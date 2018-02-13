Trending

Coquard wins stage 1 of the Tour of Oman

Frenchman beats Cavendish and Nizzolo in bunch sprint

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) on the podium after stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard thanks his Vital Concept teammates after Tour of Oman stage victory.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin Reza congratulates Vital Concept teammate Bryan Coquard.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin Reza and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) wins stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) celebrates his first win of 2018.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) couldn't hide his delight at winning in Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) after victory on day one of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) earned a day in the white jersey for his efforts on stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in the white jersey at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Victory on stage 1 put Bryan Coquard in the points jersey at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in the points jersey at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) earned the red jersey after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) on the podium at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cofidis lead the peloton in support of Nacer Bouhanni.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij) went up the road early on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij) on the attack.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) leads the break at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij) on the attack.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Schar (BMC).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) leads the break at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij) on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Van Hooydonck and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) gets off the mark for 2018 in Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard celebrates his first win for Vital Concept in Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) wins the Tour of Oman opener.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet shares a joke with Marco Marcato.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wilfried Peeters passes a bidon to Dries Devenyns.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) signs on for stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) reports for duty at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tour of Oman peloton.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in the opening kilometres of stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in the early part of stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
An early mechanical problem for Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) delivered a fine sprint to win stage 1 of the Tour of Oman in a bunch finish ahead of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) at Sultan Qaboos University.

"I'm very happy to win in Oman, because it's my first big race of the season," Coquard said. "It's a new team, a new project and my first win - the second win of the team for the season. It's very good, I'm very happy."

Coquard has endured a trying 2018 since switching from Direct Energie to Jerome Pineau's start-up squad during the off-season. Before the Frenchman had even turned a pedal in anger in his new colours, he learned that Vital Concept had been overlooked for wildcard invitations to the Tour de France and Paris-Nice, and he then fell maddeningly short of victory during his first two outings at the Sharjah Tour and Etoile de Bessèges.

On the eve of the Tour of Oman, however, Coquard was bullish about his prospects and the quality of his teammates, and such optimism seemed justified on the evidence of stage 1. Ably assisted by a lead-out train where Kris Boeckmans and Kevin Reza featured prominently, Coquard made no mistake in the finishing straight, out-pacing Cavendish, Nizzolo and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) to claim his first win of the year and the second of Vital Concept's short existence to date.

Timing was of the essence in the finishing straight, where the fast men had to battle into a headwind, and Coquard chose his moment well to emerge a clear winner ahead of Cavendish and Nizzolo.

"It was a very good lead-out. We have a lot of good riders for the lead-out and for the sprint in Oman. It's very good. I don't know, with maybe 3km, my team was on the front, and after it was a very good sprint," Coquard said.

Nizzolo admitted that he mis-timed his effort after his team also put in a good deal of work in the final kilometers. “The team worked hard for me and brought me in perfect position with 1.2km to go, where I found a good wheel to go to the finish. I started my sprint maybe a little too early with the headwind,” the Trek-Segafredo rider said.

After a carnival of sprinting at last week's Dubai Tour, the Tour of Oman offers more rugged terrain in the days ahead, but there was still a strong complement of sprinters on hand here, with Adam Blythe (6th), Alexander Kristoff (7th) and Magnus Cort (9th) all battling to make an impact in a fiercely-contested finale.

How it unfolded

The flat opening leg of the Tour of Oman always lent itself to the fast men, and competition to enter the day's early break was not as ferocious as one might expect later in the week. The irrepressible Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), however, was willing to tilt against the windmill, and he went on the offensive almost as soon as the flag dropped, and was joined by Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Brian van Goethem (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) off the front of the race.

The peloton was happy to let this quartet go clear, and Dunne, Farazijn, Perichon and Van Goethem quickly established an advantage of 4:30 over the bunch by the time they reached the 15km mark.

At that point, Bouhanni's Cofidis team and the Sunweb squad of Max Walscheid massed on the front and set about keeping acceptable limits on the dimension of the break's early buffer. By the time Perichon led the break through the sprint after 30km, the gap was down to 3:30, and it stood firm at around that mark for the next two hours or so of racing.

With 50km to go, the sprinters' teams began to wind up the pace in the main peloton, and the advantage accrued by Dunne, Farazijn, Perichon and Van Goethem began to dissolve accordingly. Perichon claimed the second intermediate sprint with 30km remaining but by that point, the gap was barely a minute.

It dropped ineluctably on the run-in, and 11km from Perichon was the first of the escapees to resign himself to the inevitable, sitting up and dropping back into the peloton. Dunne, Farazijn and Van Goethem lasted a little longer, but they too were reeled in with 8 kilometres remaining.

From there, a bunch sprint was inevitable. Cofidis, Sunweb, Quick-Step Floors and Dimension Data were all prominent in the breathless closing kilometres, but victory – and the leader's red jersey – fell to Bryan Coquard.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club3:58:41
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
5Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
8Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
9Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
10Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
13Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
14Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
16Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
19Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
21Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
24Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
25Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
26Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
28Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
29Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
30Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
31Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
33Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
35Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
37Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
39Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
40Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
42Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
43Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
44Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
45Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
47Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
48Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
49Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
51Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
52Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team
54Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
55Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
56Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
57Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
58Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
59Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
62Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
63Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team
64Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
65Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
67Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
68Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
69Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
71Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
72Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
73Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
75Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
76Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
77Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
79Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
81Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
82Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
83Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
84Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
85Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
86Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
87Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
88Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
89Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
91Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
93Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
94Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
96Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
98Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
99Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
100Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
101Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
103Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
104Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
105Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
106Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:17
107Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:21
109Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
110Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:23
111Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:26
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:30
114Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:37
115Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:54
116Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:57
117Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
118Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:59
119Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
120Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:01:05
121Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:09
122Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:31
123Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:48
124Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:55
125Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team
126Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:04

Sprint 1, Izki - km 31
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3pts
2Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Sprint 2, Fanja - km 136
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3pts
2Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit7
5Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb6
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
8Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic3
9Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team2
10Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb3:58:41
2Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
3Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
12Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
13Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
15Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
19Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
21Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
27Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
30Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
32Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
34Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
36Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:17
38Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:21
39Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:23
40Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:48
41Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:55

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha Alpecin11:56:03
2Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Aqua Blue Sport
4Team Dimension Data
5Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Bahrain - Merida
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9BMC Racing Team
10UAE Team Emirates
11Quick - Step Floors
12Trek - Segafredo
13Astana Pro Team
14Rally Cycling
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Team Fortuneo - Samsic
17Team Sunweb0:00:21
18Vital Concept Cycling Club0:00:34

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club3:58:31
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:04
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
5Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
6Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
7Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:10
9Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
12Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
13Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
14Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
18Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
20Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
21Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
23Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
25Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
26Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
28Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
29Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
30Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
32Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
33Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
34Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
35Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
36Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
37Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
39Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
41Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
42Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
43Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
44Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
46Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
47Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
48Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
49Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
51Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
53Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
54Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
56Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team
58Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
59Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
60Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
61Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
62Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
63Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
65Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
66Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team
67Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
68Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
69Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
70Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
71Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
72Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
74Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
75Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
76Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
78Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
79Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
80Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
81Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
82Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
84Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
85Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
86Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
88Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
89Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
90Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
91Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
93Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
94Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
95Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
96Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
98Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
100Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
102Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
104Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
105Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
106Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:27
107Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:31
109Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
110Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
111Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:36
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:40
114Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:47
115Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:04
116Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:07
117Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
118Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:01:09
119Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
120Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:01:15
121Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:19
122Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:41
123Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:58
124Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:05
125Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team
126Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit7
5Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
6Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb6
7Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
9Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic3
10Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
11Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
12Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
13Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team2
14Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3:58:39
2Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:02
3Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
4Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
13Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
14Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
16Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
20Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
21Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
22Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
24Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
27Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
30Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
32Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
34Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
36Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:19
38Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:23
39Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:25
40Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:50
41Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:57

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6pts
2Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
4Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha Alpecin11:56:03
2Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Aqua Blue Sport
4Team Dimension Data
5Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Bahrain - Merida
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9BMC Racing Team
10UAE Team Emirates
11Quick - Step Floors
12Trek - Segafredo
13Astana Pro Team
14Rally Cycling
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Team Fortuneo - Samsic
17Team Sunweb0:00:21
18Vital Concept Cycling Club0:00:34

