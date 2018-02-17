Trending

Tour of Oman: Lopez wins stage 5 on Green Mountain

Astana dominate mountain finish as Lutskenko sets up overall victory

Image 1 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) go 1-2 on Green Mountain

Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) go 1-2 on Green Mountain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 31

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

Pete Setina (Trek-Segafredo) went deep

Pete Setina (Trek-Segafredo) went deep
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) heads to the finish

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) heads to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Pete Setina (Trek-Segafredo) recovers post stage

Pete Setina (Trek-Segafredo) recovers post stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

New race leader Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

New race leader Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) went deep on Green Mountain

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) went deep on Green Mountain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) also kept the best young rider's white jersey

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) also kept the best young rider's white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) celebrates his stage victory

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

The Tour of Oman heads into the mountains

The Tour of Oman heads into the mountains
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

Scott Davies (Dimension Data)

Scott Davies (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

The mountain finish meant it was a quiet day for sprinters like Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

The mountain finish meant it was a quiet day for sprinters like Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 31

Nicolas Roche (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) before the climb to the finish

Nicolas Roche (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) before the climb to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 31

Rally had two riders in the break

Rally had two riders in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 31

The peloton is lined out in pursuit of the break

The peloton is lined out in pursuit of the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 31

Some children seem fascinated by the stage

Some children seem fascinated by the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 31

Robin Carpenter (Rally) leads the break of the day

Robin Carpenter (Rally) leads the break of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 31

Astana and Dimension Data lead the peloton

Astana and Dimension Data lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 31

Greg van Avermaet (BMC) did not seem concerned about losing the leader's red jersey

Greg van Avermaet (BMC) did not seem concerned about losing the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 31

The peloton is lined out on the valley road

The peloton is lined out on the valley road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 31

Nikki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)

Nikki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 31

With no team buses, riders prepare for the stage out doors

With no team buses, riders prepare for the stage out doors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 31

The Vital Concept team hold their team meeting en plein air

The Vital Concept team hold their team meeting en plein air
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 31

Cofidis secured the shade for their pre-race preparations

Cofidis secured the shade for their pre-race preparations
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 31

The view across Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman

The view across Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) dominated the Tour of Oman

Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) dominated the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 31

Miguel Angel Lopez leads Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) to the finish

Miguel Angel Lopez leads Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) celebrate their big day out

Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) celebrate their big day out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 31

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) celebrates his Green Mountain victory

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) celebrates his Green Mountain victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Miguel Angel Lopez and the Astana team conquered the steep slopes of Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman, with the Colombian climber winning stage 5, while teammate Alexey Lutsenko finished second to take the overall lead in the race.

Related Articles

Haas wins stage 2 of Tour of Oman

Tour of Oman: Van Avermaet wins stage 3

Tour of Oman: Magnus Cort wins stage 4

Cort breaks his duck at the Tour of Oman

Bahrain-Merida in driving seat for Tour of Oman queen stage

Lutsenko climbs into Tour of Oman race lead

Lopez shows his Grand Tour intentions with Green Mountain stage victory

The duo went into the final kilometre alone after Astana set a high pace, with chaser Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) finishing third at 12 seconds down.

A six-man break formed early in the race and stayed away until the climb to the finish. The last of them was caught halfway up the 5.7km climb. That set the stage for Astana’s action, as Jan Hirt lead his two teammates up the steep road.

The one-two on Green Mountain sets up a one-two in the overall classification for Astana. Lutsenko now leads Lopez by 11 seconds, with Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), who tried to go with the Astana riders but finished fourth at 15 seconds, is now third overall at 28 seconds.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was one of the favourites going into the stage but was not up to the challenge, finishing 1:32 down. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) fought hard to defend his overall placing, finishing fifth on the stage at 22 seconds. The Australian is fifth overall at 32 seconds. The USA's Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) was sixth at 25 seconds, with young British rider Dan Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) an impressive seventh at 33 seconds. 

How it unfolded

Stage 5 was short but not sweet at 152km, with the testing 5.7km climb up the slopes of Green Mountain and a hot day making for a tough stage.

A group of six formed and got away early as the peloton stayed focused on the decisive finale. Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Robin Carpenter and Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) were in the move.

The field was happy to let them go and their gap grew rapidly. The gap topped out at 4:30, but dropped to about 4:00 with 100km to go. With 73km still left, the gap had increased to 5:05, and the temperature had also gone up to 32°C.

The peloton let the break enjoy its time in the sun, knowing that the 10.5 per cent average gradient of Green Mountain would change things entirely. With 40km to go the gap started dropping slowly but steadily. Indeed, by 12km to go, it was only 2:40.

The six leaders had an advantage of 1:50 as they started up the climb. Marcato was the first to jump from the group to try a solo move but Carpenter caught and dropped him, with the field less than a minute back. With three kilometres still to climb, Carpenter was alone in the lead, with the rest of the break shattered behind him and the peloton trying to make up the 50-second gap.

The young American had no chance on the steep slopes of Green Mountain and was caught with two kilometres to go. That opened the way for Astana, with Jan Hirt setting the page for Lopez and Lutsenko. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) was also with them, and a group of 10 riders was at 15 seconds, with everyone on their limit.

As the road curved upwards, the three Astana riders slowly pulled away from Izagirre, while BMC's Nicolas Roche tried to move up and chase.

With one kilometre to go, Lutsenko and Lopez were together in the lead, with Izagirre 10 seconds back and Cofidis' Jesus Herrada chasing.

The two Astana riders stayed together around the final curve and were able to share the honours at the finish line. Lopez took the stage and strengthened his lead in the best young rider competition, while Lutsenko took the overall race lead.

With only the final flat stage on the Muscat Corniche left to race, Astana look set to dominate the 2018 Tour of Oman.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3:43:58
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:12
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:22
6Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
7Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:33
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:59
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:02
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:13
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:32
17Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:51
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
20Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:02:12
21Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:02:18
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
24Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
25Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:53
27Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:55
28Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:59
29Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:19
30Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:20
31Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:23
32Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:29
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:03:32
34Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:34
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:54
37Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:26
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:28
39Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:49
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:06
41Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:05:13
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:05:24
43Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
44Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:56
45Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
46Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:59
48Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:18
49Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
50Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:31
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:53
52Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:07:01
53Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:09
54Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:12
55Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:45
56Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:55
57Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:03
58Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:05
60Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:15
61Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
62Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:37
63Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:45
65Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:09:00
66Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:06
67Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:09:08
68Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:09:17
70Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:27
72Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:29
73Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:47
74Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
75Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
76Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
77Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:58
79Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:10:06
80Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
81Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:51
82Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
84Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:01
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:09
86Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:11:15
87Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:17
88Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:18
89Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:20
90Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:29
91Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
92Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:11:51
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:12:04
94Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:12:06
95Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:12
96Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:55
97Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:58
98Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:13:13
99Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:15
100Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:19
101Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:13:28
102Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:13:32
103Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:50
104Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
105Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:06
106Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:14:10
107Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:14:12
108Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:14
109Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:14:33
110Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:46
111Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:15:14
112Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
113Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:15:21
114Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:08
115Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:10
117Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:59
118Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:18:12
119Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:18:22
120Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:18:30
121Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
122Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:50

Sprint 1 - 90km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Sprint 2 - 141km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3pts
2Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Finish line points - 152km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
7Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3:43:58
2Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:33
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:59
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:02
5Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:32
6Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:02:18
7Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
8Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:55
9Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:59
10Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:19

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:14:14
2Bahrain - Merida0:00:40
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
4Trek - Segafredo0:03:51
5Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:20
6Bmc Racing Team0:04:21
7Quick - Step Floors0:05:00
8Team Dimension Data0:05:01
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:10
10Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:07:14
11Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:07:38
12Uae Team Emirates0:08:32
13Aqua Blue Sport0:08:49
14Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:44
15Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:14:28
16Team Sunweb0:18:35
17Rally Cycling0:18:49
18Vital Concept Cycling Club0:30:52

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team19:38:21
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:05
7Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
8Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:24
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:29
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:37
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:54
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:02
13Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:15
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:16
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:02:34
18Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:06
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:15
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
21Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:48
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:09
23Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:05:40
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:45
25Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:47
26Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:23
27Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:30
28Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:06:42
29Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:07:18
30Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:07:36
31Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:08:05
32Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:06
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:24
34Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:08
35Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:23
36Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:29
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:09:41
38Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:10:29
39Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:27
40Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:35
41Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:15
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:12:18
43Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:27
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:10
45Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:21
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:13:28
47Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:57
48Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:02
49Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:27
50Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:37
51Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:46
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:14:47
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:15:23
54Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:39
55Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:17:06
56Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:17:27
57Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:35
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:37
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:52
61Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:18:30
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:18:58
63Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:02
64Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:22
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:34
66Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:53
67Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:42
68Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:22:22
69Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:24:39
70Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:24:49
71Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:50
72Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:24:52
73Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:55
74Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:24:59
75Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:25:28
76Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:15
77Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:56
78Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:27:37
79Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:27:46
80Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:53
81Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
82Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:28:43
83Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:28:46
84Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:29:21
85Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:29:34
86Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:57
87Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:16
88Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:34
89Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:31:23
90Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:32:37
91Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:32:42
92Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:32:44
93Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:58
94Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:33:55
95Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:34:49
96Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:05
97Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:00
98Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:36:14
99Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:36:41
100Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:44
101Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:16
102Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:19
103Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:37:54
104Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:38:15
105Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:38:34
106Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:39:04
107Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:39:38
108Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:44
109Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:43:52
110Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:45:23
111Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:45:33
112Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:08
113Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:48:15
114Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:49:07
115Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:37
116Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:50:10
117Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:52:14
118Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:54:42
119Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:55:06
120Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:59:59
121Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club1:00:05
122Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:00:26

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team34pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin32
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team32
4Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team22
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida21
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team19
7Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates19
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club15
9Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data9
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
18Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro6
19Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
20Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb6
21Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
22Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
23Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors5
24Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
25Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
26Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4
27Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4
28Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
30Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
31Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
32Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro3
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
35Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
36Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport2
37Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
38Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
39Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1
41Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team19:38:32
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:13
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:18
4Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:43
5Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:51
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:37
7Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:58
8Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:05:29
9Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:36
10Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:12
11Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:55
12Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:51
13Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:16
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:26
15Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:14:36
16Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:55
17Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:24
18Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:26
19Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:51
20Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:11
21Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:24:28
22Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:24:38
23Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:24:48
24Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:04
25Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:45
26Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:27:26
27Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:29:10
28Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:23
29Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:31:12
30Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:32:31
31Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:49
32Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:33
33Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:05
34Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:37:43
35Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:38:23
36Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:48:04
37Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:26
38Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:54:31
39Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:00:15

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team58:58:59
2Bahrain - Merida0:00:58
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
4Quick - Step Floors0:05:58
5Trek - Segafredo0:06:42
6Bmc Racing Team0:06:55
7Team Katusha Alpecin0:09:03
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Team Dimension Data0:09:39
10Aqua Blue Sport0:14:36
11Uae Team Emirates0:16:19
12Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:18:11
13Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:18:16
14Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:23:26
15Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:07
16Team Sunweb0:38:57
17Rally Cycling0:52:53
18Vital Concept Cycling Club1:16:58

Latest on Cyclingnews