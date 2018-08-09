Image 1 of 45 A cowboy and his horse watch on during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah between Antelope Island and Layton City (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 2 of 45 US national road champion Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 3 of 45 The pace ramps up as the riders approach the finish of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah in Layton (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 4 of 45 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 5 of 45 Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel) on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 6 of 45 Travis McCabe wins stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah, his second stage win of the week and the 4th Utah win in his career (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 45 Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig rides during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 8 of 45 Rob Power (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 9 of 45 Mitchelton-Scott's Sam Bewley gets ready to ride at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 10 of 45 Brayan Chaves - brother of Esteban - at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 11 of 45 Rob Power (Mitchelton-Scott) at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 12 of 45 The peloton heads back towards the finish in Layton on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 45 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) holds on to the yellow jersey for another day after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 45 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) receives a special jersey for winning stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 45 The top 3 for stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 45 The jersey leaders after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 45 Riders on horseback ride next to the peloton at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 45 The peloton leaves Antelope Island at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 45 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) off the front of the field during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 45 The day's breakaway group goes up the road on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 45 LottoNL-Jumbo control the front of the field on the climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 45 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) attacks the break on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 45 LottoNL-Jumbo chase down the break on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah between Antelope Island and Layton City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 45 Sepp Kuss rides with LottoNL-Jumbo teammates Neilson Powless and Pascal Eenkhoorn on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 45 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) rides in the leader's jersey on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 45 LottoNL - Jumbo controlling the race on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 45 Jan Maas (LottoNL-Jumbo) working hard on the front to string out the peloton on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 45 Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) pours water on his head on the day's hot climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 45 UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe and Hagens Berman Axeon's Jasper Philipsen go head-to-head for the stage 3 victory at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 30 of 45 LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss retain's the leader's yellow jersey after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 31 of 45 Overall race leader Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 32 of 45 Mitchelton-Scott's Cameron Meyer, Sam Bewley and Jack Haig on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 33 of 45 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) still holds the white jersey as the 2018 Tour of Utah's best sprinter after stage 3 (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 34 of 45 Stage winner Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) with the spoils of victory on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah, flanked by Hagens Berman Axeon's Jasper Philipsen and Israel Cycling Academy's Edwin Avila (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 35 of 45 EF Education First-Drapac's Alex Howes was voted most popular rider on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 36 of 45 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) was awarded the red jersey as most aggressive rider on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 37 of 45 Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) holds the best young rider jersey after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 38 of 45 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) ready for the start of stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 45 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) have a chat before the start of stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 45 The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 45 Hamish Schreurs (Israel Cycling Academy) tries to get away after the start of stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 45 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) attacks early on in stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 45 The peloton begins today's climb in Bountiful on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 45 The peloton on the way to the KOM on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 45 of 45 Breakaway riders tuck in on one of today's descents on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah in Layton, Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) pulled himself into the history books as the rider with the most stage wins at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah after chalking up his fourth victory and his second of the 2018 edition in Layton.

The UnitedHealthcare rider waited patiently behind lead-out man Sebastian Haedo and hit out simultaneously with Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon), getting the better of the Belgian with the final throw. Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) was third.

McCabe and his team benefited from having Jonny Clarke in the day's breakaway, allowing the UHC riders to sit in the bunch and let other teams do the chasing. LottoNL-Jumbo took up most of that job, as Rally Cycling's Rob Britton, the 2017 overall winner who started the day just two minutes down, was also in the move.

"The team's strategy played out perfectly," McCabe said. "We knew it was going to be a long day and hot, so we didn't want to take full responsibility overall. The plan was to put someone in the break. We thought that today was the day a breakaway could stick, and we wanted to give opportunities to other riders as well.

"It worked out really well," McCabe said. "Jonny did a great job, and then he got away in the end with Rob. Again it allowed us to not take charge until the very last minute, and we used [Sebastian Haedo] to put me in perfect position for the sprint. Then it was just a drag race between Jasper and I."

The bunch sprint did little to the overall classification, as Sepp Kuss (LottoNl-Jumbo) stayed safely in the peloton to keep the race lead, with 19 seconds over teammate Neilson Powless and 25 seconds over prologue winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team).

How it unfolded

The 188km stage 3 route from Antelope Island to Layton City included three intermediate sprints and just one KOM, the punchy climb up the Bountiful Bench 91km into the race. The first intermediate sprint in Syracuse came 33.8km into the day, while the last two were in Farmington at 69km and 112.5km. Bonus seconds of three, two and one were awarded at each sprint.

The peloton was feeling stingy on the fourth day of the race, and all of the early attacks were quickly nullified by the flying field. Points leader Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won the first intermediate sprint, and LottoNL-Jumbo's Nielson Powless, who started the day second overall behind teammate Kuss, grabbed a two-second bonus for second place.

At the next sprint in Farmington, EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods took maximum points and the three-second bonus ahead of McCabe.

The race covered nearly 70km in the first hour before a group of 10 got away with 112km remaining. In the group were Tony Baca (303 Project), Hamish Schruers (Israel Cycling Academy), Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott), Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Gage Hecht (Aevolo), Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) and Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac).

The bunch seemed to be happy with the breakaway composition, and the gap quickly went out to more than a minute.

When Baca took the maximum KOM points on Bountiful Bench at 90km, the gap had gone up to 1:30, but with Britton down just two minutes in the general classification, LottoNL-Jumbo never let the escapees have much of an advantage.

The gap hovered at 1:30 as the escapees made their way to the final intermediate sprint of the day back in Farmington 112.5km into the race, where Clarke took the maximum points and three-second time bump.

Riders started attacking the break with 50km remaining as they entered Hill Air Force base, where Schruers jumped and was followed in succession by Britton, Hecht, Cima, Clarke and Baca. But the original breakaway eventually regrouped when Schruers was brought back into the fold. The leaders had 55 seconds with about 40km remaining, and the gap continued to come down from there.

The escapees entered the first of five 5km finishing circuits with 30 seconds on the field. Britton set off on his own, and he was quickly pursued by Clarke to form a new lead duo off the front. They crossed the line with four to go holding 20 seconds over the breakaway remnants and 45 seconds on the field. With two laps to go the gap was down to 30 seconds. When the gap came down to 20 seconds a short time later, Britton and Clarke shook hands for a good try, but at that point, the field sprint was inevitable.

Jelly Belly kept the pace high on the final lap, as LottoNl-Jumbo lurked close behind with race leader Sepp Kuss in tow. Will Clarke (EF-Drapac) attempted to escape inside the 3km mark, but his move didn't last. Axeon Hagens Berman nailed him back with a sudden surge, but McCabe was perfectly positioned on their train and was able to overhaul Philipsen at the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4:04:47 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 4 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 6 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 8 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 11 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 16 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 17 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 18 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 19 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 20 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 21 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 24 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 30 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 32 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 33 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 34 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 35 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 36 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 38 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 39 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 40 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 41 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 44 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 46 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 47 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 49 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 50 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 51 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 53 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 54 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 55 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 57 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 58 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 59 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 60 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 61 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 62 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 63 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 64 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 65 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 66 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 67 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 68 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 69 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 70 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 73 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 74 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 75 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 76 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 77 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 80 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:23 81 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:32 82 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:01:03 83 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 84 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 85 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:09 86 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:27 87 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:36 88 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:47 89 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:01:59 90 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:39 92 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:29 94 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:03:38 95 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 96 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 97 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 98 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 99 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 100 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 103 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 104 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 106 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:49 107 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 108 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project DNF Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 3 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 4 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 5 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 6 6 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 7 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 4 8 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 3 9 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 6 pts 2 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 4:04:47 2 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 6 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 7 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 8 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 9 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 10 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 11 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 13 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 17 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 20 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 22 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:00:23 23 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:32 24 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:09 25 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:27 26 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:36 27 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:47 28 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:38 29 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 pts

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Israel-Cycling Academy 12:14:21 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 4 Aevolo 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis 7 Lottonl-Jumbo 8 Hagens Berman Axeon 9 Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe 10 Rally Cycling 11 EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 Silber Pro Cycling 14 303 Project 15 Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling 16 Mobius Bridgelane 17 Mitchelton-Scott

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 11:54:24 2 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:19 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:36 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:37 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:38 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:40 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:42 12 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:50 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:52 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:43 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 16 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:53 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 18 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:00 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:37 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:38 21 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:41 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:45 23 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:48 24 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:49 25 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:50 26 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:52 27 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:03:53 28 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:54 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:55 30 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:58 31 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:05:08 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 33 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:10:40 34 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:49 35 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:11:12 36 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:19 37 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:14 38 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:12:17 39 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:18 40 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:21 41 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:12:28 42 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:12:38 43 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:12:55 44 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:07 45 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:37 46 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:13:40 47 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:13 48 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:14:52 49 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:47 50 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:16:59 51 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:17:17 52 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:39 53 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:10 54 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:20:15 55 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:16 56 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:18 57 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 0:20:22 58 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:24 59 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 60 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:25 61 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:20:27 62 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:29 63 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:20:31 64 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 65 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:20:41 66 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:43 67 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:30 68 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:22:09 69 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:24 70 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 71 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:55 72 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:02 73 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:23:26 74 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:23:37 75 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:46 76 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:50 77 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:23:57 78 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:00 79 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:24:07 80 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:25 81 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:25:18 82 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:01 83 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:26:20 84 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 85 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:35 86 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:29:28 87 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:35 88 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:33:29 89 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:40 90 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:33 91 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:34 92 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:37 93 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:45 95 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:36:47 96 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:36:49 97 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:50 98 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:37:00 99 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:49 100 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:38:14 101 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:24 102 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:41:39 103 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:41:41 105 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:41:44 106 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:41:51 107 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:41:54 108 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:42:14

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 pts 2 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 21 3 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 4 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 14 7 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 10 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 11 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 7 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 14 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 6 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 16 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 5 17 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 18 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 4 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 21 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 22 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 23 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 3 24 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 25 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 26 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 27 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 28 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 29 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 1 30 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 pts 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 3 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 7 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 6 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 6 9 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 6 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 11 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 12 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 5 13 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 15 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 16 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 4 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 11:54:43 2 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:31 3 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:24 4 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:26 5 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:29 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:30 7 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:31 8 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:39 9 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:30 10 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:53 11 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:00 12 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:11:58 13 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:48 14 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:16:40 15 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:05 16 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:06 17 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:20:12 18 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:20:22 19 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:21:50 20 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:31 21 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:23:48 22 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:16 23 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:29:09 24 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:33:10 25 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:15 26 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:36:30 27 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:36:41 28 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:30 29 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:05 30 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:41:32 31 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:41:55

Combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 pts 2 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 4 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1