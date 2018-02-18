Trending

Lutsenko secures overall victory for Astana at Tour of Oman

Kristoff beats Coquard and Nizzolo to take final sprint stage

Image 1 of 40

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes centre stage on the final podium with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes centre stage on the final podium with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 40

Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)

Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 40

Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the break

Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 40

Relaxed vibes for QuickStep-Floors

Relaxed vibes for QuickStep-Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 40

Race leader Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Race leader Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 40

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin) sets the tempo

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin) sets the tempo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 40

Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 40

The winning Astana team enjoy the moment on the podium

The winning Astana team enjoy the moment on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 40

Second place overall went to Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Second place overall went to Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 40

A scenic shot during stage 6

A scenic shot during stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 40

Katusha sports director Torsten Schmidt in the team car

Katusha sports director Torsten Schmidt in the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 40

Mark Cavendish gets some help to fix a mid-stage issue

Mark Cavendish gets some help to fix a mid-stage issue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 40

A friendly start to the final day of racing in Oman

A friendly start to the final day of racing in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 40

Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 40

Coffee time for Nathan Haas and Katusha-Alpecin

Coffee time for Nathan Haas and Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 40

Rui Costa and his UAE Team Emirates teammates pre-stage

Rui Costa and his UAE Team Emirates teammates pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 40

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez on the wheel of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez on the wheel of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his first win of 2018

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his first win of 2018
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 40

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) finished fifth on the final stage and so took the green poinst jersey

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) finished fifth on the final stage and so took the green poinst jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Nathan Has and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nathan Has and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Alexey Lutsenko leads his Astana teammates

Alexey Lutsenko leads his Astana teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) was later disqualified for an illegal bike change

Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) was later disqualified for an illegal bike change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Katusha-Alpecin do the work

Katusha-Alpecin do the work
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

The early break of stage 6

The early break of stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Here comes Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Here comes Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) starts to celebrate

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) starts to celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Alexey Lutsenko celebrates overall victory at the Tour of Oman with his Astana teammates

Alexey Lutsenko celebrates overall victory at the Tour of Oman with his Astana teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Greg van Avermaet (BMC) raced in the green jersey but lost it to Nathan Haas

Greg van Avermaet (BMC) raced in the green jersey but lost it to Nathan Haas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 40

Loïc Chetout ‏(Cofidis) won the gold most aggressive rider jersey

Loïc Chetout ‏(Cofidis) won the gold most aggressive rider jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 40

The 2018 Tour of Oman podium: Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

The 2018 Tour of Oman podium: Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 40

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) won the best young rider's white jersey

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) won the best young rider's white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 40

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) won the green points jersey

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) won the green points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 40

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) hits the line first

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) hits the line first
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 40

Alexander Kristoff takes his first win for UAE Team Emirates

Alexander Kristoff takes his first win for UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 40

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with his UAE Team Emirates teammates

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with his UAE Team Emirates teammates
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) took his third win on the Corniche

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) took his third win on the Corniche
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) secured overall victory at the Tour of Oman, as Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) won the bunch sprint of the final stage ahead of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

Lutsenko set up his overall victory with top three finishes on three of the six stages. He moved into the race lead thanks to finishing second behind Astana teammate Miguel Angel Lopez on the finish atop the Green Mountain on stage five.

Kristoff's sprint win was his first for his new UAE Team Emirates squad and also his third consecutive win on the Matrah Corniche. He hit out early on the fast, slightly downhill finish, holding off Coquard who threw his bike at the line.

"I think I've sprinted on the Corniche nine times because I've done every edition of the Tour of Oman. I know exact how to do the sprint because I've done it so many times. I've lost it many times before I started to win but I think I've cracked the code on how to win it now," Kristoff explained.

"Today we had a good meeting with my teammates and they knew exactly what we wanted to do in the final kilometres and we did it more or less perfectly. Then I know I'm a hard man to beat in this type of race.

"I'm very happy how the team raced and brought me to the front and that I was able to finish it off. It's important to win and I was the first win with my new team so I'm very happy."

A sprint on the Matrah Corniche

As per tradition, the final stage of the Tour of Oman was a short at just 135km, with an expected final chance for the sprinters.

Shortly after the start in Al Mouj Muscat, Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) & Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) got away to form the break of the day. Their gap stabilized at around 4:30.

It didn't hold however and after 60km had fallen to 3:25. It dropped again as the race hit the first of two climbs on the day. Meurisse claimed the points there, ahead of Ligthart and Ferrari. Shortly before the second climb, Ferrari took the intermediate sprint, followed by Farazijn and Ligthart.

Adam Blythe of Aqua Blue Sports had hoped to win the stage but never had the chance. He was disqualified from the race for an irregular bike change during this final stage.

Cavagna was first to the summit of the final climb ahead of Meurisse and Ferrari, and that was when the stage turned serious. The break started shedding members and with 33km to go, the gap was down to 50 seconds. The stage was still rolling, with Katusha-Alpecin and BMC pushed the pace, hoping to crack some of the sprinters.

Sensing the break was about to be caught, Cavagna jumped from the lead group, with only Ligthart able to follow, with 25km to go. The stage ended with three laps of a 7.5km course on the spectacular Muttrah Corniche. The two leaders crossed the finish line for the first time with former break group riders at 0:35 and the field at 1:15.

The peloton caught the chasers on that first lap, and the two leaders had a lead of 1:00. With 10km to go, Cavagna went solo but the field was only 30 seconds behind and in hot pursuit. He hung on to that lead, with s25 seconds still in hand at the 5km marker. It wasn't to be however, and he was caught by the onrushing peloton with only 2.5km left.

The pace was so high that it split the peloton. As expected, it came down to a fast sprint, with Kristoff finally getting that important first win for UAE Team Emirates. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:11:29
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
6Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
11Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
15Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
20Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
21Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
22Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
23Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
28Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
32Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
33Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
34Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
35Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
36Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
39Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
40Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
45Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
46Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
47Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
48Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
49Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
50Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
51Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
52Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
53Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
54Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
55Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
56Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
57Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
58Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
59Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team
60Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
61Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
62Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team
63Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
64Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
66Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
67Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
68Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
69Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb
70Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
71Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team
72Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
73Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:24
74Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
75Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:47
76Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:55
77Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
78Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:05
79Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:11
80Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:22
81Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
83Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:27
84Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
85Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
86Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
87Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:31
88Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:07
89Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
90Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
92Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
93Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:02:11
94Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:02:13
95Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
96Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
97Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team0:02:39
98Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:52
99Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
101Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
102Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
103Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
104Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
105Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:22
106Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:03:28
107Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:38
108Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:53
109Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:13
110Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
111Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:30
112Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
113Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:40
114Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:05:42
115Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:04
116Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:27
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
DNFScott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFArtijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DSQAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFCharles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling

Points Classification - Al Jissah - 97km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Matrah Corniche (2nd crossing of the finish line) - 120.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1

Matrah Corniche - 135.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club12
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
4Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team7
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
9Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
10Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team3:11:29
2Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
8Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
9Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
13Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
14Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
18Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
20Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
21Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
23Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
24Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:47
25Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:05
26Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:22
27Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
29Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:27
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:07
31Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:13
32Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:52
33Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:38
35Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:53
36Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:30
37Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:04

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick - Step Floors9:34:27
2Astana Pro Team
3UAE Team Emirates
4Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6BMC Racing Team
7Bahrain - Merida
8Team Fortuneo - Samsic
9Team Katusha Alpecin
10Team Dimension Data
11Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
12Trek - Segafredo
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Aqua Blue Sport
16Team Sunweb
17Vital Concept Cycling Club0:01:11
18Rally Cycling0:04:14

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team22:49:50
2Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team0:00:11
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:30
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:05
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:01:14
8Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:24
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:29
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:37
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:54
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:02
13Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:15
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:16
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:02:34
18Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:06
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
20Nicolas Edet (Fra)Cofidis, Solutions Credit
21Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:48
22Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:40
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:45
24Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:47
25Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:23
26Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:30
27Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:06:42
28Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro team0:07:18
29Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:07:36
30Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:08:05
31Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:06
32Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:08
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:23
34Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:29
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:09:41
36Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:10:29
37Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:10:31
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:27
39Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:35
40Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:13
41Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:15
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro team0:12:18
43Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:27
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:10
45Matarranz Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro team0:13:21
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:13:28
47Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:36
48Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:37
49Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:14:44
50Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:07
51Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:39
52Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:16:50
53Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team0:17:06
54Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:18:10
55Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:18:58
56Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
57Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:59
58Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:22
59Johannes Fröhlinger 9Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:34
60Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:39
61Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:53
62Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:59
63Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:24
64Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:20:40
65Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:42
66Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:24:35
67Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:24:39
68Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:24:52
69Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:55
70Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:25:28
71Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:36
72Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:25:45
73Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:26:21
74Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:56
75Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:27:40
76Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:27:42
77Mcnally Mark (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:53
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:29:20
79Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:29:21
80Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:29:30
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:50
82Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:31:30
83Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic0:32:42
84Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:32:47
85Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:49
86Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:58
87Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:33:08
88Alberdi Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:34:04
89Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:35:13
90Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:35:53
91Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:00
92Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:44
93Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:37:19
94Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:37:25
95Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:38:21
96Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:27
97Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:38:29
98Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:08
99Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:40:54
100Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:41:07
101Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:41:24
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:41:56
103Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:43:39
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:45:33
105Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:46:44
106Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:48:15
107Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:48:21
108Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:37
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:50:10
110Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:52:35
111Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:53:50
112Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro team0:57:45
113Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:58:20
114Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:59:59
115Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:02:33
116Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club1:05:47

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin38pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team37
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro team32
4Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team29
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club27
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida21
7Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team19
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates19
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates19
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
11Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit15
12Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit14
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
16Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data9
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
18Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
19Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit7
21Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic6
22Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
23Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb6
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors5
26Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
27Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
28Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4
29Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4
30Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4
31Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
32Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4
34Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
35Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
36Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic3
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
39Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
40Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport2
41Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
42Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1
43Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1
44Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Comativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro team22:50:01
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:13
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:18
4Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:43
5Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:51
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:37
7Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:29
8Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:36
9Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:12
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:55
11Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:02
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:26
13Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:14:33
14Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:56
15Magnus Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro team0:16:55
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:48
17Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:11
18Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:13
19Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:24:28
20Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:25
21Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:26:10
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:45
23Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:27:31
24Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:29:10
25Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:31:19
26Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic0:32:31
27Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:32:36
28Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:35:42
29Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:49
30Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:33
31Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:38:18
32Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:57
33Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:41:13
34Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:48:04
35Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:26
36Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:58:09
37Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1:02:22

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team68:33:26
2Bahrain - Merida0:00:58
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
4Quick - Step Floors0:05:58
5Trek - Segafredo0:06:42
6BMC Racing Team0:06:55
7Team Katusha Alpecin0:09:03
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Team Dimension Data0:09:39
10Aqua Blue Sport0:14:36
11UAE Team Emirates0:16:19
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:18:11
13Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:18:16
14Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:23:26
15Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:07
16Team Sunweb0:38:57
17Rally Cycling0:57:07
18Vital Concept Cycling Club1:18:09

