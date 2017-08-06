Tour of Utah: Britton wins overall
Canola takes out final stage in Salt Lake City
Stage 7: Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City
Marco Canola gave Nippo-Vini Fantini its first stage win of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah with a beautifully timed acceleration on the uphill finish of the race's final stage in Salt Lake City.
The Italian burst out of the peloton in the final 300m to take the victory - his first on US soil - over Brent Bookwalter (BMC), who won the sprint for second over Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare).
Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), having led the race since the time trial on stage 3, held on to the attack-riddled chaotic stage to claim his first Tour of Utah overall victory. His final margin was 26 seconds on Mannion, with Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov in third at 35.
Canola's burst of speed left everyone behind, including sprint leader Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare), who couldn't hold his wheel throughout he final corner.
"I had legs. I knew that, so I just tried to stay in the bunch and my teammates covered the attacks," Canola said. "Everything went good in the end. It was also the perfect finish for my power. Because I am really good in the uphill finish. It was our goal to take the win today, and everything went good.
"In the last kilometre we were all together, so it was really the legs to see who was the winner," he said. "I’m really, really happy because we arrived in Salt Lake City and it was one of my favourite stages when I started the Tour of Utah before. In the end, we are so proud of our job. Now we go to Colorado to take another good results. It’s really important for Nippo-Vini Fantini."
Britton, 32, registered the biggest win of is career after a long week of first earning the jersey and then defending it through four difficult stages. The soft-spoken Canadian thanked his team for the opportunity to take the win in the 2.HC race after several years of knocking on the door.
"By and large this group of guys has been together for every race more or less this year," he said. "We changed one guy for this race out of the eight. Otherwise I’ve raced with the same seven guys this year. So we know each other really well. We’ve all ridden for each other at some point or another all year.
"So we’re very, very tight knit. I have a lot of confidence in them, and they have a lt of confidence in me. I’ve been doing this for awhile, and I know that there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that, but it’s something that I kind of thrive on. I’m just very grateful to have such a fantastic team, because without them I wouldn’t be where I am."
How it unfolded
The final circuit race in downtown Salt Lake City took the peloton past the Utah state capitol over 11 laps of a 10.8-kilometre course that included a punchy climb through the start/finish.
Racing was fast from the start, and a group of 17 riders formed off the front in the opening laps.
Among the escapees were Gus Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing), Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Lorenzo Rota and Simone Sterbini (Bardiani CSF), Ivan Santamorita (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Kyle Murphy (Cylance), Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS), Erik Slack (Hangar 15), Francisco Mancebo (Hangar 15), Chad Beyer (Hangar 15), Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita), William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel), Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) and Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling).
The leaders had a gap of 1:05 when they went through the start-finish with eight laps to go, and with no threats to the general classification in the move, the leash continued to go out. A crash with 80km to go split the field, but things were back together quickly
Rosskopf supplied a lot of the power for the breakaway, while Israel Cycling Academy sent riders to the front of the group to keep the break in check. With the gap hovering at about a minute, the temptation to bridge to the group was high, but as the leaders went through the start/finish with six to go there numbers were down to just 16 riders and the makeup had changed. Following close behind were several small groups trying to bridge.
In the newly formed group past the start/finish were were Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), who was just 4:39 down, Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare, Silvan Dillier (BMC), Rosskopf, Senni, Kyle Murphy (Cylance), Jaramillo, Rota, Sterbini, Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy), Santomorita, Cima, Barta, Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman), Frayer, Beyer, Mancebo, Slack, Clark and Bassett.
The yellow jersey group with race leader Britton and the other GC contenders dangled just 1:05 behind, with Rally taking up the chase and holding the gap in check.
Slack dropped from the lead group, but his Hangar 15 teammates hot the front and pressed the pace, dislodging Barta from the group, which was down to 20 with four laps to go.
A split in the break left Clark, Rosskopf, Senni, Sterbini and Santomorita in front, but that group quickly dissolved as Sterbini attacked again and only Senni could follow this time. Meanwhile, in the chase, the gap to the peloton was just 45 seconds.
Sterbini and Senni continued on in front with a 25-second gap to the remnants of the break, and 55 seconds to the field. The chasers lost their impetus on the fast, hilly course, however, and the field was quickly upon them. In front, Murphy and Molina were the only previous breakaway riders to bridge to the leaders, forming a new group of four up front.
Four riders rode into no-man’s land, but the peloton was encroaching at just 40 seconds behind the leaders. Jaramillo, Mancebo and Rota joined James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) in the chase, and they slowly worked their way back up the leaders with just over two laps to go.
The peloton was breathing down the break’s neck as the leaders went through the start/finish with two to go, and Murphy set off on a solo flyer. He was soon joined by a handful of riders, including Jaramillo, Senni, Rota, Manuel Sola Arjona (Caja Rural), Redi Halilaj (Amore & Vita) and Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare).
The new lead group quickly built a 30-second gap to the field with just over one lap to go, but Halilaj wasn’t happy with the status quo and jumped away. Murphy bridged up, and the two leaders set off with their former breakaway companion in hot pursuit
As the field was about to catch the chase, Halilaj attacked Murphy and dropped the Cylance rider. As Halilaj, Murphy and Acevedo went through the finish separated by seconds, the field was just 30 seconds behind and champing at the bit for the finale.
Senni bridged across as they crossed the line, joining Murphy in chasing down the Albanian ahead. The BMC rider managed to get to him with 7.5km to go but the peloton had all of the escapees in sight. Murphy was finally caught over the top of the climb with 5km to go, but Senni and Halilaj, the latter riding in an enormous gear, persisted.
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA hammered the breakaway back, but Senni refusing to give up kept attacking, drawing out three riders - two from the Spanish team and Halilaj. The four riders had 10 seconds with 3km to go, but the peloton swept past as the lead-out trains assembled with 2km left to race.
Israel Cycling Academy and Holowesko-Citadel kept the pace high, but it was Axeon Hagens Berman who drove the pace into the base of the final climb.
Britton stayed safely near the front but Benito (Caja Rural) opened a gap which Canola wisely followed. Canola succeeded and gave Vini fantini its sole success of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:40:18
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:11
|15
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|17
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:00:15
|18
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|22
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|23
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|24
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:22
|25
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|26
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|27
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|28
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|29
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|31
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|33
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:33
|34
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:00:36
|35
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|37
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|38
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:45
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:47
|41
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:51
|42
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|43
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:04
|44
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|46
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:06
|47
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|48
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:19
|49
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|50
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:23
|51
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|53
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|54
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:29
|55
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:37
|56
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|57
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:38
|58
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|60
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|61
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:42
|63
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:45
|64
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:56
|67
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|68
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:57
|69
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:59
|70
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:01
|71
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|72
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:04
|73
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:27
|74
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|75
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|77
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:41
|79
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:46
|80
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:56
|81
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:19
|82
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:27
|83
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:31
|84
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:00
|85
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:04:35
|86
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|87
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|88
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:29
|89
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|90
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:35
|91
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:06:19
|92
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:23
|93
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|94
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:28
|95
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:07:31
|96
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:48
|97
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|98
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|99
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:52
|100
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:43
|DNF
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNS
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|6
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|2
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:20
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:09
|4
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:22
|5
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|7
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|8
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:35
|10
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:43
|11
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:54
|12
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:55
|14
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:27
|15
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|16
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:39
|17
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:58
|18
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:33
|19
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:46
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|8:01:00
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:20
|4
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:22
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:35
|6
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:00:48
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:11
|8
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:15
|9
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|10
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:44
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:10
|12
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:46
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:14
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:48
|15
|Cylance Cycling
|0:06:08
|16
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|22:48:03
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:32
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:35
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:16
|7
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|8
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:47
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:55
|10
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:00
|11
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:03
|12
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:03:24
|13
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:01
|14
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:13
|15
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:00
|16
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:06:32
|17
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:09
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:34
|20
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:03
|21
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:04
|22
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:16:16
|23
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:17
|24
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|25
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:17:50
|26
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:20:55
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:23
|28
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:21:53
|29
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:55
|30
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:22:33
|31
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:40
|32
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:31
|33
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:10
|34
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:11
|35
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:26:57
|36
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:31
|37
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:09
|38
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:29:38
|39
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:03
|40
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:11
|41
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:34
|42
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:37:04
|43
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:14
|44
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:31
|45
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:29
|46
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:39:49
|47
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:40:32
|48
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:41:53
|49
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:02
|50
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:42:13
|51
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:15
|52
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:13
|53
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:45:40
|54
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:45:41
|55
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:45:51
|56
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:47:20
|57
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:47:28
|58
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:47:34
|59
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:47:50
|60
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:15
|61
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:08
|62
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:49:36
|63
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:50:09
|64
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:50:22
|65
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:50:47
|66
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:51:48
|67
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:52:06
|68
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:33
|69
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:35
|70
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:52:49
|71
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:52:54
|72
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:53:26
|73
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:53:35
|74
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:53:47
|75
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:53:51
|76
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:53:53
|77
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:08
|78
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:54:56
|79
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:55:02
|80
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:56:04
|81
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:57:12
|82
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:57:56
|83
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:58:02
|84
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:58:41
|85
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:59:15
|86
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:00:27
|87
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|1:01:32
|88
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1:02:33
|89
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|1:02:41
|90
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:03:40
|91
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:04:25
|92
|Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:52
|93
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:06:34
|94
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:06:39
|95
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:10:35
|96
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:10:49
|97
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:11:25
|98
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:14:23
|99
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:14:41
|100
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:19:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|39
|3
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|4
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|6
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|10
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|11
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|12
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|13
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|7
|16
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|17
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|19
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|21
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|22
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|23
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|25
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|26
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|27
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|3
|28
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|2
|29
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|30
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|31
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|32
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|33
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|1
|34
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|35
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|36
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|37
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|38
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|3
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|4
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|5
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|7
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|11
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|12
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|13
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|9
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|19
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|20
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|21
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|22
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|23
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|24
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|25
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|4
|26
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|27
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|28
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|22:48:38
|2
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:25
|3
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:05
|4
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:29:03
|5
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:36
|6
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:59
|7
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:54
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:41:38
|9
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:38
|10
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:45:05
|11
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:45:06
|12
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:45:16
|13
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:49:47
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:00
|15
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:52:19
|16
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:53:16
|17
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:54:27
|18
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:59:52
|19
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:14:06
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|68:30:57
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:30
|4
|Rally Cycling
|0:14:35
|5
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:21:50
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:27:12
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|0:29:27
|8
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:38:55
|9
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:41:53
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:49:46
|11
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:55:00
|12
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:14:46
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:22:41
|14
|Cylance Cycling
|1:25:28
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:27:43
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:44:32
