Tour of Oman: Stage 3 highlights - Video
Van Avermaet prevails, taking over race lead
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), after suffering defeat at the hands of Nathan Haas on stage 2 at the Tour of Oman, took no chances on the third stage to the Wad Dayqah Dam.
Related Articles
His attack in the final kilometer was so powerful that second-placed finisher Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was three full seconds behind. The victory launched Van Avermaet into the race lead over Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), while Haas dropped to third overall at 13 seconds.
The day started with an almost immediate breakaway of four riders that built an ultimate gap of nearly five minutes before the final two survivors were caught with about 20km to go. From there it was a charge to the top of the climb, where Van Avermaet laid down his winning move.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy