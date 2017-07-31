Magner wins Tour of Utah opener in Logan
Holowesko-Citadel rider takes first yellow jersey
Stage 1: Logan - Logan
After 212km, the opening stage of the 2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah came down to a bike throw, and Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) won by a nose over the late-charging Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare).
Related Articles
Magner opened up the sprint in Logan and seemed to have gone too early, but managed to time his bike throw perfectly to win by a centimeter, giving his team plenty of podium time as the stage winner, overall leader and points classification leader of the race. Magner benefited from a lead out by teammate John Murphy in a chaotic finish on the wide roads leading to the finishing straight.
"Murph and I were talking, and we said, ‘If we get separated we get separated. We can’t try and stay too close together this whole time because it’s a five-lane road. Everybody can keep coming,'" Magner said in the post-stage press conference.
"Coming into the last K I think I saw Travis coming up the right side, and saw some Rally guys going up the left side. Even further to the left there was a BMC guy going. I swung all the way right and got on Travis, and then followed Travis all the way up to the final corner. Murph came up my inside, and we just found each other again through the corner, which is kind of what we said would happen. It was all over the place, that last 2km, really."
McCabe said the chaos on the closing circuits led to a big fight for the final corner.
"Like Ty said, it was spread out the entire way," McCabe said. "That makes it really difficult to have teams control for the sprint."
How it unfolded
The 212km opening stage started and finished in Logan, with two categorised climbs in the out-and-back course that used a loop around Bear Lake for the turnaround.
The stage started climbing immediately out of Logan, with the first category 3 climb through Logan Canyon topping out just 51km into the day. From there, a mostly flat stage led to the climb back out of Logan Canyon and a 60km generally downhill run to the finish.
The peloton was feeling stingy in the early going, as multiple groups attacked the pack, but nothing was able to stick until a group of 10 formed midway up the climb.
In the group were Josh Berry and Jacob Rathe of Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy), Andres Diaz (Cylance), Brian McCullough (Elevate-KHS), Eder Frayer (Elevate-KHS), Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15), Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani CSF).
"Getting this jersey was on of our goals today, along with the sprint," said Rathe, who placed second on both KOMs and took home the mountains jersey as his prize. "It was kind of a hard start. It didn’t go immediately, and I thought the breakaway that eventually went was relatively dangerous with quit a few teams in it and 10 riders."
Once the lead group snapped the elastic from the bunch, the gap started going up precipitously. The leaders had five minutes by the time they reached the first KOM, where Williams took top honours, and the gap ballooned to a maximum advantage of 7:45 on the flat lands around the lake 72km into the day.
From there, concerted chasing from Rally, Caja Rural, UHC and Israel Cycling Academy started eating into the leaders' gap. Berry took the first sprint, and the gap dipped below six minutes for the first time at 101km. The advantage was down to five minutes just 16 kilometres later, and the chances for a catch started to look good.
On the climb to the second KOM, the lead group whittled itself down to just Rathe, Andreetta, Benito, Frayer and Krasilnikau, left to carry on.
The gap continued to come down once the leaders were over the KOM and on the long descent through Logan Canyon. As the peloton approached the break, attacks started flying from the breakaway, but none was able to escape the breakaway companions.
As riders dropped out of the move, Krasilnikau and Benito were the final riders out front, but their day out also soon came to and end.
The peloton eventually made the catch with about 8km remaining, and the bunch kick looked inevitable. The peloton entered the two 3.1km closing circuits in Logan together.
Axeon Hagens Berman led the peloton onto the finishing circuits, but no one team had full control over the pace, with Jelly Belly, Caja Rural, Rally and UnitedHealthcare all amassing at the front. With one to go, Holowesko-Citadel overcame a mishap that saw some of their riders go off-roading and took the lead with Axeon.
Eric Marcotte (Cylance) attacked inside the 2km to go banner, but was closely marked by Chad Beyer (Hangar 15). Swiss champion Sylvan Dillier (BMC) led the peloton onto the finishing straight, but it was Holowesko that opened the sprint. Magner held on barely to take the stage and overall race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4:56:49
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|18
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|22
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|25
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|26
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|28
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|31
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|34
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|35
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|36
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|37
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|38
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|39
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|42
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|44
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|45
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|46
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|49
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|54
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|55
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|58
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|59
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|60
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|62
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|64
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|65
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|66
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|67
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|68
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|69
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|71
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|72
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|74
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|75
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|76
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|77
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|78
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|79
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:18
|80
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:23
|81
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:32
|82
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:14
|83
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:19
|84
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:24
|85
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:27
|87
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|88
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:40
|89
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|90
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:58
|91
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|92
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:15
|93
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|94
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|95
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|96
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|98
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|99
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|100
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:15
|102
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:15
|103
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|107
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|108
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|109
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|110
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|111
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|112
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|113
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|114
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|115
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|116
|Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|117
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|118
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|120
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|121
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|122
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|123
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:15
|124
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:20:15
|126
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|2
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|2
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|3
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|3
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:56:49
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:23
|16
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:32
|17
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:27
|18
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:40
|20
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:15
|21
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|23
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|25
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:20:15
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|14:50:27
|2
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|Rally Cycling
|8
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|14
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|15
|Cylance Cycling
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4:56:39
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:04
|3
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|6
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:10
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|19
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|20
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|23
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|27
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|28
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|30
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|32
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|35
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|36
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|37
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|39
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|40
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|43
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|45
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|46
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|47
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|48
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|50
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|56
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|57
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|59
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|60
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|61
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|63
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|65
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|66
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|67
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|68
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|69
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|71
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|72
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|74
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|75
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|76
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|77
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|78
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|79
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:28
|80
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:33
|81
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:42
|82
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:24
|83
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:29
|84
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:34
|85
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:37
|87
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|88
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:50
|89
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|90
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:08
|91
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|92
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:23
|93
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:25
|94
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|95
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|96
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|98
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|99
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|100
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:23
|102
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:25
|103
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|107
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|108
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|109
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|110
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|111
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|112
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|113
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|114
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|115
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|116
|Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|117
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|118
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|120
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|121
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|122
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|123
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:25
|124
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:20:25
|126
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|3
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|9
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|10
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|11
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|12
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|13
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|pts
|2
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|3
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|4
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|5
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|6
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|7
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:56:43
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:06
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:29
|16
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:38
|17
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:33
|18
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:46
|20
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:21
|21
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|23
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|25
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:20:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|14:50:27
|2
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|Rally Cycling
|8
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|14
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|15
|Cylance Cycling
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy