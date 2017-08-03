Tour of Utah: John Murphy wins sprint in South Jordan
Second stage win for Holowesko as Britton keeps race lead
Stage 4: South Jordan - South Jordan
John Murphy gave Holowesko-Citadel its second stage win of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, winning the sprint in South Jordan on stage 4 over Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) and Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy).
With several teams willing to contribute to pace-setting in the peloton, breakaway riders Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF) were swept up inside the final 10 kilometres. A few short-lived late fliers were quickly brought to heel as well, setting up the field sprint.
UnitedHealthcare led the peloton into the final few hundred metres for sprinter Travis McCabe, but the Pro Continental team's final lead-out man pulled off the front too early for McCabe to make his move, allowing Axeon Hagens Berman to take over at the front for Chris Lawless.
The Axeon rider launched with around 300 metres still to go and McCabe jumped onto his wheel before surging past, but both riders faded as a swarm of rivals came around in the final hundred metres. Murphy pulled into the lead 50 metres from the line and held on to win.
"We had control with 3km to go," Murphy said while describing the finale in the post-stage press conference. "Our boys were on the front and it was looking good, but I think maybe we all knew it was going to be a little too early. With 1km to go, UHC took over with Haedo and McCabe, so I sat behind them. I think they opened the sprint up a little too early, and I stayed patient because we knew it was along way form the last turn.
"A group of guys came by me, and we were going super fast, but I stayed patient and a little hole opened up in the last 150 metres. I was able to get through it and do my sprint. I'm super happy to win in Utah," Murphy said.
Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the peloton to keep his lead of 26 seconds on Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), with Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) remaining in third at 28 seconds.
Rodrigues, the 20-year-old from Mexico, admitted he was surprised to have pulled off the runner-up finish in South Jordan.
"I followed attacks on the last two laps of the circuit and stayed at the front," Rodriguez said. "And in the last corner I tried to hold my place but it's difficult. I was passed by 20 places, but it's so hard the sprint. It's very fast, so I don't know why I finished second place, but I'm happy."
Raim's third-place finish boosted him into the sprint jersey after he took maximum points at the controversial first intermediate intermediate sprint of the day. Despite the success, he was disappointed to have missed the stage win.
"In the end we played our cards to me," Raim said. "I had two teammates lead me out. Personally, I think we started too far back to sprint. We were coming fast, but with 1k to go we were like 40th-50th position, I think. I had good legs for the sprint, but I can say that I was the fastest guy today but I wasn't the best. Those two guys were better than me."
How it unfolded
The 199km stage 4 route started and finished in South Jordan City. After two days of climbing at altitude, the relatively flat stage included no categorised climbs and only two intermediate sprints, the first at at 38.5km and the second at 141km.
Heat was the biggest challenges on the stage, which took riders into the high desert in Rush Valley for a short loop and then back on the same roads to South Jordan City. Organisers cut the planned 10km gravel section because road conditions changed and it was no longer passable by bike.
Despite the heat and wind, the peloton endured repeated attacks in the early going, but none of the moves could stick for the first 90 minutes of racing. Rally was marking any dangerous GC riders while also making sure the teams with sprinters didn't put a rider in the break.
A brief drama played out at the first intermediate sprint as points leader Christopher Lawless crossed the line first but was relegated for deviating from his line. Maximum points went to Mikhel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) but Lawless maintained his lead over Ty Magner.
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider Gonzalo Serrano and Bardiani CSF's Lorenzo Rota eventually slipped away about 60km into the day. They were quickly joined by Marco Zamparella (Amore & Vita), Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) and Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS).
Happy with the composition of the move, the Rally-led bunch finally slowed enough to let the leaders build a gap, which went up to 4:05 with 95km to go. Rota was the best-placed rider in the break at 5:43 down, and when the gap went up to five minutes he was less than a minute out of the virtual lead.
Rally put the brakes on the break from there, slowly drawing down the advantage as the race made its way back to South Jordan. When the gap was down to just 4:40 with 47km to go, Rota attacked the breakaway while McCulloch and Turek were sitting on. The move caused consternation among the escapees after he opened a gap, and Sheldon dragged the others up to Rota, shutting down the move.
When the break reformed, Serrano and Rota jumped away again, this time separating themselves form the rest and cooperating well with each other. In the chase behind, Turek bumped wheels with Zamparella and went down hard. The remnants of the break chased the two leaders solo, split up by seconds on the road, while the field pulled within two minutes with just 30km to go.
Teams with sprint ambitions took up the pace from there, and the remnants of the breakaway were all swept up with 20km to go. The gap to Serrano and Rota was down to 30 seconds with 13km remaining, and it appeared that the sprinters would have their day.
As the leaders hit the finish line to start to closing circuits, the pack was breathing down their necks. They were reeled in before long.
There were a couple of unsuccessful attacks on the closing kilometers, with separate attacks from BMC's Silvan Dillier and Joey Rosskopf being quickly marked.
UnitedHealthcare led into the final metres for McCabe, but Axeon Hagens Berman came blasting up the right side, swarming McCabe as his lead-out pulled over. But it was all too soon. Murphy watched the drama from behind, then chose his moment when the road cleared to blast up the center to victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4:22:23
|2
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|12
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|14
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|17
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|19
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|23
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|24
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|26
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|31
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|33
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|34
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|42
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|43
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|46
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|47
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|48
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|50
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|51
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|54
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|55
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|56
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|57
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|58
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|59
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|60
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|61
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|62
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|64
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|65
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|66
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|67
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|68
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|72
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|76
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|77
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|78
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:12
|79
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|80
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|81
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|82
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|85
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|86
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|88
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|89
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|90
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|91
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|92
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|93
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|94
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|95
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|96
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|97
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:00:18
|98
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|99
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|100
|Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:20
|101
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:23
|102
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|103
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|105
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|106
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|107
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|108
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|109
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:26
|110
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|111
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:00:30
|112
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|113
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|114
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|116
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:55
|117
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:08
|118
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|119
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:25
|120
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|121
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:02
|122
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:03:36
|123
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:03:46
|124
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|pts
|2
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|5
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|4
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|9
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|4:22:23
|2
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|17
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:12
|18
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|22
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:23
|23
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|24
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|25
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|13:07:09
|2
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Cylance Cycling
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|13:15:55
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:00:28
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:34
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:38
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:58
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:59
|9
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:02
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|12
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|13
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:01:13
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|15
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|17
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:29
|18
|Chris Butler (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|19
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:01:56
|20
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|21
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:02:06
|22
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:11
|23
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:30
|24
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:46
|25
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:00
|26
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:21
|27
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|28
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:23
|29
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:25
|30
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:06
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:48
|32
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:06:25
|33
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:59
|34
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:13
|35
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:16
|36
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:45
|37
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:50
|38
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:45
|39
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:11:56
|40
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:12:35
|41
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:36
|42
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:56
|43
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:01
|44
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:22
|45
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:26
|46
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:13:27
|47
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:13:40
|48
|Rob Squire (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:14:13
|49
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:16:52
|50
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:39
|51
|Erik Slack (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:18:51
|52
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:00
|53
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:19:10
|54
|Chad Beyer (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:19:29
|55
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:30
|56
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:35
|57
|Chris Winn (Aus) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:19:46
|58
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:55
|59
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:58
|60
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:00
|61
|Andres Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|0:20:01
|62
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:20:05
|63
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:20:09
|64
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:11
|65
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:20:15
|66
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:20:35
|67
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:20:36
|68
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:38
|69
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:41
|70
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:42
|71
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|72
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:46
|73
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:49
|74
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:52
|75
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:20:53
|76
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|77
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:00
|78
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:21:09
|79
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:13
|80
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:16
|81
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:21:23
|82
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:21:43
|83
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:00
|84
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:22:05
|85
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:18
|86
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:22:26
|87
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:27
|88
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:22:30
|89
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:22:39
|90
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:48
|91
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:22:58
|92
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:04
|93
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:08
|94
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:24:09
|95
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:24:16
|96
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:36
|97
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:24:59
|98
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:25:28
|99
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:37
|100
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:54
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:26:55
|102
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:30:32
|103
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:30:42
|104
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:50
|105
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:31:39
|106
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|107
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:32:17
|108
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:32:21
|109
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:32:32
|110
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:32:35
|111
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|0:32:40
|112
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:52
|113
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:04
|114
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:33:12
|115
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:14
|116
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:33:18
|117
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:47
|118
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:34:36
|119
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:35:04
|120
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:35:58
|121
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:36:14
|122
|Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:40:24
|123
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:41:31
|124
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:43:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|3
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|4
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|16
|5
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|6
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|7
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|11
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|10
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|11
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|15
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|16
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|18
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|19
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|20
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|21
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Fabio Calabria (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|24
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - SelleSMP p/b Fondriest
|1
|25
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|16
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|5
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|8
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|9
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|6
|11
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Bel) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|5
|13
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|14
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|15
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|16
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|18
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Hangar 15 Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13:16:33
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:01:18
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:33
|4
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:52
|5
|Patrick Mueller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:07
|6
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:12
|7
|Alexander Hoehn (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:11:18
|8
|Will Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:57
|9
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:58
|10
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:22
|11
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:57
|12
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:17
|13
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:19:22
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:19:33
|15
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:03
|16
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:22
|17
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:38
|18
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:48
|19
|Jonny Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:23:38
|20
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:30:04
|21
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:31:43
|22
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:31:57
|23
|Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:32:40
|24
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:09
|25
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:40:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|39:49:33
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:43
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:34
|5
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:22
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:58
|7
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:46
|8
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:26
|9
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
|0:17:40
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:21
|11
|Hangar 15 Bicycles
|0:32:06
|12
|Cylance Cycling
|0:36:09
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:34
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:37:08
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:22
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:12:41
