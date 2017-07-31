Trending

Magner wins Tour of Utah opener in Logan

Holowesko-Citadel rider takes first yellow jersey

Image 1 of 32

Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) wins stage 1 of Tour of Utah

Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) wins stage 1 of Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 32

Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) in the yellow jersey

Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 32

Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15) leads the peloton

Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 32

The peloton rolling along during stage 1

The peloton rolling along during stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 32

Evan Huffman doing a job for Rally

Evan Huffman doing a job for Rally
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 32

UHC and Rally come to the front of the peloton

UHC and Rally come to the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 32

Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) does a turn of pace on the front

Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) does a turn of pace on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 32

A Nippo - Vini Fantini rider comes to the front to set the pace

A Nippo - Vini Fantini rider comes to the front to set the pace
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 32

20km to go for the breakaway

20km to go for the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 32

Israel Cycling Academy set the pace

Israel Cycling Academy set the pace
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 32

Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 32

The sprint winds up for stage 1

The sprint winds up for stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 32

The throw for the line and win...

The throw for the line and win...
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 32

No victory celebrations on the line

No victory celebrations on the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 32

The riders cross the line unsure who took the win

The riders cross the line unsure who took the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 32

Podium kisses for Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel)

Podium kisses for Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 32

The break tries to get clear

The break tries to get clear
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 32

BMC's Brent Bookwalter chats on the start line

BMC's Brent Bookwalter chats on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 32

Beautiful conditions welcomed the peloton on stage 1

Beautiful conditions welcomed the peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 32

Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy) does a turn of pace in the breakaway

Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy) does a turn of pace in the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 32

The peloton spread across the road

The peloton spread across the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 32

The fans welcome the peloton to Utah

The fans welcome the peloton to Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 32

BMC lined out with Patrick Müller at the front

BMC lined out with Patrick Müller at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 32

Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 32

No time for a swim today for the peloton

No time for a swim today for the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 32

Andres Diaz (Cylance) went with the white armwarmers for the hot stage

Andres Diaz (Cylance) went with the white armwarmers for the hot stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 32

The peloton on a long highway climb

The peloton on a long highway climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 32

UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe sitting on the peloton

UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe sitting on the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 32

UHC spent a lot of the day at the head of the peloton

UHC spent a lot of the day at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 32

Axeon Hagens Berman also contributed to the chase

Axeon Hagens Berman also contributed to the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 32

The top three on the stage enjoy their podium time

The top three on the stage enjoy their podium time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 32

The classification leaders after stage 1

The classification leaders after stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After 212km, the opening stage of the 2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah came down to a bike throw, and Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) won by a nose over the late-charging Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare).

Magner opened up the sprint in Logan and seemed to have gone too early, but managed to time his bike throw perfectly to win by a centimeter, giving his team plenty of podium time as the stage winner, overall leader and points classification leader of the race. Magner benefited from a lead out by teammate John Murphy in a chaotic finish on the wide roads leading to the finishing straight.

"Murph and I were talking, and we said, ‘If we get separated we get separated. We can’t try and stay too close together this whole time because it’s a five-lane road. Everybody can keep coming,'" Magner said in the post-stage press conference.

"Coming into the last K I think I saw Travis coming up the right side, and saw some Rally guys going up the left side. Even further to the left there was a BMC guy going. I swung all the way right and got on Travis, and then followed Travis all the way up to the final corner. Murph came up my inside, and we just found each other again through the corner, which is kind of what we said would happen. It was all over the place, that last 2km, really."

McCabe said the chaos on the closing circuits led to a big fight for the final corner.

"Like Ty said, it was spread out the entire way," McCabe said. "That makes it really difficult to have teams control for the sprint."

How it unfolded

The 212km opening stage started and finished in Logan, with two categorised climbs in the out-and-back course that used a loop around Bear Lake for the turnaround.

The stage started climbing immediately out of Logan, with the first category 3 climb through Logan Canyon topping out just 51km into the day. From there, a mostly flat stage led to the climb back out of Logan Canyon and a 60km generally downhill run to the finish.

The peloton was feeling stingy in the early going, as multiple groups attacked the pack, but nothing was able to stick until a group of 10 formed midway up the climb.

In the group were Josh Berry and Jacob Rathe of Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy), Andres Diaz (Cylance), Brian McCullough (Elevate-KHS), Eder Frayer (Elevate-KHS), Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15), Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani CSF).

"Getting this jersey was on of our goals today, along with the sprint," said Rathe, who placed second on both KOMs and took home the mountains jersey as his prize. "It was kind of a hard start. It didn’t go immediately, and I thought the breakaway that eventually went was relatively dangerous with quit a few teams in it and 10 riders."

Once the lead group snapped the elastic from the bunch, the gap started going up precipitously. The leaders had five minutes by the time they reached the first KOM, where Williams took top honours, and the gap ballooned to a maximum advantage of 7:45 on the flat lands around the lake 72km into the day.

From there, concerted chasing from Rally, Caja Rural, UHC and Israel Cycling Academy started eating into the leaders' gap. Berry took the first sprint, and the gap dipped below six minutes for the first time at 101km. The advantage was down to five minutes just 16 kilometres later, and the chances for a catch started to look good.

On the climb to the second KOM, the lead group whittled itself down to just Rathe, Andreetta, Benito, Frayer and Krasilnikau, left to carry on.

The gap continued to come down once the leaders were over the KOM and on the long descent through Logan Canyon. As the peloton approached the break, attacks started flying from the breakaway, but none was able to escape the breakaway companions.

As riders dropped out of the move, Krasilnikau and Benito were the final riders out front, but their day out also soon came to and end.

The peloton eventually made the catch with about 8km remaining, and the bunch kick looked inevitable. The peloton entered the two 3.1km closing circuits in Logan together.

Axeon Hagens Berman led the peloton onto the finishing circuits, but no one team had full control over the pace, with Jelly Belly, Caja Rural, Rally and UnitedHealthcare all amassing at the front. With one to go, Holowesko-Citadel overcame a mishap that saw some of their riders go off-roading and took the lead with Axeon.

Eric Marcotte (Cylance) attacked inside the 2km to go banner, but was closely marked by Chad Beyer (Hangar 15). Swiss champion Sylvan Dillier (BMC) led the peloton onto the finishing straight, but it was Holowesko that opened the sprint. Magner held on barely to take the stage and overall race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4:56:49
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
7Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
15Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
18Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
22Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
25Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
26Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
28Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
30John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
31Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
33Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
34Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
35William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
36Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
37Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
38Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
39Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
41Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
42Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
43Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
44Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
45Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
46Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
48Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
49Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
50Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
52Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
55Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
56Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
58Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
59Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
60Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
62Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
64Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
65Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
66Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
68Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
69Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
71Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
72Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
73Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
74Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
75Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
76Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
77Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
78Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:11
79Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:18
80Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:23
81Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:32
82David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:01:14
83Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:19
84Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:01:24
85Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
86Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:27
87Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
88Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:01:40
89Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
90Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:58
91Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:50
92Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:15
93Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
94Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
96Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
97Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
98Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
99Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
100Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:15
102Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:15
103Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
104Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
106Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
107Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
108Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
109Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
110Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
111Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
112Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
113Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
114Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
115Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
116Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
117Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
118Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
119Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
120Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
121Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
122Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
123Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:15
124Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
125Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:20:15
126Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
2Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
2Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
3Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
4Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
5Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
3Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
4Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman4:56:49
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
9Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
10Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:11
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:23
16Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:32
17Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:27
18Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:40
20Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:15
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
23Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
24Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
25Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:20:15

Most Aggressive Rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF14:50:27
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Israel Cycling Academy
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5BMC Racing Team
6Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
7Rally Cycling
8Axeon Hagens Berman
9UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
11Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Silber Pro Cycling
13Hangar 15 Bicycles
14Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
15Cylance Cycling
16Team Novo Nordisk0:11:47

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4:56:39
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:04
3Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
4Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:06
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:00:08
6Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:10
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
9Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
16Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
19Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
23Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
27Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
28Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
29Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
30Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
31John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
32Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
34Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
35Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
36William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
37Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
38Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
39Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
40Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
42Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
43Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
44Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
45Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
46Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
47Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
48Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
50Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
53Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
54Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
55Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
56Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
57Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
59Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
60Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
61Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
63Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
65Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
66Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
68Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
69Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
71Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
72Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
73Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
74Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
75Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
76Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
77Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
78Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:21
79Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:28
80Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:33
81Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:42
82David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:01:24
83Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:29
84Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:01:34
85Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
86Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:37
87Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
88Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:01:50
89Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
90Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:02:08
91Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:00
92Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:23
93Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:25
94Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
95Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
96Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
97Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
98Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
99Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
100Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
101Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:23
102Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:25
103Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
104Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
106Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
107Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
108Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
109Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
110Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
111Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
112Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
113Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
114Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
115Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
116Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
117Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
118Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
119Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
120Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
121Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
122Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
123Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:25
124Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
125Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:20:25
126Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear15pts
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman12
3Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
4Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
5Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy7
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
8Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
9Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
10Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
11Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
12Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
13Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling2
14Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12pts
2Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
3Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
4Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy6
5Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
6Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
7Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman4:56:43
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:06
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
9Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
10Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:17
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:29
16Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:38
17Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:33
18Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:46
20Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:21
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
23Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
24Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
25Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:20:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF14:50:27
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Israel Cycling Academy
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5BMC Racing Team
6Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
7Rally Cycling
8Axeon Hagens Berman
9UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
11Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Silber Pro Cycling
13Hangar 15 Bicycles
14Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
15Cylance Cycling
16Team Novo Nordisk0:11:47

