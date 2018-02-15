Image 1 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) produced a fine uphill sprint to win at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 2 of 48 Spanish champion Jesús Herrada López (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 48 Nathan Haas fights to keep the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the drops as he sprints to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 48 New race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 48 Second place for Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 48 Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) is the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 48 Scott Davies (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 48 A fan ready to watch the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 48 European champion Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 48 Danilo Celano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 48 Kris Boeckmans (Vital Concept Club) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 48 Nick Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 48 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 48 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 18 of 48 Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 19 of 48 Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 20 of 48 Davide Martinelli and Eros Capecchi back at the Quick-Step Floors team car. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 21 of 48 The Tour of Oman peloton. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 22 of 48 Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the attack on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 23 of 48 The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 3. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 24 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 25 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) claims his first win of 2018. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 26 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) accepts the congratulations of his teammates. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 27 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) won stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 28 of 48 Katusha-Alpecin ride on behalf of Nathan Haas at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 29 of 48 Tim Declerq (Quick-Step Floors). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 30 of 48 Quick-Step Floors at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 31 of 48 The Quick-Step Floors team prepare for stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 32 of 48 (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 33 of 48 The terrain grew more rugged as stage 3 of the Tour of Oman progressed. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 34 of 48 The bunch is lined out on the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 35 of 48 Loic Chetout (Cofidis). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 36 of 48 Loic Chetout (Cofidis). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 37 of 48 Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 38 of 48 Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 39 of 48 The 2018 Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 40 of 48 The 2018 Tour of Oman peloton. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 41 of 48 The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 42 of 48 Action from stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 43 of 48 The Tour of Oman peloton. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 44 of 48 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) ahead of stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 45 of 48 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) in the overall lead at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 46 of 48 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) before stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 47 of 48 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) in the red jersey at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 48 of 48 Quick-Step Floors in action at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) won the charge up the Wadi Dayqah Dam to claim victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was second with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) taking third for the second consecutive day.

The stage win saw Van Avermaet move up from second overall to take hold of the race leader's jersey. Lutsenko moved up to second at 11 seconds and former race leader Nathan Haas, who finished seven seconds down, dropped to third with at 14 second gap.

Astana led a vicious charge up the final climb, which topped out 8.5km from the finish. BMC quickly moved to the front of the field and kept up the blistering pace, helping their captain to the win. Van Avermaet managed to rip clear on the drag towards the finish, crossing the line with a significant gap over his rivals.

"I am always happy to win and especially in Oman after so many years. I think the team did a perfect job. We came at the right moment on the descent with 3km to go, and they put me in a perfect position so I could wait for the perfect moment," Van Avermaet said. "It was at the hardest point of the climb that I went full gas, and I just hoped that no one could follow and that's what happened so I was really happy that I could cross the line first.

"It was a hard finish, but I knew it from 2013 when I was second here. I had better legs this time though as I was able to go at the moment that I wanted to and then it was about getting to the finish as fast as possible and hoping that nobody could follow. It was a good finish for me and a really nice win. It was also nice for me to finish off the good work of the team.

"It's a nice extra to take the leader's jersey, and we will see what happens, but for the moment, I am really happy with this stage win. That was the most important thing for me."

Second-place finisher Costa called it “a good result which is important for my morale: in the past two weeks I felt sick, I'm not at the top of the fit, but this performance confirms that I'm on the good way to a high level".

The stage was marked by a long breakaway with Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA). They got away within the first five kilometers and the last were caught again with only 20 kilometers left.

After finishing second on the stage 2 sprint, Van Avermaet left nothing to chance. His team took charge in the final kilometres and he rode to his first win of the season with an easy margin in a difficult finale. He crossed the line with a three-second lead over the next four riders, with yesterday's winner Haas leading in the next group at seven seconds.

How it unfolded

The peloton rolled out from the University of Technology on what promised to be a hot 175.9 kilometres to the Wadi Dayqah Dam. Missing was Sunweb’s Soren Kragh Andersen, who suffered a concussion after two heavy crashes in stage three.

A break group formed almost immediately, with Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) building up a one-minute gap after only five kilometres.

The gap had jumped to nearly five minutes after the first of three ranked climbs and the first intermediate sprint. That was getting too much for the field, so they pulled it back down to 3:10 with 100 km to go, and it dropped as low as 2:20 before going back up to three minutes as the climbing started with 75 km left.

The gap dropped again as the hills went on. The Quriyat climb with 48 km to go proved too much for Wippert, who had to drop from the lead group.

Soon there were only two. Chetout won the final intermediate sprint. Having already won the two climbs and the first sprint as well, he felt he could spare himself the final and fell back. That left Meurisse and Schultz with a 1:30 gap and 35 km to go.

That gap fell quickly as the final 9.4% gradient climb up the Wadi Dayqah Dam approached. The day’s final official climb came at 10 km from the line, topping out 1.5 km later. And with 20km to go, Meurisse and Schultz were caught by the field, Katusha-Alpecin having set a very high pace to reel them in.

The field charged up the climb, dropping riders mercilessly off the back. Astana dominated the proceedings, crossing over the top first with Jan Hirt, Omar Fraile and Tanel Kangert.

Only about 50 riders were left in the field as they went into the closing kilometres, with BMC moving to the front and successfully carrying out their mission. The entire peloton splintered, crossing the finish line in small groups, with two of the day’s escapees finally coming in over 13 minutes down.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:36:04 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:03 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 4 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:07 6 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:09 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 11 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:17 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:20 20 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:24 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 22 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 23 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 24 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 28 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 30 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:30 31 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 34 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 35 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 36 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:36 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:37 39 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:39 40 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:44 41 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 42 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:46 43 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 44 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:50 45 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:53 46 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:57 47 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:09 48 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 49 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 50 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 51 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:16 52 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:17 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:25 55 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 56 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 57 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 58 Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 59 Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:27 60 Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 61 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:29 62 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 63 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 65 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 66 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 67 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team 0:01:35 68 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:50 69 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:05 70 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:07 71 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:18 72 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:02:24 73 Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team 0:02:30 74 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team 75 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:32 76 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:34 77 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:37 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:49 79 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:02:55 80 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:57 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:00 82 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:11 83 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 84 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 85 Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 86 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:14 88 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 89 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:16 90 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:29 91 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:37 92 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:48 93 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:02 94 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:04 95 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:17 96 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:05:44 97 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 98 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:55 99 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:57 100 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:12 101 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:14 103 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 105 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 106 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 107 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 108 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team 109 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 110 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 111 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 112 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 113 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 115 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 116 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 119 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:21 120 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:07:22 121 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:31 122 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:12:38 123 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 124 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:09 125 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:39 DNS Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1, Al Amerat - km 67 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 3 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 3 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2, Quriyat - km 144 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 3 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 3 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 9 4 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 6 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 5 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 2 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 4:36:11 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:02 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:10 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:13 8 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:23 13 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 14 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:29 15 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:37 16 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:43 17 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:50 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 19 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:18 20 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 21 Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:22 23 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 24 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:30 25 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:07 26 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:22 27 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:41 28 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:55 29 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:57 30 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:10 31 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:48 32 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:50 33 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:07 34 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 36 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 38 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 39 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:12:31 40 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:02

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:48:31 2 Bahrain - Merida 0:00:18 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 4 Trek - Segafredo 0:00:39 5 Quick - Step Floors 0:00:40 6 Team Dimension Data 0:00:46 7 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:00:51 8 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:16 9 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:25 10 Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:32 11 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 0:01:51 12 BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 13 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:06 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:47 15 Team Sunweb 0:03:03 16 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:10 17 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:08:40 18 Rally Cycling 0:09:13

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12:56:44 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 0:00:11 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13 4 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:19 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:33 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:40 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:08 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:11 18 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:18 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 20 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit 23 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 24 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 25 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:24 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 27 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 28 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:25 29 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:30 30 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:33 31 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:44 32 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:48 33 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 34 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 36 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:54 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 38 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:59 40 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:08 41 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:10 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13 43 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:14 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team 0:02:29 46 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:41 48 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49 49 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:13 50 Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team 0:03:24 51 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team 52 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:28 53 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 0:03:29 54 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:31 55 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:47 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:01 57 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:13 58 Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:14 59 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:18 60 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:35 61 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:37 62 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 63 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:04:39 64 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:49 65 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 66 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:12 67 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:18 68 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:21 69 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:26 70 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:29 71 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:43 72 Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:55 73 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:07 74 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:30 75 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:41 76 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:06:54 77 Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 78 Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:13 79 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 80 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:07:16 81 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:48 82 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:21 83 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:27 84 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:38 85 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 86 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:41 87 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 88 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 89 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:42 90 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:09:36 91 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:46 92 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:09:52 93 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:23 94 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:25 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:44 96 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:52 97 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:13:31 98 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:31 99 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:49 100 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:15:13 101 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:15:15 102 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:15:16 103 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:15:21 104 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:24 105 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:15:31 106 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:03 107 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:30 108 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:43 109 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:09 110 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:53 111 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:19:07 112 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:38 113 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:19:40 114 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 116 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:50 117 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:54 118 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:16 119 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:24 120 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:21:27 121 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:21:28 122 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team 0:21:35 123 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:25:04 124 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:25:21 125 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:29:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 18 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 5 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 12 6 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 9 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 11 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 7 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 7 13 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 15 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 5 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 4 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 22 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 23 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 3 24 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 26 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 27 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 28 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 29 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 30 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 31 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 18 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 5 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 12 6 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 9 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 11 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 7 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 7 13 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 15 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 5 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 4 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 22 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 23 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 3 24 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 26 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 27 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 28 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 29 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 30 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 31 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12:57:09 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:08 4 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:53 7 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:59 9 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 10 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:05 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:19 12 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:23 13 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 15 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:49 16 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:48 17 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 0:03:04 18 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:36 19 Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:49 20 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:12 21 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:24 22 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:47 23 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:01 24 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:51 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:56 26 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:13 27 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:16 28 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:09:27 30 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:58 31 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:00 32 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:24 33 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:05 34 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:18 35 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:44 36 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:28 37 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:13 38 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:19:15 39 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:25 40 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:24:39