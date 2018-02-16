Trending

Tour of Oman: Magnus Cort wins stage 4

Van Avermaet retains overall lead

Image 1 of 35

Katusha-Alpecin prepare for stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.

Katusha-Alpecin prepare for stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 2 of 35

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) in the green jersey at the Tour of Oman.

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) in the green jersey at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 3 of 35

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors).

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 4 of 35

Rui Costa and Oliviero Troia (UAE-Team Emirates).

Rui Costa and Oliviero Troia (UAE-Team Emirates).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 5 of 35

Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) with teammate Kevin Deltombe and Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates).

Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) with teammate Kevin Deltombe and Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 6 of 35

Peter Stetina and Kiel Reijnan (Trek-Segafredo).

Peter Stetina and Kiel Reijnan (Trek-Segafredo).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 7 of 35

Bram Welton (Fortuneo-Samsic).

Bram Welton (Fortuneo-Samsic).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 8 of 35

The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 4.

The Tour of Oman peloton on stage 4.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 9 of 35

Amaury Capiot (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

Amaury Capiot (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 10 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in red at the Tour of Oman.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in red at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 11 of 35

The escapees on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.

The escapees on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 12 of 35

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).

Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 13 of 35

Magnus Cort (Astana) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.

Magnus Cort (Astana) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 14 of 35

Magnus Cort (Astana) knows he has stage 4 of the Tour of Oman in the bag.

Magnus Cort (Astana) knows he has stage 4 of the Tour of Oman in the bag.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 15 of 35

Magnus Cort (Astana) was a dominant winner on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.

Magnus Cort (Astana) was a dominant winner on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 16 of 35

The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.

The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 17 of 35

The terrain grew more rugged on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.

The terrain grew more rugged on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 18 of 35

The Tour of Oman peloton.

The Tour of Oman peloton.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 19 of 35

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) gets ready for stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) gets ready for stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 20 of 35

Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin).

Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 21 of 35

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise prepare for action at the Tour of Oman.

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise prepare for action at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 22 of 35

Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors).

Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 23 of 35

Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors) with Marco Marcato (UAE-Team Emirates).

Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors) with Marco Marcato (UAE-Team Emirates).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 24 of 35

Marco Marcato and Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates).

Marco Marcato and Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 25 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 26 of 35

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 27 of 35

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) waits for the off on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) waits for the off on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 28 of 35

Former world champions Rui Costa and Mark Cavendish pose with a fan at the Tour of Oman.

Former world champions Rui Costa and Mark Cavendish pose with a fan at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 29 of 35

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 30 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the red jersey at the Tour of Oman.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the red jersey at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 31 of 35

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) lines up alongside Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at the Tour of Oman.

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) lines up alongside Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 32 of 35

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) and the escapees at the Tour of Oman.

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) and the escapees at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 33 of 35

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors).

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 34 of 35

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the breaks at the Tour of Oman.

Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) leads the breaks at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)
Image 35 of 35

Magnus Cort (Astana) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.

Magnus Cort (Astana) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)

Magnus Cort (Astana) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman, beating Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) and Alberto Bettiol (BMC) to the line at the Ministry of Tourism.

The stage included three laps over the stiff climb of Al Jabal Street, which meant that a reduced peloton contested the sprint finish.

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) led the race by 30 seconds on the approach to the final ascent of Al Jabal Street, having dropped his breakaway companion Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), but the searing pace in the bunch behind meant that the American was brought to heel before the summit.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was among the riders to accelerate on the final time up the climb, but Astana's pace-making meant that it was difficult for any rider to go clear. Gorka Izagirre led Astana's Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez over the top, but the Basque was unable to get away.

On the run-in to the line, both Astana and the BMC team of race leader Greg Van Avermaet worked to ensure the 26-strong leading group came to the finish together.

Cort, who performed so well at the Dubai Tour last week, delivered a powerful sprint to claim the stage honours, while Visconti beat Bettiol to second.

Van Avermaet retains the red jersey after placing fourth ahead of Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates) and stage 2 winner Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin).

How it unfolded

At just 117.5km in length, stage 4 of the Tour of Oman was always likely to be an aggressive affair, all the more so given that the punchy terrain offered escapees more than a swinger's chance of defying the sprinters on the run-in to the finish at the Ministry of Tourism.

There was a familiar look to the early break as Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), resplendent in the gold jersey of most aggressive rider, bounded clear on a rise shortly after the start, and the Frenchman was joined by five others in his endeavour as Jacques Janse Van Renseburg (Dimension Data), Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Casper Pedersen (Aqua Blue Sport), Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) bridged across.

By the 20km mark, their lead had hit 2:20, but Van Avermaet's BMC teammates would not let the advantage grow any further, mindful of the relative brevity of the stage. The effervescent Chetout nabbed the bonus sprint at Al Jissah and the king of the mountains points that followed, though Janse Van Renseburg led over the following ascent of Al Wadi Al Kabir, where the break's lead stood firm at 2:20.

With BMC and Bahrain-Merida leading the peloton, the escapees' lead began to diminish thereafter as they trundled towards the finishing circuit around the Ministry of Tourism, and it was down to within a minute as they entered the final 50 kilometres.

Chetout was dropped from the break as they began the first of three ascents of Al Jabal Street, a stiff proposition of 3.4km at an average gradient of 8.8%. Weening was first to the top on that occasion, but as the peloton drew ever closer, the unity of the leading group began to fragment.

On the second ascent of Al Jabal Street, Janse Van Rensburg decided to take matters in hand, and he rode clear of the fragmenting break. Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), meanwhile, had attacked forcefully from the main peloton, and the American managed to pick his way through the remnants of the early move and make contact with Janse Van Rensburg near the summit.

This pairing established a lead of 40 seconds over the bunch before Stetina realised that he would have to go alone if he were to have any hope of defying the odds and staying clear. The American hit the base of Al Jabal Street for the final time with 15km to go and with a lead of 35 seconds over the bunch, but it was never likely to be enough given the intensity behind.

Vincenzo Nibali, perhaps with a mind to blowing away some cobwebs ahead of Saturday's summit finish on Green Mountain, launched a rasping acceleration that did for Stetina, but the Sicilian was unable to shake off the attentions of the Astana squad.

The high speed laid down by Astana did, however, severely reduce the size of the bunch, and there were only 26 riders still in contention as Gorka Izagirre led over the summit. On the rapid drop over the other side, BMC looked to help to manage affairs in the small front group, and a sprint finish was inevitable.

After going close against some very loft sprint opposition in Dubai last week, Cort would have backed himself here, and the Dane proved full value for his victory.

Van Avermaet did enough to defend his red jersey, and he begins stage 5 with a lead of 9 seconds over Lutsenko and 13 over Haas. With Green Mountain on the agenda, men like Izagirre (4th at 16 seconds) and Lopez (5th at 24 seconds) look well placed to challenge.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2:57:36
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
7Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
21Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
23Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:18
24Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
25Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:37
26Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
27Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
29Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
30Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
31Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
32Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
35Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
36Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
37Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
38Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
41Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
42Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
43Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
44Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
45Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
46Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
47Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
49Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
50Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
51Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
52Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
53Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:26
54Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
55Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
58Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
59Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
60Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
61Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
62Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:58
64Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
65Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:43
67Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
68Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
71Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
73Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
74Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
76Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
77Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
78Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
79Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
81Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:52
82Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:50
83Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:10:56
84Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro
85Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
86Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
88Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
90Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
93Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
94Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
95Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
96Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
98Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
99Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
102Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
103Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
104Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
105Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
107Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
108Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
110Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
111Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
112Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:35
113Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
115Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
117Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
118Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
120Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
121Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
122Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
123Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
124Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
125Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club

Sprint 1 - Al Jissah, 27 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 2 - Al Jabal Street (Bousher Al Amerat), 104 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin5
7Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2:57:36
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
6Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
7Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:37
9Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
13Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
14Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:26
17Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:43
20Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
21Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
22Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:52
25Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:50
26Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:10:56
27Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
32Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
35Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:16:35
38Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
39Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain - Merida8:52:48
2Astana Pro Team
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4BMC Racing Team0:00:08
5Quick - Step Floors0:00:18
6Aqua Blue Sport0:01:37
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Trek - Segafredo
9UAE Team Emirates0:03:14
10Team Dimension Data
11Team Katusha Alpecin
12Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:04:51
13Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:40
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:52
15Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:57
16Team Sunweb0:12:46
17Vital Concept Cycling Club0:19:31
18Rally Cycling0:22:05

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15:54:20
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:13
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:33
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
12Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
14Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:05
16Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:24
20Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
21Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:43
22Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
23Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:54
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:17
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:45
27Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:55
28Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
29Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
30Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:01
31Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:07
32Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:10
33Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:19
34Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:25
35Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:03:31
38Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:36
39Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:45
40Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:47
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:06
42Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:18
43Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:05:01
44Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:20
45Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:05:24
46Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:39
47Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:50
48Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:55
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:06:12
50Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:06:15
51Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:40
52Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:08:03
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:07
54Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:08:15
55Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:55
56Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:01
57Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:09:26
58Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:10:18
59Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:10:19
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:24
61Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:29
62Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:06
63Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:11:11
64Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:11:29
65Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:44
66Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:04
67Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:32
68Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:09
69Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:12
70Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:38
71Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:50
72Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:52
73Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:01
74Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:21
75Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:49
76Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:33
77Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:08
78Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:10
79Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:16:14
80Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:16:17
81Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:21
82Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:16:34
83Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:39
84Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:37
85Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:17:40
86Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:09
87Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
88Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:18:12
89Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:18:44
90Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:17
91Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:19:37
92Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
93Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:19:38
94Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:08
95Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:14
96Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:23:07
97Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:23:32
98Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:23:48
99Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:27
100Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:45
101Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:26:09
102Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:26:11
103Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:26:27
104Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:23
105Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:26
106Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:39
107Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:05
108Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:03
109Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:34
110Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:36
111Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:30:50
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:31:12
113Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:31:20
114Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:31:51
115Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:56
116Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:32:23
117Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:34:28
118Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:35:42
119Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:36:15
120Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:36:25
121Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:38:03
122Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:10
123Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:41:39
124Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:41:56
125Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:45:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team34pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin26
3Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team22
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates18
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club15
7Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data9
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
16Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro6
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
18Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb6
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors5
21Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
23Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport4
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
26Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
27Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro3
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
29Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
30Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport2
31Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
32Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
33Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
34Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
35Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1
36Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15:54:44
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:01
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:09
4Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:14
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:54
7Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:00
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
9Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:31
10Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:37
11Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:43
12Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:55
13Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:01
14Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
15Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:16
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:09:02
17Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:42
18Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:11:05
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:20
20Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:40
21Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:08
22Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:45
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:13:37
24Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:25
25Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:09
26Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:44
27Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:17:48
28Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:53
29Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:19:13
30Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:44
32Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:21
33Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:02
34Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:15
35Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:41
36Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:10
37Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:34:04
38Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:35:51
39Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:36:01
40Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:41:15

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team47:44:45
2Bahrain - Merida0:00:18
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
4Quick - Step Floors0:00:58
5BMC Racing Team0:02:34
6Trek - Segafredo0:02:51
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:53
8Team Dimension Data0:04:38
9Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:43
10Aqua Blue Sport0:05:47
11UAE Team Emirates0:07:47
12Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:08:58
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:33
14Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:02
15Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:23
16Team Sunweb0:20:22
17Rally Cycling0:34:04
18Vital Concept Cycling Club0:46:06

