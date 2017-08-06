Image 1 of 24 Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) celebrates final day Tour of Utah stage success (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 BMC won the team classificaton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 24 The final podium post for photos (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 24 Ron Britton and Travis McCave chat on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 24 Dry surrounds for the seventh and final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 24 Angus Morton feels the efforts and sticks out his tongue (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 24 Bardiani CSF doing the work (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 24 Bardiani CSF set the tempi (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 24 The peloton lined out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 24 Manuel Senni (BMC) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 24 Redi Halilaj (Amore & Vita) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 24 Overall winner Rob Britton enjoying his podium time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 24 The jersey winners after the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 24 The stage 7 podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 24 Mike Sayers enjoying his time with Israel Cycling Academy as a DS (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 24 The fans cheers on the peloton in Salt Lake City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 24 A very relaxed way to the watch the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 24 Travis McCabe (UHC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 24 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) defending the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 24 Rob Britton in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 24 The peloton rolling through Salt Lake City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 24 Rob Britton comes to terms with his overall victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 24 Rob Britton soaks in the moment post-stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 24 BMC celebrate winning the team classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Marco Canola gave Nippo-Vini Fantini its first stage win of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah with a beautifully timed acceleration on the uphill finish of the race's final stage in Salt Lake City.

The Italian burst out of the peloton in the final 300m to take the victory - his first on US soil - over Brent Bookwalter (BMC), who won the sprint for second over Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare).

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), having led the race since the time trial on stage 3, held on to the attack-riddled chaotic stage to claim his first Tour of Utah overall victory. His final margin was 26 seconds on Mannion, with Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov in third at 35.

Canola's burst of speed left everyone behind, including sprint leader Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare), who couldn't hold his wheel throughout he final corner.

"I had legs. I knew that, so I just tried to stay in the bunch and my teammates covered the attacks," Canola said. "Everything went good in the end. It was also the perfect finish for my power. Because I am really good in the uphill finish. It was our goal to take the win today, and everything went good.

"In the last kilometre we were all together, so it was really the legs to see who was the winner," he said. "I’m really, really happy because we arrived in Salt Lake City and it was one of my favourite stages when I started the Tour of Utah before. In the end, we are so proud of our job. Now we go to Colorado to take another good results. It’s really important for Nippo-Vini Fantini."

Britton, 32, registered the biggest win of is career after a long week of first earning the jersey and then defending it through four difficult stages. The soft-spoken Canadian thanked his team for the opportunity to take the win in the 2.HC race after several years of knocking on the door.

"By and large this group of guys has been together for every race more or less this year," he said. "We changed one guy for this race out of the eight. Otherwise I’ve raced with the same seven guys this year. So we know each other really well. We’ve all ridden for each other at some point or another all year.

"So we’re very, very tight knit. I have a lot of confidence in them, and they have a lt of confidence in me. I’ve been doing this for awhile, and I know that there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that, but it’s something that I kind of thrive on. I’m just very grateful to have such a fantastic team, because without them I wouldn’t be where I am."

How it unfolded

The final circuit race in downtown Salt Lake City took the peloton past the Utah state capitol over 11 laps of a 10.8-kilometre course that included a punchy climb through the start/finish.

Racing was fast from the start, and a group of 17 riders formed off the front in the opening laps.

Among the escapees were Gus Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing), Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Lorenzo Rota and Simone Sterbini (Bardiani CSF), Ivan Santamorita (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Kyle Murphy (Cylance), Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS), Erik Slack (Hangar 15), Francisco Mancebo (Hangar 15), Chad Beyer (Hangar 15), Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita), William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel), Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) and Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling).

The leaders had a gap of 1:05 when they went through the start-finish with eight laps to go, and with no threats to the general classification in the move, the leash continued to go out. A crash with 80km to go split the field, but things were back together quickly

Rosskopf supplied a lot of the power for the breakaway, while Israel Cycling Academy sent riders to the front of the group to keep the break in check. With the gap hovering at about a minute, the temptation to bridge to the group was high, but as the leaders went through the start/finish with six to go there numbers were down to just 16 riders and the makeup had changed. Following close behind were several small groups trying to bridge.

In the newly formed group past the start/finish were were Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), who was just 4:39 down, Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare, Silvan Dillier (BMC), Rosskopf, Senni, Kyle Murphy (Cylance), Jaramillo, Rota, Sterbini, Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy), Santomorita, Cima, Barta, Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman), Frayer, Beyer, Mancebo, Slack, Clark and Bassett.

The yellow jersey group with race leader Britton and the other GC contenders dangled just 1:05 behind, with Rally taking up the chase and holding the gap in check.

Slack dropped from the lead group, but his Hangar 15 teammates hot the front and pressed the pace, dislodging Barta from the group, which was down to 20 with four laps to go.

A split in the break left Clark, Rosskopf, Senni, Sterbini and Santomorita in front, but that group quickly dissolved as Sterbini attacked again and only Senni could follow this time. Meanwhile, in the chase, the gap to the peloton was just 45 seconds.

Sterbini and Senni continued on in front with a 25-second gap to the remnants of the break, and 55 seconds to the field. The chasers lost their impetus on the fast, hilly course, however, and the field was quickly upon them. In front, Murphy and Molina were the only previous breakaway riders to bridge to the leaders, forming a new group of four up front.

Four riders rode into no-man’s land, but the peloton was encroaching at just 40 seconds behind the leaders. Jaramillo, Mancebo and Rota joined James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) in the chase, and they slowly worked their way back up the leaders with just over two laps to go.

The peloton was breathing down the break’s neck as the leaders went through the start/finish with two to go, and Murphy set off on a solo flyer. He was soon joined by a handful of riders, including Jaramillo, Senni, Rota, Manuel Sola Arjona (Caja Rural), Redi Halilaj (Amore & Vita) and Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare).

The new lead group quickly built a 30-second gap to the field with just over one lap to go, but Halilaj wasn’t happy with the status quo and jumped away. Murphy bridged up, and the two leaders set off with their former breakaway companion in hot pursuit

As the field was about to catch the chase, Halilaj attacked Murphy and dropped the Cylance rider. As Halilaj, Murphy and Acevedo went through the finish separated by seconds, the field was just 30 seconds behind and champing at the bit for the finale.

Senni bridged across as they crossed the line, joining Murphy in chasing down the Albanian ahead. The BMC rider managed to get to him with 7.5km to go but the peloton had all of the escapees in sight. Murphy was finally caught over the top of the climb with 5km to go, but Senni and Halilaj, the latter riding in an enormous gear, persisted.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA hammered the breakaway back, but Senni refusing to give up kept attacking, drawing out three riders - two from the Spanish team and Halilaj. The four riders had 10 seconds with 3km to go, but the peloton swept past as the lead-out trains assembled with 2km left to race.

Israel Cycling Academy and Holowesko-Citadel kept the pace high, but it was Axeon Hagens Berman who drove the pace into the base of the final climb.

Britton stayed safely near the front but Benito (Caja Rural) opened a gap which Canola wisely followed. Canola succeeded and gave Vini fantini its sole success of the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:40:18 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 5 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 7 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:11 15 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 17 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:00:15 18 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 22 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 23 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 24 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:22 25 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:24 26 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 27 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 28 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 29 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 31 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 33 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:00:33 34 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:00:36 35 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 37 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 38 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:45 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:47 41 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:51 42 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:02 43 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:04 44 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 46 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:06 47 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 48 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:19 49 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 50 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:23 51 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 52 Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 53 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 54 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:29 55 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:37 56 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 57 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:38 58 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 60 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:41 61 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:42 63 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:45 64 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:56 67 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 68 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:57 69 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:59 70 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:01 71 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 72 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:04 73 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:27 74 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:29 75 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:33 77 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:41 79 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:46 80 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:56 81 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:19 82 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:03:27 83 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:31 84 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:00 85 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:04:35 86 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:25 87 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 88 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:29 89 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 90 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:35 91 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:06:19 92 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:23 93 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 94 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:28 95 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:07:31 96 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:48 97 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 98 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 99 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:52 100 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:43 DNF Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy DNF William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling DNF Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling DNF Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor DNS Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 4 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 6 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 7 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 8 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 2 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 2:40:20 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:09 4 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:22 5 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:34 7 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:00 8 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:21 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:35 10 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:43 11 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:54 12 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:55 14 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:27 15 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:31 16 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:39 17 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:58 18 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:33 19 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:46

Most Aggressive Rider Rider Name (Country) Team Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 8:01:00 2 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Bardiani CSF 0:00:20 4 Rally Cycling 0:00:22 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:35 6 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:00:48 7 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:11 8 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:15 9 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 0:01:18 10 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:44 11 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:10 12 Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:46 13 Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:14 14 Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:48 15 Cylance Cycling 0:06:08 16 Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:52

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 22:48:03 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:22 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:32 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:35 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:16 7 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:41 8 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:47 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:55 10 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:00 11 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:03 12 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:03:24 13 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:01 14 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:13 15 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:00 16 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:06:32 17 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:31 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:09 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:34 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:03 21 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:04 22 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:16:16 23 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:17 24 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:19 25 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:17:50 26 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:20:55 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:23 28 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:21:53 29 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:55 30 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:22:33 31 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:40 32 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:31 33 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:10 34 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:11 35 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:26:57 36 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:31 37 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:09 38 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:29:38 39 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:03 40 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:11 41 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 0:35:34 42 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:37:04 43 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:14 44 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:31 45 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:29 46 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:39:49 47 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:40:32 48 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:41:53 49 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:02 50 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:42:13 51 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:15 52 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:13 53 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:45:40 54 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:45:41 55 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:45:51 56 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:47:20 57 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:47:28 58 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:47:34 59 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:47:50 60 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:15 61 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:08 62 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:49:36 63 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:50:09 64 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:50:22 65 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:50:47 66 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:51:48 67 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:52:06 68 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:52:33 69 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:35 70 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:52:49 71 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:52:54 72 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:53:26 73 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:53:35 74 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:53:47 75 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:53:51 76 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:53:53 77 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:54:08 78 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:54:56 79 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:55:02 80 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:56:04 81 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:57:12 82 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:57:56 83 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:58:02 84 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:58:41 85 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:59:15 86 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:00:27 87 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 1:01:32 88 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1:02:33 89 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 1:02:41 90 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:03:40 91 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:04:25 92 Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:52 93 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:06:34 94 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1:06:39 95 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 1:10:35 96 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:10:49 97 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 1:11:25 98 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:14:23 99 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1:14:41 100 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:19:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 42 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 39 3 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 22 4 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 6 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 11 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 10 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 11 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 12 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 13 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 14 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 7 16 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 7 17 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 18 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 19 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 5 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 21 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 22 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 23 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 24 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 25 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 26 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 27 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 3 28 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 2 29 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 30 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 2 31 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 32 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1 33 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 1 34 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1 35 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1 36 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 1 37 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1 38 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 3 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 4 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 5 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 15 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 15 7 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 11 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 10 12 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 13 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 9 14 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 16 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 6 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 19 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 20 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 5 21 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 22 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 23 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4 25 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 4 26 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 3 27 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 28 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 29 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 22:48:38 2 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:25 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:05 4 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:29:03 5 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:36 6 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 0:34:59 7 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:54 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:41:38 9 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:38 10 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:45:05 11 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:45:06 12 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:45:16 13 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:49:47 14 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:00 15 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:52:19 16 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:53:16 17 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:54:27 18 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:59:52 19 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1:14:06

Fan Favourtite Rider Name (Country) Team Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling