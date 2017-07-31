Image 1 of 32 Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) wins stage 1 of Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 32 Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 32 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15) leads the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 32 The peloton rolling along during stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 32 Evan Huffman doing a job for Rally (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 32 UHC and Rally come to the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 32 Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) does a turn of pace on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 32 A Nippo - Vini Fantini rider comes to the front to set the pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 32 20km to go for the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 32 Israel Cycling Academy set the pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 32 Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 32 The sprint winds up for stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 32 The throw for the line and win... (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 32 No victory celebrations on the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 32 The riders cross the line unsure who took the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 32 Podium kisses for Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 32 The break tries to get clear (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 32 BMC's Brent Bookwalter chats on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 32 Beautiful conditions welcomed the peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 32 Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy) does a turn of pace in the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 32 The peloton spread across the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 32 The fans welcome the peloton to Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 32 BMC lined out with Patrick Müller at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 32 Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 32 No time for a swim today for the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 32 Andres Diaz (Cylance) went with the white armwarmers for the hot stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 32 The peloton on a long highway climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 32 UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe sitting on the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 32 UHC spent a lot of the day at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 32 Axeon Hagens Berman also contributed to the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 32 The top three on the stage enjoy their podium time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 32 The classification leaders after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After 212km, the opening stage of the 2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah came down to a bike throw, and Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) won by a nose over the late-charging Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare).

Magner opened up the sprint in Logan and seemed to have gone too early, but managed to time his bike throw perfectly to win by a centimeter, giving his team plenty of podium time as the stage winner, overall leader and points classification leader of the race. Magner benefited from a lead out by teammate John Murphy in a chaotic finish on the wide roads leading to the finishing straight.

"Murph and I were talking, and we said, ‘If we get separated we get separated. We can’t try and stay too close together this whole time because it’s a five-lane road. Everybody can keep coming,'" Magner said in the post-stage press conference.

"Coming into the last K I think I saw Travis coming up the right side, and saw some Rally guys going up the left side. Even further to the left there was a BMC guy going. I swung all the way right and got on Travis, and then followed Travis all the way up to the final corner. Murph came up my inside, and we just found each other again through the corner, which is kind of what we said would happen. It was all over the place, that last 2km, really."

McCabe said the chaos on the closing circuits led to a big fight for the final corner.

"Like Ty said, it was spread out the entire way," McCabe said. "That makes it really difficult to have teams control for the sprint."

How it unfolded

The 212km opening stage started and finished in Logan, with two categorised climbs in the out-and-back course that used a loop around Bear Lake for the turnaround.

The stage started climbing immediately out of Logan, with the first category 3 climb through Logan Canyon topping out just 51km into the day. From there, a mostly flat stage led to the climb back out of Logan Canyon and a 60km generally downhill run to the finish.

The peloton was feeling stingy in the early going, as multiple groups attacked the pack, but nothing was able to stick until a group of 10 formed midway up the climb.

In the group were Josh Berry and Jacob Rathe of Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy), Andres Diaz (Cylance), Brian McCullough (Elevate-KHS), Eder Frayer (Elevate-KHS), Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15), Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani CSF).

"Getting this jersey was on of our goals today, along with the sprint," said Rathe, who placed second on both KOMs and took home the mountains jersey as his prize. "It was kind of a hard start. It didn’t go immediately, and I thought the breakaway that eventually went was relatively dangerous with quit a few teams in it and 10 riders."

Once the lead group snapped the elastic from the bunch, the gap started going up precipitously. The leaders had five minutes by the time they reached the first KOM, where Williams took top honours, and the gap ballooned to a maximum advantage of 7:45 on the flat lands around the lake 72km into the day.

From there, concerted chasing from Rally, Caja Rural, UHC and Israel Cycling Academy started eating into the leaders' gap. Berry took the first sprint, and the gap dipped below six minutes for the first time at 101km. The advantage was down to five minutes just 16 kilometres later, and the chances for a catch started to look good.

On the climb to the second KOM, the lead group whittled itself down to just Rathe, Andreetta, Benito, Frayer and Krasilnikau, left to carry on.

The gap continued to come down once the leaders were over the KOM and on the long descent through Logan Canyon. As the peloton approached the break, attacks started flying from the breakaway, but none was able to escape the breakaway companions.

As riders dropped out of the move, Krasilnikau and Benito were the final riders out front, but their day out also soon came to and end.

The peloton eventually made the catch with about 8km remaining, and the bunch kick looked inevitable. The peloton entered the two 3.1km closing circuits in Logan together.

Axeon Hagens Berman led the peloton onto the finishing circuits, but no one team had full control over the pace, with Jelly Belly, Caja Rural, Rally and UnitedHealthcare all amassing at the front. With one to go, Holowesko-Citadel overcame a mishap that saw some of their riders go off-roading and took the lead with Axeon.

Eric Marcotte (Cylance) attacked inside the 2km to go banner, but was closely marked by Chad Beyer (Hangar 15). Swiss champion Sylvan Dillier (BMC) led the peloton onto the finishing straight, but it was Holowesko that opened the sprint. Magner held on barely to take the stage and overall race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4:56:49 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 7 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 18 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 22 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 25 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 28 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 31 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 34 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 35 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 36 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 37 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 38 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 39 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 42 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 43 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 44 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 45 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 46 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 48 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 49 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 50 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 52 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 54 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 55 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 56 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 58 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 59 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 60 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 62 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 63 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 64 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 65 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 66 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 68 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 69 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 71 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 72 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 73 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 74 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 75 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 76 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 77 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 78 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:11 79 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:18 80 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:23 81 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:32 82 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:14 83 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:19 84 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:01:24 85 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:27 87 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 88 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:40 89 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 90 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:58 91 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:50 92 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:15 93 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 94 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 95 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 96 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 98 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 99 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 100 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:15 102 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:15 103 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 107 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 108 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 109 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 110 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 111 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 112 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 113 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 114 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 115 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 116 Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 117 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 118 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 120 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 121 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 122 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 123 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:15 124 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:20:15 126 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 2 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 2 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 3 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 4 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 3 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 4 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:56:49 2 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 10 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:11 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:23 16 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:32 17 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:27 18 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:40 20 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:15 21 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 23 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 25 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:20:15

Most Aggressive Rider Rider Name (Country) Team Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF 14:50:27 2 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 Israel Cycling Academy 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 Rally Cycling 8 Axeon Hagens Berman 9 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 11 Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 Silber Pro Cycling 13 Hangar 15 Bicycles 14 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 15 Cylance Cycling 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:47

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4:56:39 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:04 3 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:08 6 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:10 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 16 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 19 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 28 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 29 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 30 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 34 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 35 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 36 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 37 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 38 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 39 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 40 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 42 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 43 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 44 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 45 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 46 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 47 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 48 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 49 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 50 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 53 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 56 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 57 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 59 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 60 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 61 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 63 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 65 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 66 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 68 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 69 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 71 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 72 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 73 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 74 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 75 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 76 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 77 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 78 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:21 79 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:28 80 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:33 81 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:42 82 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:24 83 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:29 84 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:01:34 85 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:37 87 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 88 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:50 89 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 90 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:02:08 91 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:00 92 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:23 93 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:25 94 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 95 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 96 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 98 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 99 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 100 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 101 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:23 102 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:25 103 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 107 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 108 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 109 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 110 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 111 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 112 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 113 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 114 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 115 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 116 Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 117 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 118 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 120 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 121 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 122 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 123 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:25 124 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:20:25 126 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 pts 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 3 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 4 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 5 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 7 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 8 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 9 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 10 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 11 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 12 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 13 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 2 14 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 pts 2 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 10 3 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 4 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 6 5 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 6 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 7 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:56:43 2 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:06 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 10 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:17 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:29 16 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:38 17 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:33 18 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:46 20 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:21 21 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 23 Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 25 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:20:21