Tour of Utah stage 6 highlights - Video

Giuilo Ciccone attacks on Bountiful Bench (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Bardiani CSF pulled off a one-two finish Saturday during the queen stage at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, crossing the finish line at Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort in quick succession as the GC battle played out behind them.

Giulio Ciccone took the win ahead of teammate Simone Sterbini, while Axeon Hagens Berman's Neilson Powless attacked in the final kilometre to solo in for third, just three second ahead of overall runner-up Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) and race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling). Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) preserved the final overall podium place with a sixth-place finish on the stage, seven seconds behind Powless. he now leads the Axeon rider by just three seconds for third place.

The relatively short 100km stage climbed the category 1 ascent of American Fork Canyon before a hair-raising descent and a brief transition to the bottom of the climb up Little Cottonwood Canyon to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort.