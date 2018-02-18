Lutsenko secures overall victory for Astana at Tour of Oman
Kristoff beats Coquard and Nizzolo to take final sprint stage
Stage 6: Al Mouj Muscat - Matrah Corniche
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) secured overall victory at the Tour of Oman, as Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) won the bunch sprint of the final stage ahead of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).
Related Articles
Lutsenko set up his overall victory with top three finishes on three of the six stages. He moved into the race lead thanks to finishing second behind Astana teammate Miguel Angel Lopez on the finish atop the Green Mountain on stage five.
Kristoff's sprint win was his first for his new UAE Team Emirates squad and also his third consecutive win on the Matrah Corniche. He hit out early on the fast, slightly downhill finish, holding off Coquard who threw his bike at the line.
"I think I've sprinted on the Corniche nine times because I've done every edition of the Tour of Oman. I know exact how to do the sprint because I've done it so many times. I've lost it many times before I started to win but I think I've cracked the code on how to win it now," Kristoff explained.
"Today we had a good meeting with my teammates and they knew exactly what we wanted to do in the final kilometres and we did it more or less perfectly. Then I know I'm a hard man to beat in this type of race.
"I'm very happy how the team raced and brought me to the front and that I was able to finish it off. It's important to win and I was the first win with my new team so I'm very happy."
A sprint on the Matrah Corniche
As per tradition, the final stage of the Tour of Oman was a short at just 135km, with an expected final chance for the sprinters.
Shortly after the start in Al Mouj Muscat, Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) & Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) got away to form the break of the day. Their gap stabilized at around 4:30.
It didn't hold however and after 60km had fallen to 3:25. It dropped again as the race hit the first of two climbs on the day. Meurisse claimed the points there, ahead of Ligthart and Ferrari. Shortly before the second climb, Ferrari took the intermediate sprint, followed by Farazijn and Ligthart.
Adam Blythe of Aqua Blue Sports had hoped to win the stage but never had the chance. He was disqualified from the race for an irregular bike change during this final stage.
Cavagna was first to the summit of the final climb ahead of Meurisse and Ferrari, and that was when the stage turned serious. The break started shedding members and with 33km to go, the gap was down to 50 seconds. The stage was still rolling, with Katusha-Alpecin and BMC pushed the pace, hoping to crack some of the sprinters.
Sensing the break was about to be caught, Cavagna jumped from the lead group, with only Ligthart able to follow, with 25km to go. The stage ended with three laps of a 7.5km course on the spectacular Muttrah Corniche. The two leaders crossed the finish line for the first time with former break group riders at 0:35 and the field at 1:15.
The peloton caught the chasers on that first lap, and the two leaders had a lead of 1:00. With 10km to go, Cavagna went solo but the field was only 30 seconds behind and in hot pursuit. He hung on to that lead, with s25 seconds still in hand at the 5km marker. It wasn't to be however, and he was caught by the onrushing peloton with only 2.5km left.
The pace was so high that it split the peloton. As expected, it came down to a fast sprint, with Kristoff finally getting that important first win for UAE Team Emirates.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:11:29
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|15
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|22
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|23
|Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|33
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|34
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|36
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|47
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|49
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|50
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|51
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|55
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|57
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|58
|Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|59
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team
|60
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
|63
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|67
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb
|70
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team
|72
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|73
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:24
|74
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|75
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:47
|76
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:55
|77
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|78
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:05
|79
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:11
|80
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:22
|81
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|83
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|84
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:31
|88
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:07
|89
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|90
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|92
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:11
|94
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:02:13
|95
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|96
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|97
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|0:02:39
|98
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:52
|99
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|101
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|102
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|103
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:22
|106
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:03:28
|107
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:38
|108
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:53
|109
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:13
|110
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:30
|112
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|113
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:40
|114
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:05:42
|115
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:04
|116
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:27
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Artijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DSQ
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|12
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|4
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|7
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|3:11:29
|2
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|13
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|14
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|24
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:47
|25
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:05
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:22
|27
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|29
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:27
|30
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:07
|31
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:13
|32
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:52
|33
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:38
|35
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:53
|36
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:30
|37
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick - Step Floors
|9:34:27
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|8
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|11
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Aqua Blue Sport
|16
|Team Sunweb
|17
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:01:11
|18
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|22:49:50
|2
|Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|0:00:11
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:28
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:30
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:05
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:01:14
|8
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:37
|11
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:54
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:02
|13
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:15
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:16
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:34
|18
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:06
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|21
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:48
|22
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:40
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:45
|24
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:47
|25
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:23
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:30
|27
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:42
|28
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
|0:07:18
|29
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:07:36
|30
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:05
|31
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:06
|32
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:08
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:23
|34
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:29
|35
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:41
|36
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:29
|37
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:31
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:27
|39
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:35
|40
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:13
|41
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:15
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team
|0:12:18
|43
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:27
|44
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:10
|45
|Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team
|0:13:21
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:28
|47
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:36
|48
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:37
|49
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:44
|50
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:07
|51
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:39
|52
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:50
|53
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|0:17:06
|54
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:10
|55
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:58
|56
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|57
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:59
|58
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:22
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:34
|60
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:39
|61
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:53
|62
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:59
|63
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:24
|64
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:40
|65
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:42
|66
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:24:35
|67
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:24:39
|68
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:52
|69
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:55
|70
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:25:28
|71
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:36
|72
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:25:45
|73
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:26:21
|74
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:56
|75
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:27:40
|76
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:42
|77
|Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:27:53
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:29:20
|79
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:21
|80
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:30
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:50
|82
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:31:30
|83
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:32:42
|84
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:32:47
|85
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:49
|86
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:58
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:33:08
|88
|Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:04
|89
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:35:13
|90
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:53
|91
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:00
|92
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:44
|93
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:37:19
|94
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:37:25
|95
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:38:21
|96
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:27
|97
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:29
|98
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:08
|99
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:40:54
|100
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:41:07
|101
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:41:24
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:41:56
|103
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:43:39
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:33
|105
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:46:44
|106
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:15
|107
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:48:21
|108
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:37
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:50:10
|110
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:52:35
|111
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:53:50
|112
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|0:57:45
|113
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:58:20
|114
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:59:59
|115
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:02:33
|116
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|1:05:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
|32
|4
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|29
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|27
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|7
|Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|19
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|11
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|15
|12
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|14
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|16
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|18
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|19
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|20
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|7
|21
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|22
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|23
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|26
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|27
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|28
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|29
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|30
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|31
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|32
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|34
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|35
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|36
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|39
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|40
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|41
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|42
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|43
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|44
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
|22:50:01
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:13
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|4
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:43
|5
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:51
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:37
|7
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:29
|8
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:36
|9
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:12
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:55
|11
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:02
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:26
|13
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:33
|14
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:56
|15
|Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
|0:16:55
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:48
|17
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:11
|18
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:13
|19
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:24:28
|20
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:25
|21
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:26:10
|22
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:45
|23
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:31
|24
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:29:10
|25
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:31:19
|26
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:32:31
|27
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:32:36
|28
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:42
|29
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:49
|30
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:33
|31
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:18
|32
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:57
|33
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:41:13
|34
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:04
|35
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:26
|36
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:58:09
|37
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1:02:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|68:33:26
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:58
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|4
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:05:58
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:42
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|7
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:09:03
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:09:39
|10
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:36
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:19
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:18:11
|13
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:16
|14
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:23:26
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:07
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:38:57
|17
|Rally Cycling
|0:57:07
|18
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|1:18:09
