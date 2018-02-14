Haas wins stage 2 of Tour of Oman
Australian beats Van Avermaet and Lutsenko after aggressive finale
Stage 2: Sultan Qaboos University - Al Bustan
Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) won stage 2 of the Tour of Oman, letting out a long scream in celebration after making sure he was part of the series of attacks on the hilly finale of the 167km stage to Al Bustan.
The Australian had not won a race since the 2016 Vuelta a Burgos but rode the finale perfectly and then dominated the sprint, giving Katusha-Alpecin its first win of 2018. He responded to an aggressive Astana team on the final Al Bustan climb before winning the sprint ahead of the Belgian. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) finished third.
Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) led home the peloton, 38 seconds back on the select group of 16 riders that emerged in the rollercoaster finale.
Thanks to the time bonuses, Haas is the new leader of the Tour of Oman and pulled on the red leader's jersey. He leads Van Avermaet by four seconds, with Lutsenko third at six seconds. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) is fifth at 10 seconds after finishing in the front group with Haas.
"I just wanted to give myself a nice Valentine's present today," Haas said of his loud victory celebrations.
"I've been trying to win a bike race, a real bike race for a while, so for me to finish it off, means a huge reaction. I've been saying to everyone that they’ll know it when I won because they’ll hear it.
"I woke up this morning and had a really good feeling about today, my legs felt fantastic. I love coming to Oman. It's a fantastic race and for me it's one of the best ways to transition from Australia back to Europe."
A hard finale
The stage started at the Sultan Qaboos University and travelled through the hills behind the capital Muscat. The two steep climbs in the finale made it just like an Ardennes Classics.
The early break of the day formed after eight kilometres, with Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) chasing the glory.
They opened a gap of four minutes after 25km but the peloton then gradually brought it down to two as a game of cat and mouse played out. Chetout picked up most of the climber's points and so took the bronze-coloured jersey at the finish.
The break led by just 45 seconds with 10km to go and Irizar took off alone in search of glory as the final climb of the stage loomed. He was soon swept up as a front group of 50 riders formed to fight for the stage victory and the upper echelons of the overall classification.
The Astana trio of Omar Fraile, Miguel Angel Lopez and Lutsenko led over the top of the last Al Jissah climb, with more attacks coming on the fast run-in to the finish.
Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) attacked with four kilometres to go, reducing the group to 16 riders but he was pulled back in time for the finish. Alberto Bettiol tried to set up his new BMC team leader Van Avermaet but then Haas hit out in the sprint and won it with confidence.
Thursday's stage 3 covers 179.5km between the German University of Technology and Wadi Dayqah Dam in the southern hills. It is another rolling stage, with a gradual climb in the finale and another descent to the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:22:15
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:38
|18
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|27
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|36
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:08
|40
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|42
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|47
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|50
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|56
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|57
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|59
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|65
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:30
|66
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:00
|67
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:03:04
|68
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|70
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|72
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:15
|73
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:46
|74
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|76
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|77
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|78
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|79
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|80
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|81
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:49
|84
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:56
|85
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:14
|86
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|88
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|89
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|91
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|95
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:56
|97
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|99
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:07:17
|100
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:54
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|102
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|103
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:23
|104
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:59
|106
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:10
|107
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|111
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|112
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|113
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|114
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|115
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|120
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|121
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|122
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:20
|123
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|124
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|125
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:59
|126
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|4:22:15
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:38
|8
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:08
|14
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|20
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|21
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:00
|24
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:04
|25
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|26
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:03:46
|27
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:56
|29
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:14
|30
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:56
|31
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:07:54
|33
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:23
|34
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:10
|36
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|38
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:20
|41
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:07:23
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:00:38
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|11
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:16
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|14
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:38
|16
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:46
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:12
|18
|Vital Concept Club
|0:17:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8:20:46
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|17
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:00:42
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|19
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|21
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|29
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|34
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:18
|39
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|40
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|45
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|46
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|51
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|53
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:40
|62
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:10
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:02:12
|64
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:43
|65
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:06
|66
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:14
|67
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|68
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|69
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:16
|70
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:35
|71
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:03:46
|72
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:54
|73
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:56
|74
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|76
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|78
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|80
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:22
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|82
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:24
|83
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:59
|84
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:06
|85
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:20
|86
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:22
|87
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:24
|88
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|90
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|91
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:17
|95
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:29
|96
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:06
|97
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:29
|98
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:07:57
|99
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:58
|100
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:04
|101
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:11
|102
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:21
|103
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:33
|104
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:09
|106
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:18
|107
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:12:20
|108
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|109
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|112
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|113
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:30
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:34
|117
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:12:37
|118
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:12:51
|119
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:56
|120
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:57
|121
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:13:17
|122
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|123
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:51
|124
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:07
|125
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:15
|126
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|9
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|6
|10
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|12
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|14
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|17
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|19
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|3
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|21
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|22
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|23
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|24
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|25
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|26
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|27
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|8:20:56
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:38
|8
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:08
|13
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|18
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:00
|22
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:33
|23
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:56
|24
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:04
|25
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|26
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:03:46
|27
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:56
|29
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:14
|30
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:56
|31
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:19
|32
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:11
|33
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:23
|34
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:08
|36
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:12:10
|37
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|38
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:20
|41
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:12:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|25:03:26
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|9
|Dimension Data
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|11
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:16
|12
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:38
|16
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:46
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:33
|18
|Vital Concept
|0:17:55
