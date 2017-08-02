Tour of Utah: Britton wins Big Cottonwood Canyon time trial
Rally rider takes over race lead in uphill test
Stage 3: Big Cottonwood Canyon (ITT) -
Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) powered to the stage win in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah's uphill individual time trial at Big Cottonwood Canyon on stage 3. The Canadian topped Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) by 13 seconds, with Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) in third at 26 seconds.
Related Articles
The performance puts Britton into the race lead after James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) and overnight leader Sepp Kuss (Rally) all fell shy of the top 10 on the stage. Britton now leads the race over Mannion by 26 seconds, with Tvetcov in third at 28 seconds.
In the post-race press conference, Britton, who finished fifth overall last year, said he put a big target on this stage.
"I was really excited when I saw there was going to be an uphill time trial at this race," he said. "It’s something that kind of suits my strengths pretty well. I prepared also for this stage in particular doing specific stuff."
Britton blasted out of the start gate, and over the first half of the course finished just one second shy of Tvetcov's split time. He went 14 seconds better than Tvetcov over the second half to take the win.
"I tried to go out with the governor pretty off and tried to go into the red, because I knew kind of around that 2K to go and you crest over 8,000 feet mark, that's when it really starts to get hard with oxygen debt, and that's pretty much what happened," he said. "At that point I just kind of held on for dear life and just started to see the watts slip away and hope that I could minimize the damage and hold on in the last 500 metres. But I'm really happy with how it all wrapped up."
Tvetcov compared the course to the uphill time trial in Vail, Colorado, at the now-defunct USA Pro Challenge, where he placed third behind Tejay van Garderen and Tom Danielson in 2014. He went one better Wednesday in Utah.
"My hope was to go as hard as I can," Tvetcov said of his approach to the stage. "I didn't really think about time or anything else, because you put yourself under pressure and it's like no way. So finally I got a good time."
Mannion took a different approach, but it also paid off with a podium spot.
"I kind of just tried to ride a steady pace, even though the first half was a lot faster," the UnitedHealthcare rider said. "It was kind of hard to do power toward the end. I just kind of went out at a good tempo and was definitely suffering and felt pretty terrible all day. And I was actually pretty surprised at the result at the end. It was a good day. I'm happy with the effort I did, and Rob and Serghei really ripped it. It's going to be a good four days of racing left."
How it unfolded
The 9km uphill time trial was not exceptionally steep, but the altitude – the race climbed 525.8 metres, finishing at 2,675 metres above sea level – provided plenty of challenges for the riders, who were restricted to standard road bike setups for the race.
Cylance Pro Cycling's Bryan Lewis set the best early time, going just over 20 minutes at 20:09. The time for Lewis, who started ninth on the day, held for more than half an hour before Bardiani CSF's Simone Sterbini came in with the first time under 20 minutes, crossing the line in 19:10 and the new fastest mark.
Several riders nearly toppled Sterbini's time over the next 30 minutes, with UnitedHealthcare's Janier Acevedo coming closest at 19:18. But Sterbini's lead held until BMC's Manuel Senni crossed the line under three seconds better at 19:07. Senni didn't even have time to settle into the hot seat, however, before Bardiani CSF's Giulio Ciccone broke the 19-minute barrier at 18:59.
Looking resplendent in his first opportunity to wear the US stars-and-stripes jersey he won in June, BMC's Joey Rosskopf set the new fastest time another handful of minutes later, crossing the line at 18:55 to take the lead.
Unfortunately for Rosskopf, the top times were falling regularly as the GC riders hit the course. Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Serghei Tvetcov hit the gas over the last half of the course and carved 13 seconds off Rosskopf's time, coming in at 18:42.
Among the final 10 starters, Britton covered the first half of the course with the second-fastest time at that point, going one-second slower than Tvetcov at the halfway mark. Britton then flew up the second half of the course, setting a new best time of 18:29, another 13 seconds better than Tvetcov.
The biggest surprise of the final 10 riders came from BMCs Brent Bookwalter, who crossed the first check point more than 40 seconds behind Tvetcov's top split.
UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion put in a good ride, finishing two-tenths of a second better than Rosskopf at 18:55. BMC's Silvan Dillier finished next, 1:24 down on Britton. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) came in 13th fastest, 58:19 behind Britton's time.
Elevate-KHS rider James Piccoli, starting the day third overall, lost 1:10 to Britton, while Bookwalter crossed with a disappointing time of 19:15, 46 seconds down on Britton.
Kuss was only 25 seconds down on Britton's time at the halfway point, and the 22-year-old came in with a time of 19:33 at the finish, 1:03 behind the winner.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:18:30
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:13
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:30
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:34
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:37
|8
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|9
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:40
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:46
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|12
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:52
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:58
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|15
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|16
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:00
|17
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:04
|18
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|19
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:07
|20
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:07
|21
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|22
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|23
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:14
|24
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:18
|25
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:22
|26
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:22
|27
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:23
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|29
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:31
|30
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:31
|31
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:33
|32
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|33
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:39
|34
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:43
|35
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:44
|36
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|37
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:48
|39
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:49
|40
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:50
|41
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|42
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|43
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:01:51
|44
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|45
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|46
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:55
|47
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|48
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|49
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:59
|50
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:59
|51
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:01
|52
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:03
|53
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:03
|54
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:04
|55
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:06
|56
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|57
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:07
|58
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:08
|59
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:08
|60
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:09
|61
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:11
|62
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:12
|63
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|64
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:13
|65
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:02:14
|66
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:16
|67
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:17
|68
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:20
|69
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:02:21
|70
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:21
|71
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|72
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:28
|73
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:30
|74
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|75
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:02:36
|76
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:38
|77
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:41
|78
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:43
|79
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:46
|80
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:47
|81
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:47
|82
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:48
|83
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:51
|84
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|85
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:55
|86
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:58
|87
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:59
|88
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:00
|89
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|90
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:05
|91
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:07
|92
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|93
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:09
|94
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:10
|95
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:03:11
|96
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:11
|97
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:12
|98
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:12
|99
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:14
|100
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:16
|101
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|102
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:22
|103
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:27
|104
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|105
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:31
|106
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:03:35
|107
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:39
|108
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:42
|109
|Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:47
|110
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:50
|111
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:51
|112
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:53
|113
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:58
|114
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:02
|115
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:08
|116
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:11
|117
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:11
|118
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:16
|119
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:20
|120
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:23
|121
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:31
|122
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:38
|123
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:42
|124
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:07
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:09
|3
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:40
|4
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:45
|5
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|6
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:54
|7
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|8
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|9
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|10
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|11
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:18
|12
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:22
|13
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:27
|14
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:34
|15
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:40
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:56
|17
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:13
|18
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:22
|19
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:32
|20
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:02:34
|21
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|22
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|23
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:54
|24
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:05
|25
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:57:17
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:21
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:52
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:17
|6
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:33
|7
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:06
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:15
|9
|Cylance Cycling
|0:02:36
|10
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:02:40
|11
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:02:57
|12
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|13
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:03:22
|14
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:58
|15
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:11
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|8:53:32
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:28
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:34
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:38
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:58
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:59
|9
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:02
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|12
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|13
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:13
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|15
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|17
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:29
|18
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|19
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:56
|20
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|21
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:06
|22
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:11
|23
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:18
|24
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:46
|25
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:00
|26
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:21
|27
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|28
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:23
|29
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:25
|30
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:36
|32
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:43
|33
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:06:08
|34
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:58
|35
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:59
|36
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|37
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:45
|38
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:45
|39
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:11:56
|40
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:12:23
|41
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:36
|42
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:49
|43
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:56
|44
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:22
|45
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:26
|46
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:13:27
|47
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:13:40
|48
|Robert Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:14:01
|49
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:16:52
|50
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|51
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:18:51
|52
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:53
|53
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:00
|54
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:19:10
|55
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|56
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:19:29
|57
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:19:46
|58
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|59
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance Cycling
|0:19:49
|60
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:55
|61
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:58
|62
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:00
|63
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:20:05
|64
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:11
|65
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:20:15
|66
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:23
|67
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:20:24
|68
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:26
|69
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:20:35
|70
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:38
|71
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:41
|72
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|73
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:42
|74
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:46
|75
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:49
|76
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:52
|77
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:54
|78
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:00
|79
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:09
|80
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:16
|81
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:20
|82
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:23
|83
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:21:31
|84
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|85
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:43
|86
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:21:53
|87
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:00
|88
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:22:16
|89
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:18
|90
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|91
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:27
|92
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:22:46
|93
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:52
|94
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:23:53
|95
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:00
|96
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:08
|97
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:24
|98
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:24:59
|99
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:25:08
|100
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:14
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:26:00
|102
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:30:32
|103
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:30:42
|104
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:50
|105
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:00
|106
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:31:16
|107
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:31:39
|108
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:31:54
|109
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:32:04
|110
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:32:12
|111
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:32:21
|112
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:32:28
|113
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:32:32
|114
|Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:40
|115
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:51
|116
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:04
|117
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:33:12
|118
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:33:24
|119
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:35
|120
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:34
|121
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:35:40
|122
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:40:04
|123
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:41:03
|124
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:42:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|pts
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|6
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|9
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|11
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|12
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|13
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|16
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|5
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|8
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|9
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|11
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|12
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|13
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|14
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|15
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|16
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|18
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8:54:10
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:18
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:33
|4
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:40
|5
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:05
|6
|Patrick Müller (SWI) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:07
|7
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:11:18
|8
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:45
|9
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:58
|10
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:22
|11
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:45
|12
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:17
|13
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:22
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:33
|15
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:03
|16
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:22
|17
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:38
|18
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:38
|19
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:23:15
|20
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:30:04
|21
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:31:34
|22
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:31:43
|23
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:32:46
|24
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:57
|25
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:40:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|26:42:24
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:43
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:34
|5
|Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:07:22
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:58
|7
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:46
|8
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:26
|9
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:17:40
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:21
|11
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:32:06
|12
|Cylance Cycling
|0:36:09
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:34
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:36:56
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:22
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:12:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy