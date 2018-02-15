Trending

Tour of Oman: Van Avermaet wins stage 3

Belgian beats Rui Costa and Lutsenko to take overall lead

Image 1 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) produced a fine uphill sprint to win at the Tour of Oman.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) produced a fine uphill sprint to win at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 2 of 48

Spanish champion Jesús Herrada López (Cofidis)

Spanish champion Jesús Herrada López (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 48

Nathan Haas fights to keep the leader's jersey

Nathan Haas fights to keep the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the drops as he sprints to the line

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the drops as he sprints to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 48

New race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC

New race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC in the points jersey

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 48

Second place for Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)

Second place for Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 48

Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 48

Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) is the best young rider

Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) is the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 48

Scott Davies (Dimension Data)

Scott Davies (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 48

A fan ready to watch the race

A fan ready to watch the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 48

European champion Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

European champion Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 48

Danilo Celano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Danilo Celano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 48

Kris Boeckmans (Vital Concept Club)

Kris Boeckmans (Vital Concept Club)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 48

Nick Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) leads the breakaway

Nick Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 48

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro team)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 48

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 18 of 48

Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin).

Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 19 of 48

Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin).

Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 20 of 48

Davide Martinelli and Eros Capecchi back at the Quick-Step Floors team car.

Davide Martinelli and Eros Capecchi back at the Quick-Step Floors team car.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 21 of 48

The Tour of Oman peloton.

The Tour of Oman peloton.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 22 of 48

Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the attack on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.

Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the attack on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 23 of 48

The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 3.

The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 3.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 24 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 25 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) claims his first win of 2018.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) claims his first win of 2018.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 26 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) accepts the congratulations of his teammates.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) accepts the congratulations of his teammates.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 27 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) won stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) won stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 28 of 48

Katusha-Alpecin ride on behalf of Nathan Haas at the Tour of Oman.

Katusha-Alpecin ride on behalf of Nathan Haas at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 29 of 48

Tim Declerq (Quick-Step Floors).

Tim Declerq (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 30 of 48

Quick-Step Floors at the Tour of Oman.

Quick-Step Floors at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 31 of 48

The Quick-Step Floors team prepare for stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.

The Quick-Step Floors team prepare for stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 32 of 48

(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 33 of 48

The terrain grew more rugged as stage 3 of the Tour of Oman progressed.

The terrain grew more rugged as stage 3 of the Tour of Oman progressed.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 34 of 48

The bunch is lined out on the Tour of Oman.

The bunch is lined out on the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 35 of 48

Loic Chetout (Cofidis).

Loic Chetout (Cofidis).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 36 of 48

Loic Chetout (Cofidis).

Loic Chetout (Cofidis).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 37 of 48

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 38 of 48

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 39 of 48

The 2018 Tour of Oman.

The 2018 Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 40 of 48

The 2018 Tour of Oman peloton.

The 2018 Tour of Oman peloton.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 41 of 48

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 42 of 48

Action from stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.

Action from stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 43 of 48

The Tour of Oman peloton.

The Tour of Oman peloton.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 44 of 48

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) ahead of stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) ahead of stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 45 of 48

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) in the overall lead at the Tour of Oman.

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) in the overall lead at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 46 of 48

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) before stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) before stage 3 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 47 of 48

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) in the red jersey at the Tour of Oman.

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) in the red jersey at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 48 of 48

Quick-Step Floors in action at the Tour of Oman.

Quick-Step Floors in action at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) won the charge up the Wadi Dayqah Dam to claim victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was second with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) taking third for the second consecutive day.

The stage win saw Van Avermaet move up from second overall to take hold of the race leader's jersey. Lutsenko moved up to second at 11 seconds and former race leader Nathan Haas, who finished seven seconds down, dropped to third with at 14 second gap.

Astana led a vicious charge up the final climb, which topped out 8.5km from the finish. BMC quickly moved to the front of the field and kept up the blistering pace, helping their captain to the win. Van Avermaet managed to rip clear on the drag towards the finish, crossing the line with a significant gap over his rivals.

"I am always happy to win and especially in Oman after so many years. I think the team did a perfect job. We came at the right moment on the descent with 3km to go, and they put me in a perfect position so I could wait for the perfect moment," Van Avermaet said. "It was at the hardest point of the climb that I went full gas, and I just hoped that no one could follow and that's what happened so I was really happy that I could cross the line first.

"It was a hard finish, but I knew it from 2013 when I was second here. I had better legs this time though as I was able to go at the moment that I wanted to and then it was about getting to the finish as fast as possible and hoping that nobody could follow. It was a good finish for me and a really nice win. It was also nice for me to finish off the good work of the team.

"It's a nice extra to take the leader's jersey, and we will see what happens, but for the moment, I am really happy with this stage win. That was the most important thing for me."

Second-place finisher Costa called it “a good result which is important for my morale: in the past two weeks I felt sick, I'm not at the top of the fit, but this performance confirms that I'm on the good way to a high level".

The stage was marked by a long breakaway with Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA). They got away within the first five kilometers and the last were caught again with only 20 kilometers left.

After finishing second on the stage 2 sprint, Van Avermaet left nothing to chance. His team took charge in the final kilometres and he rode to his first win of the season with an easy margin in a difficult finale. He crossed the line with a three-second lead over the next four riders, with yesterday's winner Haas leading in the next group at seven seconds.

How it unfolded

The peloton rolled out from the University of Technology on what promised to be a hot 175.9 kilometres to the Wadi Dayqah Dam. Missing was Sunweb’s Soren Kragh Andersen, who suffered a concussion after two heavy crashes in stage three.

A break group formed almost immediately, with Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) building up a one-minute gap after only five kilometres.

The gap had jumped to nearly five minutes after the first of three ranked climbs and the first intermediate sprint. That was getting too much for the field, so they pulled it back down to 3:10 with 100 km to go, and it dropped as low as 2:20 before going back up to three minutes as the climbing started with 75 km left.

The gap dropped again as the hills went on. The Quriyat climb with 48 km to go proved too much for Wippert, who had to drop from the lead group.

Soon there were only two. Chetout won the final intermediate sprint. Having already won the two climbs and the first sprint as well, he felt he could spare himself the final and fell back. That left Meurisse and Schultz with a 1:30 gap and 35 km to go.

That gap fell quickly as the final 9.4% gradient climb up the Wadi Dayqah Dam approached. The day’s final official climb came at 10 km from the line, topping out 1.5 km later. And with 20km to go, Meurisse and Schultz were caught by the field, Katusha-Alpecin having set a very high pace to reel them in.

The field charged up the climb, dropping riders mercilessly off the back. Astana dominated the proceedings, crossing over the top first with Jan Hirt, Omar Fraile and Tanel Kangert.

Only about 50 riders were left in the field as they went into the closing kilometres, with BMC moving to the front and successfully carrying out their mission. The entire peloton splintered, crossing the finish line in small groups, with two of the day’s escapees finally coming in over 13 minutes down.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:36:04
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:03
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:07
6Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:09
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
11Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:17
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
20Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:24
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
22Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
23Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
24Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
25Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
27Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
28Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
30Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:30
31Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
32Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
34Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
36Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:36
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:37
39Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:39
40Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:44
41Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
43Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
44Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:50
45Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:53
46Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:57
47Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:09
48Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
49Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
50Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
51Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:16
52Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:17
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
54Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:25
55Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
56Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
57Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
58Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
59Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:27
60Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
61Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:29
62Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
63Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
65Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
66Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
67Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team0:01:35
68Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:50
69Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:05
70Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:07
71Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:18
72Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:02:24
73Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team0:02:30
74Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
75Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:32
76Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:34
77Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:37
78Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:49
79Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:02:55
80Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:57
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:00
82Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:03:11
83Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
84Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
85Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
86Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:14
88Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:16
90Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:29
91Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:37
92Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:48
93Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:02
94Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:04
95Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:17
96Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:05:44
97Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
98Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:55
99Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:57
100Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:12
101Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:14
103Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
104Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
105Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
106Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
107Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
108Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team
109Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
110Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
111Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
112Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
113Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
114Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
115Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
116Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
117Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:21
120Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:07:22
121Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:31
122Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:38
123Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
124Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:09
125Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:13:39
DNSSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1, Al Amerat - km 67
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit3pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2, Quriyat - km 144
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit3pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates12
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team9
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team5
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team2
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team4:36:11
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:02
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:10
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:13
8Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:17
9Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:23
13Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
14Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:29
15Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:37
16Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:43
17Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:50
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
19Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:18
20Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
21Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:22
23Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
24Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:30
25Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:07
26Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:22
27Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:41
28Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:55
29Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:57
30Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:10
31Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:48
32Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:50
33Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:07:07
34Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
36Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
38Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
39Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:31
40Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:02

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:48:31
2Bahrain - Merida0:00:18
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
4Trek - Segafredo0:00:39
5Quick - Step Floors0:00:40
6Team Dimension Data0:00:46
7Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:51
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:25
10Aqua Blue Sport0:01:32
11Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:01:51
12BMC Racing Team0:02:05
13Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:06
14UAE Team Emirates0:02:47
15Team Sunweb0:03:03
16Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:10
17Vital Concept Cycling Club0:08:40
18Rally Cycling0:09:13

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12:56:44
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team0:00:11
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:13
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:19
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:33
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
12Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:08
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:11
18Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
20Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
21Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
22Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
23Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
24Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
25Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:24
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
27Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:25
29Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:30
30Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:33
31Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:44
32Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:48
33Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
34Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
36Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:54
37Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
38Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:59
40Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:08
41Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:10
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:13
43Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:14
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team0:02:29
46Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:41
48Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
49Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:13
50Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team0:03:24
51Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
52Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:28
53Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team0:03:29
54Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:31
55Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:47
56Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:01
57Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:13
58Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:14
59Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:18
60Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:04:35
61Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:37
62Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
63Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:04:39
64Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:49
65Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
66Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:12
67Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:18
68Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:21
69Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:26
70Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:29
71Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:43
72Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:55
73Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:07
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:30
75Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:41
76Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:06:54
77Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
78Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:13
79Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
80Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic0:07:16
81Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:48
82Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:21
83Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:27
84Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:38
85Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
86Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:08:41
87Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
89Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:42
90Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:09:36
91Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:46
92Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:09:52
93Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:23
94Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:25
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:44
96Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:12:52
97Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:13:31
98Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:14:31
99Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:49
100Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:15:13
101Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:15:15
102Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:15:16
103Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:15:21
104Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:24
105Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:15:31
106Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:03
107Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:30
108Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:43
109Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:09
110Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:17:53
111Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:19:07
112Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:38
113Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:19:40
114Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
115Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
116Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:50
117Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:54
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:16
119Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:24
120Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:21:27
121Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:21:28
122Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team0:21:35
123Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:25:04
124Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:25:21
125Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:29:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team27pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin21
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team18
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club15
5Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit12
6Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates12
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida11
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
11Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team7
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit7
13Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data6
15Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb6
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors5
17Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
18Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit4
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
22Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
23Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team3
24Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic3
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
26Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
27Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
28Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
29Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
30Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
31Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12:57:09
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:08
4Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:13
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:53
7Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
8Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:59
9Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
10Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:05
11Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:19
12Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:23
13Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
15Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:49
16Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:48
17Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team0:03:04
18Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:36
19Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:49
20Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:12
21Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:24
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:47
23Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:01
24Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:51
25Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:56
26Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:13
27Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:08:16
28Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:09:27
30Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:58
31Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:00
32Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:24
33Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:05
34Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:18
35Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:44
36Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:17:28
37Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:13
38Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:19:15
39Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:25
40Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:24:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team38:51:57
2Bahrain - Merida0:00:18
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
4Quick - Step Floors0:00:40
5Trek - Segafredo0:01:14
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
7Team Dimension Data0:01:24
8Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:29
9BMC Racing Team0:02:26
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:41
11Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:04:07
12Aqua Blue Sport0:04:10
13Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:22
14UAE Team Emirates0:04:33
15Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:26
16Team Sunweb0:07:36
17Rally Cycling0:11:59
18Vital Concept Cycling Club0:26:03

 

