Kuss wins 2018 Tour of Utah

American LottoNL-Jumbo rider takes his third stage win in Park City

Image 1 of 26

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins the final stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah on his way to the overall title

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins the final stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah on his way to the overall title
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 26

Riders roll out for the start of stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Riders roll out for the start of stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 26

Race leader Sepp Kuss and his LottoNL-Jumbo team lead heading into Wolf Creek during stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Race leader Sepp Kuss and his LottoNL-Jumbo team lead heading into Wolf Creek during stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 26

LottoNL-Jumbo lead the way at the base of the Empire Pass climb on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

LottoNL-Jumbo lead the way at the base of the Empire Pass climb on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 26

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the way to his win on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the way to his win on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 26

The top three for stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah take to the podium: BMC's Brent Bookwalter, stage winner Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)

The top three for stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah take to the podium: BMC's Brent Bookwalter, stage winner Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 26

The overall top three on GC – Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans in second place, overall winner Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and third-placed Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig – at the conclusion of the 2018 Tour of Utah

The overall top three on GC – Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans in second place, overall winner Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and third-placed Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig – at the conclusion of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 26

The top three for the week – Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans in second place, overall winner Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and third-placed Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig – celebrate on the podium at the end of the 2018 Tour of Utah

The top three for the week – Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans in second place, overall winner Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) and third-placed Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig – celebrate on the podium at the end of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 26

Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) tries to get away early in the day on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) tries to get away early in the day on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 26

The peloton hits the steep road to Wolf Creek on stage 6 of the Tour of Utah

The peloton hits the steep road to Wolf Creek on stage 6 of the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 26

Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes a pull on the front during stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo) takes a pull on the front during stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 26

Nathan Brown (EF Education First - Drapac) rides by himself during an attack on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Nathan Brown (EF Education First - Drapac) rides by himself during an attack on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 26

The peloton rolls through for a neutral lap of Park City before heading out on the route of stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

The peloton rolls through for a neutral lap of Park City before heading out on the route of stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 26

Riders pass by a farm along the route of stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Riders pass by a farm along the route of stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 26

Bison watch as the race passes by during stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Bison watch as the race passes by during stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 26

The main field starts the Wolf Creek climb on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

The main field starts the Wolf Creek climb on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 26

Rally riders stop for mechanical issues on one of the say's climbs on the sixth stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Rally riders stop for mechanical issues on one of the say's climbs on the sixth stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 26

Jaramillo Daniel (UnitedHealthcare) leads a chase group on the sixth stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Jaramillo Daniel (UnitedHealthcare) leads a chase group on the sixth stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 26

Nathan Brown (EF Education First-Drapac) off the front by himself on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Nathan Brown (EF Education First-Drapac) off the front by himself on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 26

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) launches a solo attack on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) launches a solo attack on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 26

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) after winning stage 6 and the overall at the 2018 Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) after winning stage 6 and the overall at the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 26

ducation First-Drapac take home the overall team prize at the 2018 Tour of Utah

ducation First-Drapac take home the overall team prize at the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 26

The peloton gets strung out on the way through Wolf Creek on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

The peloton gets strung out on the way through Wolf Creek on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 26

Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo) tries to bridge with a group to the leader on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo) tries to bridge with a group to the leader on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 26

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) leads a chase group up Empire Pass on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) leads a chase group up Empire Pass on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 26

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) solos to the stage 6 victory and the overall crown at the 2018 Tour of Utah

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) solos to the stage 6 victory and the overall crown at the 2018 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) took no mercy on his rivals at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Sunday, claiming his third stage win of the race and cementing his overall victory in Park City.

Kuss dropped the race's best climbers on the ascent of Empire Pass, and then railed the descent into Park City to finish alone ahead of all chasers, appearing to chuckle as he rode up Main Street Park City to the line.

Kuss had to dig deep one more time on the finishing straight, as Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) led Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) across the line eight seconds later to claim second and third, respectively, while Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) beat Keegan Swibul (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) for fourth.

Kuss jumped away from Haig on Empire Pass as the duo tried to chase down leader Nathan Brown (EF Education First-Drapac), who had survived from the early breakaway. 

"When Jack went I was feeling OK, but he definitely had me on the ropes there," Kuss said in the post-stage press conference. "I was just kind of pulling through with him to keep pace on the climbs; it's kind of pitchy.

"Then when I could see Nate up ahead I thought maybe I could go again for the stage win, and it broke my heart a little bit to pass him because he's one of the good guys," Kuss said. "But I just had the idea to go again for the win. I've never ridden that descent before, so I didn't really know what to expect from the corners. It was a bit wet as well, so I didn't want to take any chances at all. I knew the guys behind, especially Brent, would probably take some chances, so I just tried to ride a safe descent and try to make it to the finish line."

Bookwalter had joined Haig on the descent, and they nearly caught Kuss on the uphill finishing straight on Main Street in Park City, but the 23-year-old overall leader dug deep once more to hold them off and take his third stage win of the week.

"After that descent in the cold rain, my legs just totally locked up," Kuss said. "The fans were so loud that I couldn't really hear anything behind me, like anybody switching gears or anything, so I thought if they passed me I wouldn't even know because it's just so loud. I was just trying to drive all the way to the line. It was really something."

How it unfolded

The traditional final stage in Park City returned to the Tour of Utah after a one-year absence, and as typical with the short-but-difficult stage, it delivered an exciting finale.

The 126km route featured two intermediate sprints, the first coming 31.9km into the day in Kamas, and the second at 99.7km in Midway. The real racing for the GC contenders started with the category 2 climb through the affluent gated community of Wolf Creek Ranch with 67km remaining.

The final obstacle came in the form of the hors category Empire Pass climb, a 16km ascent with multiple switchbacks through massive Aspen groves. A technical 8.8km descent to the finish crowned the overall winner.

The peloton was feeling stingy in the opening kilometres, and despite multiple attacks a few moves that looked like they would go, the breakaway was not established until just before the first sprint at 31.9km, where Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) took maximum point from the break.

In the 15-rider group were Castillo, Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Sam Bewley (Mitchelton-Scott), Rob Power (Mitchelton-Scott), Nathan Brown (EF Education First-Drapac), Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel), Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS), Lionel Mawditt (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Emile Jean (Silber), Griffin Easter (303 Project), Tony Baca (303 Project), Niccola Conti (Trek-Segafredo) and Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini).

The leaders built a gap of more than two minutes with about 90km remaining, and the chase was on as LottoNL-Jumbo led the peloton. With no threat to Kuss' GC lead in the breakaway, the escapees were given plenty of leash, and the gap went up to four minutes with 75km remaining.

Wolf Creek Ranch

The escapees reached the Wolf Creek Ranch climb, a 4.1km ascent with an average grade of 8.2 per cent, with their four-minute gap intact. Jaramillo took maximum points at the KOM to cinch his hold on the snowflake mountains jersey, and the escapees' gap was down to just above three minutes.

Huffman dropped out of the breakaway and faded back to help teammate Kyle Murphy, who jumped away from the group on the climb. Murphy started the day 13th overall, 4:08 behind Kuss. Huffman and Murphy joined forces with 303 Project's Isaiah Newkirk and were soon within a minute of the break as the gap from the break to the peloton hovered at three minutes.

Huffman slayed himself to get Murphy up to the breakaway, and the gap from the chasing trio to the leaders continued to come down precipitously. Huffman pulled Murphy and Newkirk within 10 seconds of the leaders, and then he ran out of gas. Murphy went on alone as both Huffman lost the pace and Newkirk flatted, but the timing for Murphy was unfortunate as the escapees were picking up the pace ahead of the intermediate sprint. Murphy endeavoured persevered, however, and made contact just after the sprint.

Empire Pass

At 12.3km and reaching pitches of nearly 23 percent, the Empire Pass climb has played the role of kingmaker at the Tour of Utah in the past. The leaders started the climb with 2:35 on the peloton, and the breakaway immediately started coming apart. Castillo was the first to come off, followed by Bewley, Jean, Cheyne and all but a quintet of climbers that included Power, Brown, Conci, Jaramillo and Mannion.

EF-Drapac's Brown attacked the leaders and opened up a small gap as the Kuss-led yellow jersey group lingered 1:45 back. Mitchelton-Scott's Haig attacked the GC group and was quickly matched by Kuss as the pair rode away together.

With 18km remaining, Brown had 15 seconds on Conci, Jaramillo and Mannion. Overall runner-up Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Luis Villalobos and Carthy were another 15 seconds adrift, while Kuss, Haig and Power were 1:05 behind the leaders.

Kuss took over the pace-setting in his group and quickly dropped Power. Kuss and Haig swept past Jaramillo and Mannion as they went after Brown, who had just 25 seconds on them with 16.5km remaining. Conci was able to stick with Kuss and Haig to form a first chase group of three.

As the riders battled up Empire Pass, rain started falling in Park City.

Kuss wasn't worried about the precipitation, however, as he dispatched Haig and Conci, and then caught Brown before the KOM with 14km to go. Haig and continued to chase with Carthy, but Kuss proved too strong and continued to open up the gap.

Carthy dropped Haig and set off after Kuss alone. The race leader claimed the Empire Pass KOM, while Carthy went over the top 40 second behind. Precipitation was falling on the other side of the pass, and Kuss had to ease is bike through the technical corners near the top.

Another five seconds back, Jelly Belly's Swirbul joined Haig over the top and onto the descent. Bookwalter caught Haig and Swirbul on the descent, and they swept up Carthy as well.

Meanwhile, Kuss railed the descent and rode into Park City alone to stomp his authority on the 2018 race.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo3:09:22
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:27
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:28
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:38
7Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:43
8Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:14
9Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
11Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:18
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:48
13Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:23
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:25
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:26
16TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:40
17Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:16
18Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:50
19Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
20Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:04:54
21Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:05:02
22Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:05:25
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:11
24Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
25Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:25
27Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:27
28Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:35
29Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
30Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:06:37
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
32Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
33Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
34Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:06:45
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:06:48
36Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:08
37Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:07:13
38Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:07:21
39Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:07:32
40Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:39
41Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:08:12
42Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:08:34
43Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:55
44Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:26
45Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:09:28
47Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:03
48Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
49Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
51Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:43
52Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
53Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:36
54Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:12:07
55Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:12:21
56Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:06
58Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
59Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:07
60Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:26
61Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:14:45
62Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
63Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS0:14:49
64Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:56
65Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:16:34
66Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
67Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
68Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:44
69Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:46
70Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
71Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:18:19
72Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:34
73Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:38
74Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:40
75William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:44
76Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:47
77George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS0:18:56
78Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:19
79Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:26
80Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:15
81Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
82Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:41
83Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:46
84Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
85Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:23
86Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
87Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
88Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:26
89Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:37
90Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
91Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
92Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
93Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
94Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:41
DNFDanny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFPier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFDanick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMichael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
DNFLaurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
DNSAlex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNSSamuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
3Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo15pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott10
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy5
7Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
8Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo3
9Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
10Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8pts
2Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project7
3Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project6
4Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
5Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo12pts
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy5
7Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
8Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
9Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo2
10Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo3:10:36
2Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:01
3Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:02
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:36
5Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:04:11
6Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:57
7Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
8Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:11
9Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:21
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:23
11Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:06:58
12Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:07:20
13Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:49
14Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
15Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:11:07
17Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:52
18Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:15:20
19Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:20
20Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:33
21Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:12
22Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:19:27
23Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:32
24Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:09
25Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
26Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:23
27Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:27

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7pts

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9:30:30
2Trek-Segafredo0:06:08
3Bmc Racing Team0:07:21
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:48
5Aevolo0:11:52
6Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:48
7LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:58
8303 Project0:16:36
9Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe0:20:00
10Israel-Cycling Academy0:20:16
11Mitchelton-Scott0:21:03
12Hagens Berman Axeon0:23:44
13Silber Pro Cycling0:23:53
14Mobius Bridgelane0:23:56
15Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:26:42
16Rally Cycling0:27:28
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:28:11

Final general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo21:41:12
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:09
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:21
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:42
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:58
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:39
8Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:03:57
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:38
10Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:50
11Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:52
12Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:02
13Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:25
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:27
15Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
16Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:34
17Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:13:29
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:54
19Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:13:58
20TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:14:30
21Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:15:21
22Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:26
23Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:54
24Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:13
25Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:20
26Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:17:37
27Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:18:28
28Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:53
29Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:21:04
30Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:54
31Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:26
32Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:24:48
33Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:27:36
34Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:28:35
35Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:05
36Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:33:19
37Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:33:39
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:33:45
39Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:34:53
40Flavio De Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:36:53
41Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:38:20
42Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:39:44
43Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:36
44Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:42:30
45Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:43:55
46Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:46:33
47Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:46:39
48Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:47:16
49Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:52:03
50Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:54:09
51Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:54:17
52Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:54:35
53Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:54:43
54Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:56:23
55Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:57:00
56Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:57:21
57Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:58:18
58Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:58:57
59Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:00:41
60Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:01:02
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:01:19
62Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:01:34
63Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:03:07
64Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling1:03:20
65Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:05:25
66Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon1:06:51
67Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1:06:57
68Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:07:24
69Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:07:56
70Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy1:07:58
71Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:09:09
72Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:09:15
73Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:09:27
74Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1:10:47
75Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo1:11:30
76Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:12:02
77William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:13:29
78Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy1:14:07
79Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:15:47
80George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS1:16:41
81Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:16:58
82Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy1:18:22
83Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:38
84Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:42
85Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:52
86Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:19:23
87Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:20:12
88Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:23:17
89Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS1:24:16
90Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:24:55
91Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:25:49
92Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:26:26
93Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon1:30:06
94Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane1:37:49

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling55pts
2Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis33
3Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo31
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team28
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon27
6Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo20
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo18
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling14
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott13
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy11
11TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
13Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo10
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
15Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
16Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
17Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
18Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
19Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
20Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
21Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini6
22Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
23Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy5
24George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS5
25Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
26Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
27Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
28Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3
29Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
30Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling3
31Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
32Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
33Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
34Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
35Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1
36Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
37Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
38Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
39Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
40Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1
41Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy1
42Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo34pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott18
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy15
7Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project13
8Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13
9Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project13
10Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling12
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team11
12Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling11
13Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
14Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis9
15Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo8
17Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo7
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
19Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
20Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling6
21George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS6
22Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo5
23Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS5
24Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
25Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
26Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini4
28Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
29Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
30Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2
31Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy2
32Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo21:45:09
2Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:05
3Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:28
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:09:32
5Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:10:01
6Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:24
7Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:29
8Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:23
9Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:17:07
10Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:24:38
11Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:29:22
12Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:30:56
13Connor Brown (USA) Mobius Bridgelane0:34:23
14Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:42
15Charles Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:53:24
16Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:59:10
17Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon1:02:54
18Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1:03:00
19Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:03:27
20Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:05:30
21Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon1:06:50
22Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo1:07:33
23Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:08:05
24Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:13:01
25Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:45
26Cormac McGeough (Irl) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:22:29
27Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon1:26:09

Combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7pts
2Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
5Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
6Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
7Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale65:13:19
2BMC Racing Team0:11:19
3Trek-Segafredo0:22:28
4LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:27
5Aevolo0:36:18
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:06
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:47:39
8Rally Cycling0:48:03
9Hagens Berman Axeon1:00:14
10303 Project1:12:07
11Mitchelton-Scott1:15:28
12Mobius Bridgelane1:16:54
13Israel-Cycling Academy1:16:55
14Holowesko Citadel Pb Arapahoe1:27:43
15Silber Pro Cycling1:39:01
16Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling1:54:28
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2:12:20

