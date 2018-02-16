Image 1 of 35 Katusha-Alpecin prepare for stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 2 of 35 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) in the green jersey at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 3 of 35 Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 4 of 35 Rui Costa and Oliviero Troia (UAE-Team Emirates). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 5 of 35 Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) with teammate Kevin Deltombe and Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 6 of 35 Peter Stetina and Kiel Reijnan (Trek-Segafredo). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 7 of 35 Bram Welton (Fortuneo-Samsic). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 8 of 35 The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 4. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 9 of 35 Amaury Capiot (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 10 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in red at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 11 of 35 The escapees on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 12 of 35 Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 13 of 35 Magnus Cort (Astana) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 14 of 35 Magnus Cort (Astana) knows he has stage 4 of the Tour of Oman in the bag. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 15 of 35 Magnus Cort (Astana) was a dominant winner on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 16 of 35 The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 17 of 35 The terrain grew more rugged on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 18 of 35 The Tour of Oman peloton. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 19 of 35 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) gets ready for stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 20 of 35 Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 21 of 35 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise prepare for action at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 22 of 35 Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 23 of 35 Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors) with Marco Marcato (UAE-Team Emirates). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 24 of 35 Marco Marcato and Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 25 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 26 of 35 Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 27 of 35 Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) waits for the off on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 28 of 35 Former world champions Rui Costa and Mark Cavendish pose with a fan at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 29 of 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 30 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the red jersey at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 31 of 35 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) lines up alongside Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 32 of 35 Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) and the escapees at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 33 of 35 Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 34 of 35 Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the breaks at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 35 of 35 Magnus Cort (Astana) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)

Magnus Cort (Astana) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman, beating Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) and Alberto Bettiol (BMC) to the line at the Ministry of Tourism.

The stage included three laps over the stiff climb of Al Jabal Street, which meant that a reduced peloton contested the sprint finish.

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) led the race by 30 seconds on the approach to the final ascent of Al Jabal Street, having dropped his breakaway companion Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), but the searing pace in the bunch behind meant that the American was brought to heel before the summit.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was among the riders to accelerate on the final time up the climb, but Astana's pace-making meant that it was difficult for any rider to go clear. Gorka Izagirre led Astana's Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez over the top, but the Basque was unable to get away.

On the run-in to the line, both Astana and the BMC team of race leader Greg Van Avermaet worked to ensure the 26-strong leading group came to the finish together.

Cort, who performed so well at the Dubai Tour last week, delivered a powerful sprint to claim the stage honours, while Visconti beat Bettiol to second.

Van Avermaet retains the red jersey after placing fourth ahead of Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates) and stage 2 winner Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin).

How it unfolded

At just 117.5km in length, stage 4 of the Tour of Oman was always likely to be an aggressive affair, all the more so given that the punchy terrain offered escapees more than a swinger's chance of defying the sprinters on the run-in to the finish at the Ministry of Tourism.

There was a familiar look to the early break as Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), resplendent in the gold jersey of most aggressive rider, bounded clear on a rise shortly after the start, and the Frenchman was joined by five others in his endeavour as Jacques Janse Van Renseburg (Dimension Data), Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Casper Pedersen (Aqua Blue Sport), Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) bridged across.

By the 20km mark, their lead had hit 2:20, but Van Avermaet's BMC teammates would not let the advantage grow any further, mindful of the relative brevity of the stage. The effervescent Chetout nabbed the bonus sprint at Al Jissah and the king of the mountains points that followed, though Janse Van Renseburg led over the following ascent of Al Wadi Al Kabir, where the break's lead stood firm at 2:20.

With BMC and Bahrain-Merida leading the peloton, the escapees' lead began to diminish thereafter as they trundled towards the finishing circuit around the Ministry of Tourism, and it was down to within a minute as they entered the final 50 kilometres.

Chetout was dropped from the break as they began the first of three ascents of Al Jabal Street, a stiff proposition of 3.4km at an average gradient of 8.8%. Weening was first to the top on that occasion, but as the peloton drew ever closer, the unity of the leading group began to fragment.

On the second ascent of Al Jabal Street, Janse Van Rensburg decided to take matters in hand, and he rode clear of the fragmenting break. Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), meanwhile, had attacked forcefully from the main peloton, and the American managed to pick his way through the remnants of the early move and make contact with Janse Van Rensburg near the summit.

This pairing established a lead of 40 seconds over the bunch before Stetina realised that he would have to go alone if he were to have any hope of defying the odds and staying clear. The American hit the base of Al Jabal Street for the final time with 15km to go and with a lead of 35 seconds over the bunch, but it was never likely to be enough given the intensity behind.

Vincenzo Nibali, perhaps with a mind to blowing away some cobwebs ahead of Saturday's summit finish on Green Mountain, launched a rasping acceleration that did for Stetina, but the Sicilian was unable to shake off the attentions of the Astana squad.

The high speed laid down by Astana did, however, severely reduce the size of the bunch, and there were only 26 riders still in contention as Gorka Izagirre led over the summit. On the rapid drop over the other side, BMC looked to help to manage affairs in the small front group, and a sprint finish was inevitable.

After going close against some very loft sprint opposition in Dubai last week, Cort would have backed himself here, and the Dane proved full value for his victory.

Van Avermaet did enough to defend his red jersey, and he begins stage 5 with a lead of 9 seconds over Lutsenko and 13 over Haas. With Green Mountain on the agenda, men like Izagirre (4th at 16 seconds) and Lopez (5th at 24 seconds) look well placed to challenge.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:57:36 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 21 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 23 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:18 24 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:37 26 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 27 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 29 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 30 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 31 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 36 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 37 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 38 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 41 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 42 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 43 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 44 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 45 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 47 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 49 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 51 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 52 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:26 54 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 55 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 58 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 59 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 60 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 61 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 62 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:58 64 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 65 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:43 67 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 68 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 71 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 72 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 73 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 77 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 78 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 79 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 81 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:52 82 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:10:50 83 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:10:56 84 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 85 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 86 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 87 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 88 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 89 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 90 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 93 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 94 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 95 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 96 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 98 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 99 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 102 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 103 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 105 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 107 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 108 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 110 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 111 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 112 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:35 113 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 115 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 117 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 118 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 120 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 121 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 122 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 123 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 124 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 125 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club

Sprint 1 - Al Jissah, 27 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 2 - Al Jabal Street (Bousher Al Amerat), 104 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 7 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:57:36 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 7 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:37 9 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 13 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:26 17 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:43 20 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 21 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 22 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:52 25 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:10:50 26 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:10:56 27 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 32 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 35 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:16:35 38 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 39 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain - Merida 8:52:48 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 5 Quick - Step Floors 0:00:18 6 Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:37 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Trek - Segafredo 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:14 10 Team Dimension Data 11 Team Katusha Alpecin 12 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 0:04:51 13 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:40 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:52 15 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:57 16 Team Sunweb 0:12:46 17 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:19:31 18 Rally Cycling 0:22:05

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15:54:20 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:33 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 14 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:05 16 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:18 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:24 20 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 21 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:43 22 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:17 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:45 27 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:55 28 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 30 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:01 31 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:07 32 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:10 33 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:19 34 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:25 35 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 37 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:31 38 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:36 39 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:45 40 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:47 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:06 42 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:18 43 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:05:01 44 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:20 45 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:05:24 46 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:39 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:50 48 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:55 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:12 50 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:15 51 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:40 52 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:03 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:07 54 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:08:15 55 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:55 56 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:01 57 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:26 58 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:18 59 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:10:19 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:24 61 Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:29 62 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:06 63 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:11 64 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:11:29 65 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:44 66 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:04 67 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:32 68 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:09 69 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:12 70 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:38 71 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:50 72 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:52 73 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:01 74 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:21 75 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:49 76 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:33 77 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:08 78 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:10 79 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:16:14 80 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:16:17 81 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:21 82 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:16:34 83 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:39 84 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:37 85 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:17:40 86 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:09 87 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 88 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:18:12 89 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:18:44 90 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:17 91 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:37 92 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 93 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:19:38 94 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:08 95 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:14 96 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:23:07 97 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:23:32 98 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:48 99 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:27 100 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:45 101 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:26:09 102 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:26:11 103 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:26:27 104 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:23 105 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:26 106 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:39 107 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:05 108 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:03 109 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:30:34 110 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:36 111 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:50 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:31:12 113 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:31:20 114 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:31:51 115 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:56 116 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:32:23 117 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:34:28 118 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:35:42 119 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:36:15 120 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:25 121 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:38:03 122 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:10 123 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:41:39 124 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:41:56 125 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:45:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 26 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 7 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 14 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 11 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 9 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 16 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 6 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 18 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 5 21 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 23 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 25 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 26 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 27 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 3 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 29 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 30 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 2 31 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 32 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 33 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 34 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 35 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1 36 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15:54:44 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:01 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:09 4 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:14 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:54 7 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:00 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:31 10 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:37 11 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:43 12 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:55 13 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:01 14 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 15 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:16 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:02 17 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:42 18 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:11:05 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:20 20 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:40 21 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:08 22 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:45 23 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:13:37 24 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:25 25 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:09 26 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:44 27 Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:17:48 28 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:53 29 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:13 30 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:44 32 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:21 33 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:02 34 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:15 35 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:41 36 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:30:10 37 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:34:04 38 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:35:51 39 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:01 40 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:41:15

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits