Image 1 of 34 Travis McCabe wins stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 34 The breakaway approached the feed zone during stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 34 BMC stagiaire Patrick Muller in the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 34 The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 34 The peloton rides through Hill Airforce Base (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 34 Rob Britton leads the bunch through Hill Airforce Base (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 34 Andre Krasilnikau drives the breakaway during stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 34 A Silber Pro Cycling rider attacks the lead group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 34 Justin Oien drives the breakaway near the end of stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 34 A Hangar 15 rider buries himself near the end of stage 5 at Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 34 The lead group pours on the power up Bountiful Bench (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 34 Martin Elmiger climbs Bountiful Bench (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 34 Martin Elmiger climbs Bountiful Bench (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 34 Riders come out the back as the group climb Bountiful Bench (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 34 Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 34 Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 34 William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman) in the breakaway during stage 5 at Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 34 Race leader Rob Britton in yellow behind the Rally train (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 34 Jacob Rathe in the mountains jersey at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 34 Lorenzo Rota in the jersey he won on stage 4 as most aggressive rider (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 34 Bardiani CSF did a lot of work on the front to pull back the breakaway during stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 34 The breakaway suffers in the heat during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 34 Boivin, Oien, Halilaj and Cote approach Bountiful during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 34 Rob Britton in the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 34 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 34 Rob Britton in the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 34 Travis McCabe celebrates winning stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 34 Robin Carpenter is a little worse for wear after stage 5 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 34 Marco Canola, Travis McCabe and Logan Owen on the stage 5 podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 34 TJ Eisenhart on the stage 5 podium for fan favourite (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 34 The jersey wearers after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 34 A horse gets excited as the peloton passes during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 34 Bardiani CSF did a lot of work on the front to pull back the breakaway during stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 34 Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe won stage 5 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Friday, sprinting to victory ahead of Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman).

A pair of late third-category climbs spurred attacks at the business end of the race, but things came together in the closing kilometres to set up the sprint in Bountiful. BMC Racing's Joey Rosskopf pulled the reduced peloton into the finale with teammate Brent Bookwalter on his wheel, but as the fast finishers wound up to speed, Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter quickly powered into the lead.

McCabe stayed patient, however, finally hitting out with around 250 metres to go. He surged to the front and held on to take the victory, with Canola pipping Owen for second and Carpenter settling for fourth.

Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely the bunch to maintain his grip on the race leader's jersey.

McCabe said he nearly quit three times coming up the final climb, but he persevered to take the win.

"Coming into the climb it was hot with a bit of a tailwind, and that just makes that climb that much harder," McCabe said. "Coming over the op on the last bit, I came off with about 200 metres to go with Logan. Fortunately I had Jonny Clark there to pace me back on. Him and Neilson Powless (Axon Hagens Berman) pretty much did the grunt work to bring Logan and I back on, and that was really hard.

"It was a pretty fast finish with that slight downhill and a tailwind coming into the finish," McCabe said. "I was just patient and waited until 250 metres to go and opened it up and was the fastest one today, so I’m pretty proud. It was a stage that I’ve been targeting all year long really. I love Utah and I’ve done this now for the third year, and I know just how hard it is. So to get a win is pretty emotional. I’m quite Happy.

How it unfolded

The 185.4km fifth stage started out on flat roads before the first climb came 95 kilometres into the day. The biggest vertical challenge came in the two 14-kilometre finishing circuits that featured a punchy, Ardennes-like climb up the Bountiful Bench and then a fast descent to the line.

The flat roads didn’t facilitate an easy day for establishing a breakaway, however, as once again it took nearly 90 minutes for a move to go.

Eventually a 15-rider move escaped the peloton’s grasp about 60 kilometres into the race. In the group were Patrick Müller (BMC), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Justin Oien (Caja Rural), Diego Rubio Hernández (Caja Rural), Alan Marangoni (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Red Halilaj (Amore & Vita), David Galarreta (Amore & Vita), William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15), Erik Stack (Hangar 15), John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), Andre Kasrilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel), Pierre-Andre Cote (Silber) and Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy).

The advantage went up to 3:20 over 30 kilometres, and it hovered there as the riders entered Hill Air Force Base to the sound of F-35s in flight overhead. As the Rally-led chase started whittling into the lead, a group of four riders attacked from the break and set off toward Bountiful without the rest.

The new lead group included Boivin, Oien, Halilaj and Cote, who was knocked out of the group by a mechanical.

The breakaway was caught just before the race reached Bountiful, and UnitedHealthcare’s Lachlan Norris jumped away. He was quickly back in the fold after the first trip up Bountiful Bench before James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) made his own move.

Piccoli, who was just 1:15 down on the general classification, built a 15-second gap as Rally’s Sepp Kuss hit the front to bring him back. Nippo-Vini Fantini’s Marco Canola attempted to bridge, stringing out the field behind him the second time up Bountiful Bench.

The GC group brought Piccoli and Canola back into the fold before the second KOM, where a select group of about a dozen riders made it over the top, including Britton, and then headed down toward the finish. Britton had two teamamtes, while Caja Rural put three riders in the move. Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) was also there, along with fellow GC riders TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Brent Bookalter

A chasing group that included McCabe caught the leaders in the closing kilometres, setting up the reduced bunch sprint, where McCabe proved fastest to the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4:05:26 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 11 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 16 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 24 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 26 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 27 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:07 28 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 29 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 31 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 32 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:00:50 33 Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:00:54 34 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 35 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:35 36 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:17 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 38 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 40 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:38 41 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:05:21 42 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:10 44 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:51 45 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 46 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 47 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 48 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 51 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 52 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 53 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:46 54 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:08:52 55 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:09:52 56 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:09:59 57 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 58 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 59 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 60 David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 61 Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 64 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 65 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 66 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 67 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 68 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 69 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 71 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 75 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 76 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 77 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 78 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 79 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 80 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 81 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 82 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 83 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 85 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 87 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 88 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:12:49 89 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:15:34 90 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 91 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:16:05 92 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 93 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 94 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 95 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 96 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:35 97 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 99 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 102 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 103 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 105 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 106 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 107 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 108 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 109 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 110 Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 112 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 113 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 116 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 117 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 118 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 119 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 120 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 121 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 122 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 123 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4 4 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 pts 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 5 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 3 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 3 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 3 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 5 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 8 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 10 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:05:26 2 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 5 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:38 6 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:06:51 7 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:46 11 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:09:59 12 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 14 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:05 19 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:35 20 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 24 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12:16:18 2 Rally Cycling 3 Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 6 Canyon Bicycles 0:01:21 7 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:17 8 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:21 9 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:58 10 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:07:41 11 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 0:07:45 12 Bardiani CSF 0:13:49 13 Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:37 14 Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:36 15 Cylance Cycling 0:17:18 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:57

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 17:21:21 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:26 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:28 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:38 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 6 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:58 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:59 8 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:00 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:02 10 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:13 11 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 12 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:20 13 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:29 14 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 15 Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:51 16 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:01:56 17 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:58 18 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:03 19 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:06 20 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:02:09 21 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:30 22 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:46 23 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:00 24 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:21 25 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:42 26 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:06 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:15 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:55 29 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:07:35 30 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:02 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:31 32 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:16 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:23 34 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:25 35 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:14:15 36 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:24 37 Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:15:07 38 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:44 39 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:36 40 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:58 41 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:18:47 42 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:48 43 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:19:52 44 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:19:56 45 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 46 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:22:34 47 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:15 48 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:21 49 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:23:38 50 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:26:01 51 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:25 52 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:26:50 53 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:26:56 54 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:20 55 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:27 56 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:26 57 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:11 58 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:29:14 59 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:29:17 60 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:29:34 61 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:08 62 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:10 63 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:30:14 64 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:30:20 65 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:30:34 66 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:30:35 67 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:30:51 68 David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:30:52 69 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:59 70 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:31:08 71 Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 72 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:12 73 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:31:15 74 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:31:22 75 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:32:04 76 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:32:57 77 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:34:03 78 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:07 79 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:34:08 80 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:34:14 81 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:34:15 82 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:35:26 83 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:35:28 84 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:36 85 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:53 86 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:05 87 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:36:21 88 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:30 89 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 0:36:36 90 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:43 91 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:36:44 92 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:36:58 93 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:37:02 94 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:37:16 95 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:17 96 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:21 97 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:41 98 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:38:28 99 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:38:35 100 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:38:53 101 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:39:02 102 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:42:03 103 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:42:29 104 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:42:39 105 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:51 106 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:13 107 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:43:17 108 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:44:35 109 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:45:03 110 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:46:37 111 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:48:14 112 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 113 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:48:26 114 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:48:52 115 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:49:07 116 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:49:10 117 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:39 118 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:50:22 119 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:52:33 120 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:52:49 121 Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:59 122 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:58:06 123 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:00:09

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 16 pts 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 15 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 4 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 7 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 10 8 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 9 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 7 11 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 6 12 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 6 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 15 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 5 16 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 17 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 18 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4 19 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 3 20 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 3 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 22 4 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 5 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 6 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 16 7 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 12 8 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 11 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 11 10 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 13 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 7 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 18 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 5 19 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 5 20 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 5 21 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 22 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 23 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 24 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 25 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 26 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 3 27 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 28 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 2 29 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 30 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1 31 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 1 32 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 1 33 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1 34 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17:21:59 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:01:18 3 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:52 4 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:24 5 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:58 6 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:18:09 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:19:18 8 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:56 9 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:23:00 10 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:47 11 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:33 12 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:28:39 13 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:56 14 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:29:32 15 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:21 16 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:30:37 17 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:33:37 18 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:52 19 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:36:38 20 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:37:50 21 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:42:39 22 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:47:48 23 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:48:32 24 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:44 25 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:57:28