Tour of Utah: Britton wins Big Cottonwood Canyon time trial

Rally rider takes over race lead in uphill test

Image 1 of 22

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 22

Francisco Mancebo (Hangar 15 Bicycles)

Francisco Mancebo (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) riding to third place

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) riding to third place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel)

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) tries to hold on to yellow

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) tries to hold on to yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

The top three on stage 3

The top three on stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) riding to 12th

Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) riding to 12th
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Antonio Molina Canet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Antonio Molina Canet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

UnitedHealthcare's Janier Acevedo out on course

UnitedHealthcare's Janier Acevedo out on course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

Rob Squire (Hangar 15 Bicycles)

Rob Squire (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Manuel Senni (BMC)

Manuel Senni (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

Bardiani CSF's Giulio Ciccone suffers up the cllimb

Bardiani CSF's Giulio Ciccone suffers up the cllimb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

In the start house ready to roll

In the start house ready to roll
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) rolls out

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) rolls out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly-Belly)

Keegan Swirbul (Jelly-Belly)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

US champ Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

US champ Joey Rosskopf (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)

Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

The classification leaders after stage 3

The classification leaders after stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) powered to the stage win in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah's uphill individual time trial at Big Cottonwood Canyon on stage 3. The Canadian topped Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) by 13 seconds, with Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) in third at 26 seconds.

The performance puts Britton into the race lead after James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) and overnight leader Sepp Kuss (Rally) all fell shy of the top 10 on the stage. Britton now leads the race over Mannion by 26 seconds, with Tvetcov in third at 28 seconds.

In the post-race press conference, Britton, who finished fifth overall last year, said he put a big target on this stage.

"I was really excited when I saw there was going to be an uphill time trial at this race," he said. "It’s something that kind of suits my strengths pretty well. I prepared also for this stage in particular doing specific stuff."

Britton blasted out of the start gate, and over the first half of the course finished just one second shy of Tvetcov's split time. He went 14 seconds better than Tvetcov over the second half to take the win.

"I tried to go out with the governor pretty off and tried to go into the red, because I knew kind of around that 2K to go and you crest over 8,000 feet mark, that's when it really starts to get hard with oxygen debt, and that's pretty much what happened," he said. "At that point I just kind of held on for dear life and just started to see the watts slip away and hope that I could minimize the damage and hold on in the last 500 metres. But I'm really happy with how it all wrapped up."

Tvetcov compared the course to the uphill time trial in Vail, Colorado, at the now-defunct USA Pro Challenge, where he placed third behind Tejay van Garderen and Tom Danielson in 2014. He went one better Wednesday in Utah.

"My hope was to go as hard as I can," Tvetcov said of his approach to the stage. "I didn't really think about time or anything else, because you put yourself under pressure and it's like no way. So finally I got a good time."

Mannion took a different approach, but it also paid off with a podium spot.

"I kind of just tried to ride a steady pace, even though the first half was a lot faster," the UnitedHealthcare rider said. "It was kind of hard to do power toward the end. I just kind of went out at a good tempo and was definitely suffering and felt pretty terrible all day. And I was actually pretty surprised at the result at the end. It was a good day. I'm happy with the effort I did, and Rob and Serghei really ripped it. It's going to be a good four days of racing left."

How it unfolded

The 9km uphill time trial was not exceptionally steep, but the altitude – the race climbed 525.8 metres, finishing at 2,675 metres above sea level – provided plenty of challenges for the riders, who were restricted to standard road bike setups for the race.

Cylance Pro Cycling's Bryan Lewis set the best early time, going just over 20 minutes at 20:09. The time for Lewis, who started ninth on the day, held for more than half an hour before Bardiani CSF's Simone Sterbini came in with the first time under 20 minutes, crossing the line in 19:10 and the new fastest mark.

Several riders nearly toppled Sterbini's time over the next 30 minutes, with UnitedHealthcare's Janier Acevedo coming closest at 19:18. But Sterbini's lead held until BMC's Manuel Senni crossed the line under three seconds better at 19:07. Senni didn't even have time to settle into the hot seat, however, before Bardiani CSF's Giulio Ciccone broke the 19-minute barrier at 18:59.

Looking resplendent in his first opportunity to wear the US stars-and-stripes jersey he won in June, BMC's Joey Rosskopf set the new fastest time another handful of minutes later, crossing the line at 18:55 to take the lead.

Unfortunately for Rosskopf, the top times were falling regularly as the GC riders hit the course. Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Serghei Tvetcov hit the gas over the last half of the course and carved 13 seconds off Rosskopf's time, coming in at 18:42.

Among the final 10 starters, Britton covered the first half of the course with the second-fastest time at that point, going one-second slower than Tvetcov at the halfway mark. Britton then flew up the second half of the course, setting a new best time of 18:29, another 13 seconds better than Tvetcov.

The biggest surprise of the final 10 riders came from BMCs Brent Bookwalter, who crossed the first check point more than 40 seconds behind Tvetcov's top split.

UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion put in a good ride, finishing two-tenths of a second better than Rosskopf at 18:55. BMC's Silvan Dillier finished next, 1:24 down on Britton. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) came in 13th fastest, 58:19 behind Britton's time.

Elevate-KHS rider James Piccoli, starting the day third overall, lost 1:10 to Britton, while Bookwalter crossed with a disappointing time of 19:15, 46 seconds down on Britton.

Kuss was only 25 seconds down on Britton's time at the halfway point, and the 22-year-old came in with a time of 19:33 at the finish, 1:03 behind the winner.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:30
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:13
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:26
4Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:30
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:00:34
7Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:37
8Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
9Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:40
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:46
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
12Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:52
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:58
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:59
15Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:00
16Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:00
17Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:04
18Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
19Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:01:07
20Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:07
21James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:11
22Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:13
23Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:14
24William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:18
25Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:22
26Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:22
27Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:23
28Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
29Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:31
30Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:31
31Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:01:33
32Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:35
33Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:39
34Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:43
35Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:44
36Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
37Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:45
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:48
39Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:49
40David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:01:50
41Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:50
42Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
43Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:01:51
44Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:51
45Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:54
46Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:55
47Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:56
48Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:58
49Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:59
50Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:59
51Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:01
52Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:03
53Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:03
54Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:04
55Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:06
56Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:07
57Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:07
58Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:08
59Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:08
60Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:09
61Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:11
62Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling0:02:12
63Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:13
64Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:13
65Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:02:14
66Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:16
67Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:17
68Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:20
69Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:02:21
70Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:21
71Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:02:24
72Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:28
73Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:30
74Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
75Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:02:36
76Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:38
77Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:41
78Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:02:43
79Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:46
80Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:02:47
81Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:47
82Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:48
83Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:51
84Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:54
85Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:55
86Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:58
87Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:59
88Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:00
89Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:02
90Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:05
91Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:07
92Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:09
93Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:09
94Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:03:10
95Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:03:11
96Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:11
97Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:12
98Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:12
99John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:14
100Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:16
101Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:19
102Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:22
103Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:27
104Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:29
105Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:31
106Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:03:35
107Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:03:39
108Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:42
109Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:47
110Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:50
111Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:51
112Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:03:53
113Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:58
114Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:02
115Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:08
116Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:11
117Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:11
118Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:16
119Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:20
120Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:23
121Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:04:31
122Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:38
123Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:42
124Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:49

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:07
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:09
3William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:40
4Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:45
5Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:46
6Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:54
7Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:58
8Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
9Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:13
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:14
11Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:18
12Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:22
13Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:27
14Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:34
15Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:40
16Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:56
17Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:13
18Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:22
19Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:32
20Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:02:34
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:42
22Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:52
23Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:54
24Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:05
25Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:57:17
2Rally Cycling0:00:21
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:36
4Bardiani CSF0:00:52
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:17
6Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:33
7Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:06
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:15
9Cylance Cycling0:02:36
10Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:02:40
11Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:02:57
12Silber Pro Cycling0:02:58
13Hangar 15 Bicycles0:03:22
14Israel Cycling Academy0:03:58
15Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:11
16Team Novo Nordisk0:08:01

Genereal classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling8:53:32
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:26
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:28
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:00:34
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:38
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:58
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:59
9Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:00
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:02
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
12James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:09
13Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:01:13
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
15Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:20
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
17Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:29
18Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:51
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:56
20Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:58
21Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:06
22Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:11
23Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:18
24Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:46
25Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:00
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:21
27Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:42
28Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:04:23
29Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:25
30Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:06
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:36
32Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:43
33Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:06:08
34Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:58
35Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:59
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:13
37Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team0:09:45
38Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:45
39Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:11:56
40William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:23
41Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:36
42Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:49
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:56
44Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:22
45Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:26
46Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:27
47Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:13:40
48Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:14:01
49Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:16:52
50Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:54
51Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:18:51
52Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:53
53Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:00
54Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:19:10
55Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:23
56Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:19:29
57Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:19:46
58Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
59Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling0:19:49
60Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:55
61Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:58
62Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:00
63Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:20:05
64Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:11
65Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:20:15
66Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:23
67Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:20:24
68Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:26
69Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:20:35
70Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:38
71Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:41
72David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
73Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:42
74Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:46
75Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:49
76John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:52
77Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:54
78Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:00
79Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:09
80Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:16
81Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:20
82Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:23
83Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:21:31
84Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
85Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:43
86Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:21:53
87Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:00
88Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:22:16
89Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:18
90Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
91Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:27
92Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:22:46
93Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:52
94Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:23:53
95Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:00
96Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:08
97Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:24
98Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:59
99Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:25:08
100Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:14
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:00
102Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:30:32
103Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:30:42
104Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:50
105Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:00
106Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:31:16
107Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:31:39
108Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:31:54
109Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:32:04
110Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:32:12
111Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:32:21
112Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:32:28
113Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:32:32
114Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:40
115Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:51
116Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:04
117Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:33:12
118Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:33:24
119Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:35
120Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:34
121Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:35:40
122Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:40:04
123Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:41:03
124Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:42:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman17pts
2Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
3Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
4Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
5Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini9
6Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy7
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
9Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3
10Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
11Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
12Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
13Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling2
14Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
16Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis16pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
7Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
8Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy6
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
11Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
12Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles5
13Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
14Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
16Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling3
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
18Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8:54:10
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:18
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:33
4Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:40
5Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:05
6Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team0:09:07
7Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:11:18
8William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:45
9Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:58
10Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:22
11Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:45
12Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:17
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:22
14Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:33
15Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:03
16Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:22
17Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:38
18Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:38
19Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:23:15
20Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:30:04
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:31:34
22Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:31:43
23Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:32:46
24Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:57
25Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor0:40:25

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team26:42:24
2Rally Cycling0:00:43
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:50
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:34
5Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:07:22
6Bardiani CSF0:10:58
7Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:46
8Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:26
9Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:17:40
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:21
11Hangar 15 Bicycles0:32:06
12Cylance Cycling0:36:09
13Israel Cycling Academy0:36:34
14Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:56
15Silber Pro Cycling0:38:22
16Team Novo Nordisk1:12:41

