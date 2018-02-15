Tour of Oman: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) won stage 3 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), after suffering defeat at the hands of Nathan Haas on stage 2 at the Tour of Oman, took no chances on the third stage to the Wad Dayqah Dam.

His attack in the final kilometer was so powerful that second-placed finisher Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was three full seconds behind. The victory launched Van Avermaet into the race lead over Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), while Haas dropped to third overall at 13 seconds.

The day started with an almost immediate breakaway of four riders that built an ultimate gap of nearly five minutes before the final two survivors were caught with about 20km to go. From there it was a charge to the top of the climb, where Van Avermaet laid down his winning move.