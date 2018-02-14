Trending

Haas wins stage 2 of Tour of Oman

Australian beats Van Avermaet and Lutsenko after aggressive finale

Image 1 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) celebrates his first win of 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) gets aero

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 43

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 43

Stage 2 winner Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 43

Double bouquets for Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) enjoying the moment

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 43

New race leader, Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 43

Best young rider, Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 43

Loïc Chetout (Cofidis) in the mountains classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 43

Katusha-Alpecin celebrated Hass' win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 43

Alberto Bettiol (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) savoured his win in the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) wanted this one

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

Nathan Haas understandably celebrated with his Katusha-Alpecin teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali chats to Davide Martinelli

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

The Quick-Step Floors riders pose for a photo before the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

Image 22 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) sits protected on a teammate's wheel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

The barren landscape of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Greg van Avermaet (BMC) takes some ice from the team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

Image 26 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) hits the line first

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) starts to celebrate

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) crashed but raced on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

Ian Boswell in his new Katusha-Alpecin colours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Stage 1 winner Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

The rider await the start in the shade

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

In Greg we trust - even on Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) hits the line first

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 43

The Astana team control the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 43

Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 43

The Tour of Oman peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 43

Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) leads the break of the day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 43

The sun and flowers were out for stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 43

The Tour of Oman peloton stands out in the rocky landscape

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 43

Stage 1 winner Bryan Coquard at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 43

Fran Ventoso talks to Spanish national champion Jesus Herrada

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 43

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 43

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)celebrates his stage win at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) won stage 2 of the Tour of Oman, letting out a long scream in celebration after making sure he was part of the series of attacks on the hilly finale of the 167km stage to Al Bustan.

The Australian had not won a race since the 2016 Vuelta a Burgos but rode the finale perfectly and then dominated the sprint, giving Katusha-Alpecin its first win of 2018. He responded to an aggressive Astana team on the final Al Bustan climb before winning the sprint ahead of the Belgian. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) finished third.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) led home the peloton, 38 seconds back on the select group of 16 riders that emerged in the rollercoaster finale.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Haas is the new leader of the Tour of Oman and pulled on the red leader's jersey. He leads Van Avermaet by four seconds, with Lutsenko third at six seconds. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) is fifth at 10 seconds after finishing in the front group with Haas.

"I just wanted to give myself a nice Valentine's present today," Haas said of his loud victory celebrations.

"I've been trying to win a bike race, a real bike race for a while, so for me to finish it off, means a huge reaction. I've been saying to everyone that they’ll know it when I won because they’ll hear it.

"I woke up this morning and had a really good feeling about today, my legs felt fantastic. I love coming to Oman. It's a fantastic race and for me it's one of the best ways to transition from Australia back to Europe."

A hard finale

The stage started at the Sultan Qaboos University and travelled through the hills behind the capital Muscat. The two steep climbs in the finale made it just like an Ardennes Classics.

The early break of the day formed after eight kilometres, with Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) chasing the glory.

They opened a gap of four minutes after 25km but the peloton then gradually brought it down to two as a game of cat and mouse played out. Chetout picked up most of the climber's points and so took the bronze-coloured jersey at the finish.

The break led by just 45 seconds with 10km to go and Irizar took off alone in search of glory as the final climb of the stage loomed. He was soon swept up as a front group of 50 riders formed to fight for the stage victory and the upper echelons of the overall classification.

The Astana trio of Omar Fraile, Miguel Angel Lopez and Lutsenko led over the top of the last Al Jissah climb, with more attacks coming on the fast run-in to the finish.

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) attacked with four kilometres to go, reducing the group to 16 riders but he was pulled back in time for the finish. Alberto Bettiol tried to set up his new BMC team leader Van Avermaet but then Haas hit out in the sprint and won it with confidence.

Thursday's stage 3 covers 179.5km between the German University of Technology and Wadi Dayqah Dam in the southern hills. It is another rolling stage, with a gradual climb in the finale and another descent to the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin4:22:15
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
14Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:38
18Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
25Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
27Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
29Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
32Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
33Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
34Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
35Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
36Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
39Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:08
40Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
42Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
43Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
45Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
47Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
48Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
50Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
54Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
55Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
56Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
57Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
59Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
60Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
61Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
62Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
63Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
64Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
65Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:30
66Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:00
67Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:03:04
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
70Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
71Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
72Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:15
73Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:46
74Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
76Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
77Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
79Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
80Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
81Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
82Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:49
84Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:56
85Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:14
86Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
88Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
89Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
91Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
92Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
94Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
95Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:56
97Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
98Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
99Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:07:17
100Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:54
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
102Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
103Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:23
104Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
105Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:59
106Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:10
107Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
110Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
111Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
112Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
113Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
114Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
115Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
120Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
121Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
122Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:20
123Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
124Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
125Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:13:59
126Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:15:20

Sprint 1 - Saal, km. 84.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 2- Al Jissah, km. 158.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data6
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors5
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data4:22:15
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
7Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:38
8Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
11Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
13Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:08
14Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
19Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
20Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
21Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:00
24Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:04
25Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
26Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:03:46
27Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:56
29Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:14
30Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:56
31Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
32Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:07:54
33Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:23
34Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
35Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:10
36Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
38Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:20
41Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:07:23
2Quick-Step Floors
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Bahrain-Merida
6BMC Racing Team0:00:21
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
8Dimension Data0:00:38
9Katusha-Alpecin
10UAE Team Emirates0:01:46
11Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:16
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
14Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
15Aqua Blue Sport0:02:38
16Rally Cycling0:02:46
17Team Sunweb0:04:12
18Vital Concept Club0:17:21

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin8:20:46
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:10
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
17Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:00:42
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:48
19Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
21Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
23Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
24Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
25Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
28Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
29Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
30Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
33Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
35Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
38Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:18
39Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
40Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
42Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
43Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
44Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
45Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
46Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
47Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
48Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
50Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
51Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
53Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
55Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
57Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
58Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
60Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:40
62Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:10
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:02:12
64Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:43
65Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:06
66Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:14
67Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
68Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
69Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:16
70Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:35
71Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:03:46
72Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:54
73Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
74Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
76Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
77Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
78Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
80Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:22
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
82Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:24
83Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:59
84Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:06
85Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:20
86Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:22
87Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:24
88Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
89Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
90Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
91Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
92Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
93Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
94Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:17
95Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:29
96Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:07:06
97Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:29
98Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:07:57
99Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:58
100Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:04
101Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:08:11
102Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:08:21
103Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:10:33
104Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
105Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:09
106Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:18
107Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:12:20
108Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
109Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
110Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
112Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
113Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:30
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:34
117Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:12:37
118Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:12:51
119Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:56
120Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:57
121Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:13:17
122Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
123Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:51
124Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:14:07
125Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:15
126Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:15:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin15pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club15
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
9Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro6
10Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data6
12Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb6
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors5
14Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
17Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
19Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro3
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
21Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2
22Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
23Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
24Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
25Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
26Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1
27Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data8:20:56
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
4Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
7Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:38
8Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
9Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:08
13Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
18Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
20Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:00
22Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:33
23Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:56
24Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:04
25Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
26Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:03:46
27Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:56
29Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:14
30Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:06:56
31Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:19
32Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:08:11
33Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:10:23
34Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
35Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:08
36Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:12:10
37Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
38Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:20
41Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:12:41

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
7Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
9Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
10Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team25:03:26
2Quick-Step Floors
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Bahrain-Merida
6BMC Racing Team0:00:21
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
8Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
9Dimension Data
10UAE Team Emirates0:01:46
11Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:16
12Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
15Aqua Blue Sport0:02:38
16Rally Cycling0:02:46
17Team Sunweb0:04:33
18Vital Concept0:17:55

