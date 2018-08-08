Tour of Utah: Kuss wins stage 2
Solo attack nets stage and overall lead for young American rider
Stage 2: Payson City - Payson City
An incredible solo break from Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) saw the young American rider claim stage 2 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. The 23-year-old attacked with over 50km of the stage remaining and built a lead of more than a minute on the final climb, and despite a chase group containing several WorldTour rivals, including race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Kuss was able to hang on and win by 29 seconds.
Neilson Powless made it an even better day for LottoNL-Jumbo with a late attack to take second on the stage. Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) finished third in a group that contained overnight leader van Gardern and several other GC contenders.
Kuss came into the stage 17 seconds down on van Garderen's yellow jersey but now leads the race by 21 seconds from his teammate Powless, with van Garderen third at 25 seconds.
"This is pretty awesome," Kuss told Cyclingnews shortly after crossing the line. "I felt good in the months leading up to this, and I knew maybe I could do something. When I attacked I thought, 'I hope like one or two guys come with me.' And I kind of waited a little bit, and then I thought, 'Why not.'
"It was a headwind pretty much a headwind the whole time, so to win like that is pretty special for me and the team. Whatever happens for the rest of the race, personally I can be happy to win a stage. The team was great today. We've all got super energy and every day we're racing. Honestly, I think we've taken a lot from watching the guys in the Tour give it everything every day, so it just caused us to go out there and have fun."
The race was marked by the final main climb and then the long descent to the finish. Kuss was consistent throughout the climb and then held his lead at just over a minute for most of the remaining 52km. EF Education first-Drapac looked to attack from the yellow jersey group but made no inroads in Kuss' advantage.
On the descent, the chase group fragmented several times, with Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac), Murphy and Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) at one point putting 30 seconds into the yellow jersey. However, Brent Bookwalter came to van Garderen's aid and chased down several late attacks. At the finish a delighted Kuss took the win, while several other GC hopefuls saw their chances of winning take a major dent.
How it unfolded
Stage 2 started in Payson and also finished there after 142.6km and one whopper of a climb over Mt. Nebo, a 21.7km category 1 ascent that topped out at 3,627 metres of elevation just 42km from the finish. A highly technical descent off the climb led back the finish. The stage also included two intermediate sprint with time bonuses of three, two and one second. The first came back in Payson at 17.2km, and the second came in Nephi at 73.2km.
The escapees' advantage quickly ballooned up to 4:30, and with 90km remaining Huffman was once again the virtual leader, as he was when he made it into the stage 1 breakaway the day before. Bassetti collected the maximum points and bonus at the second sprint in Nephi, where the leaders' advantage held solid at four minutes.
As Mt. Nebo approached, Holowesko-Citadel sent some riders to the front to help BMC with the chase, and the gap slowly started coming down. The leaders started the climb with just 2:50 over the peloton, prompting Aevolo's Hernandez to jump away from the group solo. McGeough joined him to form a new lead duo on the front, but McGeough soon lost contact with Hernandez and Hagens Berman Axeon's Edward Anderson successfully bridged up to the lone leader but couldn't hold his pace.
The 303 Project's Easter bridged to Hernandez at the front of the race and then dropped the Aevolo rider, taking on Nebo alone from about a third of the way up the climb.
Back in the field, Jelly Belly's Keegan Swirbul countered a move by EF Education First-Drapac's Nathan Brown and gained a small gap on the field, which had been reduced to about 40 riders by this point. Kuss jumped out of the field next and quickly gained a gap as he went in search of Easter.
Kuss, who started the day 17 seconds off the overall lead, caught Easter with 52km to go and then dropped the 303 Project rider to assume the front position in the race. EF Education First-Drapac's Mike Woods bolted out of the peloton next, sweeping up Easter and setting off for Kuss. Van Garderen remained in the much-reduced peloton, paced up the climb by loyal lieutenant Brent Bookwalter.
With 50km remaining, Kuss had 15 seconds on Woods and EF Education First-Drapac's Joe Dombrowski, who had bridged to Woods out of the now-13-rider peloton. Van Garderen's group was 40 seconds back.
Dombrowski buried himself for Woods, but Kuss extended his gap over the EF-Drapac riders to 25 seconds.
Dombrowski's effort eventually shed Woods, who faded back to the yellow jersey group as the two young Americans continued to battle up front.
Riders in the chasing GC group included BMC's van Garderen and Bookwalter, EF Education First-Drapac's Woods and Hugh Carthy, LottoNL-Jumbo's Neilson Powless, Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans, Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig, UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion, Rally Cycling's Kyle Murphy, Jelly Belly's Swirbul and Aevolos Luis Villalobos.
Kuss contined to extend his lead over Dombrwoski, with his gap going up to 45 seconds with 44km remaining. The yellow jersey group was 1:15 in arrears.
Kuss crossed the KOM with a minute on Dombrowksi and 1:15 on the yellow jersey group. He faced a few minor rises before hitting the technical descent. While Dombrowski started to fade and lose more ground, his EF-Drapac teammate Carthy jumped out of the yellow jersey group and bridged to Dombrowski to form a two-man chase of the leader.
In the yellow jersey group, Rally's Murphy attacked just before the KOM, and the acceleration briefly distanced van Garderen, but the yellow jersey latched back on during the descent with Bookwalter's help.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:25:58
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:32
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:27
|15
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:49
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:34
|20
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|22
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|24
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|25
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|28
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|30
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|33
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:58
|35
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:10:13
|36
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|37
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|38
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|39
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:12:04
|41
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|42
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|43
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|44
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|45
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|46
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:03
|48
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|49
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|50
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|51
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:27
|54
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|56
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|57
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|58
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|59
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|60
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|62
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:20:02
|63
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|65
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|66
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|67
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|70
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|71
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|72
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|75
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|76
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|77
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|82
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|83
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|84
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|85
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|87
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|88
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|90
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|91
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|92
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|93
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|95
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|97
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|98
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|99
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|100
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|101
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|102
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|104
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|105
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|106
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|107
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|108
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|109
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:20:15
|110
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:20:02
|DSQ
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|5
|pts
|2
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|7
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:26:27
|2
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:03
|3
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:58
|4
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:05
|5
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|6
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:29
|10
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:09:44
|12
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:35
|13
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:34
|14
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:14:51
|16
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:58
|17
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|18
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:19:33
|20
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|21
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|22
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|23
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|24
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|25
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|28
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|29
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|30
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10:19:30
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|3
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:16
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:04
|5
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:11:56
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:23
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:45
|8
|Aevolo
|0:14:34
|9
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|0:18:57
|10
|303 Project
|0:22:24
|11
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:24:03
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:27
|13
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:28:38
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:30:29
|15
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:31:28
|16
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|0:34:04
|17
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|0:42:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7:49:37
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:37
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:38
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:39
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:40
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:42
|12
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:50
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:52
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:43
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:53
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:00
|19
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:37
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:38
|21
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:45
|23
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|24
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:49
|25
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:50
|26
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:52
|27
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:03:53
|28
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:54
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:55
|30
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:58
|31
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:08
|32
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:10
|33
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|34
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:10:40
|35
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:44
|36
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:10:49
|37
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:10:54
|39
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:14
|40
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:12:17
|41
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:18
|42
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:21
|43
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:12:28
|44
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:12:35
|45
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:12:38
|46
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:07
|47
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:13:40
|48
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:42
|49
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:35
|50
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:46
|51
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:47
|52
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:16:55
|53
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:16:59
|54
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:17:09
|55
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:17
|56
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:54
|57
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:08
|58
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:10
|59
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:12
|60
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:20:15
|61
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:16
|62
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:19
|64
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|65
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:22
|67
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|68
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:24
|69
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:25
|70
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:26
|71
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:27
|72
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|73
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:29
|74
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|75
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:20:31
|76
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:32
|78
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:20:33
|79
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:41
|80
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:43
|81
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:21:38
|82
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:40
|83
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:23
|84
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|85
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:24
|86
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:26
|87
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:57
|88
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:34
|89
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:02
|90
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:35
|91
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:32:02
|92
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:33
|93
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:34
|94
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:37
|95
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|97
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:45
|98
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:36:47
|99
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:36:49
|100
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:50
|101
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:37:00
|102
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:37:11
|103
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:49
|104
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:41:39
|105
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|106
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:41:41
|107
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:41:42
|108
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:41:44
|109
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:41:51
|110
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:41:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|5
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|7
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|8
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|7
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|11
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|5
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|13
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|16
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|17
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|18
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|20
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|21
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|22
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|23
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|1
|24
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|3
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|8
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|6
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|10
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|11
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|5
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|13
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|4
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7:49:58
|2
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:29
|3
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:22
|4
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:24
|5
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:27
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:28
|7
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:29
|8
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:37
|9
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:49
|10
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:10:28
|11
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:56
|13
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:46
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:25
|15
|Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:16:38
|16
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:51
|17
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:04
|18
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:20:08
|19
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:10
|20
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:20:12
|21
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:20
|22
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:36
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:29:13
|24
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:31:41
|25
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:13
|26
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:36:16
|27
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:36:28
|28
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:36:39
|29
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:28
|30
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:41:21
|31
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:41:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23:30:42
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:29
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:04
|5
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:11:51
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:13:49
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:59
|8
|Aevolo
|0:15:05
|9
|Jelly Belly Pb Maxxis
|0:19:38
|10
|303 Project
|0:23:30
|11
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:24:21
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:51
|13
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:29:36
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:30:50
|15
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:32:24
|16
|Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe
|0:34:39
|17
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|0:42:26
