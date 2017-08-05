Tour of Utah: Ciccone wins atop Snowbird
Britton keeps overall lead after queen stage
Stage 6: Heber Valley - Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort
Bardiani-CSF may not have made an impression on the overall classification at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, but the Italian team managed to stamp its authority on the queen stage, taking the two top spots with cagey team tactics on the climb to Snowbird Resort.
Giulio Ciccone soloed to the stage win, with teammate Simone Sterbini leaving the top four riders on the GC behind to take second place.
"At just under 5km, about 4km to go, I made a little attack to see how the others might react," Ciccone said through a translator. "My goal was – one a saw I had a little gap – to really just regulate and pace myself well. I knew that the last 2km were a little bit easy, so my goal was to regulate until then and give everything I could to the finish."
Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) waited until the final kilometer’s approach to push in his chips, and managed to chip away a pair of seconds on race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), but more importantly, he briefly threatened the podium positions of Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly).
Mannion’s final push to the line almost reeled Powless in, and with no time bonuses Powless remained fourth overall, with BMC’s Brent Bookwalter fading further behind, 2:07 in fifth.
In the post-stage press conference, Ciccone said Saturday was a very important day for the team.
"We feel like as the days have gone on we’ve gotten stronger as a team, and we felt better," he said. "Yesterday we really controlled the race and worked hard, but we are just missing a little bit the results for our hard work. So today was really important to show ourselves and win the race."
The day started with a flurry of attacks, and soon an 18-rider breakaway separated from the field with no real GC threats included. But with a category 1 climb up American Fork Canyon coming in the first half of the 97.8km stage, they didn’t get far.
BMC drove the pace in the peloton on the climb, sending Bookwalter into a move with teammate Kilian Frankiny, TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel), and Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman) that went in pursuit of the leaders. Up ahead, Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko-Citadel) had soloed away from the early move.
Bookwalter’s group joined up with most of the early move, but the peloton was bearing down full speed into the climb and was soon on them.
"We miscalculated a little bit, both TJ and I, using our teammates before the climb, Bookwalter said. "I think we forgot to tell our teammates that the final approach was really steep, and me and TJ ended up along in the last 5km just riding into the climb. We lost an important 30 seconds there. And when those GC guys caught us they were obviously a little fresher, and it was just survival mode to the top."
Britton said he never panicked when Eisenhart and Bookwalter were up the road. Instead he said it was a favourable situation.
"Once our guys caught back up and we had some help from Caja Rural, which was fantastic, because it allowed us to save our bullets while two of the strongest guys in the race were riding full gas just to get a 15-second lead at the base of the climb," Britton said. "It actually kind of worked out in our favour. I couldn’t have asked for a better situation. Those two guys are huge threats, and their aggression kind of worked against them today."
Bardiani sent five riders to the front at the bottom of the climb and started drilling the pace, quickly separating the wheat from chaff and establishing the lead group that would battle to the top.
After the move was established, it contained the top four on the general classification: Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), Nielson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), and also Manuel Senni (BMC) marking the move and the two opportunistic Bardiani-CSF riders seeking a stage win.
Behind, fifth-placed Bookwalter was stuck chasing with Sepp Kuss sitting on for Rally, and they could not quite shut down the gap.
With 5km to go, Ciccone attacked and opened up a 200m lead. Soon Senni followed suit and was joined by Sterbini in trying to put pressure on Britton, but the gambit failed, leaving six chasing once Powless worked his way back up.
Sterbini attacked again, then Senni tried to go across inside 3km to go. Tvetcov attempted to leap across,but Britton promptly shut down the move, leading to a stalemate between the top four overall.
With 2km to go, it was Ciccone with 15 seconds on his teammate, Senni at 30 seconds and the top GC quartet at 50 seconds. Powless seemed to be struggling, dropping off the back, but it was a ruse, and the Axeon rider attacked with 1.5km to go and opened up a gap - threatening the position of Tvetcov and Mannion on the podium.
Powless bridged across to Senni then left him behind in pursuit of the overall podium, but the pace from Mannion and Britton proved too much.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:45:38
|2
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:35
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:41
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|5
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:00:48
|7
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|8
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|9
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:27
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|11
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:09
|12
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|13
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:37
|14
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:02:42
|15
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:49
|16
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|17
|Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:18
|18
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:25
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:04:03
|21
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:05
|24
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:11
|25
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:13
|26
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:06:40
|27
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:07
|28
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:36
|29
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|30
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:10
|31
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:09:03
|32
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|33
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:14
|34
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:57
|35
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:11:01
|37
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:11:11
|38
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|39
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:28
|40
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:11:30
|41
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:11:37
|42
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:12:33
|43
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:02
|44
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:24
|46
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:28
|47
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:16
|48
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:25
|49
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:09
|50
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|51
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|52
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|54
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|55
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:21
|56
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|57
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:28
|58
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:17:40
|59
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:01
|60
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:19:19
|61
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:19:37
|62
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:42
|63
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:16
|64
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:20
|65
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|66
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|67
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|68
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|69
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:21:06
|70
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:26
|71
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|72
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|73
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|74
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|75
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|76
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|77
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|79
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|80
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|81
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|82
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|83
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|84
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|85
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|87
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|88
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|89
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|91
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|92
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|94
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|95
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|96
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|97
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|98
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|99
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|101
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|102
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|103
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|104
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|106
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|107
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:24
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:37
|110
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:00
|111
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:03
|112
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:32
|OTL
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|OTL
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|OTL
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNS
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|pts
|2
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|3
|3
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|10
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|10
|pts
|9
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|9
|7
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|6
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|5
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|4
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|2
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|pts
|2
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|7
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2:46:19
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:24
|3
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:26
|4
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:16
|5
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:20
|6
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:43
|7
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:47
|8
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:35
|9
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:44
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:40
|11
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:20
|12
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:01
|13
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:39
|14
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:20:25
|15
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:45
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8:22:42
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:45
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|0:05:44
|5
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:26
|7
|Rally Cycling
|0:14:54
|8
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:17:08
|9
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:20:11
|10
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:24:01
|11
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:03
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:24:17
|13
|Cylance Cycling
|0:27:17
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:54
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:31:54
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:58:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|20:07:43
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:00:32
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:35
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:16
|7
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|8
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:34
|9
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:55
|11
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:03
|12
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:03:11
|13
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:39
|14
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:05:28
|16
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:51
|17
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:09
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:24
|19
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:58
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:17
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:41
|22
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:54
|23
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:15:54
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:04
|25
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:17:31
|26
|Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:17:41
|27
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:21:21
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:35
|29
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:21:40
|30
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:22:11
|31
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:22:18
|32
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:55
|33
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:24:03
|34
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:33
|35
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:40
|36
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:49
|37
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:11
|38
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:29:04
|39
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:29:44
|40
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:06
|41
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:34:57
|42
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35:17
|43
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:35:21
|44
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:34
|45
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:56
|46
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:38
|47
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37:22
|48
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:37:50
|49
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:01
|50
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:40:38
|51
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:41:13
|52
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:41:19
|53
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:42:10
|54
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:51
|55
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:43:01
|56
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:44:03
|57
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:44:20
|58
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:44:51
|59
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:45:59
|60
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:46:12
|61
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:46:26
|62
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:46:48
|63
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:47:38
|64
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:47:51
|65
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:48:02
|66
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:48:09
|67
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:48:56
|68
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:49:07
|69
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:08
|70
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:39
|71
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:49:56
|72
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:50:51
|73
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:50:52
|74
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:51:17
|75
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:51:33
|76
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:41
|77
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:51:50
|78
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:51:54
|80
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:51:57
|81
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:52:04
|82
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:52:46
|83
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:06
|84
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:53:07
|85
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:53:29
|86
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:53:39
|87
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|88
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:54:50
|89
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:55:04
|90
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:56:18
|91
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:56:20
|92
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:56:34
|93
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|0:57:18
|94
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:57:59
|95
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:58:03
|96
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:58:07
|97
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:59:44
|98
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|1:01:59
|99
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:02:41
|100
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:03:55
|101
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:31
|102
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|1:05:17
|103
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:05:22
|104
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:08:56
|105
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|106
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:09:08
|107
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:09:34
|108
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:10:21
|109
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:11:04
|110
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:12:38
|111
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:13:31
|112
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:23:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|3
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|4
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|5
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|16
|6
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|11
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|17
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|19
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|20
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|21
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|22
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|23
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|24
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|3
|25
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|26
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|27
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|28
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|29
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|30
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|1
|31
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|32
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|33
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|34
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|25
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|3
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|4
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|5
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|7
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|12
|11
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|12
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|13
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|9
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|16
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|19
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|20
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|21
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|22
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|23
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|24
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|25
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|26
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|27
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|28
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|29
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20:08:18
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:16
|3
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:21:43
|4
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:28:29
|5
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:29:09
|6
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:59
|7
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:03
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:40:03
|9
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:41:35
|10
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:16
|11
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:42:26
|12
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:43:45
|13
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:44:16
|14
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:47:16
|15
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:48:21
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:50:17
|17
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:06
|18
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:51:22
|19
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:52:32
|20
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:08:33
|21
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:10:29
|22
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:12:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|60:29:57
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:55
|4
|Rally Cycling
|0:14:13
|5
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:20:32
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:25:28
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|0:29:07
|8
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:37:40
|9
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:41:05
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:48:35
|11
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:52:14
|12
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:12:36
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:15:49
|14
|Cylance Cycling
|1:19:20
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:23:29
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:39:44
