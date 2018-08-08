Trending

Tour of Utah: Kuss wins stage 2

Solo attack nets stage and overall lead for young American rider

Image 1 of 45

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes the yellow leader's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes the yellow leader's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 2 of 45

Sepp Kuss wins stage 2 at the 2018 Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss wins stage 2 at the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 45

Smiles all round for LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless after the pair finished 1-2 on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Smiles all round for LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless after the pair finished 1-2 on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 4 of 45

Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates taking second place on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates taking second place on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 5 of 45

LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless on the podium after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless on the podium after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 6 of 45

The top three on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah: winner Sepp Kuss with teammate Neilson Powless and Rally Cycling's Kyle Murphy

The top three on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah: winner Sepp Kuss with teammate Neilson Powless and Rally Cycling's Kyle Murphy
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 7 of 45

Travis McCabe holds the white jersey as leader of the points competition after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Travis McCabe holds the white jersey as leader of the points competition after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 8 of 45

Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the climber's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the climber's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 9 of 45

Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the best young rider's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the best young rider's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 10 of 45

LottoNL-Jumbo trio Neilson Powless in the best young rider jersey, Sepp Kuss in the leader's jersey and Daan Olivier in the climber's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

LottoNL-Jumbo trio Neilson Powless in the best young rider jersey, Sepp Kuss in the leader's jersey and Daan Olivier in the climber's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 11 of 45

The peloton enjoys the scenery on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah in the country outside Payson City

The peloton enjoys the scenery on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah in the country outside Payson City
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 12 of 45

LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss on the attack during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss on the attack during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 13 of 45

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) talks to the press after winning stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) talks to the press after winning stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 14 of 45

The chase group crests another hill on the way to the KOM on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The chase group crests another hill on the way to the KOM on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 45

Neilson Powless (LottoNL - Jumbo) congratulates teammate Sepp Kuss (LottoNL - Jumbo) on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Neilson Powless (LottoNL - Jumbo) congratulates teammate Sepp Kuss (LottoNL - Jumbo) on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 45

The top three for the day on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The top three for the day on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 45

The jersey leaders after stage 2 on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The jersey leaders after stage 2 on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 45

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) has a chat with Alex Howes (EF Education First - Drapac) on the front of the peloton on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) has a chat with Alex Howes (EF Education First - Drapac) on the front of the peloton on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 45

The breakaway before hitting todays climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The breakaway before hitting todays climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 45

The front of the peloton gets strung out on the way to Mt. Nebo on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The front of the peloton gets strung out on the way to Mt. Nebo on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 45

BMC controls the front of the main field on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

BMC controls the front of the main field on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 45

Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) attacks near the base of the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) attacks near the base of the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 45

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) responds to attacks from the main group on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) responds to attacks from the main group on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 45

The chase group works together on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The chase group works together on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 45

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) launches an attack on the front group on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) launches an attack on the front group on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 45

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) working hard on todays long climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) working hard on todays long climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 45

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) takes a water bottle on the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) takes a water bottle on the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 45

Neilson Powless (LottoNL - Jumbo) comes in for second place on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Neilson Powless (LottoNL - Jumbo) comes in for second place on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 45

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL - Jumbo) nears the top of the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL - Jumbo) nears the top of the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 45

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) continues his chase on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) continues his chase on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 45

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) leads a chase group on the way to the KOM on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) leads a chase group on the way to the KOM on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 45

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) chases down the leader on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First - Drapac) chases down the leader on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 45

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads Michael Woods (EF Education First - Drapac) on the way up the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads Michael Woods (EF Education First - Drapac) on the way up the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 45

What's lefts of the peloton on the way up the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

What's lefts of the peloton on the way up the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 45

The peloton enters one od todays canyons on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The peloton enters one od todays canyons on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 45

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) riding in the bunch on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) riding in the bunch on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 45

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) enjoys the day in the sprint leaders jersey on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) enjoys the day in the sprint leaders jersey on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 45

The breakaway group heads towards the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The breakaway group heads towards the climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 45

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly) puts water on his legs to cool off during todays hot stage on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly) puts water on his legs to cool off during todays hot stage on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 45

The peloton begins to get strung out early in the day on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The peloton begins to get strung out early in the day on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 45

The peloton passes by farms on the way to todays climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

The peloton passes by farms on the way to todays climb on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 45

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) waits for the start on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) waits for the start on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 43 of 45

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) waits for the start on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) waits for the start on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Image 44 of 45

Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless celebrate their one-two finish during stage 2 at the Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless celebrate their one-two finish during stage 2 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 45 of 45

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah,

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah,
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

An incredible solo break from Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) saw the young American rider claim stage 2 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. The 23-year-old attacked with over 50km of the stage remaining and built a lead of more than a minute on the final climb, and despite a chase group containing several WorldTour rivals, including race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Kuss was able to hang on and win by 29 seconds.

LottoNL-Jumbo's young Americans conquer Mount Nebo

Tour of Utah: Haig climbs into top 10 on Mount Nebo

Neilson Powless made it an even better day for LottoNL-Jumbo with a late attack to take second on the stage. Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) finished third in a group that contained overnight leader van Gardern and several other GC contenders.

Kuss came into the stage 17 seconds down on van Garderen's yellow jersey but now leads the race by 21 seconds from his teammate Powless, with van Garderen third at 25 seconds.

"This is pretty awesome," Kuss told Cyclingnews shortly after crossing the line. "I felt good in the months leading up to this, and I knew maybe I could do something. When I attacked I thought, 'I hope like one or two guys come with me.' And I kind of waited a little bit, and then I thought, 'Why not.'

"It was a headwind pretty much a headwind the whole time, so to win like that is pretty special for me and the team. Whatever happens for the rest of the race, personally I can be happy to win a stage. The team was great today. We've all got super energy and every day we're racing. Honestly, I think we've taken a lot from watching the guys in the Tour give it everything every day, so it just caused us to go out there and have fun."

The race was marked by the final main climb and then the long descent to the finish. Kuss was consistent throughout the climb and then held his lead at just over a minute for most of the remaining 52km. EF Education first-Drapac looked to attack from the yellow jersey group but made no inroads in Kuss' advantage.

On the descent, the chase group fragmented several times, with Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac), Murphy and Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) at one point putting 30 seconds into the yellow jersey. However, Brent Bookwalter came to van Garderen's aid and chased down several late attacks. At the finish a delighted Kuss took the win, while several other GC hopefuls saw their chances of winning take a major dent.

How it unfolded

Stage 2 started in Payson and also finished there after 142.6km and one whopper of a climb over Mt. Nebo, a 21.7km category 1 ascent that topped out at 3,627 metres of elevation just 42km from the finish. A highly technical descent off the climb led back the finish. The stage also included two intermediate sprint with time bonuses of three, two and one second. The first came back in Payson at 17.2km, and the second came in Nephi at 73.2km.

The escapees' advantage quickly ballooned up to 4:30, and with 90km remaining Huffman was once again the virtual leader, as he was when he made it into the stage 1 breakaway the day before. Bassetti collected the maximum points and bonus at the second sprint in Nephi, where the leaders' advantage held solid at four minutes.

As Mt. Nebo approached, Holowesko-Citadel sent some riders to the front to help BMC with the chase, and the gap slowly started coming down. The leaders started the climb with just 2:50 over the peloton, prompting Aevolo's Hernandez to jump away from the group solo. McGeough joined him to form a new lead duo on the front, but McGeough soon lost contact with Hernandez and Hagens Berman Axeon's Edward Anderson successfully bridged up to the lone leader but couldn't hold his pace.

The 303 Project's Easter bridged to Hernandez at the front of the race and then dropped the Aevolo rider, taking on Nebo alone from about a third of the way up the climb.

Back in the field, Jelly Belly's Keegan Swirbul countered a move by EF Education First-Drapac's Nathan Brown and gained a small gap on the field, which had been reduced to about 40 riders by this point. Kuss jumped out of the field next and quickly gained a gap as he went in search of Easter.

Kuss, who started the day 17 seconds off the overall lead, caught Easter with 52km to go and then dropped the 303 Project rider to assume the front position in the race. EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods bolted out of the peloton next, sweeping up Easter and setting off for Kuss. Van Garderen remained in the much-reduced peloton, paced up the climb by loyal lieutenant Brent Bookwalter.

With 50km remaining, Kuss had 15 seconds on Woods and EF Education First-Drapac's Joe Dombrowski, who had bridged to Woods out of the now-13-rider peloton. Van Garderen's group was 40 seconds back.

Dombrowski buried himself for Woods, but Kuss extended his gap over the EF-Drapac riders to 25 seconds.

Dombrowski's effort eventually shed Woods, who faded back to the yellow jersey group as the two young Americans continued to battle up front.

Riders in the chasing GC group included BMC's van Garderen and Bookwalter, EF Education First-Drapac's Woods and Hugh Carthy, LottoNL-Jumbo's Neilson Powless, Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans, Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig, UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion, Rally Cycling's Kyle Murphy, Jelly Belly's Swirbul and Aevolos Luis Villalobos.
Kuss contined to extend his lead over Dombrwoski, with his gap going up to 45 seconds with 44km remaining. The yellow jersey group was 1:15 in arrears.

Kuss crossed the KOM with a minute on Dombrowksi and 1:15 on the yellow jersey group. He faced a few minor rises before hitting the technical descent. While Dombrowski started to fade and lose more ground, his EF-Drapac teammate Carthy jumped out of the yellow jersey group and bridged to Dombrowski to form a two-man chase of the leader.

In the yellow jersey group, Rally's Murphy attacked just before the KOM, and the acceleration briefly distanced van Garderen, but the yellow jersey latched back on during the descent with Bookwalter's help. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo3:25:58
2Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:29
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
4Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:32
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:27
15Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:49
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
17Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
19Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:34
20Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
22Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
24TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
25Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
30Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
33Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:58
35Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:10:13
36Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
37Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
38Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
39Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:12:04
41Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
42Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
43Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
44Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
45Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
46Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
47Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:03
48Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
49Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
50Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
51Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
53Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:27
54Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
55Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
56Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
57Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
58Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
59Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
60Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
61Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
62Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:02
63Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
64Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
65William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
68Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
69Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
70Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
71Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
72Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
75Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
76Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
77Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
78Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
79Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
80Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
81Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
82Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
83Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
84Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
85Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
86Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
87Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
88Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
89Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
90Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
91Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
92Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
93Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
94Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
95Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
96Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
97Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
98Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
99Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
100Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
101Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
102Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
103Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
104Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
105Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
107Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
108Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
109Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:20:15
110George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:20:02
DSQTom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS5pts
2Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo15pts
2Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo12
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo7
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
8Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
9Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo10pts
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling6
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
6Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3pts

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo3:26:27
2Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:03
3Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:58
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:05
5Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
6Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
7Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:29
10Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
11Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:09:44
12Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:11:35
13Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:34
14Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
15Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:14:51
16Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:58
17Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
18Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:19:33
20Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
21Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
22Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
23Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
24Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
25Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
28Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
29Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
30Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
31Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10:19:30
2BMC Racing Team0:01:17
3Rally Cycling0:04:16
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:04
5Lottonl-Jumbo0:11:56
6Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:23
7Trek-Segafredo0:13:45
8Aevolo0:14:34
9Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis0:18:57
10303 Project0:22:24
11Israel-Cycling Academy0:24:03
12Mitchelton-Scott0:27:27
13Mobius Bridgelane0:28:38
14Silber Pro Cycling0:30:29
15Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:31:28
16Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe0:34:04
17Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:42:02

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo7:49:37
2Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:37
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:38
6Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:39
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:40
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:42
12Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:50
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:52
14Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:43
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
16Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:53
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
18Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:00
19Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:37
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:38
21Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:41
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:45
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:48
24Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:49
25Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:50
26Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:52
27Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:03:53
28TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:54
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:55
30Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:58
31Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:08
32Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:10
33Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
34Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:10:40
35Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:44
36Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:49
37Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
38Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:10:54
39Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:14
40Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:12:17
41Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:18
42Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:21
43Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:12:28
44Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:12:35
45Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:12:38
46Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:07
47Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:13:40
48Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:42
49Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:35
50Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:46
51Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:16:47
52Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:16:55
53Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:16:59
54Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:17:09
55Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:17:17
56Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:54
57Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:08
58Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:20:10
59Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:12
60Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:20:15
61Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:16
62Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
63Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:19
64Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
65Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
66Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:22
67Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
68Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:24
69Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:25
70Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:26
71William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:27
72Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
73Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:29
74Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
75Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:20:31
76Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
77Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:32
78Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:33
79Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:41
80Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:43
81George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:21:38
82Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:40
83Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:23
84Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
85Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:24
86Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:26
87Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:57
88Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:34
89Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:30:02
90Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:35
91Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:32:02
92Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:33
93Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:34
94Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:37
95Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
96Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
97Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:36:45
98Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:36:47
99Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:36:49
100Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:50
101Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:37:00
102Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS0:37:11
103Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:49
104Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:41:39
105Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
106Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:41:41
107Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:41:42
108Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:41:44
109Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:41:51
110Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:41:54

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling20pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo15
3Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo15
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling14
5Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team11
7Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
8Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo7
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo6
11George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS5
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
13Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5
14Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
15Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3
16Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
17Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
18Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
19Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
20Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
21Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
22Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1
23Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1
24Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo10
3Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
6Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling6
8George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS6
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
10Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
11Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS5
12Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
13Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project4
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
3Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo7:49:58
2Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:29
3Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:22
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:24
5Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:27
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:28
7Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:29
8Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:37
9Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:49
10Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:28
11Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
12Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:11:56
13Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:46
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:25
15Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:16:38
16Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:51
17Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:04
18Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:08
19Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:20:10
20Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:12
21Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:20
22Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:36
23Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:29:13
24Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo0:31:41
25Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:13
26Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:36:16
27Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:36:28
28Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:36:39
29Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:28
30Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:41:21
31Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:41:30

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23:30:42
2BMC Racing Team0:00:51
3Rally Cycling0:04:29
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:04
5Lottonl-Jumbo0:11:51
6Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:49
7Trek-Segafredo0:13:59
8Aevolo0:15:05
9Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis0:19:38
10303 Project0:23:30
11Israel-Cycling Academy0:24:21
12Mitchelton-Scott0:27:51
13Mobius Bridgelane0:29:36
14Silber Pro Cycling0:30:50
15Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:32:24
16Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe0:34:39
17Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:42:26

