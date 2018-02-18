Image 1 of 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes centre stage on the final podium with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 40 Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 40 Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 40 Relaxed vibes for QuickStep-Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 40 Race leader Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 40 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin) sets the tempo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 40 Michael Schär (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 40 The winning Astana team enjoy the moment on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 40 Second place overall went to Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 40 A scenic shot during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 40 Katusha sports director Torsten Schmidt in the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 40 Mark Cavendish gets some help to fix a mid-stage issue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 40 A friendly start to the final day of racing in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 40 Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 40 Coffee time for Nathan Haas and Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 40 Rui Costa and his UAE Team Emirates teammates pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 40 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 40 Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez on the wheel of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his first win of 2018 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 40 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) finished fifth on the final stage and so took the green poinst jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Nathan Has and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Alexey Lutsenko leads his Astana teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) was later disqualified for an illegal bike change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Katusha-Alpecin do the work (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 The early break of stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Here comes Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) starts to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Alexey Lutsenko celebrates overall victory at the Tour of Oman with his Astana teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) raced in the green jersey but lost it to Nathan Haas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 40 Loïc Chetout ‏(Cofidis) won the gold most aggressive rider jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 40 The 2018 Tour of Oman podium: Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 40 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) won the best young rider's white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 40 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) won the green points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) hits the line first (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 40 Alexander Kristoff takes his first win for UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 40 Alexander Kristoff celebrates with his UAE Team Emirates teammates (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) took his third win on the Corniche (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) secured overall victory at the Tour of Oman, as Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) won the bunch sprint of the final stage ahead of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

Lutsenko set up his overall victory with top three finishes on three of the six stages. He moved into the race lead thanks to finishing second behind Astana teammate Miguel Angel Lopez on the finish atop the Green Mountain on stage five.

Kristoff's sprint win was his first for his new UAE Team Emirates squad and also his third consecutive win on the Matrah Corniche. He hit out early on the fast, slightly downhill finish, holding off Coquard who threw his bike at the line.

"I think I've sprinted on the Corniche nine times because I've done every edition of the Tour of Oman. I know exact how to do the sprint because I've done it so many times. I've lost it many times before I started to win but I think I've cracked the code on how to win it now," Kristoff explained.

"Today we had a good meeting with my teammates and they knew exactly what we wanted to do in the final kilometres and we did it more or less perfectly. Then I know I'm a hard man to beat in this type of race.

"I'm very happy how the team raced and brought me to the front and that I was able to finish it off. It's important to win and I was the first win with my new team so I'm very happy."

A sprint on the Matrah Corniche

As per tradition, the final stage of the Tour of Oman was a short at just 135km, with an expected final chance for the sprinters.

Shortly after the start in Al Mouj Muscat, Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) & Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) got away to form the break of the day. Their gap stabilized at around 4:30.

It didn't hold however and after 60km had fallen to 3:25. It dropped again as the race hit the first of two climbs on the day. Meurisse claimed the points there, ahead of Ligthart and Ferrari. Shortly before the second climb, Ferrari took the intermediate sprint, followed by Farazijn and Ligthart.

Adam Blythe of Aqua Blue Sports had hoped to win the stage but never had the chance. He was disqualified from the race for an irregular bike change during this final stage.

Cavagna was first to the summit of the final climb ahead of Meurisse and Ferrari, and that was when the stage turned serious. The break started shedding members and with 33km to go, the gap was down to 50 seconds. The stage was still rolling, with Katusha-Alpecin and BMC pushed the pace, hoping to crack some of the sprinters.

Sensing the break was about to be caught, Cavagna jumped from the lead group, with only Ligthart able to follow, with 25km to go. The stage ended with three laps of a 7.5km course on the spectacular Muttrah Corniche. The two leaders crossed the finish line for the first time with former break group riders at 0:35 and the field at 1:15.

The peloton caught the chasers on that first lap, and the two leaders had a lead of 1:00. With 10km to go, Cavagna went solo but the field was only 30 seconds behind and in hot pursuit. He hung on to that lead, with s25 seconds still in hand at the 5km marker. It wasn't to be however, and he was caught by the onrushing peloton with only 2.5km left.

The pace was so high that it split the peloton. As expected, it came down to a fast sprint, with Kristoff finally getting that important first win for UAE Team Emirates.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:11:29 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 11 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 15 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 20 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 21 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 22 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 23 Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 33 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 34 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 35 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 36 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 37 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 40 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 45 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 47 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 48 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 49 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 50 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 51 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 52 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 54 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 55 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 56 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 57 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 58 Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 59 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team 60 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 61 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team 63 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 64 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit 67 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 68 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 69 Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb 70 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 71 Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team 72 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 73 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:24 74 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 75 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:47 76 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:55 77 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 78 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:05 79 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:11 80 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:22 81 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 83 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:27 84 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 86 Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 87 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:31 88 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:07 89 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 90 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 92 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 93 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:11 94 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:02:13 95 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 96 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 97 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team 0:02:39 98 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:52 99 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 101 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 102 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 103 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:22 106 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:03:28 107 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:38 108 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:53 109 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:13 110 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 111 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:30 112 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 113 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:40 114 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:05:42 115 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:04 116 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:27 DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team DNF Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club DSQ Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport DNF Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling

Points Classification - Al Jissah - 97km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1

Matrah Corniche (2nd crossing of the finish line) - 120.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1

Matrah Corniche - 135.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 15 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 12 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 7 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 6 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 10 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 3:11:29 2 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 8 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 13 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 14 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 18 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 23 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 24 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:47 25 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:05 26 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:22 27 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 29 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:27 30 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:07 31 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:13 32 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:52 33 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:38 35 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:53 36 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:30 37 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:04

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick - Step Floors 9:34:27 2 Astana Pro Team 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Bahrain - Merida 8 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 9 Team Katusha Alpecin 10 Team Dimension Data 11 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 Trek - Segafredo 13 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Aqua Blue Sport 16 Team Sunweb 17 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:01:11 18 Rally Cycling 0:04:14

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 22:49:50 2 Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 0:00:11 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:30 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:05 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:01:14 8 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:24 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:29 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:37 11 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:54 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:02 13 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:15 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:16 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:34 18 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:06 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit 21 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:48 22 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:40 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:45 24 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:47 25 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:23 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:30 27 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:42 28 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team 0:07:18 29 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:07:36 30 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:05 31 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:06 32 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:08 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:23 34 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:29 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:41 36 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:29 37 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:31 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:27 39 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:35 40 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:13 41 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:15 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team 0:12:18 43 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:27 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:10 45 Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team 0:13:21 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:28 47 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:36 48 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:37 49 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:44 50 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:07 51 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:39 52 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:50 53 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 0:17:06 54 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:10 55 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:58 56 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 57 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:59 58 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:22 59 Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:34 60 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:39 61 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:53 62 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59 63 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:24 64 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:40 65 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:42 66 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:24:35 67 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:24:39 68 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:24:52 69 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:55 70 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:25:28 71 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:36 72 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:25:45 73 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:26:21 74 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:56 75 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:27:40 76 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:27:42 77 Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:27:53 78 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:29:20 79 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:21 80 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:30 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:50 82 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:31:30 83 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:32:42 84 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:32:47 85 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:49 86 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:58 87 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:33:08 88 Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:34:04 89 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:35:13 90 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:35:53 91 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:00 92 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:44 93 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:37:19 94 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:37:25 95 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:38:21 96 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:27 97 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:29 98 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:08 99 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:40:54 100 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:41:07 101 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:41:24 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:41:56 103 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:43:39 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:33 105 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:46:44 106 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:48:15 107 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:48:21 108 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:37 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:50:10 110 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:52:35 111 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:53:50 112 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team 0:57:45 113 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:58:20 114 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:59:59 115 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:02:33 116 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 1:05:47

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 38 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team 32 4 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 29 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 27 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 21 7 Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 19 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 19 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 11 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 15 12 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 14 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 16 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 9 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 18 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 19 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 7 21 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 6 22 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 23 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 5 26 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 27 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 28 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 29 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4 30 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4 31 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 32 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 33 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 4 34 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 35 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 36 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 39 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 40 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 2 41 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 42 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1 43 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1 44 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Comativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team 22:50:01 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:13 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:18 4 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:43 5 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:51 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:37 7 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:29 8 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:36 9 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:12 10 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:55 11 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:02 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:26 13 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:33 14 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:56 15 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team 0:16:55 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:48 17 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:11 18 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:13 19 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:24:28 20 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:25 21 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:26:10 22 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:45 23 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:27:31 24 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:29:10 25 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:31:19 26 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:32:31 27 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:32:36 28 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:35:42 29 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:49 30 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:33 31 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:18 32 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:57 33 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:41:13 34 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:48:04 35 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:26 36 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:58:09 37 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1:02:22