27Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
29Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
30Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:19
31Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
32Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:20
33Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
34Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
35Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
36Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
37Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
38Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
40Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
41James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
42Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
43Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:22
45Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:23
46Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
47Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:24
48Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
49Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
50Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
51Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:00:25
52Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
53Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
54Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
55Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
57Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
58Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
59Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
60TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
61Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
62Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:28
64Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:29
65Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:30
67Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
68Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
69Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
70Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:31
71Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
72Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
74Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
75Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
76Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:32
77Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
78Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
79Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
80Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:33
81Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:34
82Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
83Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
84Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
85Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
86Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:35
87Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
88Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
89Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:00:36
90Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
91Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:37
92Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
93Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
94Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:38
95Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
96Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
97Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
98Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:39
99Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS
100Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:00:41
101Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
102Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:00:42
103Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:43
104Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:44
105Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:00:47
106Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
107Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
108Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
109Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:49
110Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:50
111Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
112Cristhian Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:00:54
113Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:57
114Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
115Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS0:00:58
116Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:00
117Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:01:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:19:31
2LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
4EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Rally Cycling0:00:39
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
7Israel Cycling Academy0:00:44
8Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
9Mitchelton-Scott0:00:50
10Elevate-KHS
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:52
12Aevolo0:00:57
13Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:01
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:07
15Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:22
16Mobius Bridgelane0:01:24
17303 Project0:01:32

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:27
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:07
5Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
7Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:11
8Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:12
9Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:12
10William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:12
11Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13
12Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:13
13Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:13
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:13
15Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14
16George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:00:14
17Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:14
18Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:15
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
20Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
21Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:15
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
23Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:17
24Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:17
25Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:17
26Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
27Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:17
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:18
29Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:18
30Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:19
31Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:19
32Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:20
33Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:20
34Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:20
35Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:20
36Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:20
37Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
38Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
39Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
40Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
41James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:00:21
42Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
43Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
44Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:22
45Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:23
46Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:23
47Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:24
48Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:24
49Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:24
50Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:24
51Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:00:25
52Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:25
53Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:25
54Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
55Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
56Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:26
57Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:00:26
58Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
59Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:27
60TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:27
61Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:00:27
62Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:27
63Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:28
64Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:29
65Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:29
66Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:30
67Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:30
68Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
69Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:30
70Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:30
71Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:31
72Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:31
73Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:31
74Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:31
75Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
76Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:31
77Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:32
78Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:32
79Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:00:32
80Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:32
81Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:33
82Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:34
83Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:34
84Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
85Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:00:34
86Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:34
87Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:35
88Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:35
89Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:35
90Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:00:36
91Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
92Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:37
93Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:00:37
94Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:37
95Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:38
96Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:38
97Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:00:38
98Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:38
99Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:39
100Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:00:39
101Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:00:41
102Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:41
103Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:00:42
104Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:43
105Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:44
106Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:00:47
107Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
108Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:48
109Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:00:48
110Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:49
111Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:50
112Cristhian Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project0:00:54
113Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:57
114Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
115Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS0:00:58
116Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:00
117Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:01:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:19:31
2LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
4EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Rally Cycling0:00:39
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
7Israel Cycling Academy0:00:44
8Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
9Mitchelton-Scott0:00:50
10Elevate-KHS
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:52
12Aevolo0:00:57
13Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:01
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:07
15Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:22
16Mobius Bridgelane0:01:24
17303 Project0:01:32

 

