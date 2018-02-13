Coquard wins stage 1 of the Tour of Oman
Frenchman beats Cavendish and Nizzolo in bunch sprint
Stage 1: Nizra - Sultan Qaboos University
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) delivered a fine sprint to win stage 1 of the Tour of Oman in a bunch finish ahead of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) at Sultan Qaboos University.
"I'm very happy to win in Oman, because it's my first big race of the season," Coquard said. "It's a new team, a new project and my first win - the second win of the team for the season. It's very good, I'm very happy."
Coquard has endured a trying 2018 since switching from Direct Energie to Jerome Pineau's start-up squad during the off-season. Before the Frenchman had even turned a pedal in anger in his new colours, he learned that Vital Concept had been overlooked for wildcard invitations to the Tour de France and Paris-Nice, and he then fell maddeningly short of victory during his first two outings at the Sharjah Tour and Etoile de Bessèges.
On the eve of the Tour of Oman, however, Coquard was bullish about his prospects and the quality of his teammates, and such optimism seemed justified on the evidence of stage 1. Ably assisted by a lead-out train where Kris Boeckmans and Kevin Reza featured prominently, Coquard made no mistake in the finishing straight, out-pacing Cavendish, Nizzolo and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) to claim his first win of the year and the second of Vital Concept's short existence to date.
Timing was of the essence in the finishing straight, where the fast men had to battle into a headwind, and Coquard chose his moment well to emerge a clear winner ahead of Cavendish and Nizzolo.
"It was a very good lead-out. We have a lot of good riders for the lead-out and for the sprint in Oman. It's very good. I don't know, with maybe 3km, my team was on the front, and after it was a very good sprint," Coquard said.
Nizzolo admitted that he mis-timed his effort after his team also put in a good deal of work in the final kilometers. “The team worked hard for me and brought me in perfect position with 1.2km to go, where I found a good wheel to go to the finish. I started my sprint maybe a little too early with the headwind,” the Trek-Segafredo rider said.
After a carnival of sprinting at last week's Dubai Tour, the Tour of Oman offers more rugged terrain in the days ahead, but there was still a strong complement of sprinters on hand here, with Adam Blythe (6th), Alexander Kristoff (7th) and Magnus Cort (9th) all battling to make an impact in a fiercely-contested finale.
How it unfolded
The flat opening leg of the Tour of Oman always lent itself to the fast men, and competition to enter the day's early break was not as ferocious as one might expect later in the week. The irrepressible Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), however, was willing to tilt against the windmill, and he went on the offensive almost as soon as the flag dropped, and was joined by Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Brian van Goethem (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) off the front of the race.
The peloton was happy to let this quartet go clear, and Dunne, Farazijn, Perichon and Van Goethem quickly established an advantage of 4:30 over the bunch by the time they reached the 15km mark.
At that point, Bouhanni's Cofidis team and the Sunweb squad of Max Walscheid massed on the front and set about keeping acceptable limits on the dimension of the break's early buffer. By the time Perichon led the break through the sprint after 30km, the gap was down to 3:30, and it stood firm at around that mark for the next two hours or so of racing.
With 50km to go, the sprinters' teams began to wind up the pace in the main peloton, and the advantage accrued by Dunne, Farazijn, Perichon and Van Goethem began to dissolve accordingly. Perichon claimed the second intermediate sprint with 30km remaining but by that point, the gap was barely a minute.
It dropped ineluctably on the run-in, and 11km from Perichon was the first of the escapees to resign himself to the inevitable, sitting up and dropping back into the peloton. Dunne, Farazijn and Van Goethem lasted a little longer, but they too were reeled in with 8 kilometres remaining.
From there, a bunch sprint was inevitable. Cofidis, Sunweb, Quick-Step Floors and Dimension Data were all prominent in the breathless closing kilometres, but victory – and the leader's red jersey – fell to Bryan Coquard.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|3:58:41
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|5
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|10
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|19
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|30
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|35
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|37
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|40
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|43
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|44
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
|48
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|51
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team
|54
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|55
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|56
|Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|57
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|58
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|59
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|63
|Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team
|64
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|67
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|68
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|72
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|74
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|77
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|81
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|82
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|83
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|87
|Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|88
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|89
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|94
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|96
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|98
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|100
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|101
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|105
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|106
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:17
|107
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|109
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|110
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:23
|111
|Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:26
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:30
|114
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:37
|115
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:54
|116
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:57
|117
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|118
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:59
|119
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|120
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:05
|121
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:09
|122
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:31
|123
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:48
|124
|Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:55
|125
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|126
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:04
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|pts
|2
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|7
|5
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|8
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|9
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|2
|10
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:58:41
|2
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|21
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|34
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|36
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:17
|38
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|39
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:23
|40
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:48
|41
|Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:55
|1
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|11:56:03
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Quick - Step Floors
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Rally Cycling
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|18
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:00:34
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|3:58:31
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:04
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|5
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|6
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:10
|9
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|13
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|14
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|23
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|29
|Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|34
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|36
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|39
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|47
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|48
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|54
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|55
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team
|58
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|59
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|60
|Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|61
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|62
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|63
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|66
|Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team
|67
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|68
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|70
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|71
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|73
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|80
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|81
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|85
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|89
|Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|90
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|91
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|94
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|96
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|98
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|100
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|102
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|106
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:27
|107
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:31
|109
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|110
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|111
|Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:40
|114
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:47
|115
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:04
|116
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:07
|117
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|118
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:01:09
|119
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|120
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:15
|121
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:19
|122
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:41
|123
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:58
|124
|Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:05
|125
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|126
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:14
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|7
|5
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|6
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|7
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|9
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|10
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|11
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|12
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|13
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|2
|14
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3:58:39
|2
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|3
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|5
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|24
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|34
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|36
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:19
|38
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|39
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|40
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:50
|41
|Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:57
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|1
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|11:56:03
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Quick - Step Floors
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Rally Cycling
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|18
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:00:34
