Tour of Utah: Ciccone wins atop Snowbird

Britton keeps overall lead after queen stage

Image 1 of 30

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) wins the Queen stage at the Tour of Utah

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) wins the Queen stage at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 30

Giulio Ciccone wins stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Giulio Ciccone wins stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 30

Brent Bookwalter and Silvan Dillier after stage 6

Brent Bookwalter and Silvan Dillier after stage 6
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 30

Rob Britton in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Rob Britton in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 30

The stage 6 podium at the Tour of Utah

The stage 6 podium at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 30

The jersey wearers on the stage 6 podium at the Tour of Utah

The jersey wearers on the stage 6 podium at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 30

Martin Elmiger drives the pace for BMC at the Tour of Utah

Martin Elmiger drives the pace for BMC at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 30

Rally rides the front for Rob Britton in Utah

Rally rides the front for Rob Britton in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 30

Brent Bookalter gets help trying to bridge to the leaders near the end of stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Brent Bookalter gets help trying to bridge to the leaders near the end of stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 30

Brent Bookalter gets help trying to bridge to the leaders near the end of stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Brent Bookalter gets help trying to bridge to the leaders near the end of stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 30

The Bardiani duo leads the final group on the climb to Snowbird at the Tour of Utah

The Bardiani duo leads the final group on the climb to Snowbird at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 30

The Bardiani duo leads the final group on the climb to Snowbird at the Tour of Utah

The Bardiani duo leads the final group on the climb to Snowbird at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 30

Giulio Ciccone rides away from the lead group during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Giulio Ciccone rides away from the lead group during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 30

Giulio Ciccone on the attack during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Giulio Ciccone on the attack during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 30

Giulio Ciccone on the attack at the Tour of Utah

Giulio Ciccone on the attack at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 30

Bardiani went to the front at the bottom of the final climb during stage 6 in Utah

Bardiani went to the front at the bottom of the final climb during stage 6 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 30

The peloton passes a barn near the start of stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

The peloton passes a barn near the start of stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 30

The peloton rides past a lake in the early going of stage 6 in Utah

The peloton rides past a lake in the early going of stage 6 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 30

The peloton rides past a lake in the early going of stage 6 in Utah

The peloton rides past a lake in the early going of stage 6 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 30

Steve Fisher in the early breakaway during stage 6 in Utah

Steve Fisher in the early breakaway during stage 6 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 30

Mountains loom in the background of the Alpine loop during stage 6 in Utah

Mountains loom in the background of the Alpine loop during stage 6 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 30

Jacob Rathe just needs to finish stage 7 to take hem the climber's jersey from Utah.

Jacob Rathe just needs to finish stage 7 to take hem the climber's jersey from Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 30

The peloton on the first climb during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

The peloton on the first climb during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 30

Janier Acevedo leads the group during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Janier Acevedo leads the group during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 30

Brent Bookwalter ron the attack during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Brent Bookwalter ron the attack during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 30

Rob Britton defended his jersey during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Rob Britton defended his jersey during stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 30

TJ Eisenhart and Ty Magner try to bridge to the leaders near the end of stage 6

TJ Eisenhart and Ty Magner try to bridge to the leaders near the end of stage 6
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 30

The peloton on the Alpine Loop during stage 6 in Utah

The peloton on the Alpine Loop during stage 6 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 30

The peloton on the Alpine Loop during stage 6 in Utah

The peloton on the Alpine Loop during stage 6 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 30

Giulio Ciccone on the podium after winning stage 6 at the Tour of Utah

Giulio Ciccone on the podium after winning stage 6 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Bardiani-CSF may not have made an impression on the overall classification at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, but the Italian team managed to stamp its authority on the queen stage, taking the two top spots with cagey team tactics on the climb to Snowbird Resort.

Giulio Ciccone soloed to the stage win, with teammate Simone Sterbini leaving the top four riders on the GC behind to take second place.

"At just under 5km, about 4km to go, I made a little attack to see how the others might react," Ciccone said through a translator. "My goal was – one a saw I had a little gap – to really just regulate and pace myself well. I knew that the last 2km were a little bit easy, so my goal was to regulate until then and give everything I could to the finish."

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) waited until the final kilometer’s approach to push in his chips, and managed to chip away a pair of seconds on race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), but more importantly, he briefly threatened the podium positions of Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly).

Mannion’s final push to the line almost reeled Powless in, and with no time bonuses Powless remained fourth overall, with BMC’s Brent Bookwalter fading further behind, 2:07 in fifth.

In the post-stage press conference, Ciccone said Saturday was a very important day for the team.

"We feel like as the days have gone on we’ve gotten stronger as a team, and we felt better," he said. "Yesterday we really controlled the race and worked hard, but we are just missing a little bit the results for our hard work. So today was really important to show ourselves and win the race."

The day started with a flurry of attacks, and soon an 18-rider breakaway separated from the field with no real GC threats included. But with a category 1 climb up American Fork Canyon coming in the first half of the 97.8km stage, they didn’t get far.

BMC drove the pace in the peloton on the climb, sending Bookwalter into a move with teammate Kilian Frankiny, TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel), and Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman) that went in pursuit of the leaders. Up ahead, Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko-Citadel) had soloed away from the early move.

Bookwalter’s group joined up with most of the early move, but the peloton was bearing down full speed into the climb and was soon on them.

"We miscalculated a little bit, both TJ and I, using our teammates before the climb, Bookwalter said. "I think we forgot to tell our teammates that the final approach was really steep, and me and TJ ended up along in the last 5km just riding into the climb. We lost an important 30 seconds there. And when those GC guys caught us they were obviously a little fresher, and it was just survival mode to the top."

Britton said he never panicked when Eisenhart and Bookwalter were up the road. Instead he said it was a favourable situation.

"Once our guys caught back up and we had some help from Caja Rural, which was fantastic, because it allowed us to save our bullets while two of the strongest guys in the race were riding full gas just to get a 15-second lead at the base of the climb," Britton said. "It actually kind of worked out in our favour. I couldn’t have asked for a better situation. Those two guys are huge threats, and their aggression kind of worked against them today."

Bardiani sent five riders to the front at the bottom of the climb and started drilling the pace, quickly separating the wheat from chaff and establishing the lead group that would battle to the top.

After the move was established, it contained the top four on the general classification: Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), Nielson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), and also Manuel Senni (BMC) marking the move and the two opportunistic Bardiani-CSF riders seeking a stage win.

Behind, fifth-placed Bookwalter was stuck chasing with Sepp Kuss sitting on for Rally, and they could not quite shut down the gap.

With 5km to go, Ciccone attacked and opened up a 200m lead. Soon Senni followed suit and was joined by Sterbini in trying to put pressure on Britton, but the gambit failed, leaving six chasing once Powless worked his way back up.

Sterbini attacked again, then Senni tried to go across inside 3km to go. Tvetcov attempted to leap across,but Britton promptly shut down the move, leading to a stalemate between the top four overall.

With 2km to go, it was Ciccone with 15 seconds on his teammate, Senni at 30 seconds and the top GC quartet at 50 seconds. Powless seemed to be struggling, dropping off the back, but it was a ruse, and the Axeon rider attacked with 1.5km to go and opened up a gap - threatening the position of Tvetcov and Mannion on the podium.

Powless bridged across to Senni then left him behind in pursuit of the overall podium, but the pace from Mannion and Britton proved too much.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:45:38
2Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:35
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:41
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:44
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:48
7Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
8James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:19
9Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:27
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
11Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:09
12Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:12
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:37
14Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:02:42
15Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:49
16Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:52
17Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:18
18Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:25
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:04:03
21Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
23Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:05
24Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:04:11
25Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:13
26Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:40
27Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:07
28Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:36
29Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
30Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:10
31Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:09:03
32Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
33Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:14
34Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:57
35Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:11:01
37Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:11:11
38David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
39Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:28
40Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:11:30
41Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:11:37
42Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:12:33
43Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:02
44Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:24
46Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:28
47Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:16
48Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:25
49Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:09
50Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
51Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
52Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
54Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
55Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:21
56Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
57Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:28
58Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:17:40
59Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:01
60Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:19:19
61Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:19:37
62Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:42
63Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:16
64Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:20
65Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
66John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
67Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
68Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
69Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:21:06
70Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:26
71Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
72Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
73Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
74Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
75Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
76Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
77Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
78Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
79Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
80Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
81Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
82Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
83Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
84Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
85Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
86Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
87Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
89Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
90Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
91Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
92Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
93Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
94Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
95Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
96Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
97Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
98Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
99Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
100Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
101Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
102Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
103Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
104Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
105Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
106Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
107Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:24
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:37
110Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:00
111Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:03
112Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:32
OTLBrian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
OTLUri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
OTLKarl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
OTLAlfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
OTLYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFScott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
DNFNickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNSRobin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNSEmile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles5pts
2Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles3
3Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

KOM 1 - American Fork Canyon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
10Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear10pts
9Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis9
7Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
6Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
5Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman5
4Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
2Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2

KOM 2 - Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF12pts
2Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
7Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
8James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling3
9Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2:46:19
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:24
3Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:06:26
4Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:16
5Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:10:20
6Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:43
7Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:47
8Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:35
9Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:44
10Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:40
11Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:20
12Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:01
13Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:39
14Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:20:25
15Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:45
16Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
20Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
21Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
22Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8:22:42
2BMC Racing Team0:00:57
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:45
4Bardiani CSF0:05:44
5Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:06:49
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:26
7Rally Cycling0:14:54
8Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:17:08
9Hangar 15 Bicycles0:20:11
10Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:24:01
11Israel Cycling Academy0:24:03
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:17
13Cylance Cycling0:27:17
14Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:54
15Silber Pro Cycling0:31:54
16Team Novo Nordisk0:58:30

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling20:07:43
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:32
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:35
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:16
7Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:28
8Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:34
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:02:38
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:55
11Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:03
12Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:03:11
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:39
14Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:05:28
16Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:51
17Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:09
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:24
19Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:58
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:17
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:41
22Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:54
23Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:15:54
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:04
25Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:17:31
26Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:17:41
27Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:21:21
28Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:35
29Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:21:40
30Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:22:11
31Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:22:18
32Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:55
33Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:03
34Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:33
35Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:40
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:49
37Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:11
38Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:29:04
39Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:29:44
40Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:06
41Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:34:57
42Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35:17
43Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:35:21
44Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:34
45Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:56
46Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:38
47Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:22
48Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:37:50
49Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:01
50Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:40:38
51Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:41:13
52David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:41:19
53Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:42:10
54Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:51
55Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:43:01
56Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:44:03
57Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:44:20
58Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:44:51
59Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:45:59
60Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:46:12
61Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:46:26
62Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:46:48
63Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:47:38
64Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:47:51
65Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:48:02
66Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:48:09
67Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:48:56
68Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:49:07
69Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:08
70Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:49:39
71Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:49:56
72Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:50:51
73Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:50:52
74Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:51:17
75Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:51:33
76Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:51:41
77Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:51:50
78Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
79Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:51:54
80Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:51:57
81Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:52:04
82Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:52:46
83Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:53:06
84Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:53:07
85Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:53:29
86Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:53:39
87Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
88Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:54:50
89Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:55:04
90Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:56:18
91John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:56:20
92Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:56:34
93Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling0:57:18
94Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:57:59
95Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:58:03
96Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:58:07
97Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:59:44
98Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis1:01:59
99Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy1:02:41
100Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1:03:55
101Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:31
102Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis1:05:17
103Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:05:22
104Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:08:56
105Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
106Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:09:08
107Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:09:34
108Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk1:10:21
109Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk1:11:04
110Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:12:38
111Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling1:13:31
112Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:23:28

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling33pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
3Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy22
4John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear20
5Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear16
6Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling12
7Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis11
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy11
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
11Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling7
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
16Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles5
17Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
19Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
20Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
21Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
22Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
23Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman3
24Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles3
25Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
26Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy3
27Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman2
28Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling2
29Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
30Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest1
31Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1
32Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy1
33Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1
34Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis25pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
3Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
4Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA15
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling15
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling15
7Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team13
9Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis12
11Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
12Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
13James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling9
14Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
15Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
16Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy6
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
18Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
19Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
20Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles5
21Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman5
22Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
23Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4
25Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
26Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling3
27Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
28Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
29Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman20:08:18
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:16
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:21:43
4Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:28:29
5Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:29:09
6Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:59
7Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:03
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:40:03
9Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:41:35
10Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:16
11Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:42:26
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:43:45
13Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:44:16
14Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:47:16
15Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:48:21
16Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:50:17
17Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:51:06
18Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:51:22
19Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:52:32
20Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:08:33
21Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk1:10:29
22Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:12:03

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team60:29:57
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:26
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:55
4Rally Cycling0:14:13
5Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:20:32
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:25:28
7Bardiani CSF0:29:07
8Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:37:40
9Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:41:05
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:48:35
11Hangar 15 Bicycles0:52:14
12Nippo - Vini Fantini1:12:36
13Israel Cycling Academy1:15:49
14Cylance Cycling1:19:20
15Silber Pro Cycling1:23:29
16Team Novo Nordisk2:39:44

 

