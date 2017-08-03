Image 1 of 25 John Murhpy (Holowesko-Citadel) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 25 The Cylance team also helped out with the tempo today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 A dry day of racing for the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 A split starts to open up in the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 The Rally squad lead the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 Lunch time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 The peloton cross the train tracks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS) at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 The peloton heads to South Jordan on stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 The peloton lined out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 Rob Britton on the podium as the race leader (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 Chabanov's custom lugged steel Richard Sachs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 Chabanov's custom lugged steel Richard Sachs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 Dry landscapes were a feature of stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 Race leader Rob Britton surrounded by his Rally teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) tries to cool down in the heat (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 The breakaway rolling along (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 Bidon duty at Rally (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 The sprint winds up for stage 4 with John Murphy in prime position (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 John Murphy enjoying his time on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 Stage winner John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

John Murphy gave Holowesko-Citadel its second stage win of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, winning the sprint in South Jordan on stage 4 over Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) and Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy).

With several teams willing to contribute to pace-setting in the peloton, breakaway riders Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF) were swept up inside the final 10 kilometres. A few short-lived late fliers were quickly brought to heel as well, setting up the field sprint.

UnitedHealthcare led the peloton into the final few hundred metres for sprinter Travis McCabe, but the Pro Continental team's final lead-out man pulled off the front too early for McCabe to make his move, allowing Axeon Hagens Berman to take over at the front for Chris Lawless.

The Axeon rider launched with around 300 metres still to go and McCabe jumped onto his wheel before surging past, but both riders faded as a swarm of rivals came around in the final hundred metres. Murphy pulled into the lead 50 metres from the line and held on to win.

"We had control with 3km to go," Murphy said while describing the finale in the post-stage press conference. "Our boys were on the front and it was looking good, but I think maybe we all knew it was going to be a little too early. With 1km to go, UHC took over with Haedo and McCabe, so I sat behind them. I think they opened the sprint up a little too early, and I stayed patient because we knew it was along way form the last turn.

"A group of guys came by me, and we were going super fast, but I stayed patient and a little hole opened up in the last 150 metres. I was able to get through it and do my sprint. I'm super happy to win in Utah," Murphy said.

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the peloton to keep his lead of 26 seconds on Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), with Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) remaining in third at 28 seconds.

Rodrigues, the 20-year-old from Mexico, admitted he was surprised to have pulled off the runner-up finish in South Jordan.

"I followed attacks on the last two laps of the circuit and stayed at the front," Rodriguez said. "And in the last corner I tried to hold my place but it's difficult. I was passed by 20 places, but it's so hard the sprint. It's very fast, so I don't know why I finished second place, but I'm happy."

Raim's third-place finish boosted him into the sprint jersey after he took maximum points at the controversial first intermediate intermediate sprint of the day. Despite the success, he was disappointed to have missed the stage win.

"In the end we played our cards to me," Raim said. "I had two teammates lead me out. Personally, I think we started too far back to sprint. We were coming fast, but with 1k to go we were like 40th-50th position, I think. I had good legs for the sprint, but I can say that I was the fastest guy today but I wasn't the best. Those two guys were better than me."

How it unfolded

The 199km stage 4 route started and finished in South Jordan City. After two days of climbing at altitude, the relatively flat stage included no categorised climbs and only two intermediate sprints, the first at at 38.5km and the second at 141km.

Heat was the biggest challenges on the stage, which took riders into the high desert in Rush Valley for a short loop and then back on the same roads to South Jordan City. Organisers cut the planned 10km gravel section because road conditions changed and it was no longer passable by bike.

Despite the heat and wind, the peloton endured repeated attacks in the early going, but none of the moves could stick for the first 90 minutes of racing. Rally was marking any dangerous GC riders while also making sure the teams with sprinters didn't put a rider in the break.

A brief drama played out at the first intermediate sprint as points leader Christopher Lawless crossed the line first but was relegated for deviating from his line. Maximum points went to Mikhel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) but Lawless maintained his lead over Ty Magner.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider Gonzalo Serrano and Bardiani CSF's Lorenzo Rota eventually slipped away about 60km into the day. They were quickly joined by Marco Zamparella (Amore & Vita), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) and Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS).

Happy with the composition of the move, the Rally-led bunch finally slowed enough to let the leaders build a gap, which went up to 4:05 with 95km to go. Rota was the best-placed rider in the break at 5:43 down, and when the gap went up to five minutes he was less than a minute out of the virtual lead.

Rally put the brakes on the break from there, slowly drawing down the advantage as the race made its way back to South Jordan. When the gap was down to just 4:40 with 47km to go, Rota attacked the breakaway while McCulloch and Turek were sitting on. The move caused consternation among the escapees after he opened a gap, and Sheldon dragged the others up to Rota, shutting down the move.

When the break reformed, Serrano and Rota jumped away again, this time separating themselves form the rest and cooperating well with each other. In the chase behind, Turek bumped wheels with Zamparella and went down hard. The remnants of the break chased the two leaders solo, split up by seconds on the road, while the field pulled within two minutes with just 30km to go.

Teams with sprint ambitions took up the pace from there, and the remnants of the breakaway were all swept up with 20km to go. The gap to Serrano and Rota was down to 30 seconds with 13km remaining, and it appeared that the sprinters would have their day.

As the leaders hit the finish line to start to closing circuits, the pack was breathing down their necks. They were reeled in before long.

There were a couple of unsuccessful attacks on the closing kilometers, with separate attacks from BMC's Silvan Dillier and Joey Rosskopf being quickly marked.

UnitedHealthcare led into the final metres for McCabe, but Axeon Hagens Berman came blasting up the right side, swarming McCabe as his lead-out pulled over. But it was all too soon. Murphy watched the drama from behind, then chose his moment when the road cleared to blast up the center to victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4:22:23 2 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 3 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 5 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 8 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 12 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 14 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 17 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 19 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 23 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 24 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 25 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 26 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 29 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 31 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 33 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 34 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 40 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 42 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 43 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 45 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 46 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 47 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 48 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 50 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 51 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 52 Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 53 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 54 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 55 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 56 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 57 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 58 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 59 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 60 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 61 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 62 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 64 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 65 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 66 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 67 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 68 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 72 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 76 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 77 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 78 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:12 79 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 80 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 81 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 82 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 85 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 86 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 88 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 89 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 90 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 91 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 92 David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 93 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 94 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 95 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 96 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 97 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:00:18 98 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 99 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 100 Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:20 101 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:23 102 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 103 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 104 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 105 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 106 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 107 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 108 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 109 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:26 110 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:28 111 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:30 112 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 113 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 114 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:45 116 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:55 117 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:08 118 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 119 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:25 120 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:54 121 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:02 122 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:03:36 123 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:03:46 124 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:07

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 5 pts 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 3 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 3 3 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 pts 2 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 12 3 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 10 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 7 5 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 6 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 7 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 4 8 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 9 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 10 Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 4:22:23 2 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 6 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 17 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:12 18 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 22 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:23 23 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 24 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:28 25 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 13:07:09 2 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 Bardiani CSF 4 Israel Cycling Academy 5 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 Silber Pro Cycling 7 Hangar 15 Bicycles 8 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 10 Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Cylance Cycling 14 Team Novo Nordisk 15 Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:12

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 13:15:55 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:26 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:28 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:00:34 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:38 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 7 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:58 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:59 9 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:00 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:02 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 12 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:09 13 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:01:13 14 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 15 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:20 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 17 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:29 18 Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:51 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:01:56 20 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:58 21 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:02:06 22 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:11 23 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:30 24 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:46 25 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:00 26 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:21 27 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:42 28 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:23 29 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:25 30 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:06 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:48 32 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:06:25 33 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:59 34 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:13 35 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:16 36 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:45 37 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:50 38 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:45 39 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:11:56 40 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:35 41 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:36 42 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:56 43 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:01 44 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:22 45 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:26 46 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:27 47 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:13:40 48 Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:14:13 49 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:16:52 50 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:39 51 Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:18:51 52 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:19:00 53 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:19:10 54 Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:19:29 55 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:30 56 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:19:35 57 Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:19:46 58 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:55 59 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:58 60 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:00 61 Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 0:20:01 62 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:20:05 63 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:20:09 64 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:20:11 65 Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:20:15 66 Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:20:35 67 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:20:36 68 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:38 69 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:41 70 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:20:42 71 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 72 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:46 73 Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:49 74 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:20:52 75 David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:20:53 76 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 77 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:00 78 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:21:09 79 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:13 80 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:16 81 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:21:23 82 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:21:43 83 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:22:00 84 Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:22:05 85 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:18 86 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:22:26 87 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:22:27 88 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:22:30 89 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:22:39 90 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:48 91 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 0:22:58 92 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:24:04 93 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:08 94 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:24:09 95 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:24:16 96 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:36 97 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:24:59 98 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:25:28 99 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:37 100 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:54 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:26:55 102 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:30:32 103 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:30:42 104 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:50 105 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:31:39 106 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 107 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:32:17 108 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:32:21 109 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:32:32 110 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:32:35 111 Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 0:32:40 112 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:52 113 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:04 114 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:33:12 115 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:14 116 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:33:18 117 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:47 118 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:34:36 119 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:35:04 120 Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:35:58 121 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:36:14 122 Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:40:24 123 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:41:31 124 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:43:34

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 22 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 3 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 4 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 16 5 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 6 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 7 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 12 8 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 11 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 7 11 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 5 13 Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 5 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 5 15 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 16 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 18 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 19 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 20 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 3 21 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 22 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 2 23 Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1 24 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest 1 25 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 16 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 5 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 10 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 8 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 6 9 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 6 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 6 11 Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 12 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles 5 13 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 14 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 16 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 3 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 18 Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 13:16:33 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:01:18 3 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:33 4 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:52 5 Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:07 6 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:12 7 Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:11:18 8 Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:57 9 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:58 10 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:18:22 11 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:18:57 12 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:17 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:19:22 14 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:19:33 15 Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:03 16 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:22 17 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:38 18 Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:48 19 Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:23:38 20 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:30:04 21 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:31:43 22 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:31:57 23 Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:32:40 24 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:09 25 Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:40:53