Tour of Utah: Britton wins overall

Canola takes out final stage in Salt Lake City

Image 1 of 24

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) celebrates final day Tour of Utah stage success

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) celebrates final day Tour of Utah stage success
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 24

BMC won the team classificaton

BMC won the team classificaton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 24

The final podium post for photos

The final podium post for photos
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 24

Ron Britton and Travis McCave chat on the start line

Ron Britton and Travis McCave chat on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 24

Dry surrounds for the seventh and final stage

Dry surrounds for the seventh and final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 24

Angus Morton feels the efforts and sticks out his tongue

Angus Morton feels the efforts and sticks out his tongue
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 24

Bardiani CSF doing the work

Bardiani CSF doing the work
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 24

Bardiani CSF set the tempi

Bardiani CSF set the tempi
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 24

The peloton lined out

The peloton lined out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 24

Manuel Senni (BMC) drives the breakaway

Manuel Senni (BMC) drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 24

Redi Halilaj (Amore & Vita)

Redi Halilaj (Amore & Vita)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 24

Overall winner Rob Britton enjoying his podium time

Overall winner Rob Britton enjoying his podium time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 24

The jersey winners after the final stage

The jersey winners after the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 24

The stage 7 podium

The stage 7 podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 24

Mike Sayers enjoying his time with Israel Cycling Academy as a DS

Mike Sayers enjoying his time with Israel Cycling Academy as a DS
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 24

The fans cheers on the peloton in Salt Lake City

The fans cheers on the peloton in Salt Lake City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 24

A very relaxed way to the watch the race

A very relaxed way to the watch the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 24

Travis McCabe (UHC)

Travis McCabe (UHC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 24

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) defending the yellow jersey

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) defending the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 24

Rob Britton in the yellow jersey

Rob Britton in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 24

The peloton rolling through Salt Lake City

The peloton rolling through Salt Lake City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 24

Rob Britton comes to terms with his overall victory

Rob Britton comes to terms with his overall victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 24

Rob Britton soaks in the moment post-stage

Rob Britton soaks in the moment post-stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 24

BMC celebrate winning the team classification

BMC celebrate winning the team classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Marco Canola gave Nippo-Vini Fantini its first stage win of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah with a beautifully timed acceleration on the uphill finish of the race's final stage in Salt Lake City.

The Italian burst out of the peloton in the final 300m to take the victory - his first on US soil - over Brent Bookwalter (BMC), who won the sprint for second over Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare).

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), having led the race since the time trial on stage 3, held on to the attack-riddled chaotic stage to claim his first Tour of Utah overall victory. His final margin was 26 seconds on Mannion, with Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov in third at 35.

Canola's burst of speed left everyone behind, including sprint leader Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare), who couldn't hold his wheel throughout he final corner.

"I had legs. I knew that, so I just tried to stay in the bunch and my teammates covered the attacks," Canola said. "Everything went good in the end. It was also the perfect finish for my power. Because I am really good in the uphill finish. It was our goal to take the win today, and everything went good.

"In the last kilometre we were all together, so it was really the legs to see who was the winner," he said. "I’m really, really happy because we arrived in Salt Lake City and it was one of my favourite stages when I started the Tour of Utah before. In the end, we are so proud of our job. Now we go to Colorado to take another good results. It’s really important for Nippo-Vini Fantini."

Britton, 32, registered the biggest win of is career after a long week of first earning the jersey and then defending it through four difficult stages. The soft-spoken Canadian thanked his team for the opportunity to take the win in the 2.HC race after several years of knocking on the door. 

"By and large this group of guys has been together for every race more or less this year," he said. "We changed one guy for this race out of the eight. Otherwise I’ve raced with the same seven guys this year. So we know each other really well. We’ve all ridden for each other at some point or another all year.

"So we’re very, very tight knit. I have a lot of confidence in them, and they have a lt of confidence in me. I’ve been doing this for awhile, and I know that there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that, but it’s something that I kind of thrive on. I’m just very grateful to have such a fantastic team, because without them I wouldn’t be where I am."

How it unfolded

The final circuit race in downtown Salt Lake City took the peloton past the Utah state capitol over 11 laps of a 10.8-kilometre course that included a punchy climb through the start/finish.

Racing was fast from the start, and a group of 17 riders formed off the front in the opening laps.

Among the escapees were Gus Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing), Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare), Lorenzo Rota and Simone Sterbini (Bardiani CSF), Ivan Santamorita (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Kyle Murphy (Cylance), Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS), Erik Slack (Hangar 15), Francisco Mancebo (Hangar 15), Chad Beyer (Hangar 15), Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita), William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman), Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel), Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) and Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling).

The leaders had a gap of 1:05 when they went through the start-finish with eight laps to go, and with no threats to the general classification in the move, the leash continued to go out. A crash with 80km to go split the field, but things were back together quickly

Rosskopf supplied a lot of the power for the breakaway, while Israel Cycling Academy sent riders to the front of the group to keep the break in check. With the gap hovering at about a minute, the temptation to bridge to the group was high, but as the leaders went through the start/finish with six to go there numbers were down to just 16 riders and the makeup had changed. Following close behind were several small groups trying to bridge.

In the newly formed group past the start/finish were were Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), who was just 4:39 down, Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare, Silvan Dillier (BMC), Rosskopf, Senni, Kyle Murphy (Cylance), Jaramillo, Rota, Sterbini, Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy), Santomorita, Cima, Barta, Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman), Frayer, Beyer, Mancebo, Slack, Clark and Bassett.

The yellow jersey group with race leader Britton and the other GC contenders dangled just 1:05 behind, with Rally taking up the chase and holding the gap in check.

Slack dropped from the lead group, but his Hangar 15 teammates hot the front and pressed the pace, dislodging Barta from the group, which was down to 20 with four laps to go.

A split in the break left Clark, Rosskopf, Senni, Sterbini and Santomorita in front, but that group quickly dissolved as Sterbini attacked again and only Senni could follow this time. Meanwhile, in the chase, the gap to the peloton was just 45 seconds.

Sterbini and Senni continued on in front with a 25-second gap to the remnants of the break, and 55 seconds to the field. The chasers lost their impetus on the fast, hilly course, however, and the field was quickly upon them. In front, Murphy and Molina were the only previous breakaway riders to bridge to the leaders, forming a new group of four up front.

Four riders rode into no-man’s land, but the peloton was encroaching at just 40 seconds behind the leaders. Jaramillo, Mancebo and Rota joined James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) in the chase, and they slowly worked their way back up the leaders with just over two laps to go.

The peloton was breathing down the break’s neck as the leaders went through the start/finish with two to go, and Murphy set off on a solo flyer. He was soon joined by a handful of riders, including Jaramillo, Senni, Rota, Manuel Sola Arjona (Caja Rural), Redi Halilaj (Amore & Vita) and Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare).

The new lead group quickly built a 30-second gap to the field with just over one lap to go, but Halilaj wasn’t happy with the status quo and jumped away. Murphy bridged up, and the two leaders set off with their former breakaway companion in hot pursuit

As the field was about to catch the chase, Halilaj attacked Murphy and dropped the Cylance rider. As Halilaj, Murphy and Acevedo went through the finish separated by seconds, the field was just 30 seconds behind and champing at the bit for the finale.

Senni bridged across as they crossed the line, joining Murphy in chasing down the Albanian ahead. The BMC rider managed to get to him with 7.5km to go but the peloton had all of the escapees in sight. Murphy was finally caught over the top of the climb with 5km to go, but Senni and Halilaj, the latter riding in an enormous gear, persisted.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA hammered the breakaway back, but Senni refusing to give up kept attacking, drawing out three riders - two from the Spanish team and Halilaj. The four riders had 10 seconds with 3km to go, but the peloton swept past as the lead-out trains assembled with 2km left to race.

Israel Cycling Academy and Holowesko-Citadel kept the pace high, but it was Axeon Hagens Berman who drove the pace into the base of the final climb.

Britton stayed safely near the front but Benito (Caja Rural) opened a gap which Canola wisely followed. Canola succeeded and gave Vini fantini its sole success of the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:40:18
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
5Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
7Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
10Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:11
15Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
17Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:00:15
18Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
22Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
23Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
24Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:22
25Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:24
26James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
27Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
28Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
29Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
31Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
33Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:00:33
34David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:00:36
35Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
37Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
38Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:45
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:47
41Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:51
42Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:02
43Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:04
44Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
46Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:06
47Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
48Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:19
49Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
50Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:23
51Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
52Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
53Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
54Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:29
55Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:37
56Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
57John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:38
58Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
60Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:41
61Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:42
63Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:45
64Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:56
67Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
68Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:57
69Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:59
70Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:01
71Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
72Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:04
73Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:27
74Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:29
75Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:33
77Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:41
79Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:46
80Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:56
81Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:19
82Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:27
83Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:31
84Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:00
85Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:04:35
86Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:25
87Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
88Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:29
89Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
90Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:35
91Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:06:19
92Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:23
93Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
94Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:28
95Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:31
96Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:48
97Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
98Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
99Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:52
100Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:43
DNFAngus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFReid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFGuy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFAviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFWilliam Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFOrlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
DNFCory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
DNFTyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFDanny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFJulien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMarc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNSDaniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
4Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team7
5Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
6Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
7Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
8Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
9Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear2
10Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team2:40:20
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:09
4Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:22
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:00:34
7Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:00
8Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:21
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:35
10Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:43
11Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:54
12Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
13Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:55
14Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:27
15Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:31
16Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:39
17Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:58
18Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:33
19Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:46

Most Aggressive Rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team8:01:00
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
3Bardiani CSF0:00:20
4Rally Cycling0:00:22
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:35
6Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:00:48
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:11
8Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:15
9Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:01:18
10Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:44
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:10
12Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:46
13Silber Pro Cycling0:04:14
14Team Novo Nordisk0:04:48
15Cylance Cycling0:06:08
16Israel Cycling Academy0:06:52

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling22:48:03
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:22
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:32
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:35
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:16
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:41
8Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:47
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:55
10James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:00
11Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:03
12Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:03:24
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:01
14Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:13
15Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:00
16Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:06:32
17Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:31
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:09
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:34
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:03
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:04
22Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:16:16
23Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:17
24Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:19
25Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:17:50
26Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:20:55
27Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:23
28Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:21:53
29Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:55
30Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:22:33
31Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:40
32Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:31
33Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:10
34Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:11
35Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:57
36Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:31
37Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:09
38Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:29:38
39Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:03
40Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:11
41Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team0:35:34
42Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:37:04
43Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:14
44Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:31
45Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:29
46Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:39:49
47Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:40:32
48David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:41:53
49Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:02
50Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:42:13
51Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:15
52Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:13
53Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:45:40
54Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:45:41
55Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:45:51
56Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:47:20
57Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:47:28
58Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:47:34
59Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:47:50
60Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:48:15
61Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:08
62Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:49:36
63Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:50:09
64Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:50:22
65Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:50:47
66Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:51:48
67Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:52:06
68Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:52:33
69Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:35
70Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:52:49
71Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:52:54
72Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:53:26
73Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:53:35
74Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:53:47
75Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:53:51
76Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:53:53
77Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:54:08
78Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:54:56
79Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:55:02
80Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:56:04
81Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:57:12
82John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:57:56
83Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:58:02
84Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:58:41
85Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:59:15
86Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:00:27
87Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest1:01:32
88Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1:02:33
89Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling1:02:41
90Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:03:40
91Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:04:25
92Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:05:52
93Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:06:34
94Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1:06:39
95Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:10:35
96Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:10:49
97Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling1:11:25
98Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:14:23
99Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:14:41
100Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk1:19:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team42pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini39
3Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy22
4John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear20
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team18
6Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy11
8Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
10Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling9
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
12Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
13Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team7
15Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team7
16Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling7
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
18Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
19Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles5
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
21Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
22Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
23Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
24Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
25Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
26Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman3
27Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles3
28Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear2
29Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman2
30Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling2
31Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
32Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1
33Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest1
34Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles1
35Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1
36Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy1
37Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1
38Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis25pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
3Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
4Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling15
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling15
7Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team13
9Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
11Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
12Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
13James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling9
14Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
15Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
16Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy6
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
18Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
19Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
20Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles5
21Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman5
22Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
23Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4
25Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor4
26Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling3
27Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
28Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
29Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman22:48:38
2Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:25
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:05
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:29:03
5Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:36
6Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team0:34:59
7Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:54
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:41:38
9Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:38
10Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:45:05
11Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:45:06
12Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:45:16
13Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:49:47
14Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:00
15Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:52:19
16Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:53:16
17Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:54:27
18Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:59:52
19Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:14:06

Fan Favourtite
Rider Name (Country) Team
Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team68:30:57
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:39
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:30
4Rally Cycling0:14:35
5Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:21:50
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:27:12
7Bardiani CSF0:29:27
8Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:38:55
9Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:41:53
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:49:46
11Hangar 15 Bicycles0:55:00
12Nippo - Vini Fantini1:14:46
13Israel Cycling Academy1:22:41
14Cylance Cycling1:25:28
15Silber Pro Cycling1:27:43
16Team Novo Nordisk2:44:32

