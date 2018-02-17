Tour of Oman: Lopez wins stage 5 on Green Mountain
Astana dominate mountain finish as Lutskenko sets up overall victory
Stage 5: Sama’il - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain)
Miguel Angel Lopez and the Astana team conquered the steep slopes of Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman, with the Colombian climber winning stage 5, while teammate Alexey Lutsenko finished second to take the overall lead in the race.
The duo went into the final kilometre alone after Astana set a high pace, with chaser Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) finishing third at 12 seconds down.
A six-man break formed early in the race and stayed away until the climb to the finish. The last of them was caught halfway up the 5.7km climb. That set the stage for Astana’s action, as Jan Hirt lead his two teammates up the steep road.
The one-two on Green Mountain sets up a one-two in the overall classification for Astana. Lutsenko now leads Lopez by 11 seconds, with Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), who tried to go with the Astana riders but finished fourth at 15 seconds, is now third overall at 28 seconds.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was one of the favourites going into the stage but was not up to the challenge, finishing 1:32 down. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) fought hard to defend his overall placing, finishing fifth on the stage at 22 seconds. The Australian is fifth overall at 32 seconds. The USA's Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) was sixth at 25 seconds, with young British rider Dan Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) an impressive seventh at 33 seconds.
How it unfolded
Stage 5 was short but not sweet at 152km, with the testing 5.7km climb up the slopes of Green Mountain and a hot day making for a tough stage.
A group of six formed and got away early as the peloton stayed focused on the decisive finale. Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Robin Carpenter and Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) were in the move.
The field was happy to let them go and their gap grew rapidly. The gap topped out at 4:30, but dropped to about 4:00 with 100km to go. With 73km still left, the gap had increased to 5:05, and the temperature had also gone up to 32°C.
The peloton let the break enjoy its time in the sun, knowing that the 10.5 per cent average gradient of Green Mountain would change things entirely. With 40km to go the gap started dropping slowly but steadily. Indeed, by 12km to go, it was only 2:40.
The six leaders had an advantage of 1:50 as they started up the climb. Marcato was the first to jump from the group to try a solo move but Carpenter caught and dropped him, with the field less than a minute back. With three kilometres still to climb, Carpenter was alone in the lead, with the rest of the break shattered behind him and the peloton trying to make up the 50-second gap.
The young American had no chance on the steep slopes of Green Mountain and was caught with two kilometres to go. That opened the way for Astana, with Jan Hirt setting the page for Lopez and Lutsenko. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) was also with them, and a group of 10 riders was at 15 seconds, with everyone on their limit.
As the road curved upwards, the three Astana riders slowly pulled away from Izagirre, while BMC's Nicolas Roche tried to move up and chase.
With one kilometre to go, Lutsenko and Lopez were together in the lead, with Izagirre 10 seconds back and Cofidis' Jesus Herrada chasing.
The two Astana riders stayed together around the final curve and were able to share the honours at the finish line. Lopez took the stage and strengthened his lead in the best young rider competition, while Lutsenko took the overall race lead.
With only the final flat stage on the Muscat Corniche left to race, Astana look set to dominate the 2018 Tour of Oman.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3:43:58
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:12
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:22
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|7
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:33
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:13
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:32
|17
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:51
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|20
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:12
|21
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:02:18
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|26
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:53
|27
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:55
|28
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|29
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:19
|30
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:20
|31
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:23
|32
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:29
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:32
|34
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:34
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:54
|37
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:26
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:28
|39
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:49
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:06
|41
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:05:13
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:24
|43
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:56
|45
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|46
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:59
|48
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:18
|49
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:31
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:53
|52
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:07:01
|53
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:09
|54
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:12
|55
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:45
|56
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:55
|57
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:03
|58
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:05
|60
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:15
|61
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:37
|63
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:45
|65
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:00
|66
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:06
|67
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:08
|68
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:09:17
|70
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:27
|72
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:29
|73
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:47
|74
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|75
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|77
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:58
|79
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:06
|80
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|81
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:51
|82
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|84
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:01
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:09
|86
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:11:15
|87
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:17
|88
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:18
|89
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:20
|90
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:29
|91
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|92
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:11:51
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:04
|94
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:12:06
|95
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:12
|96
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:55
|97
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:58
|98
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:13:13
|99
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:15
|100
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:19
|101
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:13:28
|102
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:13:32
|103
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:50
|104
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:06
|106
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:14:10
|107
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:12
|108
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:14
|109
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:14:33
|110
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:46
|111
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:15:14
|112
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|113
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:15:21
|114
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:08
|115
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:10
|117
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:59
|118
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:12
|119
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:18:22
|120
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:30
|121
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|122
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3:43:58
|2
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:33
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|5
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|6
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:02:18
|7
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|8
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:55
|9
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|10
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|11:14:14
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:40
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:51
|5
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:20
|6
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:04:21
|7
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:05:00
|8
|Team Dimension Data
|0:05:01
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:10
|10
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:07:14
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:07:38
|12
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:08:32
|13
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:49
|14
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:44
|15
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:14:28
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:18:35
|17
|Rally Cycling
|0:18:49
|18
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:30:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19:38:21
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:28
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:05
|7
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|8
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:37
|11
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:54
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:02
|13
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:15
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:16
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:34
|18
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:06
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:15
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:48
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:09
|23
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:05:40
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:45
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:47
|26
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:23
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:30
|28
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:42
|29
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:18
|30
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:07:36
|31
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:08:05
|32
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:06
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:24
|34
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:08
|35
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:23
|36
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:29
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:41
|38
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:29
|39
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:27
|40
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:35
|41
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:15
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:18
|43
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:27
|44
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:10
|45
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:21
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:28
|47
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:57
|48
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:02
|49
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:27
|50
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:37
|51
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:46
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:47
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:23
|54
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:39
|55
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:06
|56
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:17:27
|57
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:35
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:37
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:52
|61
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:30
|62
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:58
|63
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:02
|64
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:22
|65
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:34
|66
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:53
|67
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:42
|68
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:22:22
|69
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:24:39
|70
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:49
|71
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:50
|72
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:52
|73
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:55
|74
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:24:59
|75
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:25:28
|76
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:15
|77
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:56
|78
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:27:37
|79
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:27:46
|80
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:27:53
|81
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|82
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:28:43
|83
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:46
|84
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:21
|85
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:34
|86
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:57
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:16
|88
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:34
|89
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:23
|90
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:37
|91
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:32:42
|92
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:32:44
|93
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:58
|94
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:33:55
|95
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:34:49
|96
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:05
|97
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:00
|98
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:36:14
|99
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:41
|100
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:44
|101
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:16
|102
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:19
|103
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:54
|104
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:38:15
|105
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:38:34
|106
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:39:04
|107
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:39:38
|108
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:44
|109
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:43:52
|110
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:45:23
|111
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:33
|112
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:08
|113
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:15
|114
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:49:07
|115
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:37
|116
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:50:10
|117
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:52:14
|118
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:54:42
|119
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:06
|120
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:59:59
|121
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|1:00:05
|122
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:00:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|4
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|19
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|9
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|13
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|18
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|6
|19
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|20
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|21
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|23
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|24
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|25
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|26
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|27
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|28
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|30
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|31
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|32
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|3
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|35
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|36
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|37
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|38
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|39
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|41
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|19:38:32
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:13
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|4
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:43
|5
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:51
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:37
|7
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:58
|8
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:05:29
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:36
|10
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:12
|11
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:55
|12
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:51
|13
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:16
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:26
|15
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:36
|16
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:55
|17
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:24
|18
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:26
|19
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:51
|20
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:11
|21
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:24:28
|22
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:38
|23
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:24:48
|24
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:04
|25
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:45
|26
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:27:26
|27
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:10
|28
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:23
|29
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:12
|30
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:32:31
|31
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:49
|32
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:33
|33
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:05
|34
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:43
|35
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:38:23
|36
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:04
|37
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:26
|38
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:54:31
|39
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:00:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|58:58:59
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:58
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|4
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:05:58
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:42
|6
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:06:55
|7
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:09:03
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:09:39
|10
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:36
|11
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:16:19
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:18:11
|13
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:16
|14
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:23:26
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:07
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:38:57
|17
|Rally Cycling
|0:52:53
|18
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|1:16:58
