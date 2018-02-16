Tour of Oman: Magnus Cort wins stage 4
Van Avermaet retains overall lead
Stage 4: Yiti (Al Sifah) - Ministry of Tourism
Magnus Cort (Astana) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman, beating Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) and Alberto Bettiol (BMC) to the line at the Ministry of Tourism.
The stage included three laps over the stiff climb of Al Jabal Street, which meant that a reduced peloton contested the sprint finish.
Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) led the race by 30 seconds on the approach to the final ascent of Al Jabal Street, having dropped his breakaway companion Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), but the searing pace in the bunch behind meant that the American was brought to heel before the summit.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was among the riders to accelerate on the final time up the climb, but Astana's pace-making meant that it was difficult for any rider to go clear. Gorka Izagirre led Astana's Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez over the top, but the Basque was unable to get away.
On the run-in to the line, both Astana and the BMC team of race leader Greg Van Avermaet worked to ensure the 26-strong leading group came to the finish together.
Cort, who performed so well at the Dubai Tour last week, delivered a powerful sprint to claim the stage honours, while Visconti beat Bettiol to second.
Van Avermaet retains the red jersey after placing fourth ahead of Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates) and stage 2 winner Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin).
How it unfolded
At just 117.5km in length, stage 4 of the Tour of Oman was always likely to be an aggressive affair, all the more so given that the punchy terrain offered escapees more than a swinger's chance of defying the sprinters on the run-in to the finish at the Ministry of Tourism.
There was a familiar look to the early break as Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), resplendent in the gold jersey of most aggressive rider, bounded clear on a rise shortly after the start, and the Frenchman was joined by five others in his endeavour as Jacques Janse Van Renseburg (Dimension Data), Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Casper Pedersen (Aqua Blue Sport), Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) bridged across.
By the 20km mark, their lead had hit 2:20, but Van Avermaet's BMC teammates would not let the advantage grow any further, mindful of the relative brevity of the stage. The effervescent Chetout nabbed the bonus sprint at Al Jissah and the king of the mountains points that followed, though Janse Van Renseburg led over the following ascent of Al Wadi Al Kabir, where the break's lead stood firm at 2:20.
With BMC and Bahrain-Merida leading the peloton, the escapees' lead began to diminish thereafter as they trundled towards the finishing circuit around the Ministry of Tourism, and it was down to within a minute as they entered the final 50 kilometres.
Chetout was dropped from the break as they began the first of three ascents of Al Jabal Street, a stiff proposition of 3.4km at an average gradient of 8.8%. Weening was first to the top on that occasion, but as the peloton drew ever closer, the unity of the leading group began to fragment.
On the second ascent of Al Jabal Street, Janse Van Rensburg decided to take matters in hand, and he rode clear of the fragmenting break. Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), meanwhile, had attacked forcefully from the main peloton, and the American managed to pick his way through the remnants of the early move and make contact with Janse Van Rensburg near the summit.
This pairing established a lead of 40 seconds over the bunch before Stetina realised that he would have to go alone if he were to have any hope of defying the odds and staying clear. The American hit the base of Al Jabal Street for the final time with 15km to go and with a lead of 35 seconds over the bunch, but it was never likely to be enough given the intensity behind.
Vincenzo Nibali, perhaps with a mind to blowing away some cobwebs ahead of Saturday's summit finish on Green Mountain, launched a rasping acceleration that did for Stetina, but the Sicilian was unable to shake off the attentions of the Astana squad.
The high speed laid down by Astana did, however, severely reduce the size of the bunch, and there were only 26 riders still in contention as Gorka Izagirre led over the summit. On the rapid drop over the other side, BMC looked to help to manage affairs in the small front group, and a sprint finish was inevitable.
After going close against some very loft sprint opposition in Dubai last week, Cort would have backed himself here, and the Dane proved full value for his victory.
Van Avermaet did enough to defend his red jersey, and he begins stage 5 with a lead of 9 seconds over Lutsenko and 13 over Haas. With Green Mountain on the agenda, men like Izagirre (4th at 16 seconds) and Lopez (5th at 24 seconds) look well placed to challenge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:57:36
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|23
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:18
|24
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:37
|26
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|27
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|30
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|36
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|37
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|42
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|43
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|44
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|47
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|52
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:26
|54
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|55
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|60
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|61
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:58
|64
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|65
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:43
|67
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|73
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|77
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|78
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|81
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:52
|82
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:50
|83
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:10:56
|84
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|85
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|86
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|88
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|90
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|93
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|94
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|98
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|99
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|102
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|103
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|105
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|107
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|108
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|110
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|111
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|112
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:35
|113
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|115
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|118
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|120
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|121
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|122
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|124
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|125
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:57:36
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:37
|9
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:26
|17
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:43
|20
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:52
|25
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:50
|26
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:10:56
|27
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|35
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:16:35
|38
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain - Merida
|8:52:48
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:18
|6
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:37
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:14
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|11
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:04:51
|13
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:40
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:52
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:57
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:12:46
|17
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:19:31
|18
|Rally Cycling
|0:22:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15:54:20
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:16
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:05
|16
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:24
|20
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|21
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:43
|22
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:54
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:17
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:45
|27
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:55
|28
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|30
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|31
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:07
|32
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:10
|33
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:19
|34
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:25
|35
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:31
|38
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:36
|39
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:45
|40
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:47
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:06
|42
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:18
|43
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:01
|44
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:20
|45
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:05:24
|46
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:39
|47
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:50
|48
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:55
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:12
|50
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:15
|51
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:40
|52
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:03
|53
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:07
|54
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:08:15
|55
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:55
|56
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:01
|57
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:26
|58
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:18
|59
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:19
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:24
|61
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:29
|62
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:06
|63
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:11
|64
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:11:29
|65
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:44
|66
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:04
|67
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:32
|68
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:09
|69
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:12
|70
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:38
|71
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:50
|72
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:52
|73
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:01
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:21
|75
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:49
|76
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:15:33
|77
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:08
|78
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:10
|79
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:16:14
|80
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:16:17
|81
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:21
|82
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:16:34
|83
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:39
|84
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:37
|85
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:17:40
|86
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:09
|87
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|88
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:18:12
|89
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:18:44
|90
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:17
|91
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:37
|92
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|93
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:38
|94
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:08
|95
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:14
|96
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:23:07
|97
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:32
|98
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:48
|99
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:27
|100
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:45
|101
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:26:09
|102
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:26:11
|103
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:26:27
|104
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:23
|105
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:26
|106
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:39
|107
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:05
|108
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:03
|109
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:34
|110
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:36
|111
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:50
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:31:12
|113
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:31:20
|114
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:31:51
|115
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:56
|116
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:32:23
|117
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:28
|118
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:35:42
|119
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:36:15
|120
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:36:25
|121
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:38:03
|122
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:10
|123
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:41:39
|124
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:41:56
|125
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:45:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|7
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|16
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|6
|17
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|18
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|21
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|23
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|25
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|26
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|27
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|3
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|29
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|30
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|31
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|32
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|33
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|34
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|35
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|36
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15:54:44
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:01
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:09
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:54
|7
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:00
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:31
|10
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:37
|11
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:43
|12
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:55
|13
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:01
|14
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|15
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:16
|16
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:02
|17
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:42
|18
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:11:05
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:20
|20
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:40
|21
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:08
|22
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:45
|23
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:13:37
|24
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:25
|25
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:15:09
|26
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:44
|27
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:17:48
|28
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:53
|29
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:13
|30
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:44
|32
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:21
|33
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:02
|34
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:15
|35
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:41
|36
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:10
|37
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:04
|38
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:35:51
|39
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:36:01
|40
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:41:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|47:44:45
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:18
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|4
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:58
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:51
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:53
|8
|Team Dimension Data
|0:04:38
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:43
|10
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:47
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:47
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:08:58
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:33
|14
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:02
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:23
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:20:22
|17
|Rally Cycling
|0:34:04
|18
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:46:06
