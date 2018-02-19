Trending

Rui Costa's Colnago C64 – Gallery

The latest flagship frameset from Colnago for former world champion

Rui Costa's 2018 Colnago C64

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
UAE Team Emirates are running Power2Max Type S Campagnolo cranksets

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
The Colnago C64 is the Italian brand's most recent model and the name of the frame adorns the fork with colour coordinated decals

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
The lugged carbon design is retained from the earlier models of the bike

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Costa opts for 53/39 chainrings on his crankset

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
A look at the front end of the bike which is mostly made up of Italian components

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Campagnolo's Super Record EPS brake/shifter levers have the iconic Campagnolo ergonomic curves

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Another look at the former world champion's cockpit

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
The Colnago C64 headset claims to include an element of shock dampening in the design

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
The iconic Colnago logo adorns the head tube of Costa's new race bike

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Rui Costa uses a Garmin Edge 520 computer with a K-Edge aluminium out front mount

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Costa pairs his Deda Super Leggero stem with a Deda Super Zero handlebar

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
The Italian saddle features carbon rails

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
A closer look at Costa's Campagnolo Super Record EPS rear derailleur

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Costa opts for an 11-29 Campagnolo Super Record cassette

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Shifting of the front derailleur comes courtesy of a Campagnolo Super Record EPS derailleur

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
As with the majority of his UAE Team Emirates teammates, Costa runs Campagnolo Bora Ulta 50 carbon wheels

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
The Colnago C64 has direct mount brakes front and rear

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
A look at the colour coordinated frameset specific seat post

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Ernesto Colnago's signature adorns the majority of the Colnago models' top tubes

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
A look at Costa's Team Edition Prologo Scratch 2 CPC Nack saddle

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)

Rui Costa lined up for stage 1 of the Tour of Oman this week aboard the latest model from the iconic Italian frame builder Colnago.

An update to the popular C60 model and the latest in a long line of C-model framesets, the C64 retains the carbon-lugged design that has become synonymous with the brand.

A slightly wider fork on the C64, combined with direct-mount brakes front and rear allow for tyre clearances of 28mm on Costa's new bike, and while the former world champion ran 25mm Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres at the Tour of Oman, it is likely his UAE Team Emirates teammates will utilise the wider tyre clearances during the cobbled spring Classics.

The lugs around the seat cluster have been integrated into the seat tube for the new C64, resulting in a unique seat tube for each size variant of the model. Colnago's C60 ran the lugs separately from the seat tube, but Colnago claims the updated design reduces weight and improves stiffness.

The C64 was also launched with a proprietary stem, a trend which has become more popular in the high-end race bike category, however Costa opts to run a Deda Superleggero stem and pairs it with Deda Superzero aero alloy handlebars.

Another update to the new model is a D-profile seat post, which is the same component used in the aerodynamic Concept model frameset from Colnago.

UAE Team Emirates pair their Colnago frames with Campagnolo's Super Record EPS groupset and Bora Ultra wheels. The crankset comes courtesy of Power2Max with their Type S Campagnolo power meter system, which Costa pairs with 53/39 chainrings.

Costa opts for a Prologo Scratch 2 CPC Nack saddle in the team colours of UAE Team Emirates.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Costa's new 2018 Colnago C64.

  • Frame: Colnago C64
  • Fork Colnago C64
  • Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
  • Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
  • Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Ergopower
  • Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
  • Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
  • Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29
  • Chain: Campagnolo Chorus C11
  • Crankset: Power2Max Type S Campagnolo, 53/39
  • Bottom bracket: Colnago Threadfit 82.8
  • Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50
  • Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
  • Handlebars: Deda SuperZero
  • Stem: Deda Superleggero
  • Headset: Colnago C64
  • Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
  • Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2 CPC Nack Team Edition
  • Seat post: Colnago C64, 15mm set back
  • Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
  • Computer: Garmin Edge 520
  • Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount