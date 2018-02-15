Tour of Oman: Van Avermaet wins stage 3
Belgian beats Rui Costa and Lutsenko to take overall lead
Stage 3: German University of Technology - Wadi Dayqah Dam
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) won the charge up the Wadi Dayqah Dam to claim victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was second with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) taking third for the second consecutive day.
Related Articles
The stage win saw Van Avermaet move up from second overall to take hold of the race leader's jersey. Lutsenko moved up to second at 11 seconds and former race leader Nathan Haas, who finished seven seconds down, dropped to third with at 14 second gap.
Astana led a vicious charge up the final climb, which topped out 8.5km from the finish. BMC quickly moved to the front of the field and kept up the blistering pace, helping their captain to the win. Van Avermaet managed to rip clear on the drag towards the finish, crossing the line with a significant gap over his rivals.
"I am always happy to win and especially in Oman after so many years. I think the team did a perfect job. We came at the right moment on the descent with 3km to go, and they put me in a perfect position so I could wait for the perfect moment," Van Avermaet said. "It was at the hardest point of the climb that I went full gas, and I just hoped that no one could follow and that's what happened so I was really happy that I could cross the line first.
"It was a hard finish, but I knew it from 2013 when I was second here. I had better legs this time though as I was able to go at the moment that I wanted to and then it was about getting to the finish as fast as possible and hoping that nobody could follow. It was a good finish for me and a really nice win. It was also nice for me to finish off the good work of the team.
"It's a nice extra to take the leader's jersey, and we will see what happens, but for the moment, I am really happy with this stage win. That was the most important thing for me."
Second-place finisher Costa called it “a good result which is important for my morale: in the past two weeks I felt sick, I'm not at the top of the fit, but this performance confirms that I'm on the good way to a high level".
The stage was marked by a long breakaway with Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA). They got away within the first five kilometers and the last were caught again with only 20 kilometers left.
After finishing second on the stage 2 sprint, Van Avermaet left nothing to chance. His team took charge in the final kilometres and he rode to his first win of the season with an easy margin in a difficult finale. He crossed the line with a three-second lead over the next four riders, with yesterday's winner Haas leading in the next group at seven seconds.
How it unfolded
The peloton rolled out from the University of Technology on what promised to be a hot 175.9 kilometres to the Wadi Dayqah Dam. Missing was Sunweb’s Soren Kragh Andersen, who suffered a concussion after two heavy crashes in stage three.
A break group formed almost immediately, with Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) building up a one-minute gap after only five kilometres.
The gap had jumped to nearly five minutes after the first of three ranked climbs and the first intermediate sprint. That was getting too much for the field, so they pulled it back down to 3:10 with 100 km to go, and it dropped as low as 2:20 before going back up to three minutes as the climbing started with 75 km left.
The gap dropped again as the hills went on. The Quriyat climb with 48 km to go proved too much for Wippert, who had to drop from the lead group.
Soon there were only two. Chetout won the final intermediate sprint. Having already won the two climbs and the first sprint as well, he felt he could spare himself the final and fell back. That left Meurisse and Schultz with a 1:30 gap and 35 km to go.
That gap fell quickly as the final 9.4% gradient climb up the Wadi Dayqah Dam approached. The day’s final official climb came at 10 km from the line, topping out 1.5 km later. And with 20km to go, Meurisse and Schultz were caught by the field, Katusha-Alpecin having set a very high pace to reel them in.
The field charged up the climb, dropping riders mercilessly off the back. Astana dominated the proceedings, crossing over the top first with Jan Hirt, Omar Fraile and Tanel Kangert.
Only about 50 riders were left in the field as they went into the closing kilometres, with BMC moving to the front and successfully carrying out their mission. The entire peloton splintered, crossing the finish line in small groups, with two of the day’s escapees finally coming in over 13 minutes down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:36:04
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:03
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|6
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:09
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|11
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:17
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|20
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:24
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|23
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|28
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|30
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:30
|31
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|35
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|36
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:36
|38
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:37
|39
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|40
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:44
|41
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|43
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|44
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:50
|45
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:53
|46
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:57
|47
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:09
|48
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|50
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:16
|52
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:17
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:25
|55
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|57
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:27
|60
|Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:29
|62
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|63
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|66
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team
|0:01:35
|68
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:50
|69
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:05
|70
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:07
|71
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:18
|72
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:02:24
|73
|Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team
|0:02:30
|74
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
|75
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:32
|76
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:34
|77
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:49
|79
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:02:55
|80
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:57
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:00
|82
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:11
|83
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|85
|Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|86
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:14
|88
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|89
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:16
|90
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:29
|91
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:37
|92
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:48
|93
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:02
|94
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:04
|95
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:17
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:05:44
|97
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|98
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|99
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:57
|100
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:12
|101
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:14
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|106
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|107
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|108
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|109
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|110
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|112
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|113
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|115
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|116
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:21
|120
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:07:22
|121
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:31
|122
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:38
|123
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|124
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:09
|125
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:39
|DNS
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|3
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|3
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|9
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|5
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|2
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|4:36:11
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:13
|8
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|13
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|14
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:29
|15
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:37
|16
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:43
|17
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:50
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|19
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:18
|20
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|21
|Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:22
|23
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:30
|25
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:07
|26
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:22
|27
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:41
|28
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:55
|29
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:57
|30
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:10
|31
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:48
|32
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:50
|33
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:07
|34
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|36
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|39
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:31
|40
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:48:31
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:18
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:39
|5
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:40
|6
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|7
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:51
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:25
|10
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:32
|11
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:01:51
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|13
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:06
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:47
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:03
|16
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:10
|17
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:08:40
|18
|Rally Cycling
|0:09:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12:56:44
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|0:00:11
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:19
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:40
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:08
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:11
|18
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|23
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|24
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|25
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:24
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:25
|29
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:30
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|31
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:44
|32
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:48
|33
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|34
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|36
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:54
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:59
|40
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:08
|41
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:10
|42
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:13
|43
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:14
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team
|0:02:29
|46
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|48
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:49
|49
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:13
|50
|Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team
|0:03:24
|51
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
|52
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:28
|53
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|0:03:29
|54
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:31
|55
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:47
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:01
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:13
|58
|Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:14
|59
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:18
|60
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:35
|61
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:37
|62
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|63
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:04:39
|64
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:49
|65
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|66
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:12
|67
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:18
|68
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:21
|69
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:26
|70
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:29
|71
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:43
|72
|Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:55
|73
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:07
|74
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:30
|75
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:41
|76
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:06:54
|77
|Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|78
|Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:13
|79
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|80
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:07:16
|81
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:48
|82
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:21
|83
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:27
|84
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:38
|85
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|86
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:41
|87
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|88
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:42
|90
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:09:36
|91
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:46
|92
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:09:52
|93
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:23
|94
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:25
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:44
|96
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:52
|97
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:13:31
|98
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:31
|99
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:49
|100
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:15:13
|101
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:15:15
|102
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:15:16
|103
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:15:21
|104
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:24
|105
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:15:31
|106
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:03
|107
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:30
|108
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:43
|109
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:09
|110
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:53
|111
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:19:07
|112
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:38
|113
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:19:40
|114
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|116
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:50
|117
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:54
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:16
|119
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:24
|120
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:27
|121
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:21:28
|122
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|0:21:35
|123
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:25:04
|124
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:25:21
|125
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:29:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|18
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|5
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|12
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|11
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|7
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|7
|13
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|15
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|17
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|4
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|22
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|23
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|3
|24
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|26
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|27
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|28
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|29
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|30
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|31
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|18
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|5
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|12
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|11
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|7
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|7
|13
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|15
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|17
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|4
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|22
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|23
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|3
|24
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|26
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|27
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|28
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|29
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|30
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|31
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12:57:09
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:13
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:53
|7
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|9
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:05
|11
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:19
|12
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:23
|13
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|15
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:49
|16
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:48
|17
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|0:03:04
|18
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:36
|19
|Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:49
|20
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:12
|21
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:24
|22
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:47
|23
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:01
|24
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:51
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:56
|26
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:13
|27
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:16
|28
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:09:27
|30
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:58
|31
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:00
|32
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:24
|33
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:05
|34
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:18
|35
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:44
|36
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:28
|37
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:13
|38
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:19:15
|39
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:25
|40
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:24:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|38:51:57
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:18
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|4
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:40
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:14
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:24
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:29
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:41
|11
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:04:07
|12
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:10
|13
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:22
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:33
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:26
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:36
|17
|Rally Cycling
|0:11:59
|18
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:26:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy