Tour of Utah: John Murphy wins sprint in South Jordan

Second stage win for Holowesko as Britton keeps race lead

Image 1 of 25

John Murhpy (Holowesko-Citadel) wins stage 4

John Murhpy (Holowesko-Citadel) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 25

The Cylance team also helped out with the tempo today

The Cylance team also helped out with the tempo today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 25

A dry day of racing for the peloton

A dry day of racing for the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 25

A split starts to open up in the peloton

A split starts to open up in the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 25

The Rally squad lead the peloton

The Rally squad lead the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 25

Lunch time

Lunch time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 25

The peloton cross the train tracks

The peloton cross the train tracks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 25

Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS) at the head of the peloton

Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS) at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 25

Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF)

Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 25

The peloton heads to South Jordan on stage 4

The peloton heads to South Jordan on stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 25

The peloton lined out

The peloton lined out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 25

Rob Britton on the podium as the race leader

Rob Britton on the podium as the race leader
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 25

Chabanov's custom lugged steel Richard Sachs.

Chabanov's custom lugged steel Richard Sachs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 25

Chabanov's custom lugged steel Richard Sachs.

Chabanov's custom lugged steel Richard Sachs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 25

Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

Race leader Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 25

Dry landscapes were a feature of stage 4

Dry landscapes were a feature of stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 25

Race leader Rob Britton surrounded by his Rally teammates

Race leader Rob Britton surrounded by his Rally teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 25

Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)

Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 25

Joey Rosskopf (BMC) tries to cool down in the heat

Joey Rosskopf (BMC) tries to cool down in the heat
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 25

The breakaway rolling along

The breakaway rolling along
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 25

Bidon duty at Rally

Bidon duty at Rally
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 25

Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF)

Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 25

The sprint winds up for stage 4 with John Murphy in prime position

The sprint winds up for stage 4 with John Murphy in prime position
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 25

John Murphy enjoying his time on the podium

John Murphy enjoying his time on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 25

Stage winner John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) on the podium

Stage winner John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

John Murphy gave Holowesko-Citadel its second stage win of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, winning the sprint in South Jordan on stage 4 over Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) and Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy).

With several teams willing to contribute to pace-setting in the peloton, breakaway riders Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF) were swept up inside the final 10 kilometres. A few short-lived late fliers were quickly brought to heel as well, setting up the field sprint.

UnitedHealthcare led the peloton into the final few hundred metres for sprinter Travis McCabe, but the Pro Continental team's final lead-out man pulled off the front too early for McCabe to make his move, allowing Axeon Hagens Berman to take over at the front for Chris Lawless.

The Axeon rider launched with around 300 metres still to go and McCabe jumped onto his wheel before surging past, but both riders faded as a swarm of rivals came around in the final hundred metres. Murphy pulled into the lead 50 metres from the line and held on to win.

"We had control with 3km to go," Murphy said while describing the finale in the post-stage press conference. "Our boys were on the front and it was looking good, but I think maybe we all knew it was going to be a little too early. With 1km to go, UHC took over with Haedo and McCabe, so I sat behind them. I think they opened the sprint up a little too early, and I stayed patient because we knew it was along way form the last turn.

"A group of guys came by me, and we were going super fast, but I stayed patient and a little hole opened up in the last 150 metres. I was able to get through it and do my sprint. I'm super happy to win in Utah," Murphy said. 

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the peloton to keep his lead of 26 seconds on Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), with Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) remaining in third at 28 seconds.

Rodrigues, the 20-year-old from Mexico, admitted he was surprised to have pulled off the runner-up finish in South Jordan.

"I followed attacks on the last two laps of the circuit and stayed at the front," Rodriguez said. "And in the last corner I tried to hold my place but it's difficult. I was passed by 20 places, but it's so hard the sprint. It's very fast, so I don't know why I finished second place, but I'm happy."

Raim's third-place finish boosted him into the sprint jersey after he took maximum points at the controversial first intermediate intermediate sprint of the day. Despite the success, he was disappointed to have missed the stage win.

"In the end we played our cards to me," Raim said. "I had two teammates lead me out. Personally, I think we started too far back to sprint. We were coming fast, but with 1k to go we were like 40th-50th position, I think. I had good legs for the sprint, but I can say that I was the fastest guy today but I wasn't the best. Those two guys were better than me."

How it unfolded

The 199km stage 4 route started and finished in South Jordan City. After two days of climbing at altitude, the relatively flat stage included no categorised climbs and only two intermediate sprints, the first at at 38.5km and the second at 141km.

Heat was the biggest challenges on the stage, which took riders into the high desert in Rush Valley for a short loop and then back on the same roads to South Jordan City. Organisers cut the planned 10km gravel section because road conditions changed and it was no longer passable by bike.

Despite the heat and wind, the peloton endured repeated attacks in the early going, but none of the moves could stick for the first 90 minutes of racing. Rally was marking any dangerous GC riders while also making sure the teams with sprinters didn't put a rider in the break.

A brief drama played out at the first intermediate sprint as points leader Christopher Lawless crossed the line first but was relegated for deviating from his line. Maximum points went to Mikhel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) but Lawless maintained his lead over Ty Magner.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider Gonzalo Serrano and Bardiani CSF's Lorenzo Rota eventually slipped away about 60km into the day. They were quickly joined by Marco Zamparella (Amore & Vita), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) and Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS).

Happy with the composition of the move, the Rally-led bunch finally slowed enough to let the leaders build a gap, which went up to 4:05 with 95km to go. Rota was the best-placed rider in the break at 5:43 down, and when the gap went up to five minutes he was less than a minute out of the virtual lead.

Rally put the brakes on the break from there, slowly drawing down the advantage as the race made its way back to South Jordan. When the gap was down to just 4:40 with 47km to go, Rota attacked the breakaway while McCulloch and Turek were sitting on. The move caused consternation among the escapees after he opened a gap, and Sheldon dragged the others up to Rota, shutting down the move.

When the break reformed, Serrano and Rota jumped away again, this time separating themselves form the rest and cooperating well with each other. In the chase behind, Turek bumped wheels with Zamparella and went down hard. The remnants of the break chased the two leaders solo, split up by seconds on the road, while the field pulled within two minutes with just 30km to go.

Teams with sprint ambitions took up the pace from there, and the remnants of the breakaway were all swept up with 20km to go. The gap to Serrano and Rota was down to 30 seconds with 13km remaining, and it appeared that the sprinters would have their day.

As the leaders hit the finish line to start to closing circuits, the pack was breathing down their necks. They were reeled in before long.

There were a couple of unsuccessful attacks on the closing kilometers, with separate attacks from BMC's Silvan Dillier and Joey Rosskopf being quickly marked.

UnitedHealthcare led into the final metres for McCabe, but Axeon Hagens Berman came blasting up the right side, swarming McCabe as his lead-out pulled over. But it was all too soon. Murphy watched the drama from behind, then chose his moment when the road cleared to blast up the center to victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4:22:23
2Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
3Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
4Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
5Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
8Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
11Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
12Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
14Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
15Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
17Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
19Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
23Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
24Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
25Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
26Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
29Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
31Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
32Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
33Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
34Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
41Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
42Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
43Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
45Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
46Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
47Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
48Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
50Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
51Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
52Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
53Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
54James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
55Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
56Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
57Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
58Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
59Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
60Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
61Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
62Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
63Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
64Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
65Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
66Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
67Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
68Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
72Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
76Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
77Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
78Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:12
79Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
80Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
81Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
82Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
84Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
85Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
86Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
87Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
88Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
89Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
90Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
91Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
92David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
93Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
94Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
96Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
97Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:00:18
98Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
99Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
100Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:20
101Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:23
102Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
103Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
104Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
105Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
106Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
107Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
108Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
109Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:26
110Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:28
111Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:30
112Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
113Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:37
114Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
115Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:45
116Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:55
117Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:08
118Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
119Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:25
120Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:54
121Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:02
122Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:03:36
123Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:03:46
124Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:07

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy5pts
2Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman3
3Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5pts
2Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy3
3Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15pts
2Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling12
3Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy10
4Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling7
5Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
6Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
7Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis4
8Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
9Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
10Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling4:22:23
2Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
6Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
8Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
12Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
17Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:12
18Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
21Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
22Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:23
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
24Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:28
25Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling13:07:09
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Bardiani CSF
4Israel Cycling Academy
5Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
6Silber Pro Cycling
7Hangar 15 Bicycles
8UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
10Axeon Hagens Berman
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12BMC Racing Team
13Cylance Cycling
14Team Novo Nordisk
15Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
16Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:12

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling13:15:55
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:28
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:00:34
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:38
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:58
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:59
9Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:00
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:02
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
12James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:09
13Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:01:13
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
15Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:20
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
17Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:29
18Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:51
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:01:56
20Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:58
21Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:02:06
22Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:11
23Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:30
24Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:46
25Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:00
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:21
27Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:42
28Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:04:23
29Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:25
30Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:06
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:48
32Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:06:25
33Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:59
34Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:13
35Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:16
36Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:45
37Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:50
38Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:45
39Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:11:56
40Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:35
41Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:36
42Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:56
43Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:01
44Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:22
45Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:26
46Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:27
47Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:13:40
48Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:14:13
49Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:16:52
50Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:39
51Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:18:51
52Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:00
53Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:19:10
54Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:19:29
55Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:30
56Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:35
57Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:19:46
58Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:55
59Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:58
60Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:00
61Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling0:20:01
62Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:20:05
63Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:20:09
64Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:20:11
65Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:20:15
66Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:20:35
67Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:20:36
68Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:38
69Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:41
70John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:42
71Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
72Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:46
73Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:49
74Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:52
75David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:20:53
76Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
77Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:00
78Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:21:09
79Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:13
80Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:16
81Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:21:23
82Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:21:43
83Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:00
84Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:22:05
85Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:18
86Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:22:26
87Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:27
88Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:22:30
89Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:22:39
90Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:48
91Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles0:22:58
92Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:04
93Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:08
94Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:24:09
95Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:24:16
96Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:36
97Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:24:59
98Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:25:28
99Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:37
100Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:54
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:55
102Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:30:32
103Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:30:42
104Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:50
105Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:31:39
106Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
107Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:32:17
108Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:32:21
109Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:32:32
110Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:32:35
111Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest0:32:40
112Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:52
113Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:04
114Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:33:12
115Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:14
116Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:33:18
117Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:47
118Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:34:36
119Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:35:04
120Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:35:58
121Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:36:14
122Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:40:24
123Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:41:31
124Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:43:34

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy22pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling18
3Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman17
4Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear16
5John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
6Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
7Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling12
8Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis11
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling7
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
12Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
13Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5
15Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
16Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3
17Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
18Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
19Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman3
20Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy3
21Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
22Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling2
23Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1
24Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest1
25Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis16pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
5Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling10
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
7Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
8Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy6
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis6
11Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles5
13Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
14Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
16Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling3
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
18Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman13:16:33
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:01:18
3Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:33
4Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:52
5Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:07
6Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:12
7Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:11:18
8Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:57
9Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:58
10Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:22
11Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:57
12Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:17
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:22
14Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:19:33
15Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:03
16Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:22
17Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:38
18Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:48
19Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:23:38
20Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:30:04
21Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:31:43
22Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:31:57
23Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:32:40
24Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:09
25Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:40:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team39:49:33
2Rally Cycling0:00:43
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:50
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:34
5Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:22
6Bardiani CSF0:10:58
7Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:46
8Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:26
9Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:17:40
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:21
11Hangar 15 Bicycles0:32:06
12Cylance Cycling0:36:09
13Israel Cycling Academy0:36:34
14Nippo - Vini Fantini0:37:08
15Silber Pro Cycling0:38:22
16Team Novo Nordisk1:12:41

