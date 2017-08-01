Image 1 of 32 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) takes out stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 32 Race leader Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 32 The riders assembled on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 32 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 32 BMC's Joey Rosskopf sets the pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 32 Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) leads the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 32 The colourful peloton on the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 32 A brief moment of shade for the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 32 Rally control the pace up to Snowbasin (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 32 BMC's Joey Rosskopf looks over his shoulder as he is about to be caught (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 32 Patrick Muller (BMC) controls the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 32 Adam De Vos (Rally) and Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 32 Adam De Vos (Rally) attacks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 32 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) holds off Sepp Kuss and James Piccoli for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 32 The classification leaders after stage 2 of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 32 The stage 2 podium of James Piccoli, Brent Bookwalter and Sepp Kuss (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 32 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gets a helping ahnd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 32 The peloton rolls out of Brigham City to start stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 32 A chaotic start to stage 2 was brought under control by the commissaires (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 32 Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 32 Medical assistance for a Nippo-Vini Fantini rider (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 32 Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) in the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 32 Sunny skies greeted the peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 32 The peloton on the road to Snowbasin Resort (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 32 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 32 Holowesko-Citadel set the pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 32 Rally move forward to control the pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 32 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 32 Young guns Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling), Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), and TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 32 Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 32 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 32 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) on the podium in third place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) claimed the first summit finish of the 2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, patiently waiting until the very final metres to launch into top gear and sprint to victory over Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) and late attacker James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS).

With his second place finish, Kuss rode into the yellow jersey ahead of Bookwalter on the same time, as overnight race leader Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) was dropped before the final climb.

The long, gradual ascent to Snowbasin Resort saw a number of riders attack the ever-shrinking peloton. Rally's Adam De Vos was the first to go after the day's breakaway was reeled in, and although he was briefly joined by Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon), the Canadian spent most of the climb dangling just off the front of the bunch before finally being pulled in by a surge from Axeon just outside one kilometre to go.

Piccoli countered and looked set to stage a huge upset victory until Bookwalter's burst of speed put paid to those ambitions. Bookwalter said a reconnaissance ride last week paid off on Tuesday.

"I knew it was kind of steep coming through that last corner," Bookwalter said of the final kilometre. "The gate [to the ski resort, ed.] was closed when we rode it, so it was hard to get a feel of exactly how much speed you'd be carrying. Robin Carpenter did a real big dig, and Robin's got awesome like one-minute, two-minute power, so I figured if I could just hold is wheel and come off it and push to the line, I've been a close second in a lot of races the past 12 to 24 months, so I really wanted it once I launched my sprint."

There were no time bonuses for the summit finish, and so with the top riders tied on time, the overall lead was decided by stage finishes. Kuss finished 22nd on stage 1, while backwater was further back in 30th, putting Kuss in yellow at Snowbasin.

"I didn't necessarily envision [being in yellow after stage 2], but it was always a hope," Kuss said. "I trained super hard for this race, and I think when you prepare for a race you can kind of envision it, but I didn't expect to be in this position today."

Although Kuss said in the post-stage press conference that he believes teammate Rob Britton is still Rally's best hope for the final overall, he didn't hesitate when a reporter asked if he though he's still be in yellow following Wednesday's 9km uphill time trial.

A firm "yes" was his one-word response.

How it unfolded

The 151.1km second stage started with an immediate climb out of Brigham City, with the first classified climb of the day coming just 11 kilometres into the race. A large group of riders broke away on the opening climb, where BMC's Joey Rosskopf took the maximum points ahead of Holowesko's Ruben Campanioni and mountains leader Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).

The group was quickly back together after the KOM and then screamed down the descent to the first intermediate sprint of the day in Wellsville at kilometre 24, where Chris Lawless crossed the line first.

From there, multiple groups attacked and built small gaps, but like the day before, the peloton was initially feeling stingy and brought everything back until Rosskopf slipped away with Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel).

The trio slowly built a gap of 55 seconds before the field sat up, allowing the leaders' advantage to grow jump quickly to 3:45, then ultimately 5:10 at the feed zone 75 kilometres in.

Rally Cycling, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Axeon were apparently not happy with the size of the gap, and immediately went to the front to power the chase. By the time the leaders reached the second intermediate sprint back in Brigham City 83 kilometres in, the gap was down to just two minutes. It would never go above that for the rest of the race.

The breakaway finally came apart on the second categorised climb of the day up North Ogden Divide, where first Clark came dislodged and then Canola. Rosskopf soloed over the summit and collected maximum KOM points, but he was soon back in the fold, too, after the descent, setting up a general classification battle on the final climb to Snowbasin Resort.

De Vos launched his move early in the two-step climb, initially joined by Narváez who faded back after a kilometre, and used a short descent before the final four-kilometre pitch to open up a 10-second gap. The chasing peloton never gave him much breathing room, and they slowly inched toward him, coming close with two kilometres to go. Axeon's Neilson Powless finally put the Rally rider out of his misery with one good surge, but Piccoli launched a surprise counter-attack.

Bookwalter stayed calm, using his experience to patiently wait and time his effort to perfection. He blasted clear, followed only by Kuss, overhauling Piccoli with 50 metres to go to take the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:38:12 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 3 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:00:02 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:00:08 14 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:10 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:15 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:17 19 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:22 20 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:24 21 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:51 22 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:53 23 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:01:12 25 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:19 26 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:50 27 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:14 28 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:32 29 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:39 30 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:12 31 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:49 32 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 35 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 36 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:37 37 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:02 38 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:47 39 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:06 40 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:07 41 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 44 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 45 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 46 Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 47 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 48 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:21 50 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:45 51 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:56 52 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 54 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:39 55 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 57 Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 59 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 60 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 61 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 62 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 63 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 64 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 65 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 66 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 67 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 68 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 70 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 71 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 72 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 74 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 75 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 77 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 79 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 80 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 81 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 82 David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 83 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 84 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 85 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 86 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 87 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 88 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 89 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 90 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 92 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 93 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 94 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 95 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 96 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 97 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 98 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 99 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 100 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 101 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 103 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 105 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 106 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 107 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 108 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 109 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 110 Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 112 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 113 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 114 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 115 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 116 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 117 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 118 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:17:51 119 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 120 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:17:54 121 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:56 122 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:19:19 123 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 124 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:21:17 DNF Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Mikel Elorza (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 3 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 4 4 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 6 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 3

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 7 3 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 6 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 5 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8:35:03 2 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:13 3 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:49 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:01:10 5 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:47 6 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:00 7 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:04 8 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:05 9 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:17:31 11 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:37 12 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:48 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:00 16 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:09 17 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:19:04 18 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:19:17 20 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:52 21 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 22 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 23 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:52

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:54:40 2 Rally Cycling 0:00:22 3 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:19 4 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:14 5 Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:25 6 Bardiani CSF 0:10:06 7 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:11:13 8 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:20 9 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 0:15:00 10 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:04 11 Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:28:44 12 Israel Cycling Academy 0:32:36 13 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:45 14 Cylance Cycling 0:33:33 15 Silber Pro Cycling 0:35:24 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:52:53

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 8:35:01 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:02 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 9 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 11 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 13 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:00:08 14 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:10 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:15 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:17 19 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:22 20 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:24 21 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:51 22 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 23 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 24 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:01:12 25 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:19 26 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:48 27 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:14 28 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:32 29 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:39 30 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:49 31 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 32 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 34 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:37 36 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:02 37 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:02 38 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:47 39 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:06 40 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:07 41 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 43 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 44 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 45 Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 46 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 48 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:21 49 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:22 50 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:56 51 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:17:20 52 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:17:29 53 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:17:33 54 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 55 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:39 56 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 58 Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 60 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 61 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 62 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 63 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 64 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 65 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 66 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 67 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 68 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 69 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 70 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 72 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 73 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 74 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 75 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 76 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 77 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:47 78 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:50 79 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:17:51 80 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:17:54 81 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:02 82 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:11 83 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:14 84 David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:18:53 85 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:18:58 86 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:03 87 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:19:06 88 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 89 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:19:19 90 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 91 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 92 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:19:37 93 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:11 94 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:21:52 95 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:21:54 96 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 98 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 99 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 100 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 101 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:58 102 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:54 103 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 105 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 106 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 108 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 109 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 110 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 111 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 113 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 115 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 116 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 117 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 118 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 119 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 120 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:30:34 121 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:32:32 122 Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:54 123 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:54 124 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 pts 2 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 3 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 4 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 11 5 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 6 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 7 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 9 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 11 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 12 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 13 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 2 14 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 1 16 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 16 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 5 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 10 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 8 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 6 9 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 6 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 6 11 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 12 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 5 13 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 14 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 16 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 3 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 18 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3:38:14 2 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:13 3 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:49 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:01:10 5 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:47 6 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:00 7 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:04 8 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:05 9 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:37 11 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 13 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 14 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 22 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling