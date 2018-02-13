Image 1 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 55 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) on the podium after stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 55 Bryan Coquard thanks his Vital Concept teammates after Tour of Oman stage victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 55 Kevin Reza congratulates Vital Concept teammate Bryan Coquard. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 55 Kevin Reza and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) wins stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) celebrates his first win of 2018. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) couldn't hide his delight at winning in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 55 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) after victory on day one of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 55 Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) earned a day in the white jersey for his efforts on stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 55 Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in the white jersey at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 55 Victory on stage 1 put Bryan Coquard in the points jersey at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in the points jersey at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) earned the red jersey after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) on the podium at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 55 Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 55 Cofidis lead the peloton in support of Nacer Bouhanni. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 55 Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij) went up the road early on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 55 Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij) on the attack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 55 Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) leads the break at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 55 Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij) on the attack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 55 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 55 Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 55 Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 55 Michael Schar (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 55 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) leads the break at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 55 Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij) on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 55 Nathan Van Hooydonck and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 55 The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) gets off the mark for 2018 in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 55 Bryan Coquard celebrates his first win for Vital Concept in Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) wins the Tour of Oman opener. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 55 Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 55 Greg Van Avermaet shares a joke with Marco Marcato. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 55 Wilfried Peeters passes a bidon to Dries Devenyns. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 55 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) signs on for stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) reports for duty at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 55 The Tour of Oman peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 55 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 55 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the opening kilometres of stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 55 The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 55 Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 55 Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in the early part of stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 55 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 55 An early mechanical problem for Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 55 The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 55 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 55 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 55 Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) delivered a fine sprint to win stage 1 of the Tour of Oman in a bunch finish ahead of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) at Sultan Qaboos University.

"I'm very happy to win in Oman, because it's my first big race of the season," Coquard said. "It's a new team, a new project and my first win - the second win of the team for the season. It's very good, I'm very happy."

Coquard has endured a trying 2018 since switching from Direct Energie to Jerome Pineau's start-up squad during the off-season. Before the Frenchman had even turned a pedal in anger in his new colours, he learned that Vital Concept had been overlooked for wildcard invitations to the Tour de France and Paris-Nice, and he then fell maddeningly short of victory during his first two outings at the Sharjah Tour and Etoile de Bessèges.

On the eve of the Tour of Oman, however, Coquard was bullish about his prospects and the quality of his teammates, and such optimism seemed justified on the evidence of stage 1. Ably assisted by a lead-out train where Kris Boeckmans and Kevin Reza featured prominently, Coquard made no mistake in the finishing straight, out-pacing Cavendish, Nizzolo and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) to claim his first win of the year and the second of Vital Concept's short existence to date.

Timing was of the essence in the finishing straight, where the fast men had to battle into a headwind, and Coquard chose his moment well to emerge a clear winner ahead of Cavendish and Nizzolo.

"It was a very good lead-out. We have a lot of good riders for the lead-out and for the sprint in Oman. It's very good. I don't know, with maybe 3km, my team was on the front, and after it was a very good sprint," Coquard said.

Nizzolo admitted that he mis-timed his effort after his team also put in a good deal of work in the final kilometers. “The team worked hard for me and brought me in perfect position with 1.2km to go, where I found a good wheel to go to the finish. I started my sprint maybe a little too early with the headwind,” the Trek-Segafredo rider said.

After a carnival of sprinting at last week's Dubai Tour, the Tour of Oman offers more rugged terrain in the days ahead, but there was still a strong complement of sprinters on hand here, with Adam Blythe (6th), Alexander Kristoff (7th) and Magnus Cort (9th) all battling to make an impact in a fiercely-contested finale.

How it unfolded

The flat opening leg of the Tour of Oman always lent itself to the fast men, and competition to enter the day's early break was not as ferocious as one might expect later in the week. The irrepressible Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), however, was willing to tilt against the windmill, and he went on the offensive almost as soon as the flag dropped, and was joined by Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Brian van Goethem (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) off the front of the race.

The peloton was happy to let this quartet go clear, and Dunne, Farazijn, Perichon and Van Goethem quickly established an advantage of 4:30 over the bunch by the time they reached the 15km mark.

At that point, Bouhanni's Cofidis team and the Sunweb squad of Max Walscheid massed on the front and set about keeping acceptable limits on the dimension of the break's early buffer. By the time Perichon led the break through the sprint after 30km, the gap was down to 3:30, and it stood firm at around that mark for the next two hours or so of racing.

With 50km to go, the sprinters' teams began to wind up the pace in the main peloton, and the advantage accrued by Dunne, Farazijn, Perichon and Van Goethem began to dissolve accordingly. Perichon claimed the second intermediate sprint with 30km remaining but by that point, the gap was barely a minute.

It dropped ineluctably on the run-in, and 11km from Perichon was the first of the escapees to resign himself to the inevitable, sitting up and dropping back into the peloton. Dunne, Farazijn and Van Goethem lasted a little longer, but they too were reeled in with 8 kilometres remaining.

From there, a bunch sprint was inevitable. Cofidis, Sunweb, Quick-Step Floors and Dimension Data were all prominent in the breathless closing kilometres, but victory – and the leader's red jersey – fell to Bryan Coquard.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 3:58:41 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 5 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 8 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 10 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 19 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 24 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 25 Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 26 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 29 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 30 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 31 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 33 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 35 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 37 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 40 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 42 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 43 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 44 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 45 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 47 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team 48 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 49 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 51 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team 54 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 55 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 56 Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 57 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 58 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 59 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 60 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 62 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 63 Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team 64 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 65 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 66 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 67 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 68 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 69 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 71 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 72 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 74 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 75 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 76 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 77 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 79 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 81 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 82 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 83 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 84 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 86 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 87 Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit 88 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 89 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 91 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 93 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 94 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 96 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 98 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 99 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 100 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 101 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 104 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 105 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 106 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:17 107 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 109 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 110 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:23 111 Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:26 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:30 114 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:37 115 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:54 116 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:57 117 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 118 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:59 119 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 120 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:01:05 121 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:09 122 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:31 123 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:48 124 Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:55 125 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team 126 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:04

Sprint 1, Izki - km 31 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 pts 2 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Sprint 2, Fanja - km 136 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 pts 2 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 7 5 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 8 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 9 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 2 10 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:58:41 2 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 10 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 12 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 13 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 15 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 21 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 30 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 34 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 36 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:17 38 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 39 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:23 40 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:48 41 Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:55

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha Alpecin 11:56:03 2 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Aqua Blue Sport 4 Team Dimension Data 5 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Bahrain - Merida 8 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 BMC Racing Team 10 UAE Team Emirates 11 Quick - Step Floors 12 Trek - Segafredo 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Rally Cycling 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 17 Team Sunweb 0:00:21 18 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:00:34

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 3:58:31 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:04 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 5 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:08 6 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 7 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:10 9 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 12 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 13 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 14 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 20 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 21 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 26 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 28 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 29 Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 30 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 33 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 34 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 35 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 36 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 37 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 39 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 41 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 44 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 46 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 47 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 48 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 49 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 51 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 54 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 56 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team 58 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 59 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 60 Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 61 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 62 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 63 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 65 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 66 Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team 67 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 68 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 70 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 71 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 72 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 73 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 74 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 77 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 79 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 80 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 81 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 82 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 84 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 85 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 86 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 87 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 88 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 89 Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit 90 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 91 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 93 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 94 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 95 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 96 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 98 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 100 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 102 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 105 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 106 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:27 107 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 109 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 110 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 111 Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:36 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:40 114 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:47 115 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:04 116 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:07 117 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 118 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:01:09 119 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 120 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:01:15 121 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:19 122 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:41 123 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:58 124 Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 125 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team 126 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 7 5 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 6 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 7 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 9 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 10 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 11 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 12 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 13 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 2 14 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3:58:39 2 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:02 3 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 4 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 5 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 13 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 14 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 16 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 20 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 22 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 24 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 30 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 34 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 36 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:19 38 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 39 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25 40 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:50 41 Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:57

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 pts 2 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2