Image 1 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) celebrates his first win of 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) gets aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 43 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 43 Stage 2 winner Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 43 Double bouquets for Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) enjoying the moment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 43 New race leader, Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 43 Best young rider, Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 43 Loïc Chetout (Cofidis) in the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 43 Katusha-Alpecin celebrated Hass' win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 43 Alberto Bettiol (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) savoured his win in the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) wanted this one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 Nathan Haas understandably celebrated with his Katusha-Alpecin teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali chats to Davide Martinelli (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 The Quick-Step Floors riders pose for a photo before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) sits protected on a teammate's wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 The barren landscape of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) takes some ice from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) hits the line first (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) starts to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) crashed but raced on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 Ian Boswell in his new Katusha-Alpecin colours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Stage 1 winner Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 The rider await the start in the shade (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 In Greg we trust - even on Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) hits the line first (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 43 The Astana team control the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 43 The Tour of Oman peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 43 Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) leads the break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 43 The sun and flowers were out for stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 43 The Tour of Oman peloton stands out in the rocky landscape (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 43 Stage 1 winner Bryan Coquard at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 43 Fran Ventoso talks to Spanish national champion Jesus Herrada (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 43 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 43 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)celebrates his stage win at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) won stage 2 of the Tour of Oman, letting out a long scream in celebration after making sure he was part of the series of attacks on the hilly finale of the 167km stage to Al Bustan.

The Australian had not won a race since the 2016 Vuelta a Burgos but rode the finale perfectly and then dominated the sprint, giving Katusha-Alpecin its first win of 2018. He responded to an aggressive Astana team on the final Al Bustan climb before winning the sprint ahead of the Belgian. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) finished third.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) led home the peloton, 38 seconds back on the select group of 16 riders that emerged in the rollercoaster finale.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Haas is the new leader of the Tour of Oman and pulled on the red leader's jersey. He leads Van Avermaet by four seconds, with Lutsenko third at six seconds. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) is fifth at 10 seconds after finishing in the front group with Haas.

"I just wanted to give myself a nice Valentine's present today," Haas said of his loud victory celebrations.

"I've been trying to win a bike race, a real bike race for a while, so for me to finish it off, means a huge reaction. I've been saying to everyone that they’ll know it when I won because they’ll hear it.

"I woke up this morning and had a really good feeling about today, my legs felt fantastic. I love coming to Oman. It's a fantastic race and for me it's one of the best ways to transition from Australia back to Europe."

A hard finale

The stage started at the Sultan Qaboos University and travelled through the hills behind the capital Muscat. The two steep climbs in the finale made it just like an Ardennes Classics.

The early break of the day formed after eight kilometres, with Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) chasing the glory.

They opened a gap of four minutes after 25km but the peloton then gradually brought it down to two as a game of cat and mouse played out. Chetout picked up most of the climber's points and so took the bronze-coloured jersey at the finish.

The break led by just 45 seconds with 10km to go and Irizar took off alone in search of glory as the final climb of the stage loomed. He was soon swept up as a front group of 50 riders formed to fight for the stage victory and the upper echelons of the overall classification.

The Astana trio of Omar Fraile, Miguel Angel Lopez and Lutsenko led over the top of the last Al Jissah climb, with more attacks coming on the fast run-in to the finish.

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) attacked with four kilometres to go, reducing the group to 16 riders but he was pulled back in time for the finish. Alberto Bettiol tried to set up his new BMC team leader Van Avermaet but then Haas hit out in the sprint and won it with confidence.

Thursday's stage 3 covers 179.5km between the German University of Technology and Wadi Dayqah Dam in the southern hills. It is another rolling stage, with a gradual climb in the finale and another descent to the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:22:15 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38 18 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 21 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 27 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 29 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 33 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 35 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 36 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 39 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:08 40 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 42 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 46 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 47 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 48 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 50 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 54 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 55 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 56 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 57 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 59 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 62 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 63 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 65 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:30 66 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:00 67 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:03:04 68 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 70 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 71 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 72 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:15 73 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:46 74 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 76 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 77 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 78 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 79 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 80 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 81 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 82 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:49 84 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:56 85 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:14 86 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 88 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 89 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 91 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 92 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 94 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 95 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:56 97 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 98 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 99 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:07:17 100 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:54 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 102 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 103 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:23 104 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 105 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:59 106 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:10 107 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 111 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 112 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 113 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 114 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 115 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 119 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 120 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 121 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 122 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:20 123 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 124 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 125 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:59 126 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:15:20

Sprint 1 - Saal, km. 84.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2- Al Jissah, km. 158.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 5 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 4:22:15 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 7 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:38 8 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 13 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:08 14 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 19 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 20 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 21 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:00 24 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:04 25 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 26 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:03:46 27 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:56 29 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:14 30 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:56 31 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 32 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:07:54 33 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:23 34 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 35 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:10 36 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 37 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 38 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:20 41 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:07:23 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Bahrain-Merida 6 BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 8 Dimension Data 0:00:38 9 Katusha-Alpecin 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46 11 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:16 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 14 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 15 Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:38 16 Rally Cycling 0:02:46 17 Team Sunweb 0:04:12 18 Vital Concept Club 0:17:21

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 8:20:46 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:10 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 17 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:00:42 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48 19 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 21 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 24 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 28 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 29 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 33 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 36 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 37 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:18 39 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 40 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 42 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 45 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 46 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 50 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 51 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 53 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 54 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 55 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 57 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 58 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 60 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:40 62 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:10 63 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:02:12 64 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:43 65 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:06 66 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:14 67 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 68 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 69 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:16 70 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:35 71 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:03:46 72 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:54 73 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 74 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 75 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 76 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 78 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 80 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:22 81 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 82 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:24 83 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:59 84 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:06 85 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:20 86 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:22 87 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:24 88 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 89 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 90 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 91 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 92 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 93 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 94 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:17 95 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:29 96 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:06 97 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:29 98 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:07:57 99 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:58 100 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:04 101 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:08:11 102 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:08:21 103 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:33 104 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:09 106 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:18 107 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:12:20 108 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 109 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 112 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 113 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:30 116 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:34 117 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:12:37 118 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:12:51 119 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:56 120 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:57 121 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:13:17 122 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 123 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:51 124 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:07 125 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:15 126 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:15:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 9 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 6 10 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 12 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 5 14 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 17 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 19 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 3 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 21 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 22 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 23 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 24 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 25 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 26 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 27 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 8:20:56 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 7 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:38 8 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 9 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 12 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:08 13 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 18 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:00 22 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:33 23 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:56 24 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:04 25 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 26 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:03:46 27 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:56 29 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:14 30 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:56 31 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:19 32 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:08:11 33 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:23 34 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:08 36 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:12:10 37 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 38 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:20 41 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:12:41

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 9 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 10 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team