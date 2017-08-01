Trending

Tour of Utah: Bookwalter wins at Snowbasin

Kuss rides into yellow

Image 1 of 32

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) takes out stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 32

Race leader Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 32

The riders assembled on the start line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 32

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 32

BMC's Joey Rosskopf sets the pace

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 32

Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 32

The colourful peloton on the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 32

A brief moment of shade for the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 32

Rally control the pace up to Snowbasin

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 32

BMC's Joey Rosskopf looks over his shoulder as he is about to be caught

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 32

Patrick Muller (BMC) controls the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 32

Adam De Vos (Rally) and Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon Hagens Berman)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 32

Adam De Vos (Rally) attacks

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 32

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) holds off Sepp Kuss and James Piccoli for the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 32

The classification leaders after stage 2 of the race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 32

The stage 2 podium of James Piccoli, Brent Bookwalter and Sepp Kuss

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 32

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gets a helping ahnd

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 32

The peloton rolls out of Brigham City to start stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 32

A chaotic start to stage 2 was brought under control by the commissaires

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 32

Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (BMC)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 32

Medical assistance for a Nippo-Vini Fantini rider

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 32

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 32

Sunny skies greeted the peloton during stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 32

The peloton on the road to Snowbasin Resort

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 32

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 32

Holowesko-Citadel set the pace

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 32

Rally move forward to control the pace

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 32

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 32

Young guns Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling), Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), and TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) on the final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 32

Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon Hagens Berman)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 32

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) celebrates his stage victory

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 32

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) on the podium in third place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) claimed the first summit finish of the 2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, patiently waiting until the very final metres to launch into top gear and sprint to victory over Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) and late attacker James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS).

With his second place finish, Kuss rode into the yellow jersey ahead of Bookwalter on the same time, as overnight race leader Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) was dropped before the final climb.

The long, gradual ascent to Snowbasin Resort saw a number of riders attack the ever-shrinking peloton. Rally's Adam De Vos was the first to go after the day's breakaway was reeled in, and although he was briefly joined by Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon), the Canadian spent most of the climb dangling just off the front of the bunch before finally being pulled in by a surge from Axeon just outside one kilometre to go.

Piccoli countered and looked set to stage a huge upset victory until Bookwalter's burst of speed put paid to those ambitions. Bookwalter said a reconnaissance ride last week paid off on Tuesday.

"I knew it was kind of steep coming through that last corner," Bookwalter said of the final kilometre. "The gate [to the ski resort, ed.] was closed when we rode it, so it was hard to get a feel of exactly how much speed you'd be carrying. Robin Carpenter did a real big dig, and Robin's got awesome like one-minute, two-minute power, so I figured if I could just hold is wheel and come off it and push to the line, I've been a close second in a lot of races the past 12 to 24 months, so I really wanted it once I launched my sprint."

There were no time bonuses for the summit finish, and so with the top riders tied on time, the overall lead was decided by stage finishes. Kuss finished 22nd on stage 1, while backwater was further back in 30th, putting Kuss in yellow at Snowbasin.

"I didn't necessarily envision [being in yellow after stage 2], but it was always a hope," Kuss said. "I trained super hard for this race, and I think when you prepare for a race you can kind of envision it, but I didn't expect to be in this position today."

Although Kuss said in the post-stage press conference that he believes teammate Rob Britton is still Rally's best hope for the final overall, he didn't hesitate when a reporter asked if he though he's still be in yellow following Wednesday's 9km uphill time trial. 

A firm "yes" was his one-word response.

How it unfolded

The 151.1km second stage started with an immediate climb out of Brigham City, with the first classified climb of the day coming just 11 kilometres into the race. A large group of riders broke away on the opening climb, where BMC's Joey Rosskopf took the maximum points ahead of Holowesko's Ruben Campanioni and mountains leader Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).

The group was quickly back together after the KOM and then screamed down the descent to the first intermediate sprint of the day in Wellsville at kilometre 24, where Chris Lawless crossed the line first.

From there, multiple groups attacked and built small gaps, but like the day before, the peloton was initially feeling stingy and brought everything back until Rosskopf slipped away with Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel).

The trio slowly built a gap of 55 seconds before the field sat up, allowing the leaders' advantage to grow jump quickly to 3:45, then ultimately 5:10 at the feed zone 75 kilometres in.

Rally Cycling, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Axeon were apparently not happy with the size of the gap, and immediately went to the front to power the chase. By the time the leaders reached the second intermediate sprint back in Brigham City 83 kilometres in, the gap was down to just two minutes. It would never go above that for the rest of the race.

The breakaway finally came apart on the second categorised climb of the day up North Ogden Divide, where first Clark came dislodged and then Canola. Rosskopf soloed over the summit and collected maximum KOM points, but he was soon back in the fold, too, after the descent, setting up a general classification battle on the final climb to Snowbasin Resort.

De Vos launched his move early in the two-step climb, initially joined by Narváez who faded back after a kilometre, and used a short descent before the final four-kilometre pitch to open up a 10-second gap. The chasing peloton never gave him much breathing room, and they slowly inched toward him, coming close with two kilometres to go. Axeon's Neilson Powless finally put the Rally rider out of his misery with one good surge, but Piccoli launched a surprise counter-attack.

Bookwalter stayed calm, using his experience to patiently wait and time his effort to perfection. He blasted clear, followed only by Kuss, overhauling Piccoli with 50 metres to go to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:38:12
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:00:02
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
8Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:00:08
14Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
15Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:10
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:15
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:17
19Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:22
20Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:24
21Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:51
22Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:53
23Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:01:12
25Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:19
26Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:50
27Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:14
28Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:32
29Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:02:39
30Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:12
31Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:49
32Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
35Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
36Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:37
37Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:02
38Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:47
39Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:10:06
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:07
41Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
44Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
45Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
46Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
47Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
48Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:21
50Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:45
51Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:56
52Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
54Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:39
55Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
57Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
58Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
59Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
60Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
61Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
62Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
63Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
64Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
65Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
66Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
67Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
68Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
70Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
71Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
72Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
73Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
74Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
75Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
76Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
77Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
79Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
80Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
81Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
82David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
83Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
84Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
85Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
86Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
87Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
88Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
89Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
90Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
92Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
93Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
94Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
95Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
96John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
97Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
98Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
99Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
100Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
101Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
102Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
103Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
104Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
105Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
106Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
107Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
108Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
109Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
110Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
111Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
112Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
113Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
114Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
115Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
116Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
117Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
118Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:17:51
119Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
120Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:17:54
121Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:56
122Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:19:19
123Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
124Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:21:17
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMikel Elorza (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman5pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3
3Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis4
4Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis6
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling3

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling7
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles5
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8:35:03
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:13
3Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:49
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:01:10
5Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:47
6Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:00
7Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:10:04
8Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:05
9Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:31
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:37
12Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
14Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:48
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:00
16Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:09
17Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:04
18Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:17
20Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:52
21Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
22Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
23Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
24Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:54:40
2Rally Cycling0:00:22
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:19
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:14
5Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:04:25
6Bardiani CSF0:10:06
7Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:11:13
8Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:20
9Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:15:00
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:04
11Hangar 15 Bicycles0:28:44
12Israel Cycling Academy0:32:36
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:45
14Cylance Cycling0:33:33
15Silber Pro Cycling0:35:24
16Team Novo Nordisk0:52:53

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling8:35:01
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:02
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
9Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
11Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
13Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:00:08
14Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
15Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:10
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:15
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:17
19Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:22
20Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:24
21Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:51
22Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
23Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:01:12
25Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:19
26Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:48
27Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:14
28Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:32
29Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:02:39
30Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:49
31Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
32Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
34Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:37
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:02
37Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:02
38Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:47
39Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:10:06
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:07
41Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
43Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
44Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
45Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
46Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
48Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:21
49Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:22
50Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:56
51Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:17:20
52Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:17:29
53Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:17:33
54Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
55Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:39
56Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
58Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
59Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
60Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
61Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
62Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
63Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
64John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
65Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
66Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
67Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
68Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
69Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
70Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
72Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
73Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
74Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
75Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
76Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
77Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:47
78Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:50
79Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:17:51
80Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:17:54
81Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:02
82Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:11
83Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:14
84David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:18:53
85Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:18:58
86Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:03
87Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:06
88Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
89Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:19:19
90Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
91Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
92Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:19:37
93Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:11
94Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:21:52
95Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:21:54
96Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
97Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
98Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
99Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
100Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:58
102Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:54
103Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
104Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
105Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
106Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
107Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
108Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
109Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
110Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
111Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
112Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
113Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
114Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
115Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
116Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
117Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
118Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
119Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
120Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:30:34
121Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:32:32
122Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:54
123Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:54
124Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman17pts
2Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
3Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
4Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis11
5Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini9
6Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy7
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
9Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3
10Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
11Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
12Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
13Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling2
14Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis1
16Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis16pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
7Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
8Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy6
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis6
11Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles5
13Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
14Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
16Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling3
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
18Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:38:14
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:13
3Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:49
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:01:10
5Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:47
6Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:00
7Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:10:04
8Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:05
9Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:37
11Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
13Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
14Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
15Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
21Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
22Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
24Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team25:45:07
2Rally Cycling0:00:22
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:19
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:14
5Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:04:25
6Bardiani CSF0:10:06
7Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:11:13
8Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:20
9Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:15:00
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:04
11Hangar 15 Bicycles0:28:44
12Israel Cycling Academy0:32:36
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:45
14Cylance Cycling0:33:33
15Silber Pro Cycling0:35:24
16Team Novo Nordisk1:04:40

