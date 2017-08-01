Tour of Utah: Bookwalter wins at Snowbasin
Kuss rides into yellow
Stage 2 : Brigham City - Snowbasin Resort
Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) claimed the first summit finish of the 2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, patiently waiting until the very final metres to launch into top gear and sprint to victory over Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) and late attacker James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS).
Related Articles
With his second place finish, Kuss rode into the yellow jersey ahead of Bookwalter on the same time, as overnight race leader Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) was dropped before the final climb.
The long, gradual ascent to Snowbasin Resort saw a number of riders attack the ever-shrinking peloton. Rally's Adam De Vos was the first to go after the day's breakaway was reeled in, and although he was briefly joined by Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon), the Canadian spent most of the climb dangling just off the front of the bunch before finally being pulled in by a surge from Axeon just outside one kilometre to go.
Piccoli countered and looked set to stage a huge upset victory until Bookwalter's burst of speed put paid to those ambitions. Bookwalter said a reconnaissance ride last week paid off on Tuesday.
"I knew it was kind of steep coming through that last corner," Bookwalter said of the final kilometre. "The gate [to the ski resort, ed.] was closed when we rode it, so it was hard to get a feel of exactly how much speed you'd be carrying. Robin Carpenter did a real big dig, and Robin's got awesome like one-minute, two-minute power, so I figured if I could just hold is wheel and come off it and push to the line, I've been a close second in a lot of races the past 12 to 24 months, so I really wanted it once I launched my sprint."
There were no time bonuses for the summit finish, and so with the top riders tied on time, the overall lead was decided by stage finishes. Kuss finished 22nd on stage 1, while backwater was further back in 30th, putting Kuss in yellow at Snowbasin.
"I didn't necessarily envision [being in yellow after stage 2], but it was always a hope," Kuss said. "I trained super hard for this race, and I think when you prepare for a race you can kind of envision it, but I didn't expect to be in this position today."
Although Kuss said in the post-stage press conference that he believes teammate Rob Britton is still Rally's best hope for the final overall, he didn't hesitate when a reporter asked if he though he's still be in yellow following Wednesday's 9km uphill time trial.
A firm "yes" was his one-word response.
How it unfolded
The 151.1km second stage started with an immediate climb out of Brigham City, with the first classified climb of the day coming just 11 kilometres into the race. A large group of riders broke away on the opening climb, where BMC's Joey Rosskopf took the maximum points ahead of Holowesko's Ruben Campanioni and mountains leader Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).
The group was quickly back together after the KOM and then screamed down the descent to the first intermediate sprint of the day in Wellsville at kilometre 24, where Chris Lawless crossed the line first.
From there, multiple groups attacked and built small gaps, but like the day before, the peloton was initially feeling stingy and brought everything back until Rosskopf slipped away with Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel).
The trio slowly built a gap of 55 seconds before the field sat up, allowing the leaders' advantage to grow jump quickly to 3:45, then ultimately 5:10 at the feed zone 75 kilometres in.
Rally Cycling, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Axeon were apparently not happy with the size of the gap, and immediately went to the front to power the chase. By the time the leaders reached the second intermediate sprint back in Brigham City 83 kilometres in, the gap was down to just two minutes. It would never go above that for the rest of the race.
The breakaway finally came apart on the second categorised climb of the day up North Ogden Divide, where first Clark came dislodged and then Canola. Rosskopf soloed over the summit and collected maximum KOM points, but he was soon back in the fold, too, after the descent, setting up a general classification battle on the final climb to Snowbasin Resort.
De Vos launched his move early in the two-step climb, initially joined by Narváez who faded back after a kilometre, and used a short descent before the final four-kilometre pitch to open up a 10-second gap. The chasing peloton never gave him much breathing room, and they slowly inched toward him, coming close with two kilometres to go. Axeon's Neilson Powless finally put the Rally rider out of his misery with one good surge, but Piccoli launched a surprise counter-attack.
Bookwalter stayed calm, using his experience to patiently wait and time his effort to perfection. He blasted clear, followed only by Kuss, overhauling Piccoli with 50 metres to go to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:38:12
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:00:02
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:00:08
|14
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:15
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:00:17
|19
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|20
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:24
|21
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:51
|22
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:53
|23
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:01:12
|25
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:19
|26
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|27
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|28
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:32
|29
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|30
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|31
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:49
|32
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|35
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|36
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:37
|37
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:02
|38
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:47
|39
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:06
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:07
|41
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|44
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|45
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|46
|Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|47
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|48
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:21
|50
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:45
|51
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:56
|52
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|54
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:39
|55
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|57
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|59
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|60
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|61
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|62
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|63
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|64
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|65
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|67
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|68
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|70
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|71
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|72
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|74
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|75
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|76
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|77
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|79
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|80
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|81
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|82
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|83
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|84
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|85
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|86
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|87
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|88
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|89
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|90
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|92
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|93
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|94
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|95
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|96
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|97
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|98
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|99
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|100
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|101
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|103
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|105
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|106
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|107
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|108
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|109
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|110
|Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|113
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|114
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|115
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|116
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|117
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|118
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:17:51
|119
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|120
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:17:54
|121
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:56
|122
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:19:19
|123
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|124
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:21:17
|DNF
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Mikel Elorza (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|4
|4
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|6
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8:35:03
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:13
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:01:10
|5
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:47
|6
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:00
|7
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:04
|8
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:05
|9
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:17:31
|11
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:37
|12
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:48
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:00
|16
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:09
|17
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:04
|18
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:17
|20
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:52
|21
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|22
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|23
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|25
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:54:40
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:22
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:19
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|5
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:25
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:06
|7
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:11:13
|8
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:20
|9
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:15:00
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:04
|11
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:28:44
|12
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:32:36
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:45
|14
|Cylance Cycling
|0:33:33
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:35:24
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|8:35:01
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:02
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|9
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|11
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|13
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:00:08
|14
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:15
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:00:17
|19
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|20
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:24
|21
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:51
|22
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|23
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:01:12
|25
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:19
|26
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|27
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|28
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:32
|29
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|30
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:49
|31
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|32
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|34
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:37
|36
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:02
|37
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:02
|38
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:47
|39
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:06
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:07
|41
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|43
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|44
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45
|Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|46
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|48
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:21
|49
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:22
|50
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:56
|51
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:17:20
|52
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:17:29
|53
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:17:33
|54
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|55
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:39
|56
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|58
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|60
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|61
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|62
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|63
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|64
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|65
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|66
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|67
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|68
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|69
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|70
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|72
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|73
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|74
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|75
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|76
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|77
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:47
|78
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:50
|79
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:17:51
|80
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:17:54
|81
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:02
|82
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:11
|83
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:14
|84
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:18:53
|85
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:18:58
|86
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:03
|87
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:06
|88
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|89
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:19:19
|90
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|91
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|92
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:19:37
|93
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:11
|94
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:21:52
|95
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:21:54
|96
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|98
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|99
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|100
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:58
|102
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:54
|103
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|105
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|108
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|109
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|110
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|111
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|113
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|115
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|116
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|117
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|118
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|119
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|120
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:30:34
|121
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:32:32
|122
|Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:54
|123
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:54
|124
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|pts
|2
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|11
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|6
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|9
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|11
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|12
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|13
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|1
|16
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|16
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|5
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|8
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|9
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|6
|11
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|13
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|14
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|15
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|16
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|18
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3:38:14
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:13
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:01:10
|5
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:47
|6
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:00
|7
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:04
|8
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:05
|9
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:37
|11
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|13
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|14
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|22
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|25
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|25:45:07
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:22
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:19
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|5
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:25
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:06
|7
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:11:13
|8
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:20
|9
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:15:00
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:04
|11
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:28:44
|12
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:32:36
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:45
|14
|Cylance Cycling
|0:33:33
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:35:24
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy