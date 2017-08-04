Trending

Tour of Utah: McCabe wins stage 5

American sprints to victory in Bountiful

Image 1 of 34

Travis McCabe wins stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Travis McCabe wins stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 34

The breakaway approached the feed zone during stage 5

The breakaway approached the feed zone during stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 34

BMC stagiaire Patrick Muller in the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

BMC stagiaire Patrick Muller in the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 34

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 34

The peloton rides through Hill Airforce Base

The peloton rides through Hill Airforce Base
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 34

Rob Britton leads the bunch through Hill Airforce Base

Rob Britton leads the bunch through Hill Airforce Base
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 34

Andre Krasilnikau drives the breakaway during stage 5

Andre Krasilnikau drives the breakaway during stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 34

A Silber Pro Cycling rider attacks the lead group

A Silber Pro Cycling rider attacks the lead group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 34

Justin Oien drives the breakaway near the end of stage 5

Justin Oien drives the breakaway near the end of stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 34

A Hangar 15 rider buries himself near the end of stage 5 at Tour of Utah

A Hangar 15 rider buries himself near the end of stage 5 at Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 34

The lead group pours on the power up Bountiful Bench

The lead group pours on the power up Bountiful Bench
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 34

Martin Elmiger climbs Bountiful Bench

Martin Elmiger climbs Bountiful Bench
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 34

Martin Elmiger climbs Bountiful Bench

Martin Elmiger climbs Bountiful Bench
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 34

Riders come out the back as the group climb Bountiful Bench

Riders come out the back as the group climb Bountiful Bench
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 34

Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench

Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 34

Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench

Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 34

William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman) in the breakaway during stage 5 at Tour of Utah

William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman) in the breakaway during stage 5 at Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 34

Race leader Rob Britton in yellow behind the Rally train

Race leader Rob Britton in yellow behind the Rally train
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 34

Jacob Rathe in the mountains jersey at the Tour of Utah

Jacob Rathe in the mountains jersey at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 34

Lorenzo Rota in the jersey he won on stage 4 as most aggressive rider

Lorenzo Rota in the jersey he won on stage 4 as most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 34

Bardiani CSF did a lot of work on the front to pull back the breakaway during stage 5

Bardiani CSF did a lot of work on the front to pull back the breakaway during stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 34

The breakaway suffers in the heat during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

The breakaway suffers in the heat during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 34

Boivin, Oien, Halilaj and Cote approach Bountiful during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Boivin, Oien, Halilaj and Cote approach Bountiful during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 34

Rob Britton in the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Rob Britton in the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 34

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 34

Rob Britton in the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

Rob Britton in the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 34

Travis McCabe celebrates winning stage 5 in Utah

Travis McCabe celebrates winning stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 34

Robin Carpenter is a little worse for wear after stage 5 in Utah

Robin Carpenter is a little worse for wear after stage 5 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 34

Marco Canola, Travis McCabe and Logan Owen on the stage 5 podium

Marco Canola, Travis McCabe and Logan Owen on the stage 5 podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 34

TJ Eisenhart on the stage 5 podium for fan favourite

TJ Eisenhart on the stage 5 podium for fan favourite
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 34

The jersey wearers after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

The jersey wearers after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 34

A horse gets excited as the peloton passes during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

A horse gets excited as the peloton passes during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 34

Bardiani CSF did a lot of work on the front to pull back the breakaway during stage 5

Bardiani CSF did a lot of work on the front to pull back the breakaway during stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 34

Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench

Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe won stage 5 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Friday, sprinting to victory ahead of Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman).

A pair of late third-category climbs spurred attacks at the business end of the race, but things came together in the closing kilometres to set up the sprint in Bountiful. BMC Racing's Joey Rosskopf pulled the reduced peloton into the finale with teammate Brent Bookwalter on his wheel, but as the fast finishers wound up to speed, Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter quickly powered into the lead.

McCabe stayed patient, however, finally hitting out with around 250 metres to go. He surged to the front and held on to take the victory, with Canola pipping Owen for second and Carpenter settling for fourth.

Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely the bunch to maintain his grip on the race leader's jersey.

McCabe said he nearly quit three times coming up the final climb, but he persevered to take the win.

"Coming into the climb it was hot with a bit of a tailwind, and that just makes that climb that much harder," McCabe said. "Coming over the op on the last bit, I came off with about 200 metres to go with Logan. Fortunately I had Jonny Clark there to pace me back on. Him and Neilson Powless (Axon Hagens Berman) pretty much did the grunt work to bring Logan and I back on, and that was really hard.

"It was a pretty fast finish with that slight downhill and a tailwind coming into the finish," McCabe said. "I was just patient and waited until 250 metres to go and opened it up and was the fastest one today, so I’m pretty proud. It was a stage that I’ve been targeting all year long really. I love Utah and I’ve done this now for the third year, and I know just how hard it is. So to get a win is pretty emotional. I’m quite Happy.

How it unfolded

The 185.4km fifth stage started out on flat roads before the first climb came 95 kilometres into the day. The biggest vertical challenge came in the two 14-kilometre finishing circuits that featured a punchy, Ardennes-like climb up the Bountiful Bench and then a fast descent to the line.

The flat roads didn’t facilitate an easy day for establishing a breakaway, however, as once again it took nearly 90 minutes for a move to go.

Eventually a 15-rider move escaped the peloton’s grasp about 60 kilometres into the race. In the group were Patrick Müller (BMC), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Justin Oien (Caja Rural), Diego Rubio Hernández (Caja Rural), Alan Marangoni (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Red Halilaj (Amore & Vita), David Galarreta (Amore & Vita), William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15), Erik Stack (Hangar 15), John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), Andre Kasrilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel), Pierre-Andre Cote (Silber) and Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy).

The advantage went up to 3:20 over 30 kilometres, and it hovered there as the riders entered Hill Air Force Base to the sound of F-35s in flight overhead. As the Rally-led chase started whittling into the lead, a group of four riders attacked from the break and set off toward Bountiful without the rest.

The new lead group included Boivin, Oien, Halilaj and Cote, who was knocked out of the group by a mechanical.

The breakaway was caught just before the race reached Bountiful, and UnitedHealthcare’s Lachlan Norris jumped away. He was quickly back in the fold after the first trip up Bountiful Bench before James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) made his own move.

Piccoli, who was just 1:15 down on the general classification, built a 15-second gap as Rally’s Sepp Kuss hit the front to bring him back. Nippo-Vini Fantini’s Marco Canola attempted to bridge, stringing out the field behind him the second time up Bountiful Bench.

The GC group brought Piccoli and Canola back into the fold before the second KOM, where a select group of about a dozen riders made it over the top, including Britton, and then headed down toward the finish. Britton had two teamamtes, while Caja Rural put three riders in the move. Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) was also there, along with fellow GC riders TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Brent Bookalter

A chasing group that included McCabe caught the leaders in the closing kilometres, setting up the reduced bunch sprint, where McCabe proved fastest to the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4:05:26
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
8Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
11Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
13Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
15Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
16Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
21Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
23Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
24Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
26Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:07
28Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
29Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
31Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
32Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:00:50
33Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:00:54
34James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
35Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:35
36Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:17
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
38Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
40Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:38
41Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:05:21
42Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:10
44Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:51
45Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
46Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
47Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
48Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
51Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
52Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
53Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:46
54Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:08:52
55Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:09:52
56Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:09:59
57Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
58Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
59Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
60David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
61Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
62Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
63Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
64Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
65Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
66Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
67Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
68Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
69Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
70Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
71Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
74Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
75Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
76Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
77Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
78Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
79Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
80Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
81Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
82Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
83Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
85Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
86Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
88Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:49
89Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:15:34
90Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
91John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:16:05
92Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
93Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
94Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
95Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
96Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:35
97Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
99Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
102Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
103Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
104Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
105Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
106Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
107Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
108Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
110Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
111Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
112Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
113Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
114Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
115Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
116Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
117Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
118Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
119Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
120Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
121Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
122Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
123Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF6pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4
4Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF6pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling5
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
3Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
3Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy1

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
3Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
8Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman2
10Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4:05:26
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
5Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:38
6Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:06:51
7Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:46
11Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:09:59
12Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
14Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:05
19Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:35
20Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
24Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12:16:18
2Rally Cycling
3Axeon Hagens Berman
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5BMC Racing Team0:00:27
6Canyon Bicycles0:01:21
7Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:17
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:21
9Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:58
10Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:07:41
11Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:07:45
12Bardiani CSF0:13:49
13Silber Pro Cycling0:14:37
14Israel Cycling Academy0:16:36
15Cylance Cycling0:17:18
16Team Novo Nordisk0:29:57

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling17:21:21
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:28
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:38
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
6Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:58
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:59
8Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:00
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:02
10Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:01:13
11Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
12Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:20
13Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:29
14Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
15Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:51
16Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:01:56
17Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:58
18James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:02:03
19Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:06
20Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:02:09
21Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:30
22Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:46
23Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:00
24Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:21
25Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:42
26Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:06
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:15
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:55
29Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:07:35
30Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:02
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:31
32Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:16
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:23
34Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:25
35Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:14:15
36Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:24
37Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:15:07
38Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:44
39Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:36
40Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:58
41Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:18:47
42Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:48
43Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:19:52
44Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:19:56
45Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
46Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:22:34
47Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:15
48Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:21
49Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:23:38
50Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:26:01
51Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:25
52Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:26:50
53Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:26:56
54Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:20
55Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:27
56Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:26
57Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:11
58Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:29:14
59Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:29:17
60Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:29:34
61Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:08
62Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:10
63Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:30:14
64Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:30:20
65Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:30:34
66Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:30:35
67Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:30:51
68David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:30:52
69Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:59
70Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:31:08
71Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
72Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:12
73Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:31:15
74Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:31:22
75Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:32:04
76Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:32:57
77Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:34:03
78Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:07
79Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:34:08
80Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:34:14
81Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:34:15
82Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:35:26
83Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:35:28
84Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:36
85Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:53
86Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:05
87Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:36:21
88Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:30
89Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling0:36:36
90Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:43
91John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:36:44
92Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:36:58
93Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:37:02
94Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:37:16
95Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:17
96Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:21
97Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:41
98Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:38:28
99Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:38:35
100Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:38:53
101Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:39:02
102Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:42:03
103Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:42:29
104Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:42:39
105Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:51
106Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:13
107Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:43:17
108Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:44:35
109Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:45:03
110Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:46:37
111Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:48:14
112Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
113Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:48:26
114Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:48:52
115Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:49:07
116Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:49:10
117Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:39
118Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:50:22
119Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:52:33
120Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:52:49
121Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:59
122Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:58:06
123Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:00:09

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis16pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling15
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14
4Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
7Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
8Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling9
9Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis7
11Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy6
12James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
14Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
15Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles5
16Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
17Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
18Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4
19Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling3
20Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling33pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
3Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy22
4John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear20
5Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman17
6Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear16
7Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling12
8Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis11
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy11
10Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
13Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling7
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
16Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
18Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
20Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
21Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
22Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
23Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
24Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman3
25Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
26Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy3
27Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman2
28Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling2
29Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
30Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1
31Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest1
32Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy1
33Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1
34Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman17:21:59
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:01:18
3Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:52
4Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:24
5Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:58
6Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:18:09
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:18
8Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:56
9Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:23:00
10Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:47
11Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:33
12Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:28:39
13Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:56
14Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:29:32
15Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:21
16Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:30:37
17Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:33:37
18Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:52
19Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:36:38
20Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:37:50
21Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:42:39
22Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:47:48
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:48:32
24Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:44
25Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:57:28

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team52:06:18
2Rally Cycling0:00:16
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:23
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:07
5Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:59
6Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:14:36
7Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:14:40
8Bardiani CSF0:24:20
9Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:24:54
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:15
11Canyon Bicycles0:33:00
12Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:39
13Silber Pro Cycling0:52:32
14Israel Cycling Academy0:52:43
15Cylance Cycling0:53:00
16Team Novo Nordisk1:42:11

