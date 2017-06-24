Trending

Tour of Utah past winners

Champions 2004-2016

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
2015Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale–Garmin
2014Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
2013Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
2012Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
2011Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
2009Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Rock Racing
2008Jeff Louder (USA) BMC
2007Not held
2006Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net p/b Maxxis
2005Andrew Bajadali (USA) Vitamin Cottage
2004Johnathan Osguthorpe (USA) Ogden One

 

