Image 1 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) go 1-2 on Green Mountain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Pete Setina (Trek-Segafredo) went deep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) heads to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Pete Setina (Trek-Segafredo) recovers post stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 New race leader Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) went deep on Green Mountain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) also kept the best young rider's white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 The Tour of Oman heads into the mountains (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 Scott Davies (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 The mountain finish meant it was a quiet day for sprinters like Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 Nicolas Roche (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) before the climb to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 Rally had two riders in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 The peloton is lined out in pursuit of the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Some children seem fascinated by the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 Robin Carpenter (Rally) leads the break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 Astana and Dimension Data lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 31 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) did not seem concerned about losing the leader's red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 31 The peloton is lined out on the valley road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 31 Nikki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 With no team buses, riders prepare for the stage out doors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 The Vital Concept team hold their team meeting en plein air (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Cofidis secured the shade for their pre-race preparations (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 The view across Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) dominated the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 Miguel Angel Lopez leads Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) celebrate their big day out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) celebrates his Green Mountain victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Miguel Angel Lopez and the Astana team conquered the steep slopes of Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman, with the Colombian climber winning stage 5, while teammate Alexey Lutsenko finished second to take the overall lead in the race.

The duo went into the final kilometre alone after Astana set a high pace, with chaser Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) finishing third at 12 seconds down.

A six-man break formed early in the race and stayed away until the climb to the finish. The last of them was caught halfway up the 5.7km climb. That set the stage for Astana’s action, as Jan Hirt lead his two teammates up the steep road.

The one-two on Green Mountain sets up a one-two in the overall classification for Astana. Lutsenko now leads Lopez by 11 seconds, with Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), who tried to go with the Astana riders but finished fourth at 15 seconds, is now third overall at 28 seconds.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was one of the favourites going into the stage but was not up to the challenge, finishing 1:32 down. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) fought hard to defend his overall placing, finishing fifth on the stage at 22 seconds. The Australian is fifth overall at 32 seconds. The USA's Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) was sixth at 25 seconds, with young British rider Dan Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) an impressive seventh at 33 seconds.

How it unfolded

Stage 5 was short but not sweet at 152km, with the testing 5.7km climb up the slopes of Green Mountain and a hot day making for a tough stage.

A group of six formed and got away early as the peloton stayed focused on the decisive finale. Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Robin Carpenter and Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) were in the move.

The field was happy to let them go and their gap grew rapidly. The gap topped out at 4:30, but dropped to about 4:00 with 100km to go. With 73km still left, the gap had increased to 5:05, and the temperature had also gone up to 32°C.

The peloton let the break enjoy its time in the sun, knowing that the 10.5 per cent average gradient of Green Mountain would change things entirely. With 40km to go the gap started dropping slowly but steadily. Indeed, by 12km to go, it was only 2:40.

The six leaders had an advantage of 1:50 as they started up the climb. Marcato was the first to jump from the group to try a solo move but Carpenter caught and dropped him, with the field less than a minute back. With three kilometres still to climb, Carpenter was alone in the lead, with the rest of the break shattered behind him and the peloton trying to make up the 50-second gap.

The young American had no chance on the steep slopes of Green Mountain and was caught with two kilometres to go. That opened the way for Astana, with Jan Hirt setting the page for Lopez and Lutsenko. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) was also with them, and a group of 10 riders was at 15 seconds, with everyone on their limit.

As the road curved upwards, the three Astana riders slowly pulled away from Izagirre, while BMC's Nicolas Roche tried to move up and chase.

With one kilometre to go, Lutsenko and Lopez were together in the lead, with Izagirre 10 seconds back and Cofidis' Jesus Herrada chasing.

The two Astana riders stayed together around the final curve and were able to share the honours at the finish line. Lopez took the stage and strengthened his lead in the best young rider competition, while Lutsenko took the overall race lead.

With only the final flat stage on the Muscat Corniche left to race, Astana look set to dominate the 2018 Tour of Oman.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3:43:58 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:12 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:22 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 7 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:33 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:59 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:02 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:13 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:32 17 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:51 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 20 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:12 21 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:02:18 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 24 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 25 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:33 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:53 27 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:55 28 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:59 29 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:19 30 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:20 31 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:23 32 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:29 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:32 34 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:34 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:54 37 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:26 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:28 39 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:49 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:06 41 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:05:13 42 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:24 43 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 44 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:56 45 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 46 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:59 48 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:18 49 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:31 51 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:53 52 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:07:01 53 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:09 54 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:12 55 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:45 56 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:55 57 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:03 58 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 59 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:05 60 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:15 61 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 62 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:37 63 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:45 65 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:00 66 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:06 67 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:09:08 68 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:09:17 70 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:27 72 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:29 73 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:47 74 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 75 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 76 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 77 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 78 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:58 79 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:06 80 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 81 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:51 82 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 84 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:01 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:09 86 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:11:15 87 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:17 88 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:18 89 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:20 90 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:11:29 91 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 92 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:11:51 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:04 94 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:12:06 95 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:12 96 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:55 97 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:58 98 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:13:13 99 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:15 100 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:19 101 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:13:28 102 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:13:32 103 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:50 104 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 105 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:06 106 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:14:10 107 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:12 108 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:14 109 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:14:33 110 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:46 111 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:15:14 112 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 113 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:15:21 114 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:08 115 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:10 117 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:59 118 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:18:12 119 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:18:22 120 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:18:30 121 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 122 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:50

Sprint 1 - 90km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1

Sprint 2 - 141km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 pts 2 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Finish line points - 152km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3:43:58 2 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:33 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:59 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:02 5 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:32 6 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:02:18 7 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:33 8 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:55 9 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:59 10 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:19

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 11:14:14 2 Bahrain - Merida 0:00:40 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 4 Trek - Segafredo 0:03:51 5 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:04:20 6 Bmc Racing Team 0:04:21 7 Quick - Step Floors 0:05:00 8 Team Dimension Data 0:05:01 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:10 10 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:07:14 11 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:07:38 12 Uae Team Emirates 0:08:32 13 Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:49 14 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:44 15 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 0:14:28 16 Team Sunweb 0:18:35 17 Rally Cycling 0:18:49 18 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:30:52

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19:38:21 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:11 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:30 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:05 7 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 8 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:24 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:29 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:37 11 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:54 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:02 13 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:15 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:16 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:34 18 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:06 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:15 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 21 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:48 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:09 23 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:05:40 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:45 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:47 26 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:23 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:30 28 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:42 29 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:07:18 30 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:07:36 31 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:08:05 32 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:06 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:24 34 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:08 35 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:23 36 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:29 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:41 38 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:29 39 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:27 40 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:35 41 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:15 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:12:18 43 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:27 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:10 45 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:21 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:28 47 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:57 48 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:02 49 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:27 50 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:37 51 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:46 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:47 53 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:23 54 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:39 55 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:17:06 56 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:17:27 57 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:35 58 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:37 60 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:52 61 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:30 62 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:58 63 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:02 64 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:22 65 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:34 66 Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:53 67 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:42 68 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:22:22 69 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:24:39 70 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:24:49 71 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:50 72 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:24:52 73 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:55 74 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:24:59 75 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:25:28 76 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:15 77 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:56 78 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:27:37 79 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:27:46 80 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:27:53 81 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 82 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:28:43 83 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:28:46 84 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:21 85 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:34 86 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:57 87 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:16 88 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:30:34 89 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:31:23 90 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:32:37 91 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:32:42 92 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:32:44 93 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:58 94 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:33:55 95 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:34:49 96 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:05 97 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:00 98 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:36:14 99 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:41 100 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:44 101 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:16 102 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:19 103 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:54 104 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:38:15 105 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:38:34 106 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:04 107 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:39:38 108 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:44 109 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:43:52 110 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:45:23 111 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:33 112 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:08 113 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:48:15 114 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:49:07 115 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:37 116 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:50:10 117 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:52:14 118 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:54:42 119 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:55:06 120 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:59:59 121 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 1:00:05 122 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:00:26

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 4 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 21 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 19 7 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 9 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 11 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 9 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 18 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 6 19 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 20 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 21 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 23 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 5 24 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 25 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 26 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4 27 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4 28 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 29 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 30 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 31 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 32 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 3 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 35 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 36 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 2 37 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 38 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 39 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1 40 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1 41 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 19:38:32 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:13 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:18 4 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:43 5 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:51 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:37 7 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:58 8 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:05:29 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:36 10 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:12 11 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:55 12 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:51 13 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:16 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:26 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:36 16 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:55 17 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:24 18 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:26 19 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:51 20 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:11 21 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:24:28 22 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:24:38 23 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:24:48 24 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:04 25 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:45 26 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:27:26 27 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:10 28 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:30:23 29 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:31:12 30 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:32:31 31 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:49 32 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:33 33 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:05 34 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:43 35 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:38:23 36 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:48:04 37 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:26 38 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:54:31 39 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:00:15