Image 1 of 35 Alex Howes of the United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale before the start of the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 Evan Huffman of the United States and the Rally Cycling Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 3 of 35 William Clarke of Australia and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 4 of 35 Serghei Tvetcov of Romania and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team takes home the fan favorite jersey after the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 5 of 35 Tejay van Garderen of the United States and the BMC Racing Team on his way to winning the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 6 of 35 Hugh Carthy of Great Britain and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 7 of 35 Joe Dombrowski of the United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 8 of 35 Michael Rice of Australia and the Hagens Berman-Axeon Cycling Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 9 of 35 Brent Bookwalter of the United States and the BMC Racing Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 10 of 35 Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 11 of 35 Serghei Tvetcov of Romania and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 12 of 35 Joseph Lewis of Australia and Holowesko-Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources waits for the start of the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 13 of 35 Gavin Mannion of the United States and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team starts the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 14 of 35 Tom Bohli of Switzerland and the BMC Racing Team leaves the start ramp on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 15 of 35 Riders used ice to keep cool before the start of the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 16 of 35 Rob Britton of Canada and the Rally Cycling Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 17 of 35 LottoNL-Jumbo's Neilson Powless on his way to fourth place in the prologue at the 2018 Tour of Utah in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 18 of 35 Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) pushes hard during the prologue of the 2018 Tour of Utah in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 19 of 35 Joey Rosskopf of the United States and the BMC Racing Team on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 20 of 35 Kiel Reijnen of the United States and Team Trek - Segafredo on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 21 of 35 Tejay van Garderen of the United States and the BMC Racing Team after winning the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 22 of 35 Brent Bookwalter of the United States and the BMC Racing Team and teammate Tom Bohli of Switzerland and the BMC Racing Team warm up before the prologue on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 23 of 35 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on his winning ride in St. Georges (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 35 Nathan Brown of the United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale on August 6, 2018 in St. George, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 25 of 35 Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 26 of 35 Tejay van Garderen celebrates his first day in the Tour of Utah lead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 35 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 28 of 35 Rob Power (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 29 of 35 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) in the Tour of Utah prologue (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 30 of 35 Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 31 of 35 Benjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 32 of 35 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 33 of 35 George Simpson (Elevate-KHS) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 34 of 35 Joey Rosskopf, Tejay van Garderen and Tom Bohli on the stage podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 35 The jersey holders: Sergei Tvetcov, Nielson Powless, Tejay van Garderen, Tom Bohli, Joey Rosskopf and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Fresh off the Tour de France, Tejay van Garderen led a BMC Racing podium sweep Monday during the prologue time trial at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, covering the 5.3km course in 6:27 to finish ahead of US time trial champion Joey Rosskopf and teammate Tom Bohli.

Starting last, van Garderen sprinted out of the start house and quickly set a pace that clearly looked to put him in with a good chance of taking the stage win. Setting the fastest time at the turnaround, van Garderen continued to press the pace on the descent to the finish.

"Pacing was certainly important today," van Garderen said in the post-stage press conference.

"You started out uphill. The roads are wide, so it was deceiving," he said. "The gradient was higher than people expected or what it looked like. You had to over-pace and then try to recover a little bit on the downhills. Over-pace on the way out and then you're basically screaming at 75k an hour all the way to the finish line. You don't want to blow up, but at the same time, you have to gauge your effort well."

Rosskopf described the effort as "violent."

"The prologue was short and sweet," he said. "It was a pretty violent effort, just going as hard as you could over the climbs and then barely pedalling on the downhills. It wasn't your normal pacing strategy, so there was a fair amount to think about out there for it being such a short course."

Forecasts for temperatures in the 100s Fahrenheit never materialised, as the mercury climbed to only 94 degrees by the time van Garderen finished.

LottoNL-Jumbo also set themselves up well for the coming general classification battle, with Neilson Powless placing fourth and Pascal Eenkhoorn in fifth.

How it unfolded

The 5.3km time trial amidst the striking red rock geology in St. George, the fastest-growing city in the US, took place on an out-and-back course that started with a gentle 2km climb that gained about 60 metres of elevation. Riders hit a short descent to the turnaround, then climbed back up to a fast, non-technical downhill run to the finish.

Starting a minute apart, the riders began the day at 10 a.m. when temperatures had already climbed into the mid-80s Fahrenheit. The 303 Projects's Cristhian Ravelo got things rolling, and he was quickly followed by 2017 top-10 riders Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare).

Most of the teams chose to send their top riders out early to try and beat the heat, and the top times of the day started coming in fast. Starting seventh, Kuss set a top time of 6:44, but he was knocked out of the hot seat less than a minute later as Mannion came in at 6:40.

BMC Racing's Bohli crossed the line with a time of 6:33 to take the lead, averaging 48.6 kph over the short course. UnitedHealthcare's Serghei Tvetcov, who was third overall last year, came close to Bohli's time and slotted into second place with a time of 6:38. EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods came in with a time of 6:41.

Defending champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) came in with a time of 6:45, more than 11 seconds off the winning time. BMC's Brent Bookwalter, starting 32nd, also wasn't able to topple his teammate Bohli, coming in at 6:42 to slot in fifth at the time. Trek-Segafredo leader Peter Stetina set a time of 6:44 for a top 10 spot with 78 riders to finish.

LottoNL-Jumbo's Powless, fourth overall last year, came in with the second-best time behind Bohli, clocking 6:34 to miss the lead by one second. Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig kept up with his fellow GC contenders, coming in with a time of 6:42 for a top-10 spot at the time.

EF Education First-Drapac's Will Clarke put in a top time, stopping the clock at 6:39 to slot into fourth with more than half of the field left to finish. Clarke's teammate Joe Dombrowski, who won the overall in 2015, finished with a good time, clocking 6:40 to slot into fifth at the time. Dombrowski's teammate Hugh Carthy came in just seven-tenths of a second slower.

LottoNL-Jumbo's Eenkhoorn found the short course to his liking, stopping the clock at 6:38 for the third-best time with 43 riders remaining.

Starting 100th and with just 17 riders left to finish, Rosskopf blistered the course with the new best time of 6:31, knocking his teammate Bohli into second place by just two seconds.

It was Rosskopf's teammate, however, who stamped his authority on the race as van Garderen claimed the top spot by four seconds.



If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:27 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:07 5 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:12 9 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 10 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13 12 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:14 16 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 17 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:15 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 23 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:17 24 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 28 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 29 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 30 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:19 31 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 32 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:20 33 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 34 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 35 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 36 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 37 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 38 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 40 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 41 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 42 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 43 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:22 45 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:23 46 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 47 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:24 48 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 50 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:00:25 52 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 53 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 54 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:26 55 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 56 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 58 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 59 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 61 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 62 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:28 64 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:29 65 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 66 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:30 67 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 68 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 70 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:31 71 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 72 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 74 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 75 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 76 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:32 77 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 78 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 79 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 80 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:33 81 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:34 82 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 83 Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team 84 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 85 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 86 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:35 87 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 88 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 89 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:00:36 90 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 91 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:37 92 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 93 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 94 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:38 95 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 96 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 97 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 98 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:39 99 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 100 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:00:41 101 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 102 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:00:42 103 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:43 104 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:44 105 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:00:47 106 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 107 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 108 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 109 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:49 110 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:50 111 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 112 Cristhian Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:00:54 113 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:57 114 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:00:58 116 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:00 117 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:01:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:19:31 2 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:26 4 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Rally Cycling 0:00:39 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:40 7 Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:44 8 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:47 9 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:50 10 Elevate-KHS 11 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:52 12 Aevolo 0:00:57 13 Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:01 14 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:07 15 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:22 16 Mobius Bridgelane 0:01:24 17 303 Project 0:01:32

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:27 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:07 5 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:11 7 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:11 8 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:12 9 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:12 10 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:12 11 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13 12 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:13 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:13 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:13 15 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:14 16 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:00:14 17 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:14 18 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:15 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 20 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 21 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:15 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 23 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:17 24 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:17 25 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:17 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:17 28 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 29 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:18 30 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:19 31 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:19 32 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:20 33 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:20 34 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:20 35 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:20 36 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:20 37 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 38 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21 39 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 40 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21 41 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:00:21 42 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 43 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 44 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:22 45 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:23 46 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:23 47 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:24 48 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:24 49 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:24 50 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:24 51 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:00:25 52 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:25 53 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:25 54 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:26 55 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:26 56 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:26 57 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:00:26 58 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 59 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:27 60 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:27 61 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:00:27 62 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:27 63 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:28 64 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:29 65 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:29 66 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:30 67 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:30 68 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 69 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:30 70 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:30 71 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:31 72 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:31 73 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:31 74 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:31 75 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 76 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:31 77 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:32 78 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32 79 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:00:32 80 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:32 81 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:33 82 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:34 83 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:34 84 Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 85 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:00:34 86 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:34 87 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:35 88 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:35 89 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:35 90 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:00:36 91 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 92 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:37 93 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:00:37 94 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:37 95 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:38 96 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:38 97 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:00:38 98 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:38 99 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:39 100 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:00:39 101 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:00:41 102 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:41 103 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:00:42 104 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:43 105 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:44 106 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:00:47 107 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 108 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:48 109 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:00:48 110 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:49 111 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:50 112 Cristhian Ravelo Avila (Col) 303 Project 0:00:54 113 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:57 114 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:00:58 116 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:00 117 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:01:07