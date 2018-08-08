Image 1 of 45 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes the yellow leader's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 2 of 45 Sepp Kuss wins stage 2 at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 45 Smiles all round for LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless after the pair finished 1-2 on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 4 of 45 Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates taking second place on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 5 of 45 LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless on the podium after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 6 of 45 The top three on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah: winner Sepp Kuss with teammate Neilson Powless and Rally Cycling's Kyle Murphy (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 7 of 45 Travis McCabe holds the white jersey as leader of the points competition after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 8 of 45 Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the climber's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 9 of 45 Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the best young rider's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 10 of 45 LottoNL-Jumbo trio Neilson Powless in the best young rider jersey, Sepp Kuss in the leader's jersey and Daan Olivier in the climber's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 11 of 45 The peloton enjoys the scenery on stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah in the country outside Payson City (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 12 of 45 LottoNL-Jumbo's Sepp Kuss on the attack during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 13 of 45 Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) talks to the press after winning stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 14 of 45 The chase group crests another hill on the way to the KOM on August 8, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah. An incredible solo break from Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) saw the young American rider claim stage 2 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. The 23-year-old attacked with over 50km of the stage remaining and built a lead of more than a minute on the final climb, and despite a chase group containing several WorldTour rivals, including race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Kuss was able to hang on and win by 29 seconds.

Neilson Powless made it an even better day for LottoNL-Jumbo with a late attack to take second on the stage. Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) finished third in a group that contained overnight leader van Gardern and several other GC contenders.

Kuss came into the stage 17 seconds down on van Garderen's yellow jersey but now leads the race by 21 seconds from his teammate Powless, with van Garderen third at 25 seconds.

"This is pretty awesome," Kuss told Cyclingnews shortly after crossing the line. "I felt good in the months leading up to this, and I knew maybe I could do something. When I attacked I thought, 'I hope like one or two guys come with me.' And I kind of waited a little bit, and then I thought, 'Why not.'

"It was a headwind pretty much a headwind the whole time, so to win like that is pretty special for me and the team. Whatever happens for the rest of the race, personally I can be happy to win a stage. The team was great today. We've all got super energy and every day we're racing. Honestly, I think we've taken a lot from watching the guys in the Tour give it everything every day, so it just caused us to go out there and have fun."

The race was marked by the final main climb and then the long descent to the finish. Kuss was consistent throughout the climb and then held his lead at just over a minute for most of the remaining 52km. EF Education first-Drapac looked to attack from the yellow jersey group but made no inroads in Kuss' advantage.

On the descent, the chase group fragmented several times, with Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac), Murphy and Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) at one point putting 30 seconds into the yellow jersey. However, Brent Bookwalter came to van Garderen's aid and chased down several late attacks. At the finish a delighted Kuss took the win, while several other GC hopefuls saw their chances of winning take a major dent.

How it unfolded

Stage 2 started in Payson and also finished there after 142.6km and one whopper of a climb over Mt. Nebo, a 21.7km category 1 ascent that topped out at 3,627 metres of elevation just 42km from the finish. A highly technical descent off the climb led back the finish. The stage also included two intermediate sprint with time bonuses of three, two and one second. The first came back in Payson at 17.2km, and the second came in Nephi at 73.2km.





The escapees' advantage quickly ballooned up to 4:30, and with 90km remaining Huffman was once again the virtual leader, as he was when he made it into the stage 1 breakaway the day before. Bassetti collected the maximum points and bonus at the second sprint in Nephi, where the leaders' advantage held solid at four minutes.

As Mt. Nebo approached, Holowesko-Citadel sent some riders to the front to help BMC with the chase, and the gap slowly started coming down. The leaders started the climb with just 2:50 over the peloton, prompting Aevolo's Hernandez to jump away from the group solo. McGeough joined him to form a new lead duo on the front, but McGeough soon lost contact with Hernandez and Hagens Berman Axeon's Edward Anderson successfully bridged up to the lone leader but couldn't hold his pace.

The 303 Project's Easter bridged to Hernandez at the front of the race and then dropped the Aevolo rider, taking on Nebo alone from about a third of the way up the climb.

Back in the field, Jelly Belly's Keegan Swirbul countered a move by EF Education First-Drapac's Nathan Brown and gained a small gap on the field, which had been reduced to about 40 riders by this point. Kuss jumped out of the field next and quickly gained a gap as he went in search of Easter.

Kuss, who started the day 17 seconds off the overall lead, caught Easter with 52km to go and then dropped the 303 Project rider to assume the front position in the race. EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods bolted out of the peloton next, sweeping up Easter and setting off for Kuss. Van Garderen remained in the much-reduced peloton, paced up the climb by loyal lieutenant Brent Bookwalter.

With 50km remaining, Kuss had 15 seconds on Woods and EF Education First-Drapac's Joe Dombrowski, who had bridged to Woods out of the now-13-rider peloton. Van Garderen's group was 40 seconds back.

Dombrowski buried himself for Woods, but Kuss extended his gap over the EF-Drapac riders to 25 seconds.

Dombrowski's effort eventually shed Woods, who faded back to the yellow jersey group as the two young Americans continued to battle up front.

Riders in the chasing GC group included BMC's van Garderen and Bookwalter, EF Education First-Drapac's Woods and Hugh Carthy, LottoNL-Jumbo's Neilson Powless, Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans, Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig, UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion, Rally Cycling's Kyle Murphy, Jelly Belly's Swirbul and Aevolos Luis Villalobos.

Kuss contined to extend his lead over Dombrwoski, with his gap going up to 45 seconds with 44km remaining. The yellow jersey group was 1:15 in arrears.

Kuss crossed the KOM with a minute on Dombrowksi and 1:15 on the yellow jersey group. He faced a few minor rises before hitting the technical descent. While Dombrowski started to fade and lose more ground, his EF-Drapac teammate Carthy jumped out of the yellow jersey group and bridged to Dombrowski to form a two-man chase of the leader.

In the yellow jersey group, Rally's Murphy attacked just before the KOM, and the acceleration briefly distanced van Garderen, but the yellow jersey latched back on during the descent with Bookwalter's help.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:25:58 2 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:29 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 4 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:32 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:27 15 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:49 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:34 20 Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 22 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 24 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 25 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 28 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 30 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 33 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:09:58 35 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:10:13 36 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 37 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 38 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 39 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:12:04 41 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 42 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 43 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 44 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 45 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 46 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:03 48 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 50 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 51 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 53 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:27 54 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 55 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 56 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 57 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 58 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 59 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 60 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 61 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 62 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:20:02 63 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 64 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 65 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 68 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 70 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 71 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 72 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 75 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 76 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 77 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 78 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 79 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 82 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 83 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 84 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 85 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 87 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 88 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 89 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 90 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 91 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 92 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 93 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 95 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 96 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 97 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 98 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 99 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 100 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 101 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 102 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 104 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 105 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 107 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 108 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 109 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:20:15 110 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:20:02 DSQ Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 5 pts 2 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 7 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 6 5 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 7 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 pts

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:26:27 2 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:03 3 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:58 4 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:05 5 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 6 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:09:29 10 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 11 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:09:44 12 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:11:35 13 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:34 14 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:14:51 16 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:58 17 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 18 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:19:33 20 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 21 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 22 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 23 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 24 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 25 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 28 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 29 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 30 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10:19:30 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 3 Rally Cycling 0:04:16 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:04 5 Lottonl-Jumbo 0:11:56 6 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:13:23 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:13:45 8 Aevolo 0:14:34 9 Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis 0:18:57 10 303 Project 0:22:24 11 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:24:03 12 Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:27 13 Mobius Bridgelane 0:28:38 14 Silber Pro Cycling 0:30:29 15 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:31:28 16 Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe 0:34:04 17 Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling 0:42:02

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 7:49:37 2 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:37 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:38 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:39 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:40 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:42 12 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:50 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:52 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:43 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 16 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:53 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 18 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:00 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:37 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:38 21 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:41 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:45 23 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:48 24 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:49 25 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:50 26 Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:52 27 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 0:03:53 28 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:54 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:55 30 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:58 31 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:05:08 32 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:10 33 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 34 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:10:40 35 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:44 36 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:49 37 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 38 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:10:54 39 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:14 40 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:12:17 41 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:18 42 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:21 43 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:12:28 44 Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:12:35 45 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:12:38 46 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:07 47 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:13:40 48 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:42 49 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:35 50 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:46 51 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:47 52 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:16:55 53 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:16:59 54 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:17:09 55 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:17 56 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:54 57 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:08 58 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:10 59 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:12 60 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:20:15 61 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:16 62 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:19 64 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 65 Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team 66 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:22 67 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS 68 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:24 69 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:25 70 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:26 71 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:27 72 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS 73 Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:29 74 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 75 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:20:31 76 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 77 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:32 78 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:20:33 79 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:20:41 80 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:43 81 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:21:38 82 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:40 83 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:23 84 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 85 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:24 86 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:26 87 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:57 88 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:29:34 89 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:02 90 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:35 91 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:32:02 92 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:33 93 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:34 94 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:37 95 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 97 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:45 98 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:36:47 99 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:36:49 100 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:50 101 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:37:00 102 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS 0:37:11 103 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:49 104 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:41:39 105 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 106 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:41:41 107 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:41:42 108 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:41:44 109 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:41:51 110 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:41:54

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 3 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 14 5 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 7 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 8 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 7 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 11 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 5 12 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 13 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 16 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 17 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 18 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 19 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 20 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 21 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 22 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 23 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 1 24 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 pts 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 3 Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 6 8 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS 6 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 10 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 11 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS 5 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 13 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 4 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 7:49:58 2 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:29 3 Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:22 4 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:24 5 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:27 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:28 7 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:03:29 8 Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:37 9 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:09:49 10 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane 0:10:28 11 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 12 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:11:56 13 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:46 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:25 15 Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane 0:16:38 16 Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:51 17 Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:04 18 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:20:08 19 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:20:10 20 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:20:12 21 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:20:20 22 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:36 23 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:29:13 24 Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo 0:31:41 25 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:13 26 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:36:16 27 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:36:28 28 Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:36:39 29 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:28 30 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:41:21 31 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:41:30