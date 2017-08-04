Tour of Utah: McCabe wins stage 5
American sprints to victory in Bountiful
Stage 5: Layton City - Bountiful
UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe won stage 5 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Friday, sprinting to victory ahead of Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman).
A pair of late third-category climbs spurred attacks at the business end of the race, but things came together in the closing kilometres to set up the sprint in Bountiful. BMC Racing's Joey Rosskopf pulled the reduced peloton into the finale with teammate Brent Bookwalter on his wheel, but as the fast finishers wound up to speed, Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter quickly powered into the lead.
McCabe stayed patient, however, finally hitting out with around 250 metres to go. He surged to the front and held on to take the victory, with Canola pipping Owen for second and Carpenter settling for fourth.
Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely the bunch to maintain his grip on the race leader's jersey.
McCabe said he nearly quit three times coming up the final climb, but he persevered to take the win.
"Coming into the climb it was hot with a bit of a tailwind, and that just makes that climb that much harder," McCabe said. "Coming over the op on the last bit, I came off with about 200 metres to go with Logan. Fortunately I had Jonny Clark there to pace me back on. Him and Neilson Powless (Axon Hagens Berman) pretty much did the grunt work to bring Logan and I back on, and that was really hard.
"It was a pretty fast finish with that slight downhill and a tailwind coming into the finish," McCabe said. "I was just patient and waited until 250 metres to go and opened it up and was the fastest one today, so I’m pretty proud. It was a stage that I’ve been targeting all year long really. I love Utah and I’ve done this now for the third year, and I know just how hard it is. So to get a win is pretty emotional. I’m quite Happy.
How it unfolded
The 185.4km fifth stage started out on flat roads before the first climb came 95 kilometres into the day. The biggest vertical challenge came in the two 14-kilometre finishing circuits that featured a punchy, Ardennes-like climb up the Bountiful Bench and then a fast descent to the line.
The flat roads didn’t facilitate an easy day for establishing a breakaway, however, as once again it took nearly 90 minutes for a move to go.
Eventually a 15-rider move escaped the peloton’s grasp about 60 kilometres into the race. In the group were Patrick Müller (BMC), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Justin Oien (Caja Rural), Diego Rubio Hernández (Caja Rural), Alan Marangoni (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Red Halilaj (Amore & Vita), David Galarreta (Amore & Vita), William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15), Erik Stack (Hangar 15), John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), Andre Kasrilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel), Pierre-Andre Cote (Silber) and Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy).
The advantage went up to 3:20 over 30 kilometres, and it hovered there as the riders entered Hill Air Force Base to the sound of F-35s in flight overhead. As the Rally-led chase started whittling into the lead, a group of four riders attacked from the break and set off toward Bountiful without the rest.
The new lead group included Boivin, Oien, Halilaj and Cote, who was knocked out of the group by a mechanical.
The breakaway was caught just before the race reached Bountiful, and UnitedHealthcare’s Lachlan Norris jumped away. He was quickly back in the fold after the first trip up Bountiful Bench before James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) made his own move.
Piccoli, who was just 1:15 down on the general classification, built a 15-second gap as Rally’s Sepp Kuss hit the front to bring him back. Nippo-Vini Fantini’s Marco Canola attempted to bridge, stringing out the field behind him the second time up Bountiful Bench.
The GC group brought Piccoli and Canola back into the fold before the second KOM, where a select group of about a dozen riders made it over the top, including Britton, and then headed down toward the finish. Britton had two teamamtes, while Caja Rural put three riders in the move. Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) was also there, along with fellow GC riders TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Brent Bookalter
A chasing group that included McCabe caught the leaders in the closing kilometres, setting up the reduced bunch sprint, where McCabe proved fastest to the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4:05:26
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|11
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|16
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|19
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|23
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|24
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|26
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|27
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:07
|28
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|29
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|32
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:00:50
|33
|Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:00:54
|34
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|35
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:35
|36
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:17
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|38
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|40
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:38
|41
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:05:21
|42
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:10
|44
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:51
|45
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|46
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|47
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|48
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|51
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|52
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|53
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:46
|54
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:08:52
|55
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:52
|56
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:09:59
|57
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|58
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|61
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|64
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|65
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|66
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|67
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|68
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|69
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|71
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|75
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|76
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|77
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|78
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|79
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|80
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|81
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|82
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|83
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|85
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|87
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|88
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:49
|89
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:15:34
|90
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|91
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:16:05
|92
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|93
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|94
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|95
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|96
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:35
|97
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|99
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|102
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|103
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|105
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|107
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|108
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|109
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|110
|Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|112
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|113
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|116
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|117
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|118
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|119
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|120
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|121
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|122
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|123
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|4
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|8
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|10
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:05:26
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:38
|6
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:06:51
|7
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:46
|11
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:59
|12
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:05
|19
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:35
|20
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|24
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|25
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12:16:18
|2
|Rally Cycling
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:21
|7
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:17
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:21
|9
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:58
|10
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:07:41
|11
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:07:45
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|0:13:49
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:37
|14
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:36
|15
|Cylance Cycling
|0:17:18
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|17:21:21
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:00:28
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:38
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|6
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:58
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:59
|8
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:02
|10
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:13
|11
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|12
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|13
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:29
|14
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|15
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|16
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:01:56
|17
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|18
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|19
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:06
|20
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:09
|21
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:30
|22
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:46
|23
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:00
|24
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:21
|25
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|26
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:06
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:15
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:55
|29
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:07:35
|30
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:02
|31
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:31
|32
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:16
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:23
|34
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:25
|35
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:14:15
|36
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:24
|37
|Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:15:07
|38
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:44
|39
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:36
|40
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:58
|41
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:18:47
|42
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:48
|43
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:19:52
|44
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:19:56
|45
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|46
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:22:34
|47
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:15
|48
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:21
|49
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:23:38
|50
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:26:01
|51
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:25
|52
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:26:50
|53
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:26:56
|54
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:27:20
|55
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:27
|56
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:26
|57
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:11
|58
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:29:14
|59
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:29:17
|60
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:29:34
|61
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:08
|62
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:10
|63
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:30:14
|64
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:30:20
|65
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:30:34
|66
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:30:35
|67
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:30:51
|68
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:30:52
|69
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:59
|70
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:31:08
|71
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|72
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:12
|73
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:31:15
|74
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:31:22
|75
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:32:04
|76
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:32:57
|77
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:34:03
|78
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:07
|79
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:34:08
|80
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:34:14
|81
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:34:15
|82
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:35:26
|83
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:35:28
|84
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:36
|85
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:53
|86
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:05
|87
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:36:21
|88
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:30
|89
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|0:36:36
|90
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:43
|91
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:36:44
|92
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:36:58
|93
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:37:02
|94
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:37:16
|95
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:17
|96
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:21
|97
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:41
|98
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:38:28
|99
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:38:35
|100
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:38:53
|101
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:39:02
|102
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:42:03
|103
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:42:29
|104
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:42:39
|105
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:51
|106
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:13
|107
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:43:17
|108
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:44:35
|109
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:45:03
|110
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:46:37
|111
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:48:14
|112
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|113
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:48:26
|114
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:48:52
|115
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:49:07
|116
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:49:10
|117
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:39
|118
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:22
|119
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:52:33
|120
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:52:49
|121
|Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:59
|122
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:58:06
|123
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:00:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|16
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|4
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|7
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|8
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|9
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|7
|11
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|12
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|15
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|16
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|17
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|18
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|19
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|20
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|3
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|4
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|5
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|6
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|16
|7
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|11
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|11
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|13
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|18
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|20
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|21
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|22
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|23
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|24
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|25
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|26
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|27
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|28
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|29
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|30
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|31
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|1
|32
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|33
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|34
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17:21:59
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:01:18
|3
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:52
|4
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:24
|5
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:58
|6
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:18:09
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:18
|8
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:56
|9
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:23:00
|10
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:47
|11
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:33
|12
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:28:39
|13
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:56
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:29:32
|15
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:21
|16
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:30:37
|17
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:33:37
|18
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:52
|19
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:36:38
|20
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:37:50
|21
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:42:39
|22
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:47:48
|23
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:48:32
|24
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:44
|25
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:57:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|52:06:18
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:07
|5
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:12:59
|6
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:14:36
|7
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:14:40
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|0:24:20
|9
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:24:54
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:15
|11
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:33:00
|12
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:39
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:52:32
|14
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:52:43
|15
|Cylance Cycling
|0:53:00
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:42:11
