Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) powered to the stage win in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah's uphill individual time trial at Big Cottonwood Canyon on stage 3. The Canadian topped Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) by 13 seconds, with Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) in third at 26 seconds.

The performance puts Britton into the race lead after James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) and overnight leader Sepp Kuss (Rally) all fell shy of the top 10 on the stage. Britton now leads the race over Mannion by 26 seconds, with Tvetcov in third at 28 seconds.

In the post-race press conference, Britton, who finished fifth overall last year, said he put a big target on this stage.

"I was really excited when I saw there was going to be an uphill time trial at this race," he said. "It’s something that kind of suits my strengths pretty well. I prepared also for this stage in particular doing specific stuff."

Britton blasted out of the start gate, and over the first half of the course finished just one second shy of Tvetcov's split time. He went 14 seconds better than Tvetcov over the second half to take the win.

"I tried to go out with the governor pretty off and tried to go into the red, because I knew kind of around that 2K to go and you crest over 8,000 feet mark, that's when it really starts to get hard with oxygen debt, and that's pretty much what happened," he said. "At that point I just kind of held on for dear life and just started to see the watts slip away and hope that I could minimize the damage and hold on in the last 500 metres. But I'm really happy with how it all wrapped up."

Tvetcov compared the course to the uphill time trial in Vail, Colorado, at the now-defunct USA Pro Challenge, where he placed third behind Tejay van Garderen and Tom Danielson in 2014. He went one better Wednesday in Utah.

"My hope was to go as hard as I can," Tvetcov said of his approach to the stage. "I didn't really think about time or anything else, because you put yourself under pressure and it's like no way. So finally I got a good time."

Mannion took a different approach, but it also paid off with a podium spot.

"I kind of just tried to ride a steady pace, even though the first half was a lot faster," the UnitedHealthcare rider said. "It was kind of hard to do power toward the end. I just kind of went out at a good tempo and was definitely suffering and felt pretty terrible all day. And I was actually pretty surprised at the result at the end. It was a good day. I'm happy with the effort I did, and Rob and Serghei really ripped it. It's going to be a good four days of racing left."

How it unfolded

The 9km uphill time trial was not exceptionally steep, but the altitude – the race climbed 525.8 metres, finishing at 2,675 metres above sea level – provided plenty of challenges for the riders, who were restricted to standard road bike setups for the race.

Cylance Pro Cycling's Bryan Lewis set the best early time, going just over 20 minutes at 20:09. The time for Lewis, who started ninth on the day, held for more than half an hour before Bardiani CSF's Simone Sterbini came in with the first time under 20 minutes, crossing the line in 19:10 and the new fastest mark.

Several riders nearly toppled Sterbini's time over the next 30 minutes, with UnitedHealthcare's Janier Acevedo coming closest at 19:18. But Sterbini's lead held until BMC's Manuel Senni crossed the line under three seconds better at 19:07. Senni didn't even have time to settle into the hot seat, however, before Bardiani CSF's Giulio Ciccone broke the 19-minute barrier at 18:59.

Looking resplendent in his first opportunity to wear the US stars-and-stripes jersey he won in June, BMC's Joey Rosskopf set the new fastest time another handful of minutes later, crossing the line at 18:55 to take the lead.

Unfortunately for Rosskopf, the top times were falling regularly as the GC riders hit the course. Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Serghei Tvetcov hit the gas over the last half of the course and carved 13 seconds off Rosskopf's time, coming in at 18:42.

Among the final 10 starters, Britton covered the first half of the course with the second-fastest time at that point, going one-second slower than Tvetcov at the halfway mark. Britton then flew up the second half of the course, setting a new best time of 18:29, another 13 seconds better than Tvetcov.

The biggest surprise of the final 10 riders came from BMCs Brent Bookwalter, who crossed the first check point more than 40 seconds behind Tvetcov's top split.

UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion put in a good ride, finishing two-tenths of a second better than Rosskopf at 18:55. BMC's Silvan Dillier finished next, 1:24 down on Britton. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) came in 13th fastest, 58:19 behind Britton's time.

Elevate-KHS rider James Piccoli, starting the day third overall, lost 1:10 to Britton, while Bookwalter crossed with a disappointing time of 19:15, 46 seconds down on Britton.

Kuss was only 25 seconds down on Britton's time at the halfway point, and the 22-year-old came in with a time of 19:33 at the finish, 1:03 behind the winner.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:18:30 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:13 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:26 4 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:30 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:00:34 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:37 8 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 9 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:40 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:46 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 12 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:52 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:58 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:59 15 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:00 16 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:00 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:04 18 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 19 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:07 20 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:07 21 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:11 22 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:13 23 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:14 24 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:18 25 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:22 26 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:22 27 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:23 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 29 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:31 30 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:31 31 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:33 32 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:35 33 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:39 34 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:43 35 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:44 36 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 37 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:45 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:48 39 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:49 40 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:50 41 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:50 42 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 43 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:01:51 44 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:51 45 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:54 46 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:55 47 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:56 48 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:58 49 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:59 50 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:59 51 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:01 52 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:03 53 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:03 54 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:04 55 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:06 56 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:07 57 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:07 58 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:08 59 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:08 60 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:09 61 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:11 62 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 0:02:12 63 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:13 64 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:13 65 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:02:14 66 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:16 67 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:17 68 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:20 69 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:02:21 70 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:21 71 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:24 72 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:28 73 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:30 74 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:33 75 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:02:36 76 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:38 77 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:41 78 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:02:43 79 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:46 80 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:02:47 81 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:47 82 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:48 83 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:51 84 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:54 85 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:55 86 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:58 87 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:59 88 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:00 89 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:02 90 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:05 91 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:07 92 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:09 93 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:09 94 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:03:10 95 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:03:11 96 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:11 97 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:12 98 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:12 99 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:14 100 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:16 101 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:19 102 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:22 103 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:27 104 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:29 105 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:31 106 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:03:35 107 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:03:39 108 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:42 109 Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:47 110 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:03:50 111 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:51 112 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:03:53 113 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:58 114 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:02 115 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:08 116 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:11 117 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:11 118 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:16 119 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:20 120 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:23 121 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:31 122 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:38 123 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:42 124 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:49

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:19:07 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:09 3 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:40 4 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:45 5 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:46 6 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:54 7 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:58 8 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 9 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:13 10 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:14 11 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:18 12 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:22 13 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:27 14 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:34 15 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:40 16 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:56 17 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:13 18 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:22 19 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:32 20 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:02:34 21 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:42 22 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:52 23 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:54 24 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:05 25 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:12

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:57:17 2 Rally Cycling 0:00:21 3 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:36 4 Bardiani CSF 0:00:52 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:17 6 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:33 7 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:06 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:15 9 Cylance Cycling 0:02:36 10 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:02:40 11 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 0:02:57 12 Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:58 13 Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:03:22 14 Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:58 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:11 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:01

Genereal classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8:53:32 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:26 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:28 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:00:34 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:38 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 7 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:58 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:59 9 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:00 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:02 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 12 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:09 13 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:13 14 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 15 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:20 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 17 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:29 18 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:51 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:56 20 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:58 21 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:06 22 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:11 23 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:18 24 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:46 25 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:00 26 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:21 27 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:42 28 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:23 29 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:25 30 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:06 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:36 32 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:43 33 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:06:08 34 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:58 35 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:59 36 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:13 37 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 0:09:45 38 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:45 39 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:11:56 40 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:23 41 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:36 42 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:49 43 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:56 44 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:22 45 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:26 46 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:27 47 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:13:40 48 Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:14:01 49 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:16:52 50 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:54 51 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:18:51 52 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:53 53 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:19:00 54 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:19:10 55 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:19:23 56 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:19:29 57 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:19:46 58 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 59 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling 0:19:49 60 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:55 61 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:58 62 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:00 63 Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:20:05 64 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:11 65 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:20:15 66 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:23 67 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:20:24 68 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:20:26 69 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:20:35 70 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:38 71 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:41 72 David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 73 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:42 74 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:46 75 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:49 76 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:20:52 77 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:20:54 78 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:00 79 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:09 80 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:16 81 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:20 82 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:23 83 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:21:31 84 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 85 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:43 86 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:21:53 87 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:22:00 88 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:22:16 89 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:18 90 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 91 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:22:27 92 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:22:46 93 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:52 94 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:23:53 95 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:00 96 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:08 97 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:24 98 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:59 99 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:25:08 100 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:14 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:26:00 102 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:30:32 103 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:30:42 104 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:50 105 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:00 106 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:31:16 107 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:31:39 108 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:31:54 109 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:32:04 110 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:32:12 111 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:32:21 112 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:32:28 113 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:32:32 114 Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:40 115 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:51 116 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:04 117 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:33:12 118 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:33:24 119 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:35 120 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:34 121 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:35:40 122 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:40:04 123 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:41:03 124 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:42:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 pts 2 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 3 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 4 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 5 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 6 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 7 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 9 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 11 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 12 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 13 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 2 14 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 16 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 5 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 10 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 8 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 6 9 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 6 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 11 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 12 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 5 13 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 14 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 16 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 3 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 18 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8:54:10 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:18 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:33 4 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:40 5 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:05 6 Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team 0:09:07 7 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:11:18 8 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:45 9 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:58 10 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:18:22 11 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:18:45 12 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:17 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:19:22 14 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:33 15 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:03 16 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:22 17 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:38 18 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:38 19 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:23:15 20 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:30:04 21 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:31:34 22 Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:31:43 23 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:32:46 24 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:57 25 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor 0:40:25