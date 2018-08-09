Tour of Utah: McCabe wins in Layton
UnitedHealthcare sprinter makes it two as Kuss keeps race lead
Stage 3: Antelope Island - Layton City
Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) pulled himself into the history books as the rider with the most stage wins at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah after chalking up his fourth victory and his second of the 2018 edition in Layton.
Related Articles
The UnitedHealthcare rider waited patiently behind lead-out man Sebastian Haedo and hit out simultaneously with Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon), getting the better of the Belgian with the final throw. Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) was third.
McCabe and his team benefited from having Jonny Clarke in the day's breakaway, allowing the UHC riders to sit in the bunch and let other teams do the chasing. LottoNL-Jumbo took up most of that job, as Rally Cycling's Rob Britton, the 2017 overall winner who started the day just two minutes down, was also in the move.
"The team's strategy played out perfectly," McCabe said. "We knew it was going to be a long day and hot, so we didn't want to take full responsibility overall. The plan was to put someone in the break. We thought that today was the day a breakaway could stick, and we wanted to give opportunities to other riders as well.
"It worked out really well," McCabe said. "Jonny did a great job, and then he got away in the end with Rob. Again it allowed us to not take charge until the very last minute, and we used [Sebastian Haedo] to put me in perfect position for the sprint. Then it was just a drag race between Jasper and I."
The bunch sprint did little to the overall classification, as Sepp Kuss (LottoNl-Jumbo) stayed safely in the peloton to keep the race lead, with 19 seconds over teammate Neilson Powless and 25 seconds over prologue winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team).
How it unfolded
The 188km stage 3 route from Antelope Island to Layton City included three intermediate sprints and just one KOM, the punchy climb up the Bountiful Bench 91km into the race. The first intermediate sprint in Syracuse came 33.8km into the day, while the last two were in Farmington at 69km and 112.5km. Bonus seconds of three, two and one were awarded at each sprint.
The peloton was feeling stingy on the fourth day of the race, and all of the early attacks were quickly nullified by the flying field. Points leader Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won the first intermediate sprint, and LottoNL-Jumbo's Nielson Powless, who started the day second overall behind teammate Kuss, grabbed a two-second bonus for second place.
At the next sprint in Farmington, EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods took maximum points and the three-second bonus ahead of McCabe.
The race covered nearly 70km in the first hour before a group of 10 got away with 112km remaining. In the group were Tony Baca (303 Project), Hamish Schruers (Israel Cycling Academy), Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott), Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Gage Hecht (Aevolo), Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) and Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac).
The bunch seemed to be happy with the breakaway composition, and the gap quickly went out to more than a minute.
When Baca took the maximum KOM points on Bountiful Bench at 90km, the gap had gone up to 1:30, but with Britton down just two minutes in the general classification, LottoNL-Jumbo never let the escapees have much of an advantage.
The gap hovered at 1:30 as the escapees made their way to the final intermediate sprint of the day back in Farmington 112.5km into the race, where Clarke took the maximum points and three-second time bump.
Riders started attacking the break with 50km remaining as they entered Hill Air Force base, where Schruers jumped and was followed in succession by Britton, Hecht, Cima, Clarke and Baca. But the original breakaway eventually regrouped when Schruers was brought back into the fold. The leaders had 55 seconds with about 40km remaining, and the gap continued to come down from there.
The escapees entered the first of five 5km finishing circuits with 30 seconds on the field. Britton set off on his own, and he was quickly pursued by Clarke to form a new lead duo off the front. They crossed the line with four to go holding 20 seconds over the breakaway remnants and 45 seconds on the field. With two laps to go the gap was down to 30 seconds. When the gap came down to 20 seconds a short time later, Britton and Clarke shook hands for a good try, but at that point, the field sprint was inevitable.
Jelly Belly kept the pace high on the final lap, as LottoNl-Jumbo lurked close behind with race leader Sepp Kuss in tow. Will Clarke (EF-Drapac) attempted to escape inside the 3km mark, but his move didn't last. Axeon Hagens Berman nailed him back with a sudden surge, but McCabe was perfectly positioned on their train and was able to overhaul Philipsen at the line.
If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.
You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.
RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4:04:47
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|6
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|8
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|16
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|17
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|18
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|19
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|20
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|21
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|24
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|32
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|33
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|34
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|35
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|36
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|39
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|40
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|41
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|44
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|46
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|47
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|49
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|50
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|51
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|53
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|54
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|55
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|57
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|58
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|59
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|60
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|61
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|63
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|64
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|65
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|69
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|70
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|73
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|76
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|77
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|80
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:23
|81
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:32
|82
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:01:03
|83
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|84
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|85
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:09
|86
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:27
|87
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:36
|88
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:47
|89
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:01:59
|90
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|92
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|93
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:29
|94
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:38
|95
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|96
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|97
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|98
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|103
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|104
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|106
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:49
|107
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|108
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|DNF
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|3
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|4
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|5
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|6
|6
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|4
|8
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|6
|pts
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4:04:47
|2
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|6
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|7
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|8
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|9
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|10
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|11
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|13
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|17
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|22
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:23
|23
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:32
|24
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:09
|25
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:27
|26
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:36
|27
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:47
|28
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:38
|29
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|12:14:21
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|4
|Aevolo
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|7
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|8
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|10
|Rally Cycling
|11
|EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|303 Project
|15
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|16
|Mobius Bridgelane
|17
|Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11:54:24
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:36
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:37
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:38
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:40
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:42
|12
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:50
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:52
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:43
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:53
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:00
|19
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:37
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:38
|21
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:45
|23
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|24
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:49
|25
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:50
|26
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:52
|27
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:03:53
|28
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:54
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:55
|30
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:58
|31
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:08
|32
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|33
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:10:40
|34
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:49
|35
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:11:12
|36
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:19
|37
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:14
|38
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:12:17
|39
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:18
|40
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:21
|41
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:12:28
|42
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:12:38
|43
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:12:55
|44
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:07
|45
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:37
|46
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:13:40
|47
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:13
|48
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:14:52
|49
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:47
|50
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:16:59
|51
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:17:17
|52
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:39
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:10
|54
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:20:15
|55
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:16
|56
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:18
|57
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:20:22
|58
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:24
|59
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:25
|61
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:20:27
|62
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:29
|63
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:31
|64
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:41
|66
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:43
|67
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:30
|68
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:22:09
|69
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:24
|70
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|71
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:55
|72
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:02
|73
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:23:26
|74
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:23:37
|75
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:46
|76
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:50
|77
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:23:57
|78
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:00
|79
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:24:07
|80
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:24:25
|81
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:25:18
|82
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:01
|83
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:26:20
|84
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|85
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:35
|86
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:28
|87
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:35
|88
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:33:29
|89
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:40
|90
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:33
|91
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:34
|92
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:37
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:45
|95
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:36:47
|96
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:36:49
|97
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:50
|98
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:37:00
|99
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:49
|100
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:38:14
|101
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:24
|102
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:41:39
|103
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:41:41
|105
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:41:44
|106
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:41:51
|107
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:41:54
|108
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:42:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|pts
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|3
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|7
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|10
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|11
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|7
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|14
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|6
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|5
|17
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|18
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|4
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|20
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|21
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|22
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|23
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|26
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|27
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|28
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|29
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|30
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|3
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|7
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|6
|8
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|9
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|6
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|11
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|5
|13
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|15
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|16
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|4
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|19
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11:54:43
|2
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:31
|3
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:24
|4
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:26
|5
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:30
|7
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:31
|8
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:39
|9
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:30
|10
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:10:53
|11
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:00
|12
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:58
|13
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:48
|14
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:16:40
|15
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:05
|16
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:06
|17
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:12
|18
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:22
|19
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:21:50
|20
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:31
|21
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:23:48
|22
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:16
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:09
|24
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:33:10
|25
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:15
|26
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:36:30
|27
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:36:41
|28
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:30
|29
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:05
|30
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:41:32
|31
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:41:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|4
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|35:45:03
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:29
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:04
|5
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:11:51
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:49
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:59
|8
|Aevolo
|0:15:05
|9
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|0:19:38
|10
|303 Project
|0:23:30
|11
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:24:21
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:51
|13
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:29:36
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:30:50
|15
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:32:24
|16
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|0:34:39
|17
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|0:42:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy