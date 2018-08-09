Trending

Tour of Utah: McCabe wins in Layton

UnitedHealthcare sprinter makes it two as Kuss keeps race lead

A cowboy and his horse watch on during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah between Antelope Island and Layton City

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
US national road champion Jonathan Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
The pace ramps up as the riders approach the finish of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah in Layton

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel) on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Travis McCabe wins stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah, his second stage win of the week and the 4th Utah win in his career

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig rides during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Rob Power (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott's Sam Bewley gets ready to ride at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Brayan Chaves - brother of Esteban - at the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Rob Power (Mitchelton-Scott) at the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
The peloton heads back towards the finish in Layton on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) holds on to the yellow jersey for another day after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) receives a special jersey for winning stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top 3 for stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The jersey leaders after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders on horseback ride next to the peloton at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton leaves Antelope Island at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) off the front of the field during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The day's breakaway group goes up the road on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
LottoNL-Jumbo control the front of the field on the climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) attacks the break on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
LottoNL-Jumbo chase down the break on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah between Antelope Island and Layton City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sepp Kuss rides with LottoNL-Jumbo teammates Neilson Powless and Pascal Eenkhoorn on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) rides in the leader's jersey on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
LottoNL - Jumbo controlling the race on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jan Maas (LottoNL-Jumbo) working hard on the front to string out the peloton on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) pours water on his head on the day's hot climb on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe and Hagens Berman Axeon's Jasper Philipsen go head-to-head for the stage 3 victory at the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss retain's the leader's yellow jersey after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Overall race leader Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) during stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott's Cameron Meyer, Sam Bewley and Jack Haig on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) still holds the white jersey as the 2018 Tour of Utah's best sprinter after stage 3

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Stage winner Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) with the spoils of victory on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah, flanked by Hagens Berman Axeon's Jasper Philipsen and Israel Cycling Academy's Edwin Avila

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
EF Education First-Drapac's Alex Howes was voted most popular rider on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) was awarded the red jersey as most aggressive rider on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) holds the best young rider jersey after stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) ready for the start of stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) have a chat before the start of stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Hamish Schreurs (Israel Cycling Academy) tries to get away after the start of stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) attacks early on in stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton begins today's climb in Bountiful on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton on the way to the KOM on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Breakaway riders tuck in on one of today's descents on stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah in Layton, Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) pulled himself into the history books as the rider with the most stage wins at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah after chalking up his fourth victory and his second of the 2018 edition in Layton.

The UnitedHealthcare rider waited patiently behind lead-out man Sebastian Haedo and hit out simultaneously with Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon), getting the better of the Belgian with the final throw. Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) was third.

McCabe and his team benefited from having Jonny Clarke in the day's breakaway, allowing the UHC riders to sit in the bunch and let other teams do the chasing. LottoNL-Jumbo took up most of that job, as Rally Cycling's Rob Britton, the 2017 overall winner who started the day just two minutes down, was also in the move.

"The team's strategy played out perfectly," McCabe said. "We knew it was going to be a long day and hot, so we didn't want to take full responsibility overall. The plan was to put someone in the break. We thought that today was the day a breakaway could stick, and we wanted to give opportunities to other riders as well.

"It worked out really well," McCabe said. "Jonny did a great job, and then he got away in the end with Rob. Again it allowed us to not take charge until the very last minute, and we used [Sebastian Haedo] to put me in perfect position for the sprint. Then it was just a drag race between Jasper and I."

The bunch sprint did little to the overall classification, as Sepp Kuss (LottoNl-Jumbo) stayed safely in the peloton to keep the race lead, with 19 seconds over teammate Neilson Powless and 25 seconds over prologue winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team).

How it unfolded

The 188km stage 3 route from Antelope Island to Layton City included three intermediate sprints and just one KOM, the punchy climb up the Bountiful Bench 91km into the race. The first intermediate sprint in Syracuse came 33.8km into the day, while the last two were in Farmington at 69km and 112.5km. Bonus seconds of three, two and one were awarded at each sprint.

The peloton was feeling stingy on the fourth day of the race, and all of the early attacks were quickly nullified by the flying field. Points leader Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) won the first intermediate sprint, and LottoNL-Jumbo's Nielson Powless, who started the day second overall behind teammate Kuss, grabbed a two-second bonus for second place.

At the next sprint in Farmington, EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods took maximum points and the three-second bonus ahead of McCabe.

The race covered nearly 70km in the first hour before a group of 10 got away with 112km remaining. In the group were Tony Baca (303 Project), Hamish Schruers (Israel Cycling Academy), Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott), Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Gage Hecht (Aevolo), Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) and Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac).

The bunch seemed to be happy with the breakaway composition, and the gap quickly went out to more than a minute.

When Baca took the maximum KOM points on Bountiful Bench at 90km, the gap had gone up to 1:30, but with Britton down just two minutes in the general classification, LottoNL-Jumbo never let the escapees have much of an advantage.

The gap hovered at 1:30 as the escapees made their way to the final intermediate sprint of the day back in Farmington 112.5km into the race, where Clarke took the maximum points and three-second time bump.

Riders started attacking the break with 50km remaining as they entered Hill Air Force base, where Schruers jumped and was followed in succession by Britton, Hecht, Cima, Clarke and Baca. But the original breakaway eventually regrouped when Schruers was brought back into the fold. The leaders had 55 seconds with about 40km remaining, and the gap continued to come down from there.

The escapees entered the first of five 5km finishing circuits with 30 seconds on the field. Britton set off on his own, and he was quickly pursued by Clarke to form a new lead duo off the front. They crossed the line with four to go holding 20 seconds over the breakaway remnants and 45 seconds on the field. With two laps to go the gap was down to 30 seconds. When the gap came down to 20 seconds a short time later, Britton and Clarke shook hands for a good try, but at that point, the field sprint was inevitable.

Jelly Belly kept the pace high on the final lap, as LottoNl-Jumbo lurked close behind with race leader Sepp Kuss in tow. Will Clarke (EF-Drapac) attempted to escape inside the 3km mark, but his move didn't last. Axeon Hagens Berman nailed him back with a sudden surge, but McCabe was perfectly positioned on their train and was able to overhaul Philipsen at the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4:04:47
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
4Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
6Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
8Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
9Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
11Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
14Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
16Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
17Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
18Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
19Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
20Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
21Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
22Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
24Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
29Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
30Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
31Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
32Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
33Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
34Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
35Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
36Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
38Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
39Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
40Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
41Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
44Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
46Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
47Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
48Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
49TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
50Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
51Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
52Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
53Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
54Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
55Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
56Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
57Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
58Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
59Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
60Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
61Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
62Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
63Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
64Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
65Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
67Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
68Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
69Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
70Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
72Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
73Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
74Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
75Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
76Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
77Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
80Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:23
81Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:32
82Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS0:01:03
83William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
84Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
85Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:09
86Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:27
87Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:36
88Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:47
89George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:01:59
90Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:39
92Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:29
94Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:03:38
95Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
96Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
97Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
98Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
99Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
100Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
101Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
102Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
103Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
104Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
105Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
106Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:49
107Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
108Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
DNFFreddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFRussell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5pts
2Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
3Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon12
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
4Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
5Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini6
6Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
7Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS4
8Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling3
9Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project6pts
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon4:04:47
2Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
3Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
6Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
7Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
8Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
9Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
10Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
11Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
13Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
17Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
18Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
19Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
20Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
22Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:23
23Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:32
24Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:09
25Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:27
26Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:36
27Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:47
28Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:38
29Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
30Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
31Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4pts

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel-Cycling Academy12:14:21
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
3Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
4Aevolo
5BMC Racing Team
6Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
7Lottonl-Jumbo
8Hagens Berman Axeon
9Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
10Rally Cycling
11EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Trek-Segafredo
13Silber Pro Cycling
14303 Project
15Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
16Mobius Bridgelane
17Mitchelton-Scott

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo11:54:24
2Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:19
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:36
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:37
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:38
7Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:40
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:42
12Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:50
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:52
14Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:43
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
16Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:53
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
18Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:00
19Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:37
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:38
21Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:41
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:45
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:48
24Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:49
25Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:50
26Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:52
27Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:03:53
28TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:54
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:55
30Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:58
31Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:08
32Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
33Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:10:40
34Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:10:49
35Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:11:12
36Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:19
37Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:14
38Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:12:17
39Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:18
40Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:21
41Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:12:28
42Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:12:38
43Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:12:55
44Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:07
45Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:37
46Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:13:40
47Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:13
48Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:14:52
49Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:16:47
50Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:16:59
51Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:17:17
52Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:39
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:20:10
54Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:20:15
55Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:16
56Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:18
57Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:20:22
58Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:24
59Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
60Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:25
61Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:20:27
62Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:29
63Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:31
64Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
65Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:41
66Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:43
67William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:30
68Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:09
69Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:24
70Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:55
72Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:02
73Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:23:26
74George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:23:37
75Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:46
76Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:50
77Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:23:57
78Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:00
79Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:24:07
80Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:25
81Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:25:18
82Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:01
83Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:26:20
84Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
85Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:35
86Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:28
87Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:35
88Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:33:29
89Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:33:40
90Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:33
91Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:34
92Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:37
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
94Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:36:45
95Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:36:47
96Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:36:49
97Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:50
98Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:37:00
99Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:49
100Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS0:38:14
101Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:24
102Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:41:39
103Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
104Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:41:41
105Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:41:44
106Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:41:51
107Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:41:54
108Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:14

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling43pts
2Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy21
3Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis21
4Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo20
5Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo15
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling14
7Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon12
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team11
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
10Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
11Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo7
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
13Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
14Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini6
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
16George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS5
17Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
18Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS4
19Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
20Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3
21Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
22Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
23Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling3
24Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
25Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
26Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
27Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
28Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1
29Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy1
30Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo10
3Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
6Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7
7Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project6
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling6
9George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS6
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
11Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
12Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS5
13Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
14Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
15Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
16Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project4
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
18Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo11:54:43
2Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:31
3Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:24
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:26
5Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:29
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:30
7Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:31
8Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:39
9Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:10:30
10Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:53
11Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:00
12Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:11:58
13Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:48
14Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:16:40
15Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:05
16Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:06
17Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:20:12
18Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:22
19Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:50
20Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:31
21Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:23:48
22Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:26:16
23Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:09
24Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:33:10
25Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:15
26Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:36:30
27Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:36:41
28Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:30
29Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:05
30Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:41:32
31Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:41:55

Combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4pts
2Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
4Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale35:45:03
2BMC Racing Team0:00:51
3Rally Cycling0:04:29
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:04
5Lottonl-Jumbo0:11:51
6Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:49
7Trek-Segafredo0:13:59
8Aevolo0:15:05
9Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis0:19:38
10303 Project0:23:30
11Israel-Cycling Academy0:24:21
12Mitchelton-Scott0:27:51
13Mobius Bridgelane0:29:36
14Silber Pro Cycling0:30:50
15Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:32:24
16Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe0:34:39
17Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:42:26

